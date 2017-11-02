McDonald's: Room To Grow

Nothing has fundamentally changed for McDonald’s in the last 100 days and our central thesis – that its refranchising strategy will drive robust earnings growth – is still intact.

Analysis

We believe McDonald's (MCD) is still a compelling buy for Dividend Investors. When we initiated coverage in July, we believed McDonald's refranchising strategy would drive growth and reward dividend investors through higher earnings and dividends. With 7% dividend hike in September, the stock went on a bit of a run. Today we review the stock to see if our thesis still is still intact.

The Golden Arches Raises Its Dividend

McDonald's recently announced that it was increasing its quarterly dividend payment by 7%, from $0.94 to $1.01 per share. At the time of the announcement, this brought the annual dividend yield to 2.63%. Since then, MCD shares have The yield on McDonald's stock now compares more favorably with the average for its peer group - but it still trails the more generous dividend yield of competitors like Darden Restaurants (DRI) and Brinker International (EAT), both which carry yields that are north of 3.2%.

McDonald's decision to raise its dividend shouldn't surprise investors: earlier in 2017, McDonald's unveiled a global growth plan that included a target of returning $22 to $24 Billion to shareholders (encompassing both dividends and share buybacks). This planned return is somewhat lower than its previous returns program, which suggests that future dividend increases are likely to in the same ballpark or less.

Recent Performance and Outlook

When we last wrote about McDonald's, the company had yet to report its second quarter earnings - nor had the company announced its dividend increase. In any case, the stock has essentially traded sideways since then, slipping a modest 1% during that span (though it was up by over 3% until recently). This outpaces the performance of the Dow Jones US Restaurants & Bar Index which has fallen by nearly 4% in the same span.

The reason for the sell-off of restaurant chains in Late-September, McDonald's included, is the unfortunate spate of cataclysmic weather that has hit the United States, territories like Puerto Rico and a number of Pacific Islands. In a nutshell, the worry among investors is that poor weather, should it persist for longer and at the same severity, could curtail customers' desire to visit restaurant chains like McDonald's or Darden.

Even so, McDonald's did report strong results in the second quarter, reporting earnings that exceeded expectations by $0.09 per share. Global comparable sales were robust, rising 6.6% on the back of a 3% increase in global guest counts, although McDonald's actual revenues fell by 2%, excluding currency adjustments, as the company registered the impact of its refranchising initiatives.

This shouldn't surprise anyone who read our previous article on McDonald's - while burgers and fries define McDonald's in consumers' minds, the company is really more of an intellectual property licensing powerhouse these days. In that sense, as time passes, while comps will remain relevant in analyzing McDonald's, the focus should hew more to margins and earnings, which will more properly reflect the steady-revenue, low-overhead strategy it has decided to pursue.

This is reflected in McDonald's guidance for 2019 and beyond, when it expects system-wide sales to grow by as much as 5% per year, operating margins to expand to 40% (from the high 20's) and high single-digit earnings growth.

Looking ahead, while it's certainly true that inclement weather could taper same-store sales, we believe that this effect has been overstated and that McDonald's vast geographic spread should provide a hedge on that front - indeed, quite a bit of its growth came from China, where comps rose by 7% - and also from continued momentum in established markets like the United Kingdom, Canada and Germany. Sales in these markets continue to benefit from stronger-than-anticipated economic growth.

The reason that strong international growth is essential to McDonald's is because most of its international sales are franchised and franchised sales, in turn, are the driver for the growth in its earnings. These sales give substance to McDonald's strategy of relying on its intellectual property to drive shareholder returns.

To illustrate: in the first half of the year, McDonald's overall operating margin was at 36.9%, which was considerably higher than its peer group's. This would not have been possible without the 81.7% operating margin it got from its franchised operations, which compared quite favorably to the relatively paltry 18.1% operating margin of its company-owned restaurants. In short, to the extent that McDonald's is able to derive most of its sales from franchising, the higher its margins - and in turn, earnings - will become. There is still significant upside on that front, with McDonald's around 14 percentage point from reaching 95% franchised sales - and that's assuming no new store openings that can later be franchised or driven entirely by franchisees.

Conclusion

From this perspective, there is still more headroom for McDonald's earnings to grow. Currently, its revenues are split 60-40 between company-owned and franchised restaurants. Had the percentages been flipped in the first half of 2017, its operating income would have been 33% higher and its operating margin would have come in at 49%. The latter number is significant because the 40-percentage operating margin percentage range is what McDonald's is targeting from 2019 onwards. What's more, in this theoretical scenario, McDonald's first half earnings would have come in at $4.34 per diluted share - 37% higher than the 3.17 it actually reported.

In our view, McDonald's is still in transition to its 95% franchised vision and it is this vision that investors should be valuing McDonald's at, rather than its current model, which is only 80% franchised. Given this, we see McDonald's forward earnings per share rising by over 25% over the next three years.

We therefore see no reason to revise our target price of between $176 to $188 per share on the back of $6.70 per share in earnings for 2017 and $6.95 per share in 2018. At the median of this price range - $182 per share - investors are looking at about a 9% capital return based on current levels. Inclusive of McDonald's now-higher dividend yield of 2.43%, its total return is a very spry 11.5%. That's the sort of return that dividend-focused investors should be chasing.

