Amazon And CME: Big News Involving Bitcoin Doesn't Do Anything For It

This is because the legitimacy isn't based on who adopts it; it's based on the value added, and that is already clear.

Bitcoin bulls are incredibly happy right now. In response to recent news involving Amazon (AMZN) and CME Group (CME), the price of the cryptocurrency has continued to soar higher, fueling speculation that better days are ahead for the digital means of cash transfer. In what follows, I will look at these pieces of news, give my thoughts on what they mean, and explain to investors why I believe these developments do not add any material legitimacy to the cryptocurrency market.

A look at Amazon

News broke quite recently that Amazon has just placed claim over three additional cryptocurrency web addresses. According to a post on Seeking Alpha, the names are amazonethereum.com, amazoncryptocurrency.com, and amazoncryptocurrencies.com. As stated in the release, these aren't the first web addresses that Amazon has purchased that relate to cryptocurrency. Three years ago, the company bought amazonbitcoin.com.

This move, while small at first glance, is fueling speculation that the e-commerce giant might soon start accepting bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in order to complete transactions. This would actually be a reasonable approach for the firm because any way to make financial transactions cheaper and quicker would serve to boost the company's own business prospects moving forward.

Of course, it should be mentioned that this doesn't mean Amazon definitely will move in that direction. More likely than not, they probably will, but it's also not uncommon for companies to buy up domain names that relate to their own. This could be just one more way for the e-commerce firm to protect its own interests, or it could even be a step in a different direction: to innovate with its own cryptocurrency or cryptocurrency service if it so chooses.

CME's news is bigger

While the development involving Amazon could be big, there's uncertainty about what will ultimately transpire. The same cannot be said of CME. You see, on October 31st, the company announced that it is making a definitive step to meet the needs of bitcoin investors. In the fourth quarter of this year, pending any regulatory hurdles it may have to cross, CME intends to allow market participants the opportunity to enter into bitcoin futures contracts.

Futures contracts, for those of you who might not know, are agreements that allow participants to lock in prices to buy or sell a specific number of a specific thing on a certain date or within a range of dates in the future. At the end of each day, the contracts are marked to market, which means that any difference in prices must be covered by the parties engaged in them. These differ from forward contracts in that forwards are private agreements between specific firms or people that are settled in whole on the final day that it's outstanding.

In its statement on the matter, CME stated that these cash-settled futures contracts were in response to the growing cryptocurrency market. They pegged the market to have a total market cap of $172 billion, with bitcoin representing an impressive $94 billion (or 54%) of the value out there. What's more, they estimated that around $1.5 billion worth of cryptocurrency is traded daily, making it a potentially profitable avenue for the firm to jump into. After all, as a clearinghouse, CME makes more money the more pretty much anything they cover trades.

This does not make cryptocurrencies legitimate

Bitcoin fans (and cryptocurrency fans on the whole) are likely to see these moves by Amazon and CME as legitimizing these new financial innovations. After all, to see two major firms recognizing bitcoin means that it's likely only a matter of time before other firms/organizations accept it as well. The price of bitcoin has certainly responded in a positive way that indicates this future expectation. The last article I wrote about bitcoin cited a price of around $5,500 per unit. As of the time of this writing, that number has risen to nearly $7,000. This price change now implies a market cap on the value of bitcoin of over $116 billion.

Personally, though, I don't think that news surrounding Amazon and CME legitimizes it at all. Rather, I would argue that their moves are in response to bitcoin already being considered legitimate, not the other way around. Their legitimacy, in turn, has come from something else entirely: usefulness. To see what I mean, I'd like to take a step back to a bygone era and talk about a man whose name, back then, was as synonymous with financial success as Warren Buffett's name is today. A man who has been mostly forgotten by the world in the modern era.

Ivar Kreuger was a financial genius, but he was also something else: a fraudster. Back in the 1920s and early 1930s, he became well-known throughout the US and Europe for his leadership over his flagship firm, the International Match Corporation. At the time, the US economy was booming while much of Europe suffered from the fallout of World War 1, driven in large part by war debts owed by France and Britain to the US and by reparations that France and Britain (and other nations) required Germany to pay out over time.

Seeing an opportunity, and having already created a match monopoly in Sweden (not to mention having a slew of other businesses, many of them legitimate), Kreuger eventually approached the rich US market and began issuing stock to investors, promising dividends of as high as 25% per year. In turn, he took those proceeds and lent them out to struggling European nations at low rates, but under the condition that they would offer International Match decades-long monopolies over their match businesses. The goal here was to make enough profit from these monopolies that he could pay the distributions with some cash to spare. Interestingly enough, by the way, a loan that Kreuger had given to Germany ($125 million, the largest private loan ever given to a nation up to that point) continued to receive payment even after Adolf Hitler took power and all throughout World War 2.

Anyways, as with all financial frauds, Kreuger's illegitimate businesses eventually collapsed. In 1932, he saw the dead end that lie ahead and, in a hotel room, allegedly shot himself (his brother claimed for decades afterward that Ivar had been murdered). The fallout led to the downfall of a corporate empire and it can be argued that the loss of capital, combined with the loss of the reputation of a man who had been praised across the developed world, resulted in what economists call "The Kreuger Crash", which very likely is what prolonged The Great Depression.

You might be wondering why I'm bringing Ivar Kreuger and his exploits into this article on bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general. The simple answer is that, while he was a fraudster, he was also one of the most brilliant minds finance has ever seen. In The Match King, a biography about his life, he has been credited as the creator of B-class shares (and hence all different classes of stock other than initial common stock), the creator of gold debentures, American Depository Receipts, and even binary forex options. Another innovation commonly attributed to him (but I think there's a good basis that it was created earlier and just popularized by him) is the off balance sheet arrangement.

While off balance sheet arrangements have been reined in recent years, and while I haven't heard of any gold debentures happening any time in the recent past (though they could legally be done), B-class shares, ADRs, and binary forex options are used all the time in finance. Despite the fact that all of these instruments were used to create what was, at the time, the largest financial fraud in the history of the world, they were innovations whose creation was praised and have been legitimized. Not because they have been adopted, but because they have proven to have a valuable function.

Takeaway

In my mind, bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are no different. In my aforementioned article on the cryptocurrency market, I stated that I believe there is tremendous opportunity in this space because of what cryptocurrencies are capable of. Even after the run-up, I continue to feel that way, but I do not believe that it's wise for investors to cling on to every single development that comes along. All that does is make what's likely a large bubble that much larger. No, bitcoin does not become legitimized because Amazon or CME decide to work with them. Rather, those companies have decided (or in Amazon's case, may decide) to work with them because they have been legitimized already. And they have become legitimized because they work, because they add value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.