Progenics Pharmaceuticals' (PGNX) CEO Mark Baker on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 2, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Melissa Downs - Senior Manager, IR

Mark Baker - CEO

Pat Fabbio - SVP and CFO

Analysts

Chad Messer - Needham & Company

Jonathan Aschoff - Opus National Capital Markets

Operator

Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Ms. Melissa Downs, Senior Manager, Investor Relations. Ma'am, you may begin.

Melissa Downs

Thank you, operator. On behalf of Progenics' management team, thank you for joining our conference call to review our third quarter 2017 financial results and provide a business update. Joining the call today are Mark Baker, Chief Executive Officer; and Pat Fabbio, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'll remind you that remarks made on this call that are not historical in nature may be forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially. Such remarks may include, but are not limited to those involving regulatory actions, clinical development and other matters related to our prostate cancer pipeline AZEDRA, RELISTOR and our other product candidates, our business and commercialization strategies and expectations of future growth, revenues, and assessments of our competitive position. Please see our most recent Forms 10-Q, 10-K, and other filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information on the risks that could cause our actual results to differ. As a reminder, statements we make today are as of November 2, 2017 only.

I will now turn the call over to Chief Executive Officer, Mark Baker. Mark?

Mark Baker

Thank you Melissa good morning to everybody joining us today. I'll start with an update on AZEDRA, our radiotherapeutic candidate. This morning we announced that we've completed our rolling new drug application for AZEDRA for the treatment of malignant recurrent or unresectable pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma and ultra-orphan indication. This represents a significant milestone for our growing company and our AZEDRA program and we're excited to continue to advance the regulatory process for this important therapy.

We're confident in the high-quality application we submitted to the FDA and believe that if approved we are well positioned to deliver AZEDRA to these pheo and para patients who are in desperate need of an approved treatment option. As a reminder, AZEDRA holds breakthrough therapy and orphan drug statuses as well as fast track designation. Our NDA is supported by positive data from the pivotal Phase 2b open-label multicenter trial conducted under a Special Protocol Assessment or SPA agreement with the FDA.

Over the past few months, we've presented additional efficacy data from the pivotal study at a number of leading medical meetings. Most recently, the AZEDRA data was presented during an oral session at the Annual Congress of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine or EANM where our abstract was ranked as one of the best communications of all submitted papers. We received positive feedback from investigators on the totality of the dataset, which represents we believe the largest prospective clinical trial in pheo and para to-date.

I'd like to briefly review some of the data we presented at these meetings. The primary endpoint of that study evaluated the proportion of patients who achieved 50% or greater reduction in all antihypertensive medication for at least six months. An achievement of the endpoint was determined by the lower limit of the two-sided 95% confidence interval, which needed to be above 10%. This meant that a minimum of 12 of the total 68 evaluable patients needed to meet this objective.

We were excited to report that the trial met the primary endpoint by an impressive margin. With 17 patients meeting the objective translating to a 95% confidence interval lower limit of 16.15%. The trial also demonstrated favorable outcomes with respect to tumor response as measured by RECIST criteria, a key secondary endpoint. As we have reported previously, of the 64 RECIST evaluable patients who received at least one therapeutic dose of AZEDRA, 23% achieved a partial response and 69% had stable disease. Combined this suggests that 92% percent of subjects achieved disease control.

And of those patients who received two therapeutic doses, 30% achieved a partial response and 68% had stable disease for a notable combined 98% disease control. In terms of safety, AZEDRA was generally well tolerated. The most common treatment emergent adverse events were nausea, thrombocytopenia, anemia, fatigue, leukopenia, and neutropenia, all of which are consistent with what we observed in prior AZEDRA studies.

Yesterday, the results for the Phase 1 study of AZEDRA were published online in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinologists and Metabolism. Results from this study created the foundation for AZEDRA's clinical efficacy and were central to the design of the pivotal study. Between the Phase 1 and pivotal Phase 2B studies, we believe that the totality of data presented today provides a strong rationale for the use of AZEDRA in this under-served patient population.

Pheo and para can be dangerous tumors that can result in high morbidity and mortality rates. They are neuroendocrine tumors that produce catecholamine, meaning morbidity among patients is driven not only by tumor burden, but also the damage these compounds cause to the cardiovascular and other systems. Pheo and para often go undiagnosed, a trend compounded by the lack of treatment options with over 50% of pheochromocytomas found at autopsy, not clinically suspected.

Given this lack of understanding about the disease, we will be launching a disease awareness campaign in the coming weeks to help educate key stakeholders on the signs and symptoms of these rare tumors. As we look forward to potential acceptance of our NDA and subsequent approval, we will continue ramping up our strategic commercial planning activities including building our internal and field facing teams, center of excellence site profiling, readying our commercial systems and working to help ensure a pathway to access for patients. These strategic investments will leave us well positioned to execute a successful commercial launch if approved.

Turning now to our portfolio of prostate cancer theranostics, here we are leveraging our find, fight, and follow strategy, which centers on improving detection, monitoring and treatment of prostate cancer. These products are designed with a precision medicine rationale and we believe they represent the future of oncology

Our most advanced candidate is 1404, a SPECT radiopharmaceutical which we continue to progress through a Phase 3 study. We recently presented data from two studies of 1404 in an oral session at the ANM. The ANM was a very exciting meeting. I was struck by the very high percentage of presentations focused on PSMA targeted imaging agents and therapeutics including many presentations which highlighted our agents.

We believe the volume of study in this area indicates immense excitement among KOLs for PSMA products and underscores the encouraging feedback we've received about our agents. This is especially true among experts in Europe who have expressed strong interest in 1404, largely because of its potential to expand prostate cancer diagnosis beyond healthcare facilities equipped with expensive PET machines to those more broadly that conducts - can conduct SPECT CT scans.

Beyond 1404, our Phase 2/3 study for PyL, a PSMA-targeted PET/CT imaging agent designed to help physicians identify early evidence of metastatic and/or recurrent prostate cancer remains ongoing. And finally 1095, a small molecule therapeutics that selectively binds to PSMA continues to be evaluated in a Phase 1 dose ranging trial. Our robust pipeline of oncology products continues to be supported by our strong cash position and royalty revenues from the RELISTOR franchise, which Pat will now discuss in greater depth as well as review our financials. Pat?

Pat Fabbio

Thanks Mark. You can review details of our financials in the press release we issued this morning and in the 10-Q that we will file later today. Let we now discuss our third quarter financial results. Third quarter revenue totaled $2.7 million compared to $53.9 million in the prior year, reflecting RELISTOR royalty income of 2.6 million compared to 3.3 million in the corresponding period of 2016, which included a non-recurring favorable sales return adjustment. The 2016 period also included $50 million milestone payment related to RELISTOR.

I thought it was a great quarter for RELISTOR with oral scripts up 40% over the preceding quarter one-year after launch reflecting sales force expansion with now over 500 reps selling RELISTOR. We expect to see this translate into higher sales as subcutaneous cannibalization tapers off and oral continues to grow.

Third quarter research and development expenses increased by approximately $0.5 million compared to the corresponding period in 2016 resulting primarily from higher clinical trial costs for PyL, partially offset by lower manufacturing scale up costs for 1095.

Third quarter general and administrative expenses decreased by $1.3 million compared to 2016, partially offsetting this decrease for higher costs associated with building commercial capabilities in preparation for a potential AZEDRA approval and launch.

Net loss for the quarter was $15.4 million or $0.22 per diluted share. We ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $98.3 million. This robust financial position will enable us to advance development of AZEDRA as well as our pipeline of prostate cancer products.

And now I'll turn the call back over to Mark to conclude.

Mark Baker

Thanks Pat. The next few months are expected to be busy here at Progenics starting with the potential notification of NDA acceptance anticipated this quarter followed by a possible approval decision. In the meantime, we will continue to invest in the infrastructure necessary to support of launch of AZEDRA at approval, while continuing clinical developments of our prostate cancer theranostics.

With that I'll open the call for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Chad Messer from Needham & Company.

Chad Messer

Let me just start by congratulating the whole Progenics team on the AZEDRA NDA filing. Obviously, a big moment for the company. If I may ask actually a couple of questions on some external events that both we and investors, we talk to, I think, are pretty germane as to what's going on at Progenics. So first of all, earlier in the week, we learned about advanced accelerator applications being acquired by Novartis, $3.9 billion. Obviously, the closest comp out there to exaggerate, both companies have other things going on. Just wondering what you think about that? And then also Endocyte and their acquisition of another radiopharmaceutical targeting PSMA, that's obviously an area of great interest to what's going on at Progenics as well. Just your thoughts on that transaction and the interest it shows in the area and then having Endocyte as a competitor and colleague in the field.

Mark Baker

Yeah. Thanks. Yeah. The Endocyte in licensing of a PSMA targeted radio therapeutic garnered a lot of attention and created good value at that. Company. And totally consistent as I was saying in my remarks to what we saw at EANM, which is that the focus of the whole field on PSMA targeted imaging agents and therapeutics has been extremely strong and one of the sessions at the EANM was entitled PSMA, the future of nuclear medicine. So it was good to see the validation of this target, which we've been working on for so long and which I feel, yeah, we have got the strongest position in, getting great attention. And then, yeah, the AAA deal with Novartis, a major pharmaceutical company, stepping in and recognizing the value of neuroendocrine treatment, radiopharmaceutical [indiscernible] for a different indication of neuroendocrine consumers mid gut, but in AZEDRA for pheo and paras.

But a major pharmaceutical company seen the potential for radiopharmaceuticals to treat these difficult to treat cancers. And then, they highlighted in their press release and the bullets in their press release, the compound that AAA has, that's a PSMA targeted. And so, I feel like we're seeing a strong validation of the targets that we've been working with and falling away of some trepidation perhaps among major pharmaceuticals that radiopharmaceuticals are not a space they want to be in. We saw that first with our partner Bayer, where we're partnered for an antibody targeted PSMA asset and of course, they acquired Algeta who originally developed Xofigo for multiple millions. So what we see and we're encouraged by is big pharma recognizing the value here and willing to make strong investments to acquire these assets. So that's been encouraging to us.

Chad Messer

And then maybe one more on another recent development, so our channel checks have come back and Symproic now a third drug for opioid induced constipation is definitely out there and being detailed. Any impact on the market for a release store that's getting back to you through your partner Valeant on that drug.

Mark Baker

I think they have launched, they have priced and launched, but what we hear is that they'll have a period of time in order to gain proper reimbursement from the healthcare system. So I think these first quarter or two may be somewhat muted. The view of the commercial team at Valeant is that Symproic seems like Movantik, the other drug in the marketplace, both in terms of its mode of action and its benefit to the patients and also it seems in the pricing going with the low cost pricing where as we continue to see the strengths of RELISTOR being with its quick onset of action and its ability to provide relief, particularly in Movantik failures.

So the Valeant team is thinking that Symproic will have the biggest impact on Movantik and thinking that RELISTOR will continue to have its unique commercial position. We do see RELISTOR taking increasing share of the oral market from Movantik. Will Symproic divide a static pie or will the launch of Symproic boost the opioid induced constipation market and with Symproic being marketed by Purdue sales teams, we now have a company with a strong presence in the opioid market, also marketing an OIC product. So my personal feeling is we're going to see the market grow with an additional entrant and while our share of the market may come down, we think that our total sales will continue to grow and highly encouraged by the script data that we're seeing with continued double digit increases and oral scripts quarter-over-quarter.

And it does seem that Valeant is making a very strong investment in the area over 500 reps detailing RELISTOR and they pointed out in particular the strong performance of the paying Salesforce, which is focused with RELISTOR first in the bag as one of the strongest elements that they're seeing in the commercial side of RELISTOR. So it's a very positive story. It's taking a little while for that to translate into actual net sales, but the trends to us are super encouraging.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from the line of Jonathan Aschoff from Opus National Capital Markets.

Jonathan Aschoff

Mark, I was wondering if you could give us any sense of data release timing for the three trials that you have or at least some sense of where the enrolment is. And then the second question is, aren't you coming up to the expiration of the ability to borrow that second 50 million? I was just kind of curious what you were thinking about that?

Mark Baker

So with the 1404 trial, we've been guiding to a completion of enrollment of that trial by year end and it seems like that's proceeding fine. So we're staying with that guidance. With respect to the PyL program, I think we're close to finalizing our discussions with the FDA, regarding that program. So I think we'll be providing the market with the update soon once that's completed with how we're seeing that clinical development program. So staying tuned for that. With the 1095 agent, we're in phase 1.

It's a dose ranging trial, so much more difficult to predict when that trial will reach its conclusion, but so far so good. And then with the Bayer antibody compound, Bayer indicating to us that they see the strong potential to get that drug into the clinic next year and I'm thinking it's likely to be earlier in the year than later in the year based on their comments. So, we see all of those elements moving forward and as I mentioned before, at EANM, these things were being watched very closely and being commented widely.

From the point of view of the royalty financing, we did have and do have an arrangement with the royalty financing group that we used for them to take down another 50 million. We're in close contact with them and so I'm thinking that that amount could be - is available, but it requires mutual consent, both of us must agree. At this point, we don't have a particular focus on using it, but of course we evaluate our financing alternatives continually and I think what we liked about that transaction, continue to like is the fact that it didn't dilute the shareholders in terms of it issuing additional shares. So, as we see that continued strength in the RELISTOR market, I think it's an opportunity that remains available to us.

Pat? What would you say about that?

Pat Fabbio

Yeah. I think so. I mean, particularly, with the growth in the RELISTOR and the oral script Jonathan, I think we have close to 100 million of cash at the end of the quarter. We came off a great 2016, raising 100 million. So we, like other biotechs, we think about our financing options and that certainly is always one of them.

Operator

Thank you. And this concludes today's Q&A session. I would now like to turn the call back over to Mark Baker, Chief Executive Officer for closing remarks.

Mark Baker

Thank you all again for joining us this morning to review our continued progress, financial results and upcoming milestones. I'd also like to thank the entire Progenics team for their persistent dedication and hard work, most recently to complete what we're confident as a high quality NDA for AZEDRA. Throughout the rest of 2017, we look forward to providing further updates on our progress, particularly the regulatory and commercial activities for AZEDRA. Additionally, we will be participating in multiple investor conferences in November, including Credit Suisse, Stifel and Jefferies London. In the meantime, please do not hesitate to reach out to the team here if you have additional questions. Thank you very much.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

