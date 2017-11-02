Teva's Troubles Are Just Beginning

What might have saved Teva is if it gave a positive outlook for earnings. The issue? Teva didn’t even give a positive forecast for its full-year results. It cut its full-year forecast EPS ex-items to $3.77 to $3.87 from $4.30 to $4.50. Revenue also was cut down from $22.8 - $23.2 billion to $22.2 - $22.3 billion. Not only was the EPS forecast cut for the full year, but it is expected to be below what analysts had expected it to be at with $4.19. Analysts expected revenue to be $22.6 billion, but Teva only expects a guidance of $22.3 billion on the top end of its revenue forecast, which is also lower than what analysts are expecting. There’s no other way to put it but things are looking more grim for the rest of the year.

Conclusion

Teva still remains a great short opportunity. It has too many issues to deal with that, in my opinion, all these issues will not be handled over a one-year time frame. It will take a long time for the new CEO, Kare Schultz, to get the company back on the right track. That’s if he is able to turn things around. There is no guarantee that it will happen. It will not be an easy task, especially with what I have noted above. The price erosion on generics, Copaxone generic versions eating market share, weak earnings outlook for the rest of 2017, and Allergan dumping its 10% stake are all major issues. Most of these issues will continue to plague Teva for the time being, and that will not be good for the stock at all.

