Teva's Troubles Are Just Beginning

On Thursday, Teva (TEVA) reported its third quarter earnings report. Needless to say, it was a total disaster. Not only did Teva drop in profit year over year from the same quarter last year, but it also guided its forecasted earnings lower for the rest of 2017. With falling profit and many troubles Teva has going for itself, it still remains a great short opportunity. The problem is that until Teva can overcome its loss in profit, its stock will continue to decline.
The Numbers
The earnings per share came in at $1.00 for the third quarter. There are two problems with this reported number. The first being that it was below analysts’ expectations. Analysts were expecting Teva to get an EPS of at least $1.04 for the quarter. Secondly, the EPS fell year over year. Last year in the third quarter, Teva reported that it had earned $1.31 per share. That's a steep drop of 26% year over year, and that is not a trend that can easily change over the course of one quarter either. The revenue number also missed. Teva reported revenue of $5.61 billion, which is lower than analysts’ expectation of it reporting $5.63 billion. This number is slightly up though from last year from $5.56 billion. That doesn’t change the fact that Teva still doesn’t have a grasp on improving its earnings quite yet.
Generics Pricing Issue
The biggest problem is that most of Teva’s profits come from generic drugs. That is not a good thing at all. Especially, when you consider the fact that generic drug profits have been falling year over year. Generic profits this quarter came in at $619 million. That is a large drop from the same time last year when it made $982 million in profits. Why such a huge drop? There are two issues at hand. The first issue is lower than expected contribution sales from generics that launched in the United States. With having such a slow start on new launches, that doesn’t bode well for the coming quarters. The second issue is price erosion. Generic drugs already are priced very low, but added competition from other generic drug makers causes more issues with pricing.
Copaxone Issue
The Copaxone issue remains a major problem for Teva. Despite attempts to keep this program afloat, it has not done a very good job at all. In addition, the company is having to go up against a major competitor that will probably eat into its sales of Copaxone. This competitor is known as Mylan NV (MYL) which has launched both a low dose and high dose generic version of Copaxone. Mylan received an early surprise approval for both generic versions of Copaxone on October 3 of this year. Why is this an issue? That’s because Teva produced $4.2 billion in sales of Copaxone last year. With these new generic versions coming into play now, it is highly likely that Teva will lose a lot of its Copaxone revenue due to Mylan’s generic version of the drug. To put this into perspective, it is important to note that sales of Copaxone fell by 7% to $987 million. This is without the generic version of the drug coming into play. I expect that the next earnings report will show an even steeper drop in Copaxone sales because of Mylan’s generic version of having already launched. This will be a very pressing issue for Teva to overcome. Even Teva itself admits that an earlier than expected launch of the generic version of Copaxone will have a major impact on earnings. It has stated that it expects an impact on EPS of $0.30 cents per share this year because of it.
Dropout
Why I feel that Teva is a good short is not just because of the poor earnings alone. Allergan (AGN), on November 1st, indicated that will sell its 10% stake in Teva. That's likely have a negative impact on the stock as well. Allergan had sold its generic business to Teva in August of 2016 for around $33 billion in cash as well as gaining 100 million shares of Teva. Allergan had agreed to hold the shares for at least one year, but now it has free reign to dump its entire position if it wants to. That definitely will not bode well for Teva over the next few months.
Forward Outlook Is Grim
What might have saved Teva is if it gave a positive outlook for earnings. The issue? Teva didn’t even give a positive forecast for its full-year results. It cut its full-year forecast EPS ex-items to $3.77 to $3.87 from $4.30 to $4.50. Revenue also was cut down from $22.8 - $23.2 billion to $22.2 - $22.3 billion. Not only was the EPS forecast cut for the full year, but it is expected to be below what analysts had expected it to be at with $4.19. Analysts expected revenue to be $22.6 billion, but Teva only expects a guidance of $22.3 billion on the top end of its revenue forecast, which is also lower than what analysts are expecting. There’s no other way to put it but things are looking more grim for the rest of the year.
Conclusion
Teva still remains a great short opportunity. It has too many issues to deal with that, in my opinion, all these issues will not be handled over a one-year time frame. It will take a long time for the new CEO, Kare Schultz, to get the company back on the right track. That’s if he is able to turn things around. There is no guarantee that it will happen. It will not be an easy task, especially with what I have noted above. The price erosion on generics, Copaxone generic versions eating market share, weak earnings outlook for the rest of 2017, and Allergan dumping its 10% stake are all major issues. Most of these issues will continue to plague Teva for the time being, and that will not be good for the stock at all.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.