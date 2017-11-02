ROTY Volume 1 Edition 45: More Trades And Updates

As always, readers are encouraged to do their own due diligence, manage risk appropriately, and avoid blindly following.

A penny stock that surfaced several times on my scans caught my attention. I overcame my initial bias, dug deeper and added it as our newest position.

October performance was slightly negative, which I note was better than the overall biotech sector.

I finally cut a "loser" from the ROTY model account. While the fundamental thesis appears on track, I can`t ignore the weak technicals any longer.

Welcome to the 45th entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series.

Our model account utilizes a full-position size of $10,000 and can hold up to 10 positions. Trades typically occur in quarter increments ($2,500) with cost averages calculated at the day's close. The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so no matter a reader's account size, they can easily follow along and scale trades accordingly.

Author's note: Readers are encouraged to pay close attention to each entry in the series, as positions could be added to or sold at any moment for a variety of reasons (material events, red flags, swapping out for a more promising stock, etc.).

Expect one to three editions of ROTY to be published each week, depending on developments and trades.

Stocks mentioned in ROTY editions at times experience significant volatility, especially on days articles are published. Readers are encouraged to avoid the urge to impulse-buy, taking the time to evaluate ideas for themselves, doing due diligence, and only making trades as part of their own plan. ROTY is not about blindly following, but instead aiding readers in becoming better traders/investors as they make their own decisions.

Current Snapshot of ROTY Model Account

Above: Basic View

Below: Detailed Version

Performance Since We Started Tracking

Keep in mind that all trades take place at the day's closing price when an article is published for the sake of transparency.

While the benchmark (S&P 500) above is automatically included in TipRanks, readers should be aware that I don't care much for the use of portfolio benchmarks. For me the past decade or so it's only been about absolute returns, consistent profits and learning from my rough patches.

Current ROTY Contenders

Remember that the Contenders List consists of stocks that are potentially setting up for a big move and/or have interesting catalysts coming up. They are not official ROTY ideas, but we keep an eye on them in case it appears one or more are setting up nicely (chart/fundamentals).

General Commentary

I'm glad that October performance finished only slightly negative (-1.6%) considering how weak the biotech sector was.

IBB data by YCharts

If ROTY had a few months of significant outperformance and alpha achieved interspersed with several months mildly in the red, I would consider that a significant win.

On the other hand, I need to improve on cutting our losers, as I have been showing more patience than usual.

Updates on Model Account Positions

Prima Biomed (PBMD)- I wanted to highlight a couple slides from the recent presentation. With their SITC presentation coming up, the plan is to give this one a bit more time to work out.

Source: World Immunotherapy Congress Presentation

GlycoMimetics (GLYC)- I published a recent update piece on this one after their ASH abstract came out. The thesis appears to be playing out, although the market so far has displayed a ¨sell the news¨ reaction.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)- The stock has shown slight weakness on the back of promising progress in sickle cell disease for bluebird bio's (BLUE) LentiGlobin. It will be important to monitor the company's progress at ASH.

Today's ROTY Model Account Trades

1. Initiating a pilot position in ArQule (ARQL)- Stay tuned for my pending article on the company. Long story short, it was a penny stock I brushed aside several times after it popped up on my scans. However, I took a deeper look and liked what I saw. They are advancing three programs that could create value for shareholders in the near to medium term in oncology and rare disease indications. A recent financing has significantly extended their operational runway and added credibility to the story.

2. Taking the full loss on Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)- The last month has seen continued weakness after my ¨buy the dip¨ piece. I probably should have cut this one a while ago and several readers have beat me to it. The fundamental story remains intact, but remember in ROTY we are looking for strength and buying pressure. I will keep this one on my radar and perhaps we enter again later on if it wakes back up.

SMMT data by YCharts

3. Adding to our position in Sunesis Pharma- The ROTY model account will now own a half position after the trade takes place at today's closing price. See my recent update piece here.

Final Thoughts

Keep in mind that my objective for readers is to make their own decisions, trading their own plans, and adapting ROTY to fit their own needs and objectives. If you don't agree with some of the holdings in the model account (or they simply don't appeal to you), consider substituting ideas from your own research while still implementing the overall strategy.

Feel free to ask questions, as we strive to have an ego-free atmosphere where readers bounce ideas off each other and contribute their own DD. The ROTY community consists of both expert and novice traders/investors who are quite generous with their time and knowledge.

In the end, the goal is to constantly improve, booking more profits and especially managing risk and emotions. We learn from losers and winners alike, knowing that if we stick to the process and analyze our trades, the end result is a growing brokerage account.

*Each position entails its own unique risks, from binary catalysts to disappointing data, competition to dilution. Weakness in the biotech space, as well as ideas with a lack of near-term catalysts, could also contribute to increased volatility.

**All positions in the ROTY model account are established at the closing price on the day this article is published for the sake of transparency.

