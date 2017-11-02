Delphi Automotive Plc (DLPH) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Delphi Automotive Plc (NYSE:DLPH)

Q3 2017 Earnings Call

November 02, 2017 8:30 am ET

Elena D. Rosman - Delphi Automotive Plc

Thank you, Paula. Good morning, and thank you to everyone for joining Delphi's third quarter 2017 earnings conference call.

To follow along with today's presentation, our slides can be found at delphi.com under the Investors section of the website. And consistent with prior calls, today's review of our actual and forecast financials exclude restructuring other special items and will address the continuing operations of Delphi. The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures is included in the back of the presentation and the press release.

Please see slide 2 for a disclosure on forward-looking statements, which reflect Delphi's current view of future financial performance, which may be materially different from our actual performance for reasons that we cite in our Form 10-K and other SEC filings.

Joining us today will be Kevin Clark, Delphi's President and CEO; and Joe Massaro, CFO and Senior Vice President. As seen on slide 3, Kevin will provide a strategic update on the business, and then Joe will cover the financial results and our outlook for 2017 in more detail.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Kevin Clark.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Thanks, Elena. Good morning, everyone. And thanks for joining us. I'm going to begin by reviewing the highlights from the third quarter and then provide some additional commentary on the strategic vision that we shared at our September investor conference in Boston. Joe will then take you through our financial results for the third quarter and outlook for the fourth quarter and full year.

So let's begin with the highlights on slide 5. Our financial results reflect continued positive momentum, including record third quarter sales, operating income and margins, and earnings per share. We delivered another strong quarter, with mid-single digit revenue growth, representing continued robust growth over market, solid margin expansion while continuing to invest in strategic growth initiatives in connected services, smart architecture, and automated driving; and double-digit operating income and earnings per share growth, demonstrating the benefits of volume growth and our industry-leading cost structure.

Based on our year-to-date operating results, we're raising our revenue and earnings guidance for both the fourth quarter and full year. Joe will walk you through the details of that in a few minutes.

Importantly, we delivered these record results while continuing to make progress on the spin of Delphi Technologies. We also announced last week the acquisition of nuTonomy, an industry leader in advanced automated driving technology. We believe the combination of nuTonomy and Ottomatika will accelerate the development and commercialization opportunities for advanced active safety and automated driving solutions for both our commercial and traditional OEM customers. I'll provide more detail on this later in my presentation.

Let's turn to slide 6, where I'd like to spend a minute highlighting the takeaways from our recent Investor Day. We formally introduced our two new independent companies, Aptiv and Delphi Technologies, at our recent investor conference. As we've said previously, the transition of today's vehicles to a software-defined platform is driving significant change in our industry. And with this change, both Aptiv and Delphi Technologies are uniquely positioned to address the rapidly changing needs of our customers.

Aptiv enables smart mobility solutions through a comprehensive technology portfolio that delivers data and power distribution, software-enabled compute platforms, and connected services, which can be optimized with our industry-leading advanced architecture and systems integration capabilities. Aptiv is strategically positioned to help our customers navigate the increasing complexity of vehicle features and functions, and capture the rapidly developing opportunities in electrification, automated driving, and data management.

Delphi Technologies is uniquely positioned to enable solutions for advanced vehicle propulsion. The company's portfolio of highly engineered technologies assist our customers in meeting increasingly stringent regulatory standards, while at the same time enhancing vehicle performance and provide the power needed to support the increasing electrical content being added to the vehicle. In summary, both businesses are perfectly positioned for accelerated growth as we sit at the forefront of new opportunities to monetize future mobility and propulsion solutions.

Turning to slide 7, you can see how our portfolio of advanced technologies aligned to the safe, green, and connected mega-trends are leading to new customer awards. Recent new business wins in our Electrical Architecture and Electronics & Safety segments reflect the shifts in vehicle architectures and computing power, which are necessary to enable the increased software functionality that serves as the building blocks for infotainment, active safety, and automated driving.

Our Powertrain segment continues to strengthen its position advanced gas propulsion solutions with recent GDi and Advanced Engine Control business awards in China. Since 2011, the customer awards related to our advanced technologies represent an increasing portion of our total bookings and will drive accelerated growth in both businesses going forward, which underscores the success we've had bringing new technologies to market and is reflected in our year-to-date bookings of almost $19 billion, putting us on a clear path to finish the year above 2016's record of just under $26 billion.

Slide 8 further highlights our technology leadership position in infotainment and user experience. The evolution of our infotainment platform, with integrated displays, reconfigurable 3D clusters, gesture control, edge compute, and cloud connectivity is unlocking the next generation of software-enabled vehicle functionality. These high-speed computing platforms are a huge competitive advantage for Delphi, linking our Electrical Architecture and Electronics & Safety capabilities, enabling more connected vehicle content.

As shown on the prior slide, we've booked $14 billion in cumulative customer awards since 2011, including multiple high-profile conquest wins with OEMs such as Ferrari, Audi, and Volvo, underscoring our strength as an integrated solutions provider, creating a software and hardware foundation for new features and functions while optimizing the total system costs and complexity. As a result, our infotainment and user experience revenues will double between 2016 (7:37) and 2020, increasing from $1 billion to over $2 billion, representing mid-teens compounded growth.

Slide 9 highlights how we're leveraging investments in active safety to establish a strong position in automated driving. As you saw on slide 7, we booked almost $7.5 billion in active safety awards since 2011, with a record $2 billion of bookings 2017 year-to-date. Active safety revenues increased over 70% during the third quarter and remain on pace for over 50% growth in 2017, reaching over $550 million, and we expect to continue that strong growth rate through 2018, with revenues reaching over $800 million, driven by increased penetration with existing customers, conquest wins with new customers, and further penetration in less-mature markets. The demand for active safety continues to accelerate. Consumers want it, and OEMs are responding by deploying active safety systems across the full spectrum of their vehicle segments.

We continue to gain market share through our deep systems knowledge, reflecting our unique ability to integrate the software, compute platforms and vehicle architectures necessary for Level 3 through Level 5 functionality where demand's heating up. Customers are increasingly looking to us as their partner of choice, because we not only have the capabilities to seamlessly deliver today's solutions but also future solutions as they migrate to increasing functionality. And finally, with the addition of nuTonomy, we're on track for over $1 billion in automated driving revenues by 2025 and have further strengthened our industry-leading active safety position, which will translate into more than $2 billion of active safety revenues in 2025.

Let's turn to slide 10 to talk about how nuTonomy complements our existing automated driving capabilities. The combination of nuTonomy and Ottomatika provides scale and will accelerate our development in commercialization of Level 3 through 5 automated driving solutions for both traditional OEMs and commercial customers worldwide. Building on our capabilities and providing active safety solutions and experience with functional safety, this acquisition reflects our commitment to develop and commercialize the highest-performing and safest automated driving system on the road, adding more than 70 engineers and scientists, including 25 PhDs, a broad portfolio of advanced technologies, and strong partnerships and commercial relationships with leading AMoD providers and OEMs, including Lyft, Grab, and PSA. The addition of nuTonomy to our portfolio deepens our capabilities to pursue automated driving opportunities across the globe.

We're excited to begin leveraging our combined efforts, including integrating our software capabilities and leveraging our pilot programs in cities such as Singapore, Boston, and Las Vegas. We expect to have 60 automated vehicles on the road across three continents by the time the transaction closes at year-end, increasing to a fleet of roughly 150 vehicles by the end of 2018. And it's important to note that we can deliver on this operating plan while maintaining the financial framework we articulated at our September Investor Day.

Turning to slide 11. In addition to our recent acquisition of nuTonomy, we also made strategic investments and entered into a partnership during the quarter. LiDAR is a critical technology required for both advanced active safety and automated driving solutions, and there's increased demand for solid-state LiDAR solutions as customers seek to accelerate functionality while reducing costs. Our LiDAR investments are targeted to provide customers with a comprehensive portfolio of LiDAR technologies, utilizing solutions that provide optimized functional performance at the absolute lowest cost.

To meet this objective, we made two additional solid-state LiDAR investments in the quarter. The first was in Innoviz, which leverages proprietary designs to deliver high-performance, long-range scanning and object detection. And the second was in LeddarTech, which has developed an advanced signal processing technology to commercialize a low-cost corner LiDAR solution. We also announced a partnership with BlackBerry QNX to bolster our automated driving operating system. QNX will provide a safe and secure operating system that will support Delphi's proprietary automatic software algorithms and middleware to enhance performance and safety for our fully integrated automated driving solution launching in 2019. In summary, there's been a string of exciting developments as we continue to execute on our smart mobility solutions strategy for Aptiv.

With that, I'll hand the call over to Joe to take us through the third quarter results and our updated outlook for 2017.

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

Great. Thanks, Kevin. And good morning, everyone.

Slide 13 provides a summary of our third quarter financial performance where, as Kevin mentioned, we saw several quarterly records for sales, operating income, margins, and earnings. Organic revenue growth of 4.4% on flat underlying vehicle production was led by strong growth in Electronics & Safety and Powertrain, partially offset by expected declines in Electrical Architecture.

Our EBITDA margins expanded 20 basis points on a pro forma basis to 17.3%, and operating margins expanded 30 basis points to 13.1%. Earnings per share grew 15%, primarily due to higher operating income and the favorable impact of FX rates, partially offset by our continued investments to support future growth.

We generated operating cash flow before the payment of the unsecured creditors settlement of $461 million. A 16% increase year over year. As previously discussed, the unsecured creditors payment of $310 million in the quarter was one-time in nature and was previously included in our full-year operating cash flow guidance. Lastly, we returned $172 million of cash to shareholders, including almost $100 million of share repurchases in the quarter.

Let's look at revenue in greater detail on slide 14. Beginning with the walk on the left, on a pro forma basis, excluding Mechatronics, price of 2% was in line with expectations and offset by the favorable impact of FX translation, primarily the euro and commodities. Adjusted sales growth of 4.4% was driven by strong growth in Europe and Asia, where production growth, as well as strong active safety, infotainment, GDi, and power electronics growth more than offset North American production declines. North American revenues were down 7.5%, as vehicle production declined approximately 9% in the quarter. The North American weakness was in line with our expectations and reflects continued softness in passenger car volumes across North American OEs. Finally, South America continues to recover, albeit on relatively small revenues.

Turning to operating income growth, slide 15 walks the year-over-year change in the quarter, adjusted for the sale of Mechatronics. Operating income was $566 million, up 10%. And operating margins were 13.1%, up 30 basis points over prior year. Margin expansion was driven by strong flow-through on sales growth and continued improvements in operating performance. The impact of FX in the quarter was positive, reflecting both translational and transactional gains. Margin expansion was partially offset by price as well as incremental investments in our new mobility technologies, like automated driving.

Turning to the segments on slide 16, let's start with Electrical Architecture on the left. Sales were down 1% in the quarter, primarily driven by the decrease in the North American market, as previously discussed. The slowdown in North American passenger car sales, including last year's cancellation by FCA of several passenger car platforms, primarily impacts our Electrical Architecture segment. We expect Electrical Architecture to return to mid-single digit revenue growth in 2018, driven by new product launches and the completion of a major model changeover. Margin expansion in Electrical Architecture increased 60 basis points, despite the decline in sales, as we remain focused on improving operating performance and leveraging our best-cost country structure, consistent with what one would expect from Delphi.

Moving to Electronics & Safety. Adjusted revenue grew 14% in the quarter, driven by active safety growth of 72%, reflecting continued new launches and increased penetration. And infotainment continues to see strong growth, up 11%, even while lapping strong prior-year revenue growth and launch activity. E&S margins were down 150 basis points versus the prior year. E&S margins benefited from strong volume flow-through, over 30% in the quarter, offset by our planned increase in new mobility investments, which totaled a little over $10 million in the quarter, or approximately 120 basis points of margin. As a reminder, we remain on track with our original new mobility investment plan for the year of approximately $50 million to $60 million, with costs continuing to ramp in the fourth quarter.

The Powertrain segment delivered 11% organic growth, with strong double-digit gains in power electronics, GDi, and commercial vehicle volumes. Light-duty diesel revenues were flat in the quarter. Powertrain margins expanded over 100 basis points, due to strong volume flow-through and benefits from prior restructuring actions. In summary, our revenue growth met or exceeded our expectations, and we remain relentlessly focused on improving our cost structure and expanding margins while investing in future growth opportunities.

Slide 17 walks our EPS year over year, which grew 15%, driven by organic sales growth and favorable FX. As a result of our operational performance, EPS was $0.12 higher versus prior year. The net benefit of below-the-line items was approximately $0.01, as the benefit of a lower tax rate was offset by other items, including lower year-over-year equity income and higher minority interest expense.

With that, let's turn to our guidance expectations on slide 18. We've raised our guidance for both the fourth quarter and full-year outlook. Our fourth quarter outlook is 1% organic growth, reflecting 2 points of growth over market, consistent with prior expectations, as we work through difficult year-over-year comparisons in key markets. We expect margins to be flat to up slightly, reflecting the year-over-year increase in new mobility investments and the margin-dilutive flow-through on higher euro revenue translation.

Earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $1.75 to $1.80 per share, up 2% at the midpoint, reflecting the impact of the lower Q4 2016 tax rate of approximately 11%. For the full year, revenues are now expected to be $17.4 billion at the midpoint, up roughly 5% on an adjusted basis, and consistent with our expectations of mid-single digit growth on a flat market.

Adjusted operating income is now expected to be $2.315 billion at the midpoint, and earnings per share are now expected in the range of $6.70 to $6.80, a $0.10 increase at the midpoint, and reflects our expectation of approximately $400 million of share buybacks in 2017. Cash flow guidance remains unchanged at $1.85 billion.

In summary, we are confident in our raised outlook for the year, reflecting strong sales growth, margin expansion, and double-digit earnings growth. I'd now like to hand the call back to Kevin for his closing remarks.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Thanks, Joe. Let me summarize on slide 19 before opening the call to Q&A. We delivered another great quarter, driven by continued strong demand for our industry-leading technologies and very solid operating execution. This positive momentum gives us confidence in our increased outlook for the fourth quarter and full year. As Joe mentioned, we continue to work tirelessly on increasing the efficiency and flexibility of our cost structure, and we're confident that our strong performance in 2017 will translate into continued strong performance in 2018 and beyond, as we prepare for the separation of Aptiv and Delphi Technologies into two very well-positioned independent public companies. We look forward to sharing more with you on that front in the coming weeks and months and are very exciting for another outstanding technology demonstration at our CES showcase in early January. We hope you can attend.

So with that, let's open the line up for questions.

Elena D. Rosman - Delphi Automotive Plc

Thanks. Paula, we'll now take our first question.

Your first question comes from Brian Johnson of Barclays.

Brian A. Johnson - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Yes, good morning, Kevin and Delphi and Aptiv teams.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Good morning, Brian.

Brian A. Johnson - Barclays Capital, Inc.

I wanted to talk a little bit more about nuTonomy, especially given your partnership with Intel, Mobileye, the work with BMW. What was missing, in your view, from the stack that you had earlier in the year that nuTonomy brings? Is it around LiDAR map, comparing the LiDAR images to the pre-post map (21:58)? Is it around driver policy? Is it around the user interface? Or just what does it get you that you didn't have in the stack before?

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah, Brian, I think that's a great question. Really, we view nuTonomy – and you're familiar with the company as well – as providing primarily incremental scale. But it doubles the amount of professionals, scientists, engineers that we have focused on autonomous driving technologies, increasing our base from roughly 100 to 200. They bring with them very strong skill set, and when you look at the automated driving space, it's really all about speed, and they have developed capabilities, enhanced capabilities, commercial relationships, very strong IP, and very strong capable management team and resources that we felt could help us accelerate the development of the technologies that we have underway.

Brian A. Johnson - Barclays Capital, Inc.

And do you have a sense of the size of your autonomous fleet, say in 2018, 2019, and 2020, just how you plan to ramp that to start pushing the development of the software?

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah, so in my comments I mentioned on a combined basis, we'll have 60 vehicles by year-end on three continents. That'll grow to over 150 vehicles in 2018 and will continue to grow beyond that at a fairly accelerated pace.

Brian A. Johnson - Barclays Capital, Inc.

And next on LiDAR -

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

So we're very focused on getting vehicles on the road with commercial partners, one, to continue to advance the development of our technology, and two, to continue to identify sources of funding and revenue to help support the development.

Brian A. Johnson - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Yeah, and second question around your now kind of three stakes over in the LiDAR world. I guess the question is, have you shifted your focus, or do you see a role for a LiDAR that is not magically as cheap as a radar you could get from a parts catalog online, but is – so it's not the end state low-cost LiDAR solution, but it would be a useful LiDAR solution for the early 2020s in terms of a higher cost point that the economics of the fleet business could absorb, and -

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah, yeah -

Brian A. Johnson - Barclays Capital, Inc.

– could some of acquisitions reflect that instead of the search for the holy sub-$100 grail.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Well, I think there's two answers to that question. We're still on the pursuit for low-cost, solid-state LiDAR solutions, because our view is that they're absolutely critical for adoption in the consumer market, or by OEs. So ultimately, a very aggressive push to drive down costs and increase functionality. And when you look at the LiDAR solutions, where we've made investments today is really focused on that activity, and focused on specific technology or capability that they bring, whether it be long-range, shorter-range corner, whatever the case may be.

As it relates to commercial applications, the commercial customers, less pressure on solid-state solutions. More pressure of having a solution that operates well, that functions and is available now. And for those applications we're actually using mechanical LiDAR solutions for that market. Electrical mechanical.

Brian A. Johnson - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. Thanks.

Your next question comes from Chris McNally of Evercore ISI.

Chris McNally - Evercore ISI

Hi, guys, good morning, thanks so much for letting me take the call. Infotainment – if we could just switch to some of the detail you gave on slide 8. Growing 15% 2017 and 2018, you have a $2 billion target for 2020, but obviously the order momentum here has been great. Can you just give us an idea of – you have $3 billion in orders, and that's been a pretty steady number for the last what, 18 months. How should we think about that turning into revenue? And maybe a little bit beyond the 2020s. And maybe just some details of where you're seeing success on the order book in infotainment specifically.

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah, Chris, it's Joe. I can give you some of the specifics, sort of where we're seeing the bookings, and how we see it roll out. This business plays what I would call sort of mid to high-end infotainment systems, so there's no audio in these numbers. This is really mid to high-end infotainment. Big wins with folks like Audi, and hot conquest wins on high-end infotainment systems. That was one we booked last year for $1.2 billion total. See those revenues rolling out on some of the more recent bookings, I would call it from 2020 and beyond. So we really do see solid revenue growth in this business, as Kevin mentioned for the foreseeable planning period through 2020. And then our view, this is one area, as we talked about at Investor Day, the inflection point, the revenue acceleration beyond 2020, can certainly see this business participating in that as well.

Chris McNally - Evercore ISI

Okay. That's great. And then just maybe in a similar vein, the detail you gave on ADAS growing 50% now, I think some of your orders on a run rate basis are closer to $4 billion this year, and it seems like you're the number one market share provider for Mobileye, which continues to have – it seems like 80% of the market. The number you threw out for 2025 of $2 billion-plus, I mean, that would imply that growth rates would slow down into the 20%. Are you just being conservative because it's such a far-out number? Maybe you could just talk about some of the assumptions there, because it seems quite conservative.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah, listen, I think Joe should comment on the specifics. I think a couple things. One, these numbers reflect – the active safety numbers reflect booked business. So it's business that we have in hand. Obviously, between now and 2025, there's an opportunity to book incremental business. I'd say that's one. Two, growth has been extremely strong. Growth in 2017 will be closer to 60% than 50%, but on a go-forward basis, as you know, you have the law of large numbers, right? And maintaining that same sort of growth rate becomes increasingly challenging. Joe, I don't know if you want to -

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah, no, I think that's right. Chris, through 2020, we're going to have 40% CAGR in active safety. We continue to see strong double-digit growth in 2021 and 2022, but as Kevin mentioned, I think we're – I'd say a little conservative as you get out to 2023, 2024, 2025, and as those bookings fill in, we'll certainly I think be adding to that number.

Chris McNally - Evercore ISI

Okay, that's perfectly understandable. Thanks so much, guys.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Thank you.

Your next question comes from Rod Lache, Deutsche Bank.

Rod Lache - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Good morning, everybody.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Good morning.

Rod Lache - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Couple questions. One is the investments in mobility, how much have you spent of the $50 million to $60 million so far this year? Can you give us some color on how nuTonomy affects the numbers going forward? I presume that that adds some costs but not revenue. And related to that, does the E&S margin recover to the levels we had seen, or should we be thinking about nuTonomy and some of these additional investments kind of keeping it tamped down a bit.

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah, let me start with nuTonomy, and then we'll go through the others. We're not going to give out obviously specific guidance, particularly on line items. I think the good way to – and Kevin mentioned this – I think the good way to frame nuTonomy spend would start with, doesn't change our views from a financial framework perspective for what we gave from 2018 to 2020 at Investor Day in terms of margin expansion and profitability – earnings growth. Kevin mentioned it effectively doubles the size of our business – or our resources in AD. Next year, we were planning to spend about $70 million prior to nuTonomy. So I think sort of that doubling concept would work well as a guidepost for additional spend.

As it relates to E&S margins – and we've had another great quarter. We clearly think it makes sense to be investing in this business. The new mobility spend, as well as what I'll call sort of pursuit and engineering costs related to the growth of active safety and infotainment. If you take out just the new mobility spend out of E&S, it prints it (31:07) at about 10.5% OI this quarter. Excluding new mobility spend, over the coming years, between 2018 and 2020, we certainly see that E&S margin moving into the 11's, and towards the high end of the 11's, over that time period. So we see good profitability in this business. As I mentioned in my prepared remarks, flow-through on increased sales volume was over 30% in the business this quarter. So the margin and backlog and what we're seeing flowing through is right where we'd expect it, and consistent with margin improvement over time in that business.

The active safety business, even at $550 million of revenue, is basically at segment margins today. So again, that's with what I'll call heavy pursuit and heavy engineering for those businesses. And when I adjust, I'm only adjusting what I'll call the automated driving, the new mobility spend. The pursuit and engineering we're leaving in that margin forecast I just gave you.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

And, Rod, listen, I think it's important to note, we don't score it this way, and we shouldn't score it this way. But we believe that our investments in autonomous driving and our capabilities in automated driving really drive benefits in advanced active safety solutions that have and will continue to translate into increased bookings and ultimately revenue growth.

Rod Lache - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Great. Thank you. That makes a lot of sense, and it's helpful. Joe, maybe just one thing on the year-over-year bridge. Can you explain why the FX in commodities seemed like it was so positive on the EBIT bridge this quarter?

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah, there's a couple things. One, stronger euro. That flows, Rod, call it about 10%. And then as the euro moves, we picked up what I'll call some transactional balance sheet benefits on other European countries. And we don't talk about these a lot, but there were some moves. There was a – Turkish lira and a couple of other of the sort of Eastern European countries moved in our favor. And we had a strong renminbi quarter that put some transactional gain. So I'd call it sort of half and half. Euro translation falling through and then some one-time transactional gains that came through.

Rod Lache - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Does that carry through into Q4?

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

No, not at this point. We've assumed they stay where they are. Yep.

Rod Lache - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

All right. And lastly, was hoping you might be able to provide some color on developments in Washington, either NAFTA or tax policy. Any high-level thoughts on what you've been seeing there?

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah, listen, on NAFTA, obviously, we're watching that very, very closely, both from a Delphi perspective and from an industry perspective. Rod, as we've said, free trade's important to our industry. We operate in a global industry. The supply chain is very global. The soft supply chain has been optimized, quite frankly, over the last 25 years. To the extent that gets affected in a negative way, I think it ultimately has implications for the cost of vehicles, which ultimately have implications for production and sale of vehicles. So that would not be positive. But we continue to watch closely.

From a tax standpoint, listen, anything that brings down corporate tax rates in the right way here in the United States would be helpful. Again, that's something we're trying to get additional clarity on in terms of what gets proposed and, ultimately, what gets passed. And we're a part of the dialogue that's going on from an industry standpoint and in Washington. So no specifics to offer up on it.

Rod Lache - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. We'll stay tuned. Thank you.

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

Hey, Rod, real quick, on your first question. Sorry, didn't mean to skip over it. We're thinking new mobility spend's about $60 million for the year, and we've got a little over $20 million to spend in the fourth quarter.

Rod Lache - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Great. Thank you.

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah.

Your next question comes from Itay Michaeli of Citi.

Itay Michaeli - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Great, thanks. Good morning, everyone.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Good morning, Itay.

Itay Michaeli - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Just wanted to talk about the $1 billion automated driving revenue by 2025. I think your last target, at the Investor Day, was about $300 million. So just love to get a little bit more detail around the path to $1 billion. And particularly, too, is there any CSLP assumptions there? And for Level 4 or 5, kind of how you were thinking about the content per vehicle and the portion of those vehicles are going into kind of robo-taxi mobility on demand services.

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah, Itay, I think the increase obviously relates to the nuTonomy acquisition, increased resources. Things they have in the works, really around the world, with things like robo-taxi, Grab, Lyft. And I think this is consistent. We see an earlier opportunity in mobility on demand providers. To your point, we see that as a system. So CSLP-type system first going into the business. That's really the increase.

The other thing we're seeing, and this was to Kevin's point on his slides. Around sort of the convergence with active safety. We're seeing a lot of interest from OEs on what I'll call sort of Level 3, Level 3 plus active safety. And folks coming to us, specifically given our automated driving capabilities and our expertise in active safety, and trying to figure out how to best to meld those technologies. And I think, for us, when you talk about 2023 to 2025, that is going to be an extension of our active safety business, and I think some real strong early wins in automated driving.

Itay Michaeli - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Great. And then, with nuTonomy, given that they have a fleet in Singapore, I mean, would Delphi ever think about actually operating its own kind of robo-taxi autonomous fleet with retrofitted vehicles? Or are you still thinking about this more as a systems approach to kind of sell to automakers and mobility providers?

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah, listen, I think it will actually be a mix of both. Principally, a systems approach to provide to mobility providers and OEs. But to the extent we can advance the development of the underlying technology using our own vehicles, that's something that we will do.

Itay Michaeli - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Great. Thank you. That's very helpful.

Your next question comes from David Tamberrino of Goldman Sachs.

David Tamberrino - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you. I want to pick up where we just left off. How easy will it be to integrate your CSLP solution into vehicle manufacturing, right? Because I think now, the development vehicles, as I understand it, are retrofitted. What steps have you taken or plans have you made with OEMs to date to integrate it into new-vehicle production?

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah, listen, with new OEMs to date, we've had conversations and are actually working with a few OEMs as it relates specifically to the hardware in the architecture. As it relates to, let's call it vehicle manufacturers outside of a traditional OE space, you're starting with a clean sheet of paper and quite frankly a simpler starting point, a simpler vehicle, and quite frankly it's easier to do.

David Tamberrino - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Got it. So if I just think about the traditional OEMs and that hardware fitting into the existing frame of the vehicle, whatever you want to call it, how far away do you think you are from actually having it into, say, a mass-produced vehicle? Is that in line with your 2019 production-ready system?

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

I'm not sure I understand the question. Just repeat it one more time. I just want to make sure I -

David Tamberrino - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Yeah, what I'm trying to get at is, there's a competitor that's out there – or actually one of your customers that's out there – that is mass-producing vehicles with autonomous systems on top of it. I'm trying to understand how easy it will be for an OEM to take your solution, that you should have production-ready in 2019, and integrate it into its architecture in the vehicle.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah, well – listen, depending on the nature of the relationship and how integrated we are, we'll have the CSLP platform in 2019. So it's something that they could, in theory, have – could launch in 2019. Depending on the level of autonomy, it could be sooner, right? We're on the zFAS platform with Audi that has Level 3 automated driving capabilities today. And we provide some of the hardware, some of the software, and the integration solution for Audi. So it depends on what level of autonomy that you're looking for. If it's a full Level 4, Level 5, it's 2019 or beyond.

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah, I think, David, the way that we're thinking about it, to Kevin's earlier point. You got somebody like Tesla who designs their cars from the ground up to be platforms for these technologies, right? So they're architected in such a way – I think traditional OEs will go down two paths. There'll be things like the A8, where they try to work through how best to integrate Level 3 type capabilities into the existing frame, the existing structure of the vehicle. Or – and this is really where we get into our smart architecture discussions – when you talk about vehicles being launched in 2022, 2023, with the discussions we're now having with the OEs, is how to design that smart architecture, so in 2022, 2023, it accommodates Level 3, and that same architecture can grow into Level 4, Level 5, from 2025 and beyond.

So there is some sort of what you refer to as retrofitting – there is some how to fit it into existing frameworks. Those tend to be in the higher-end vehicles like the A8. But when you get into other discussions, it's really about how to we design – and that was the big push we had during Investor Day, talking about smart architecture, and the discussions we're having with customers about how to design that car of the future.

David Tamberrino - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Okay. That's helpful. Just last one here. On light-duty diesel for the fourth quarter, what are you seeing in production schedules? Are there any accelerating headwinds in Europe from this?

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

Listen, nothing significantly different than we've been talking about. It was actually flat in Q3. We expect it to be down. This is total light-duty diesel for us – we expect it to be down about 4% for the – our revenue growth down about 4% for the year. So I would say, just in line with what we've been seeing. A little choppy quarter to quarter, but it always is. But no major (42:19) on light-duty diesel.

David Tamberrino - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Understood. Appreciate it.

Your next question comes from Emmanuel Rosner of Guggenheim.

Emmanuel Rosner - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Hi. Good morning, everybody.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Good morning, Emmanuel.

Emmanuel Rosner - Guggenheim Securities LLC

First question is on Powertrain. You had obviously some very strong organic growth in the quarter. Does that provide some upside potential to your – the view you highlighted at the Investor Day for maybe a midterm growth rate of only 2 to 3 points in Powertrain? And I guess, just on that guidance you communicated of 2 to 3 points of growth in Powertrain, I still struggle to sort of understand what the drivers are for that. There is a Powertrain player, BorgWarner, looking for around 7% growth till the end of the decade, with pretty similar diesel exposure and commercial vehicle exposure. Can you maybe just go back over some of the drivers for your growth outlook over the next few years?

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah, listen, I'll start, and Joe can chime in. Listen, I think your – well, let me answer your question first specifically. Is there a possibility that there's upside? Yes, there's the possibility that there's upside. I think what you're looking at is strong year-over-year comps, right, which is the pure math. The headwind as it relates to light-duty diesel and how quickly light-duty diesel declines, and do you continue to see the rapid growth in gas direct injection? I think for the quarter, GDi is up close to 60% year on year, power electronics is up, although off a very strong number at a very high level. So it's a mix between year-over-year comps, as well as light-duty diesel penetration declines. And, yeah, I think as you look at 2017, is there a possibility that there's an upside based on current performance of the business? There's a possibility, but it hinges on what happens with light-duty diesel.

Emmanuel Rosner - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Understood. And then just two quick financial follow-ups. It seems the operating cash flow guidance was left unchanged. What sort of acts as the driver of that? And then in terms of the mobility investments (44:51), how should those trend in 2018? Is it an ongoing headwind? Do they keep going up, or you have to raise your run rate of spending?

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

Well, I think with the cash flow guidance we had updated in August for the unsecured creditors, we took that in. So that was fully baked it in. It obviously came out of cash this quarter. So really had no significant adjustments to the cash flow number. We had done that in August. In answering Rod's question, again, we're – stay away from specific guidance – we expect pre-nuTonomy, our automated driving new mobility spend, to be, call it roughly right around $70 million. We're still working obviously through our plans. That would be up, call it $10 million, year over year, where from we end in 2017. Again, if I had to use a benchmark for how much nuTonomy we would run, as Kevin said, they sort of doubled our resources, so I think doubling the $70 million is a good initial proxy. Obviously we're still working through our full-year 2018 expectations.

Emmanuel Rosner - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Great. Thank you.

Your next question comes from Matt Stover of SIG.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Hey, Matt.

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

Hey, Matt.

Matthew Stover - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Thanks, guys. Appreciate it. Just kind of following on to that question, so the way I should think about that $70 million is an incremental investment and headwind into the margin as we just think through next year.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah.

Matthew Stover - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Okay. The second question, I'm trying to just put into context the infotainment business. If I look at your publicly traded peers, the margin profile for their business is sort of slightly below where your margin profile is in E&S in total, and I'm wondering if your infotainment business now has a similar margin profile, A. And then B to that question would be, as you put some of these new systems in, does the software scalability enable a margin potential in that infotainment to be at or above your sort of current run rate average in E&S?

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah, listen, as you think about the strategy as it relates to Aptiv, Matt, it really is focused on how do we leverage both our hardware capabilities and our software capabilities for both businesses? And, as you increase the amount of software that goes into the vehicle, and you establish software platforms for these solutions, whether they be infotainment, user experience, active safety, automated driving, how do we do it in a way where we make sure it is scales, and it scales significantly with volume? So we think the margin opportunity on the infotainment side is strong, relative to where we sit today. And we're very, very focused on ensuring that we're developing platform solutions that can be leveraged across OEs, across models. Joe, anything you want to add to it?

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

No, I think that covers it.

Matthew Stover - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Okay, thanks.

Your next question comes from David Kelley of Jefferies.

David L. Kelley - Jefferies LLC

Hey, good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Just a quick one on the architecture business. Obviously solid margin expansion despite the adjusted revenue decline. As we see that segment start to reaccelerate into next year, how should we think about margins in the group and the opportunity going forward for maybe the next 12, 18 months or so?

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

Listen, we'd obviously expect to see margins continue to expand in that business as volume comes in. The guys do a really good job of running that business with cost structure front of mind. As we've seen in prior quarters, with additional volume, they tend to flow much more strongly. A big part of our overall margin expansion plan of 20 to 40 basis points a year obviously comes from leveraging that business. So would expect to see margin expansions that sort of fit that framework and that business.

David L. Kelley - Jefferies LLC

Okay, great. Thanks. And one more on the architecture business as well – just looking at slide 7 referencing the Q3 win in automated vehicle architecture. As we think back to your Investor Day, you kind of laid out the path to more advanced and next-gen architecture. Is this an example of that select domain centralization, or how should we think about this win and kind of where it fits, and the future ramp up of next-gen architecture solutions?

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Well, listen, it is an example – it is, I would say, the start of our smart architecture, as it relates to automated driving. Or (49:53) I shouldn't say the start – at the beginning. There will be more advancements that will come. We're in dialogue, quite frankly, with a number of customers as it relates to their architecture needs for advanced active safety systems, for automated driving systems, as well as advanced infotainment user experience systems. So this is an area that, again, we think we're uniquely positioned relative to our peers in the space, and we think we can leverage for incremental sales on the infotainment side, on the active safety side, the autonomous driving side, as well as we can use those software capabilities to leverage sales of our smart architecture.

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

David, the other thing I'd point out, and it's on that same slide, but it's a great aspect to this electrical architecture business is its high-voltage business. So $4 billion of life-to-date bookings. We've already got over $300 million of revenue for high-voltage applications in electrified vehicles, whether it's hybrids or full EVs, and that business is already at segment margins even at the $300 million revenue level. It's a very profitable product line. And again, it speaks to sort of the future applicability of electrical architecture with these more complicated – whether it's smart architecture or electrified cars.

David L. Kelley - Jefferies LLC

All right. Great. Really appreciate the color, guys. Thanks.

Your next question comes from Brett Hoselton of KeyBanc.

Brett D. Hoselton - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Good morning.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Good morning.

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

Good morning.

Brett D. Hoselton - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

First of all, I was hoping you could talk a little bit about your free cash flow priorities, or actually maybe limitations on your free cash flow uses as you move over the next few quarters here with the splitting of the two companies. In other words, are there going to be restrictions on your share repurchase activity or restrictions on your M&A activity?

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

No. No, let me speak for Aptiv. Aptiv capital allocation strategy will look very similar to Delphi's. So prioritize investment in the business, engineering, CapEx. We'll have a competitive dividend. Obviously those things will be sorted out as we move closer to spin, but the dividend will remain competitive. We'll look to do strategic and accretive M&A, and to the extent that's not available, we'll be in the market with share repurchases. Again, as I've said before, that gun doesn't shoot straight on a quarterly basis, the trade-off between timing of M&A and share repo. But overarching will not change.

Delphi Technologies, obviously that's a decision that separate board or management team will make. But as Liam has talked about a number of times publicly, he expects to take the Delphi DNA with him, and I think that would include capital allocation strategy.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah, listen, if I can just augment, the financial profile of the two businesses really doesn't change, and it's our view that we've created tremendous value by returning excess cash flow to shareholders, and if we don't have a use for that cash, whether it be through dividends or share repurchases, but that's something that we continue to do.

Brett D. Hoselton - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

And then secondly, I was hoping you could talk about – maybe talk about the timeframe of Level 2, Level 3, or Level 3 plus adoption, versus Level 4 adoption. What I'm really asking here is that, there's a lot of people out there, if you go to CES, who believe that Level 4 capabilities are going to be available in that 2025 timeframe, let's say, and there's going to be a broad adoption of it. But it seems as though there's significant cost inhibitor there, as well as the fact that a geofenced car is restricted and therefore it's probably going to limit the number of buyers for that vehicle. So as you kind of look out over the next decade or two decades or so forth, how do you think about how aggressively we're going to see people purchase Level 3 capable cars versus Level 4 capable cars?

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah, listen, that's a great question. And that's why we have a two-pronged strategy as it relates to autonomous or automated driving. From a commercial market standpoint, it's our view that you'll see Level 4, Level 5 capabilities much sooner. That customer base has economic incentive to develop and implement and execute on the technology, and do it sooner. Nearer term, they'll do it in geofenced, low-speed urban areas, and that will come well before 2025. As it relates to the traditional OEs or the traditional consumer market, our view that Level 4 or Level 5 is a scenario that is quite frankly closer to 2025 than where we are today, and it's for all of the reasons that you just highlighted, including cost.

Brett D. Hoselton - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Okay. Thank you very much, gentlemen.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Thank you.

Your next question comes from Steven Fox of Cross Research.

Steven Fox - Cross Research LLC

Thanks.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Good morning.

Steven Fox - Cross Research LLC

Good morning. Just one question from me, just going back to nuTonomy and sort of the incremental investments. So I know it's not a big deal. You're talking roughly 3% of maybe operating profits incrementally, but you're maintaining your financial model from the meeting, so what are the positive offsets to that? And then how do we get comfortable with where these investments maybe peak out, and what you would anticipate having to do maybe to round out your skill sets going forward? Thanks.

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

So I'd go back to the financial framework, right? And I think we've got a great track record of this. Very focused on margin expansion, very focused on earnings growth, aggressively tackle our cost structure on a regular basis, whether it's through increased manufacturing performance, increased sourcing activity. The other aspect of our margin expansion, we have a lot of product lines that still have a long way to go from a growth perspective. We talk about active safety going from $500 million of revenue today, or a little over, to $2 billion, infotainment doubling since 2016. That volume provides incremental margin opportunities. So we feel very comfortable even with the additional spend in the new mobility segment that we'll continue to be able to meet the commitments as it relates to that financial framework.

I think – if I understood your second part of your question right, if you're talking about things that we would need to go out to buy for automated driving, we really feel like nuTonomy is a very good addition, and really don't see the need to go out for similar acquisitions. We'll continue to invest in the businesses, but this brings us a lot of capabilities, brings us a lot of know-how, positions us very well geographically. We've now got strong bases of operations in Singapore, Boston, Pittsburgh, Silicon Valley. So we feel from a footprint perspective, this really does give the automated driving business what it needs to continue down the development roadmap. So I don't see big acquisitions down the future for other things like autonomy. Go ahead, sorry.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah. No, Joe – and, listen, I completely agree with Joe. We have all of the parts we need. It's bringing it all together now. I think the important thing to also note, though, is we're really – these investments are about repositioning the company, and I think when you look at the financial profile of the business that we are today, which is a great business. We're cash flow generative, we're high margin, we're cash flow efficient. As we become more software oriented, the reality is the financial profile of this business improves. And that's what these investments are ultimately about, making sure that we meet our commitments near term, which we get up in the morning every day to do, but also making sure that we're making the appropriate moves, the appropriate investments, so that we can reposition the business for how the industry is going to change, and have it be an even more profitable, higher-growth, cash flow generative business than it is today.

Steven Fox - Cross Research LLC

Great. That's very helpful. I appreciate the color.

Elena D. Rosman - Delphi Automotive Plc

Paula, we have time for just one more question.

Your next question comes from Tavis McCourt of Raymond James.

Tavis C. McCourt - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question. First, I don't know if I missed this somewhere in the presentation, but what was the overall bookings in the quarter?

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

Bookings for Q3 – hold on one second.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

It was roughly $6 billion.

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yeah (58:57). It was about $7 billion. Sorry, I had the year-to-date number in my head. About $7 billion for the quarter.

Tavis C. McCourt - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Great. And then if I look on the balance sheet, it looks like the inventory trend is a little higher this year than typical. It looks like it's probably dragging $100 million or a little more out of cash flow. Is that something that you should be able to get back in Q4, or is there some specific reason why the inventory levels are kind of trending higher this year?

And then a clarification on the $1 billion goal in autonomous technology in 2025. Would that require some level of OE purchasing, or do you think that $1 billion is achievable just through on-demand customers? Thanks.

Joseph R. Massaro - Delphi Automotive Plc

OE assumptions in those numbers is really around Level 3. So not Level 4 or 5. So we see line of sight to some Level 3 revenues by 2025 that would be OE-related.

As it relates to inventory, there are a few things going on as it relates to, one, just growth. We've talked about the active safety and infotainment growth. That's driving a little bit of higher volume here and inventory. We've also had some – and again, as we focus on the cost structure, there are some plant moves in place, which require some stock builds, and those will be worked out. Whether it will all be worked out of the system by Q4, I don't think I'd say that. But certainly over the next coming two quarters, you can see that coming down.

Tavis C. McCourt - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Great.

Elena D. Rosman - Delphi Automotive Plc

Tavis, just to clarify, the year-to-date bookings are $19 billion in total for the year.

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

Yes.

Tavis C. McCourt - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Great. Thanks very much.

Elena D. Rosman - Delphi Automotive Plc

Okay. Kevin, do you have any closing remarks?

Kevin P. Clark - Delphi Automotive Plc

So, listen, thank you very much for your time. We look forward to seeing you in January, at CES, and we're very focused on executing for the balance of the year. Thank you.

Elena D. Rosman - Delphi Automotive Plc

Thank you.

Thank you. That concludes the Delphi Q3 2017 earnings conference call. Thank you for joining. You may now disconnect.

