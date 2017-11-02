AES Corporation's (AES) CEO Andrés Gluski on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

Andrés Gluski

Well, good morning and thank you for joining our third quarter 2017 financial review call.

Today, Tom and I will discuss our results for the quarter and year-to-date, as well as our progress on our strategic and financial goals. We are reaffirming our prior guidance for 2017 and our expectations through 2020.

During the third quarter, we made significant progress on our construction projects and the integration of our renewable acquisitions. This morning, I will provide some color on the returns we expect to realize from these investments. I will also discuss our plans to accelerate and expand our asset sales program and cost cutting and revenue enhancement initiatives.

Before turning to these areas I’ll first discuss the impact of the recent hurricanes on our businesses in the Caribbean. Our sympathies are with the people of Puerto Rico many of whom are still without power and water. Our number one priority before during and after the recent hurricanes was the safety of our people and their families and impacted communities fortunately our people are families are safe and our two plants in Puerto Rico sustained only minor damage.

Both plants are currently available to meet their obligations under their PPAs. We expect the local transmission system to be energized and ready to take our much needed power by the end of November. Some will discuss the effects of their hurricane and our financial results for the third quarter in more detail. Today we're announcing that we will be significantly upsizing our asset sales program. We now expect to realize $2 billion in proceeds during the 2018 to 2020 period.

Approximately $1 billion of this is expected to occur by year end 2018. Including the sale of mass unlike our coal plant in the Philippines, interest remains very strong and we expect to sign a sales agreement before year end and receive the proceeds early next year. We're also announcing that we are aggressively pursuing significant additional cost savings. These G&A and O&M savings are likely to be earnings neutral in 2018 due to onetime restructuring costs but credence to 2019 and beyond.

We will provide more detail on our fourth quarter call. Turning to slide 4 and our construction program which is the key driver of our growth, milestones are being met across our 5 gigawatts of projects under construction including Alto Maipo in Chile. Although the Alto Maipo project has experienced construction delays and cost overruns it is making progress towards overcoming these challenges.

First the smaller of the two main contractors CNM is terminated. The tunnel boring machine has been operating is now being operated by Robins its manufacturer. They're progressing at a multiple of the historical rates achieved by CNM and the Alto Maipo project is now 58% complete. Second Alto Maipo is in negotiations with various contractors for a fixed price lump sum EPC contract. The new EPC contract will include substantial capital and performance commitments from the contractor incentivizing family completion.

The restructuring would also require additional concessions from the project lenders and meaningful contributions from AES Gener which would be tied to construction milestones. The objective is to significantly reduce execution risk and preserve the value of Alto Maipo. Well at the same time remaining disciplined with additional equity from AES Gener.

We will provide you with updates as Alto Maipo continues to make progress on these negotiations. Turning now to the rest of our construction program beginning of slide 5 our 671 megawatt Eagle Valley CCGT in Indiana is on track to achieve commercial operations in the first half of 2018. Construction is 99% complete and the project is now in the commissioning phase in fact this past weekend the project achieved a major milestone with the first fire of a attribute.

The unit will synchronize to the grid and produce its first electricity. Now turning to our 1.3 gigawatts Southland CCGT project on slide 6 which is re-powering of our existing gas generation facilities in southern California, construction is ongoing and the project is on track to be operational by the first half of 2020. Our remaining construction projects are proceeding as planned, including thermal plan OPGC2 in India and our CCGT and LNG gasification terminal Colón in Panama.

These projects will be key contributors to our earnings and cash flow growth through 2020. Turning to slide 7 we have been reshaping our portfolio to reduce our carbon intensity and deliver attractive returns to our shareholders to that end our growth initiatives beyond the projects under construction have been focused on investments in natural gas and renewable projects with long term U.S. dollar denominated contracts in our existing markets.

On a portfolio basis these investments are expected to produce average returns in the low teens. These compelling returns are driven by several factors including investing in markets with lower renewable penetration and faster growth rates than the U.S. Using local debt capacity in the businesses to fund the investments and using our business platforms and global scale to lower costs.

Our project returns also benefit from bringing in partners to reduce our equity commitments while providing management and development fees. I’ll walk through some specific examples of how we have good returns on some of our recent investments beginning on slide 8. In July we close on our acquisition of sPower with the Alberta Pension Fund, AIMCo. We're encouraged by the quality of sPower’s people operating assets and development pipeline.

In fact, we're well positioned to capitalize on sPower’s 10 gigawatt plus development pipeline by closing and at least 500 megawatts of solar projects annually in the U.S. Additionally we have received a number of inbound indications of interests to partner on a portion of sPower’s operating assets. We're evaluating these proposals which will increase our overall returns and allow us to redeploy the capital into sPower’s attractive growth pipeline.

Turning to slide 9, in Brazil, during the quarter so if they move forward on three growth transactions. [Indiscernible] closed the acquisition of the 386 megawatts Alto de Sertão wind plant. Finalize the acquisition of the 75 megawatt [indiscernible] solar project and signed an agreement to acquire the 115 megawatts to solar companies. The wind plant is currently operating with an 18 year contract and both solar projects are expected to be operational in 2018 with 20 year regulated contracts.

The R$1.6 billion of capital needed to fund these 611 megawatts of renewable expansions in Brazil has been secured by tapping into the available debt capacity at Chile without any equity returns on these long term contracted assets on the mid teens in U.S dollar terms. Finally turning to Slide 10 in Mexico we're also seeing attractive returns right of development projects with our partner Grupo BAL one of the largest business groups in Mexico.

We have developed a strong 2.5 gigawatts pipeline of renewable and natural gas projects. We are targeting long term bilateral contracts with credit worthy, large industrial off-takers. For example we recently signed an agreement to acquire the 306 [indiscernible] wind development project, which has a 25 year U.S. dollar denominated PPA. The projects site also have sufficient additional land to accommodate up to 200 megawatts of solar which could be an attractive upside in the future. We expect to reach financial close early next year and begin construction of [indiscernible] shortly thereafter.

In summary, as you can see on slide 11 we will be adding 8.4 gigawatts of new capacity by 2020. This includes almost 7 gigawatts of projects under construction or recently acquired. The remaining 1.5 gigawatts represent projects in advanced stage development. As a result of these additions our average remaining contract term will increase from six years currently to ten years by 2020. We have sufficient internally generated cash to fund our equity contributions for both our projects under construction and the development projects I just discuss. The projects we have under construction and the more recent investments we have made are helping us to significantly reshape our portfolio to achieve our financial objectives.

At the same time we're reducing our carbon intensity and to point out technologies. As you can see on slide 12 by the end of 2020 our call generation will decline from 41% to 33% while renewable and cash generation will increase from 55% to 63%. We've also been driving the adoption of international discharge in our markets and shown on Slide 13. We are a global leader in the industry with presence in seven markets including 228 megawatts in operation and another 250 megawatts under contract or construction.

In the Dominican Republic, we recently completed 20 megawatts of new energy storage. In September, these facilities performed flawlessly working twice as much as normal to ensure the electric grid stayed on line during hurricanes Erma and Maria. We believe the integration of energy storage and renewable is key to accelerating a cleaner energy future. This is one of the most promising opportunities in our industry and our businesses are leading the way.

For example in Hawaii, we are hoping the island of Hawaii reduce the reliance on diesel generators by delivering a 28 megawatt solar farm and a 20 megawatt 5 hour duration energy storage. Integrating energy storage to enhance the output of solar and wind facility is a key focus area for Fluence, our new energy storage Joint Venture with Siemens. The Fluence JV received antitrust approval from the European Commission in October and is expected to close by the end of this year.

Once closed, we expect Fluence to deliver energy storage solution and services to a broad group of customers from commercial and industrial companies to utilities and power developers in a 160 countries. Together with Siemens our goals for Fluence to be the market leader in this high growth segment and is expected to grow tenfold in five years reaching at least 28 gigawatts of installed capacity by 2022.

With that, I will turn the call over to Tom to discuss our third quarter results, capital allocation and guidance in more detail.

Thomas O'Flynn

Thanks Andrés, good morning. Today, I will review our third quarter results, capital allocation, and guidance. Overall, our results were lower than the prior year for the quarter largely due to a higher inter year tax rate and the impact of recent hurricanes. However, based on our year-to-date performance and outlook, we remain on track to deliver on our 2017 guidance and expectations to 2020. Before moving on, I want to provide a brief update on the hurricanes on Slide 16.

As we disclosed in October, the estimated impact from hurricanes in 2017 is $0.03 to $0.05 per share. We recognize $0.02 in the third quarter, mostly related to reserves taken at our corporate captive insurance business to estimate a property damage at our solar plants in Puerto Rico and U.S. northern islands. To a lesser degree, it also reflects a loss of operations at our thermal plant in Puerto Rico, which was down for 11 days in September.

Our business in Dominican Republic was not affected. Since in October, the Puerto Rico plant has been available to meet its obligations and with our purchase agreement. The plant can resume delivering much needed energy to the grid as soon as the local transmission lines are repaired. On that front, we are pleased with the resources and attention federal and local officials are allocating to restore the power grid, which is a top priority.

Repair work is underway and we are seeing real progress. Momentum should continue to build to ZEI in various U.S. utilities that began to assist in purpose restoration efforts. We expect the majority of the grid to be operational by the end of the year. When the plant is reconnected to the grid, we expect it to be dispatched since if the lowest cost producer of energy highly reliable hence location is critical to maintain grid stability.

Now turning to adjusted EPS on slide 17, third quarter results were $0.24, and $0.08 decrease from 2016. But the year-to-date, adjusted EPS was $0.66, $0.02 higher than 2016. The quarterly results reflect a $0.05 impact to a higher quarterly tax rate of 35% versus 23% prior year. We expect a lower rate in the fourth quarter bringing our average annual rate and is expected 31% to 33% range. Third quarter also reflects to save hurricane impact and lower margins of Andes offset by positive results in remaining SBUs.

Now to slide 18 and our adjusted PTC and consolidated free cash flow. We earned $245 million in adjusted PTC during the quarter, a decrease of $27 million, driven in part by the impact of the hurricanes. We generated $601 million of consolidated free cash flow, a decrease of $64 million from third quarter of 2016, with high working capital requirements in Brazil, US and MCAC offset higher consolidated margins.

Now I'll cover our SBUs in more details over the next six slides, beginning on 19. The U.S., margins were down slightly, largely due to moderate weather by IPL. Adjusted PTC increased primarily due to equity earnings from sPower following the acquisition of July. Lower consolidated free cash flow also reflects higher working capital requirements at DPL and IPL.

In Andes, our results reflect lower margins primarily due to plant, major maintenance and impacted green taxes at [indiscernible] in Chile. This decline was partially offset by positive contributions from [indiscernible] Unit 2 which achieved commercial operations in October 2016. Adjusted PTC was also impacted by modest write-offs in Argentina and Chile.

In Brazil, margins increased due to lower fixed cost, higher cares and the recovery of prior tax payment at our distribution business Eletropaulo. The increase in consolidated free cash flow reflects higher margins partially offset by higher working capital requirements Eletropaulo due to recovery of high purchase power cost in 2016 from prior droughts. Before continuing to quarterly results, I’ll provide an update on our efforts to simplify Eletropaulo’s ownership structure. As you may know, we own only 17% of this business. However, we are the controlling shareholder and therefore consolidate to full financials.

We’ve now received all third-party approvals to migrate to Novo Mercado on the Brazilian stock exchange. As a result, we will no longer have a controlling interest and expect to deconsolidate the business in the fourth quarter. This will simplify our financial statements and also provide greater flexibility. In Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, our results reflect higher margins driven primarily higher availability and higher transacted sales in the Dominican Republic following the completion of the DPT project this year. Hurricanes were not a major driver for the quarter MCAC as most of the $0.02 impact I mentioned earlier was incurred at our captive insurance business at quarter.

Consolidated free cash flow is flat, the higher margins were offset by the tiny impact to low collections in the Dominican Republic. With that said, outstanding receivables were settled in full in October. Finally, in Asia, our results were largely driven by higher energy and capacity margins after a lump ford in the U.K.

Now to slide 24 and the resolution of our filing a DP&L in Ohio, as you may know, on October 20, the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio ruled on our EFP case. The order was consistent with a much stipulation agreement with only minor modifications. As expected the EFP includes a distribution modernization writer totaling $105 million per year over three years with a two-year extension option.

As previously announced DPL is selling or exiting all of its 2.1 gigawatts of coal-fired capacity by mid-2018. DPL is also running sales process for remaining 1 gigawatt of gas-fired peaking capacity. We expect to announce the transaction by year-end with closing expected in the first half of '18.

The commission’s ruling and the exit of merchant generation are important steps to enable DPL to transition to an investment grade growing T&D business. In fact, we see significant potential to increase the regulator asset base to distribution infrastructure, smart grid and other grid modernization investments. We are pleased to see that these actions were being appreciated by rating agencies including a [technical difficulty] upgrade of the DPL family to BB from Fitch earlier this week.

Now to slide 25 and our improved credit profile, this year, we prepaid $300 million of Parent debt and refinanced another 1 billion with long-term debt at attractive rates resulting in an annualized interest savings of $40 million. Excluding drawings on our revolver, this brings our total Parent debt to $4.5 billion, which represent a $2.1 billion or about a one-third reduction in permanent debt since 2011. To a disciplined debt reduction of strong growth in parent free cash flow, we to retain investment grade credit metrics by 2020. We believe this will help us to not only reduce our cost of debt and improve financial flexibility, but also enhance our equity valuation.

Now to our 2017, parent capital allocation on Slide 26. Sources on the left hand side reflect $1.4 billion of total available discretionary cash including parent free cash flow. We expect to be comfortably in the middle of a range of $575 million to $675 million. In addition to the $300 million, we received from the sales sold in Brazil. We closed another $80 million of sales including $60 million from the sell down of our business in the Dominican Republic.

In September, one of our existing partners required an additional 5% of business, implying a total equity value of $1.25 billion. Total asset sale proceeds for the year were about $400 million less than we jumped previously to a tiny difference as we expect to proceed those proceeds in early 2018. We plan to use our revolver to fund the temporary shortfall and we paid at drawings in early '18. With the uses on the right hand side, including a dividend increase we announced last December will be returning almost $320 million to shareholders this year; these $340 million to prepay and refinance debt as I just discussed. Finally we used $382 million for acquisition of sPower and plant that $350 in subsidiaries the majority of which is for new projects under construction and in late stage development.

Now looking our capital allocation from 2018 to 2020 on slide 27, expect the portfolio to generate 3.3 billion of discussion in cash which includes free cash flow and asset sale proceeds. We conservatively included half of our $2 billion asset sale target reflecting the transactions we expect close in 2018. In terms of uses after funding our dividend in construction projects, we have $1.6 billion of capital to create additional shareholder value. Obviously expect allocate about 40% to 45% to dividend growth in debt reduction and the remaining amount to invest in attractive growth opportunities.

Finally turning to Slide 28 we're reaffirming our prior 2017 guidance and expectation for an 8% to 10% average annual growth to 220 for all metrics. As we pointed the lower half of our guidance ranges for adjusted EPS in October following the hurricanes. We still expect a higher rate of EPS growth in 2018 in the low to mid teens after midpoint of our 2017 guidance. This will be largely driven by contributions from new projects cost savings and revenue enhancement initiatives in order interest.

To give a little bit more color by SDU we expect growth in the U.S to be driven largely by positive regulatory development DTL, as well as growth and renewable. And this will benefit from continued market reforms in Argentina, higher contracting levels at Angamos and higher generation in Columbia. Growth in MCAC is expected to be driven largely by completely construction projects including a full year of operations at the DTP combined cycle in the Dominican Republic. As well as a partial year in fact the commencement operations the colon, CCGT in Panama.

Growth will be partially offset by business exits in the Philippines to that expand. Finally we expect to benefit from our cost savings and revenue enhancement initiatives as well as lower paring interest. It's just with our prior practice we'll be providing more detail in specific times for 2018 on our year end call in February.

With that I’ll now turn it back to Andrés.

Andrés Gluski

Thanks, Tom. In summary we're taking a lot of actions at AES to deliver on our strategy and commitment to shareholders. Our sector is undergoing significant change and we're undertaking a further transformation of our business to take advantage of new opportunities. Specifically we're accelerating and increasing our asset sales program to achieve a billion dollars in proceeds by end 2018 and a total of $2 billion by 2020.

We're on track to achieve our target $400 million dollars in annual cost savings in revenue enhancement and we are aggressively pursuing additional savings that we will announce on our fourth quarter call. We're advancing on our 5 gigawatts of construction projects and we're aiming to resolve the issues at Alto Maipo in the first quarter of 2018. We are pleased with our acquisition of SPower and see many attractive renewable opportunities across our portfolio.

We expect affluence to close this year and our goal is to maintain our global leadership in a market that's projected to grow tenfold over the next five years. These actions will result in a simpler portfolio earning higher risk adjusted returns and a stronger balance sheet with improved credit metrics. Our overriding objective is to generate 8% to 10% average annual growth in earnings and cash flow when combined with our dividend we expect to deliver so a total shareholder return of at least 12% annually.

Now we’ll be happy to take your questions.

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] The first question we have comes from Ali Agha of SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Ali Agha

Hi, thank you. Good morning. First question with regards to the 2018 guidance earlier in the year from a non-risk you have talked about ’18 you had told us net-net it's about $0.20 higher than ’ 17. But of somebody call at 25 range but now you're telling us low to mid teens which implies a lower line number for ’18 so, what has changed for ’18?

Thomas O'Flynn

Yes, good morning Ali, this is Tom. I mean if you cut through this from the percentage increases it's probably by the nickel. I mean first I'd say that we're still in the final stages of our budget process will come up with firm numbers in February we just want to give people a general ballpark. There's nothing major. I'd say that is perhaps there is a couple cents in the U.S. ETLs may be little softer from the regulatory outcome and some plant closure numbers and the rest is come depending here was still going through it.

Ali Agha

Okay, so I mean could you get back to that $0.20 delta or do you think that’s bit unrealistic here.

Andrés Gluski

I think that’s certainly, you certainly always look for things to do more of Andreas talked about really doing a very heavy look at across the company that we're in the process of. So we certainly look for that but that’s said I think we want to give people a general expectation we're things we're trending to and so and probably be closer to nickel below. It’s still fair amount above 2017.

Ali Agha

Right, second question with regards to the asset sales I just wanted to be clear so previously we thought that would be a $500 million sales this year which I think you confirm would be Masinloc but now what you're telling us is that probably still gets announced by year end which you will get the proceeds next year did I hear that right.

Andrés Gluski

Yes, just to be clear early on the earlier on in the year we placeholder in for 500 there are different things that you're considering. It's now clear that we can do a billion that Masinloc will be a can do a billion and closes that billion by the end of ‘18. And that the Masinloc process is quite deep in the process and we got very interest so, yes with Masinloc we expect to announce Q4 in the next six weeks expect to close it in the first half of the ’18. But that 500 was done before we had thought of a specific can we think that Masinloc be won’t excess of that.

Ali Agha

Okay and broadly speaking when you look at the $2 billion number I mean is the motivation to essentially exit non-core market some sense of…

Andrés Gluski

Yes, Ali well when we started we were in 28 countries when we exit the Philippines will be in 15. We've always said that somewhere between a dozen it’s a 15 countries kind of are probably process where we would end up so I think it's looking more like a dozen and we of course we never announce anything before the sales actually done. So, some of it will be active in some countries some of it will be selling down from certain assets and in some cases maybe selling down the portion of the assets for example as we did recently with Dominican Republic to realize value. I think that the important thing is that you know where we want to end up and what does that portfolio look like and as we said it will be simpler it will be in less countries it will be less carbon intensive and we will be if you will sort of churning capital into growth areas where we get higher returns than sitting on some existing assets.

Ali Agha

Okay, last question Andrés if you could. I’m sure you've been keeping an eye on what's been happening in the IPP Merchant Power Space companies have basically conclude that the public markets are not giving them credit for their portfolios. Many are going private, they're being sold major restructuring is happening are there any lessons learned for AES given how your stock gets valued in the public markets today.

Andrés Gluski

Say, well I think the lessons I mean we moved to get out of merchant generation. I think on a timely basis I think we exit a number of Mark said since I've been trouble on a timely bases and I think we've generally sold our assets at very good prices. So we didn't do really any sort of fire sale as we waited in some cases until the contracts ran out. Now if you look at our strategy we're moving into much more contract and we’re length in our average contract versus what we have even today so I think we have a quite different strategy for most I think we're changing our risk profile with significantly de-risk.

I'm sure you'll notice that on this call we did not think about weather in Brazil. That used to be the main focus of this cause quite frankly we have been able to de-risk for where we contracted. I think as Tom mentioned when we de-consolidate electro product. It will make a better correlation between really our economic or financial profile and our consolidator profile.

And lastly we're moving aggressively to become investment range so I think on all these fronts of I think our strategy has been considerably different from other firms which have remained less contracted and also I frankly which aren’t moving into the newer technologies so I think we have the advantage of being in more rapidly growth markets and being well positioned. And we’re having said that ever since I've been see yield and I’m has been CFO I mean we've look all alternative and we periodically have third parties come in and look at either any way we can sustainably add value to the company. So we're always open to these any ideas but we're only going to do things which make sense for the company in terms of a sustainable company.

So we're open to all alternatives. I've seen the some of these and obviously in a sector there has been a lot of consolidation to take a cost but we've taken a lot of costs and we're also as we said on this call going to be aggressively looking at our cost structure. This is partly the result I pay off the actions we've taken the systems we put in place and also simplification of our portfolio.

Ali Agha

Thank you, Andrés.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Hey, good morning.

Andrés Gluski

Good morning Julian.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

So may be let me follow up a little bit on the asset sale strategic positioning here. Can you talk about how you think about the now let’s now talk about ICT tiers but yield curves and just the overall market subsector there. How do you think about yourself relative to that sector and have you think about desirability to recycle capital in that direction, I hear you guys talking about more asset sales. I hear you expanding your renewable platform as it stands today. Can you provide any further thought system putting all these pieces together.

Andrés Gluski

Yes, that's a great question. When you remember when yield curves first started there was a lot of you know I think questions we were getting from various people like why don't you do it yield curve. And one of our concerns was not to have to a to be sort of committed to growth in case markets turned and I think in general that is in the right now the right decision.

Now if you look at what we're doing today, we did mention for example that on as part we are looking at selling done a portion of the operating assets to enhance our returns and be able to move that money into new projects the defend [indiscernible] pipeline where we think we can him prove our average return so, in that sense we I think have shown that we can access private money we raise about $3.8 billion over the last six years partner equity.

Including from the large Canadian pension funds so in that sense I think that our view is that we are very interested in coming up with ownership structures which are win-win where we provide four people looking for a long term stable investment grade assets and at the same time it allows us to reduce our participation and improve our returns be a true management fees a promotes or development fees so that that is part of the market.

Now I think where we are somewhat different is that we see the advantage of having a platform in these countries so for example having a strong partner in Mexico opens a lot of opportunities for us in renewable, having a strong position in various markets opens that up so, we want to use our scale and in cases integrate the new renewables with our existing assets, because obviously energy prices from renewables in many cases are lower but if you can integrate that with the capacity from existing assets you can have some very interesting propositions for your customers. In the longer term we think batteries can supply that in many markets but right now we see that opportunity so just to your question we have approached the problem from a sort of a customer-centric position. We're taking advantage of our platforms and we're bringing in capital and selling down when we see the opportunity that would improve our returns.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Excellent. Just in thinking through committing to any kind of structure. Would you be open to investing in a third party structure to establish an independent acquisition vehicle and if so to how would you think about establishing that just given the discrepancies in multiples and the perceived accretion or dilution involved just at the outset.

Andrés Gluski

Well, I think again if you think of something like sPower we have a partnership with their sPower as we said in the past regarding acquisitions we would look opportunistic it effect that if we think that there acquisitions where we have significant synergies which 2+2=6 and add to that portfolio. On the other hand we're not looking at right now sort of big acquisitions and et cetera we're sort of looking at asset acquisitions that could enhance that portfolio, and as I said, if there are interested parties in taking a portion of that from the sPower JVs, that's fine as well.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Alright, excellent. I'll leave that there can I move a little bit further down to the level just curious in light of the developments on the awesome Alto Maipo side how are you viewing our cash distribution is back to the parent right now obviously things are somewhat fluid there vis-v-vis the finalizing up there the EPC et cetera. I suppose plan, you're moving or you're moving ahead with plan. And you don't necessarily anticipate any limitations in terms of distributions given any credit concerns that’s up.

Andrés Gluski

I think this is the negotiations on Alto Maipo are proceeding. Alto Maipo team and their team are doing a great job. I would say that there will remain an investment grade company. That any equity contributions from Gener to the Alto Maipo project would maintain that investment grade will be very looking at the sort of marginal returns of that investment and we don't expect it to significantly in fact any dividend distributions from Gener into the future. So those are things. Now we've also said that should we decide not to proceed with the project that would also in terms of the cash distributions from Gener those would continue although they might take a different form terms of like return of capital so we're looking at both we will be very disciplined.

On the other hand we think that there is a win-win solution here which would be good for all parties including obviously Chile and Chilean electrics system from completing the project.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Got it. And is there anything just last thing was Ali was talking about. Is reason why you're not including the full $2 billion in your pie charts there around use of cash I imagine maybe it's just too early there has been were exactly what form it takes or you tell me how specific you are and your assets sales this point.

Thomas O'Flynn

Yes, Julian this is Tom. I say that traditionally we put things up here when they're either announced or close to being announced so I think we feel very comfortable that we've got a good line of sight on a billion. Executions on the way, you could comfort with being able to sign your term and close certainly next year if not in the first half of the years. So as we continue to think through more businesses assets that may go into then we would expand that piece accordingly.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Just a quick sorry go for it.

Andrés Gluski

So I mean that when we first announced it will be doing asset sales and I believe we use a number of around a billion I think we were at $4 billion now. We now that’s we said a $100 million were at $200 million plus now so, we just want to be as Tom was saying have real clear line of sight there obviously we have a number of opportunities that would make sense from a strategic plan that I outlined. That we think can easily get $2 billion number by 2020.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

And just to be clear and setting an expectation here and would you expect any of this to be EPS dilutive or accretive to the in terms of which you kind of know which assets you’re thinking about here against the plan.

Thomas O'Flynn

Yes, I think it's a mixture there's certainly some could be accretive, some that could be dilutive. I think if you look at the overall group there's some modest dilution. I think you factored that in to our overall growth rate. I think some of the incremental cost efficiencies we see as we plan to put in place may give us the assets to be able to transition a portfolio and also be in our numbers.

Andrés Gluski

Yes, well, I'd say we are this is our whole providing objective just to meet an 8% to 10% growth rate we've committed so there will be put and takes like Tom said but it won’t affect us reaching our objectives.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Got it. And then you guys didn't raise your cost target for the long term here right obviously there some shifts but.

Andrés Gluski

So not specifically we just something where valuating will move talk about all the yearend.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Excellent. Thank you for taking the so many questions. Appreciate it. Have a good day.

Greg Gordon

Hey guys good morning.

Andrés Gluski

Good morning.

Greg Gordon

So I just want to make sure I heard you correctly in the response to Julian. That the you see the incremental cost cutting announcement as supplementing your ability to hit the 8% to 10% if you don't think it will be in a position to move that range as a function of that and that's partly because of the friction that might happen when you reposition the portfolio through these asset sales and redeploy that capital does that a fair summary.

Andrés Gluski

What is there to summary that the additional cost cuts that we're working on and will announce in the fourth quarter will give us additional comfort of hitting that range so this it's additional to what the costs cuts were going announce in the past? On the other hand we're not changing that guidance range and we’ll give us additional comfort because as we Tom said puts and takes. Now we want to make sure that we hit our numbers.

Greg Gordon

But what are some of the takes that happened since you last gave the guidance that our will these cost cuts are going to fill in there.

Andrés Gluski

Greg, good morning. My comments on puts and takes is more on EPS, in fact from certain sales. Some are creative, some are dilutive.

Greg Gordon

Got it. Thank you, guys. Just want to make sure this clear the second question I have is that I feel like its deja vu all over again with us. The stock is obviously down a lot. It's forming okay today but if consensus expectations for your earnings are right. The return on buying back your stock is in excess of the return average expected return on the investment you're making. There's no placeholder in your capital plan whatsoever for buybacks. Just I really from a little bit agitated by that and I want to understand your thinking.

Andrés Gluski

Well we have done considerable amount of buyback over the years. And we do have an outstanding approval. So we're not saying that we're going to buybacks we’re just not announcing any specific buyback at this point in time so, obviously we're not happy at all where's the stock is trading. And we always consider that is that I think that at this point we're undergoing a transition program and I think it will be very important that we deliver on our numbers but certainly we're not saying that we want to stock buybacks.

Greg Gordon

Can you remind us what the outstanding authorization is for the buyback.

Andrés Gluski

Currently we have $250 million still remaining on my prior authorization.

Greg Gordon

Okay, but Andrés I look at that reinvestment you're making in the business now you repositioning it and I think it's very attractive so I'm not arguing that what you're doing to reposition the company is you will not well thought out and that obviously you have a plethora of opportunities. The issue is that the return on a buyback at these prices is like a mid to high teens ROE and the return on the investment you're making even though they're very attractive is not destructive of the stock so I think you really consider be more aggressive with the market show them that you have confidence you can hit your group, hits your targets by buying back the stock when it’s a attractive.

Andrés Gluski

Point taken great and just said we’ve though they were returning through the dividend about 55% of our apparently cash flow so; I think we remain committed to getting money back to our shareholders and we have done. I believe it's about a $1.5 billion of stock buybacks at least over the past five years. So I certainly don't want to say that this is off the table and point taken.

Greg Gordon

Okay. Thank you.

Lasan Johong

Hey Andrés. Thanks for taking my question. I just want to quick comment. I’m very much opposed to share buybacks it does not create value, it can raise the money. You’re saving money out of your pocket putting your pocket and other than signaling focus is a ways the capital. Moving on please, I'm assuming that we’re selling the Philippines you're not doing that to lot too.

Andrés Gluski

Masinloc to is under construction. The construction is going well and that would be.

Lasan Johong

And I understand that but area you going to finish that construction or is that part of the sale of Masinloc.

Andrés Gluski

Well, we would finish the construction under contract for the new seller.

Thomas O'Flynn

So we'd expect there from just to clarify we expect a sale to close before the construction is complete and the search is going very well it's pretty clean and it's got an EPC. So it's not a material issue.

Lasan Johong

No, I understand that but when you say you starting that’s a law…

Thomas O'Flynn

No, wanted to we sound the business. We see.

Lasan Johong

Okay, great. The couple of years ago Argentina is issued an accounts receivable financing on new generation and people will kind of skeptical can you give us some review as to whether it’s looking out or now looking out in Argentina will that accounts receivable financing.

Thomas O'Flynn

Sure. I think first say that Argentina is really made a comeback I think starting from the top level as the politically as they had recently elections for Congress and Marxist party got 40% of the vote much more than people had expected so the reforms are going forward in Argentina intersected invades very important reforms one is dollar rising. Second is increasing moderately prices, retail prices and also generation and they will move towards a liberated market.

People forget that in the 90s Argentina had one of the best regulations on the planet in terms of separated markets so Argentina is doing much better our business is doing much better we had two years where we did not receive dividends from Argentina even though the business always made money so it obviously was received much more dividends making much more money.

Getting to your point about this was the [indiscernible] is one of the more difficult acronyms we have to pronounce. Have been paying the interest of -- these are actualize part of the bonds or tied to the completion of actual generation assets in this case it was a year more ground in the largest one so that plant is up and running so that whole what I would basically part the coming I would take part of your payments and essentially give you these bonds and use the funds to build a new asset but they have paid interests. The plans have been completed so that's going well.

Lasan Johong

Okay, great. I'm a little confused about fluids. The existing energy storage facility is that part of going, for going for part of fluid or is that separate and then influence will be a new stock for new projects.

Thomas O'Flynn

Yes, what is it will we have about 228 megawatts of energy storage facilities on our platform. Those are not being sold, those remain with AES because there are assets. Florence is a joint venture to develop and to sell our advanced in four product in advance in five that will be coming out and Siemens is C Storage products so we both contributed eight product to this with the net result is that we're the only late Florence is the only firm which can offer the whole full gamut from commercial and industrial small units to the largest utility scale 100 plus megawatt energy storage.

So we combine those two so, R&D together the Florence will be doing that. It would taking advantage of Siemens platform and will be taking advantage of Siemens sales force. Siemens is active in a 160 countries it's been selling electric equipment for more than a 100 years so have the great brand name so we think bringing these together is very powerful. And we really don't see anybody else like it in the market at least today so, the point is this will be a separate company a JV. It's 50-50 Siemens and us were both contributing people to that project, it will Siemens sales force when we put energy storage and say our solar projects that as client. So it's separating the two so, we expect this to grow very quickly as we say a set in the past we don't expect any cash or earnings contributions for say two more years or in this rapid growth phase.

And thereafter but we think it should be a very valuable company within a time period of five years. We don’t things like this before I just remind people in the case of Brazil. We had rights of way we developed a broadband supplier. This is a company we sold for a $1 billion to Telecom Italia couple years ago. So we think this could grow very rapidly but again it's separate from us we will continue to do energy storage. For example on Southland we have a contract with Southern California Edison for 100 megawatt facility that will be ours under potentially a contract with Southern California Edison that's not part of Florence it will by the equipment from Florence.

Lasan Johong

Got it. One last question; AES south lag if you read the GOE report from August that pretty much adjusting that in a high renewables area. Based low plants are even going to be absolutely or they going to have been get paid for thing that are not currently been compensated for such as Brazilian characteristic then the liability characteristic. Since that value that AES Southland has being built as CCGT

not as SCGT facility?

Andrés Gluski

No because of the contract we have, I mean I think that when you think about what I think is interesting is with energy storage we’re seeing that regulations have a lot of -- they do a lot of things which aren’t translated in the current regulations. All over the world what we’re doing is let’s say testing and actually certifying some of our coal plants that run at lower given greater flexibility to be ready for that future but I don’t know if you want to add anything?

Thomas O'Flynn

No Andrés, I just add that our California plant on the construction has got very good flexibility, that’s what [indiscernible] was focused on, so we’ve got ramp capacity and low demand and it’s also in a very critical location in the transmission infrastructure just what is 30 mile south of LA. So those are all things that I think we’re taking into account our proposal and [indiscernible] request for bid now two, two and half years ago, just in terms of the overall daily proposal given that we’re essentially getting out will be out of the merchant generation business mid next year, we don’t see it as a major impact, I suppose we’re closing couple of coal plants down to the extent that another party looks and says that’s an opportunity for them to step in, we’re certainly both into those kind of ideas.

Lasan Johong

Great, thank you very much.

Ahmed Pasha

We thank everybody for joining us on today’s call, we look forward to seeing many of you next week at the EI conference and as always the IR team will be available to answer any questions you may have. Thank you and have a nice day.

