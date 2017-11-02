INSYS Therapeutics' (INSY) CEO Saeed Motahari on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 02, 2017, 08:30 ET

Executives

Jackie Marcus - IR

Saeed Motahari - President, CEO & Director

Andrew Long - CFO

Steve Sherman - SVP of Regulatory Affairs

Analysts

Ashley Ryu - RBC Capital Markets

David Amsellem - Piper Jaffray Companies

Kenneth Trbovich - Janney Montgomery Scott

Jackie Marcus

Thank you, Charlotte. Welcome to the Insys Therapeutics third quarter 2017 earnings call. With me on today's call are President and Chief Executive Officer, Saeed Motahari; Chief Financial Officer, Andy Long, and Steve Sherman, Senior Vice President for regulatory affairs. This morning, the company issued a press release detailing financial results for the third quarter end September 30, 2017. We also published a set of supplemental slides to accompany the remarks made on today's conference call. You can access both the release and the slides through the Investor's section of the company's website. You can also access a webcast replay of this call later today from there.

Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that all statements made on today's conference call that express a belief, expectation, projection, forecast, anticipation or intent regarding future events and the company's future performance are considered forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to company management as of today and involve risks and uncertainties, including those noted in this morning's press release and the company's filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Insys Therapeutics specifically disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

In addition to recording all financial information required in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, the company is also reporting adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share, which are non-GAAP financial measures.

Saeed Motahari

Thank you, Jackie, and thank you all for joining our third quarter 2017 earnings call. Before I discuss our performance in the third quarter, I would like to take a few moments upfront to address recent developments. Earlier this year, Insys took serious and strategic steps to improve and restore track with key stakeholders including patients, correlations, business partners and investors. The staff included starting the leadership team, rebuilding their aggressor organization, enhancing our culture of compliance and focusing R&D efforts on a robust new product pipeline that is poised to deliver 1 NDA per year for the next 5 years.

As we started a few days ago, the company founder Dr. John Kapoor and fellow board member Patrick [indiscernible] submitted their resignation, which the company accepted. Dr. Kapoor, who stepped away from the company to focus on his personal situation. He leaves the board knowing that we have built a strong scientific skill set with in R&D organization that is more than capable of delivering on a robust new product efforts. As we reveal the board, our new management team firmly believes in the mission of Insys; to serve patients and we are committed to moving forward as a leading specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on cannabinoids and novel drug delivering system that address unmet patient needs.

Turning to the original intent of this call, I will begin with some highlights on our quarterly performance and Andy will review our financial results for the quarter. I will conclude with an update on our strategic - on our progress against the company's strategic initiatives and priorities, and after that, we will take your questions.

Let's start on Slide 3. The organization made great progress in Q3 as we continue to execute against our strategic objectives and invest in our future. Both of these are focused on diversifying and expanding our long-term opportunities. We have a tremendous platform here and I am very proud of how quickly our new team has come together and how hard we are all working to put legacy issues behind us. As we continue to transform this company. Our client product and pipeline offers some wonderful opportunities to help fulfill a significant unmet needs for patients with a variety of illnesses. Many of these are orphan diseases. These includes patients who require supportive or palliative care as they battle cancer or AIDS, there is also neurological diseases such as pediatric epilepsy or genetic condition like Prader-Willi. We also include treatments for secondary allergic reactions, anorexia and cancer patients as well as drugs that can halt the opioid overdose or addiction independence.

Again, these are important treatments for patients with serious need and I'm excited to be leading a company that can make a positive difference in the lives of these patients and their families. In terms of our execution during the third quarter, we had a number of significant developments. First, we've launched our second commercial product Syndros dronabinol oral solution. Syndros is the first and only FDA approved liquid dronabinol. As to indications, anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS and nausea and vomiting associated with tumor therapy in cancer patients who self-respond adequately to conventional anti-medic treatment.

Next, we made a number of strives to address several other opportunities in our pipeline. The heart of this was the filling of NDA for buprenorphine sublingual spray in September. More recently, we concluded a seven-day safety study of buprenorphine sublingual spray to our candidate. The data from this study with 100 patients will supplement our NDA filing in early Q1 in 2018. Other parts on progress included the completion of pharmacokinetic study of a unique intranasal naloxone spray formulation and expansion of compassionate studies of cannabidiol or CBD for refractory pediatric epilepsy. So as you can see, we remain very committed to driving R&D function and are very excited about the breadth of opportunities we have to help patients' with serious needs. We also continue to solidify our foundation of substance through a new expanded relationship to increase managed care act that is pharmacy benefit manager and other major accounts.

Lastly, we are in the process of finalizing $14 million investment in our manufacturing facility of Round Rock, Texas which includes a renovation of the existing facility as well as expansion to further support our ability to ensure safe, secure and liable sources for synthetic cannabinoids. I will talk more about each of these developments later in the call. When I joined Insys earlier this year, one of my main priorities was to bring top talent to the company to further drive operational excellence. As a part of that initiative, Andy Long has joined our team as a Chief Financial Officer and we've also hired our first-ever corporate Communication Leader. With these new additions as [indiscernible] those are authorized for you in the second quarter call, I can now say that the vast majority of the management is new to Insys within the last year and I believe we have the right people in place to help us execute against our strategic priorities.

Before I provide a deeper dive into our progress against our strategic priorities, I would like to turn the call over to Andy, who will talk through our financial performance during the third quarter. As a reminder, Andy brings in an extensive and diverse background to Insys that includes 3 decades of experience in life sciences, biopharma and industrial sector. Andy?

Andrew Long

Thank you, Saeed, and good morning, everyone. Slide 4 provides a visual review of our key financial highlights. Before we begin our discussion on the operating factors that drove our Q3 performance, let's start with a $150 million charge we booked in Q3 associated with The Department of Justice investigation that we announced earlier this week. But simply, we will require to book this reserve based on our assessments, under generally accepted accounting principles. This amount represents our best estimate of the minimum liability that we expect to pay over a period of 5 years in order to resolve this matter. I want to be clear that we do not currently have a deal with the Department of Justice and that there is no guarantee of a deal.

And while we can't predict the timing or outcome of this investigation at present, if the final settlement were to come in around this amount and payment period, based on our current expectations, we believe that it would enable us to meet our cash flow needs without needing to raise capital for this issue. We will continue to cooperate with the DOJ's investigation and are working diligently to put this matter behind the company as soon as possible.

So let's talk about how the company performed financially in the third quarter. So starting at the top of the P&L, we reported gross revenue of $48.9 million, which resulted in net revenue of $30.7 million, down 46.9% from the prior year.

Our gross net revenue was down in comparison to previous quarters in 2017, primarily due to increased product returns from the field, as our channel partners and wholesalers rebalanced their inventory and worked through expiration issues in light of declining volume. I estimate that this unfavorably impacted Q3 net revenue by approximately $5 million. We believe this is likely a one-time occurrence as the situation appears to have normalized based on quarter-to-date data through October. The decline in gross revenue was primarily related to lower number of prescriptions for Subsys, which were down along with the overall decline in the market for TIRF products.

Partially offsetting this decline was revenue from our recently launched new product Syndros, which generated roughly $700,000 in the first two months on market. This was in line with our internal expectations and favorable when compared to recent launches of 6 other recent C2 products. Turning to gross margin. We reported 75.6% for the third quarter, down from 91.9% in 2016's third quarter. This decline was primarily driven by 2 factors; the higher level of product returns that I just mentioned as well as an increase in our inventory reserves of approximately $3.5 million, which was largely due to product approaching its expiration date. Adjusting for these 2 items would results in gross margins that go in line with our historical performance.

We believe that our manufacturing schedule is now better aligned with demand, and as a result, we expect this activity to normalize as we move into 2018. Total sales and marketing cost for the quarter were $12.8 million, down from $16.7 million in the third quarter of 2016, primarily as a result of managing expenses in line with lower revenue. This was partially offset by costs associated with the launch of our new product Syndros. Research and development investment was $19.6 million, up from $16.5 million in the prior-year period. The uptick this quarter was driven by investments in the company's growing pipeline and included payment of a $2 million PDUFA fee associated with the NDA filing for buprenorphine in September. G&A expense was $15.7 million, down from $17.7 million in the third quarter of 2016. The decline was driven by a large stock compensation charge taken in the third quarter of 2016, coupled with a slight reduction in outside legal expenses compared to last year. We recorded a tax benefit of $9 million this quarter, compared to a tax benefit of $400,000 this time last year.

None of this tax benefit was attributable to the liability associated with the Department of Justice settlement estimate, because at this time, we do not have enough information to take a position on this tax deductibility of this charge. Moving to the bottom line of the income statement. Our adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was negative $18.4 million, down from a positive $12.2 million a year ago. This was driven by lower revenue, which more than offset the $2.7 million reduction in operating expenses year-over-year.

Turning briefly to the balance sheet. We remain debt-free with $177.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and short and long-term investments. Cash was reduced by almost $26 million compared to the second quarter of this year. 3 major components of this reductions were, first, ongoing operating activities of approximately $4.5 million; second driver was capital expenditures of approximately $4.2 million, which are expected to slow down as we complete our investment in our Round Rock manufacturing facility; and finally, one-time payments associated with our NDA filing, as well as payments of previously results.

So in summary, in my first quarter as CFO of Insys, I'm extremely impressed by the professionalism and commitment to excellence across the organization and I look forward to be a part of the transformation and future success for the company. I expect my financial team to become a source of strength for the company, partnering with business leaders to drive top line growth and to identify opportunities to increase efficiencies and manage cost prudently moving forward. So with that, I'll turn the call back over to Saeed. Saeed?

Saeed Motahari

Thank you, Andy. Since our last call, our focus on the strategic priorities remained the same and our progress to date confirms that we are headed in the right direction. Slide 5 of the presentation provides the visual reminder of these priorities. The first one is the resolution of our outstanding government Investigations under the building of our corporate presentation. Second, stabilizing the performance of substate and the launching of Syndros. Third, we advancement of our pipeline of products and candidates; and forth, investment to stand in the foundation and capability of this organization. I will now talk to each of these strategic priorities in more depth.

First, for the selected Department of Justice investigation and individual state laws suits, we continue to work closely and cooperate with all legal authorities and look forward to resolving these issues. As Andy mentioned, we have reserved $150 million expected to be paid over 5 years. Once again, the timing of these resolution remain out of our control, and thus, we're unable to provide any further information under any questions on a timeline or details. What I will highlight is a number of investments and initiatives that we have put in place over the last several quarters to make sure that we're building a world class foundation at Insys. This includes new training and compliance programs, which were driven by an independent global consulting firm that completed GAAP effects when it requires all of our protocols and help us design [indiscernible] approach for both today and tomorrow. Again, the large majority of our staff is new and have great industry experience, but they're also leveraging to improve our system and procedures even further.

Turning to our 2 commercial products, Syndros and Subsys, have significant potential and we believe the stabilization and long-term growth of these products is core to our future. With respect to Syndros, we have taken pragmatic and thoughtful approach to the selection of the prescriber target in our large society, ensuring that approaching the right patient and prescriber populations. Despite the, somewhat, conservative approach, Syndros is tracking right in line with our expectations and similarly compared to other situ product launches. Operationally, we are leveraging our existing commercial infrastructure to keep marketing cost for Syndros well below the norm. Furthermore, we recently enhanced our recent distribution network by securing an agreement with one of the largest suppliers in the U.S, which would allow more cancer and AIDS patients to seek an alternative medication to access our product with approved medication indications. We continue to have multiple conversations with our managed care providers and have received a positive anecdotal feedback from patients and prescribers that our product works well. Syndros is providing clinical relief to patients when they need it most.

Turning for a moment to our regional product Subsys, which is the third and only fentanyl sublingual spray for breakthrough cancer pain, adult, opioid tolerant patients. The product remains an important component of our business despite the overall decline in the TIRF product market. As I alluded to in our second quarter call, the third quarter started off soft in July and got marginally better over the next few months. Those were the first few weeks of October and we continue to execute against several initiatives designed to stabilize revenue in 2018.

Last quarter, I also told you about a number of managed care wings and I'm happy to report that we are in the process of securing even more this quarter. Starting January, we will have improved position for Subsys with 2 of the largest PBMs which should improve patient access significantly.

Ensuring that the patients have consistent and affordable access to Subsys is a top priority for us. As the cancer population remains highly underserved with appropriate pain management medication. Subsys has had a profound effect on the quality of life for thousands of patients and we believe our product is safe and effective when administered properly.

Now I'm going to move to Slide 6. Moving to our pipeline development on Slide 6, I am especially proud of the progress to date. While we have many opportunities, I want to update you on our primary area of focus for the remainder of 2017. In the past few weeks, we announced a number of significant accomplishments. The first being the filling of an NDA for a novel formulation of buprenorphine as a sublingual spray for the management of moderately severe and acute pain. We made these filings in months ahead of our 10 months schedule and it alliances with our commitment to file 1 NDA every year for the next 5 years. We believe that buprenorphine sublingual spray that presents a promising new treatment option, as a seasonal alternative to use our traditional Schedule II opioid is used to treat mildly to severe or acute pain. As a scheduled fee, partial mu-opioid agonist, it is believed that buprenorphine has less abuse potential than other opioids frequently used in this indication and it's thought to have a stealing effect for us to treat depression.

Second, in the early October, we announced the completion of our PK study of our intranasal naloxone spray for the treatment of opioid overdose. And in successful NDA filing in 2018 and subsequent FDA approval, our intention is to launch our intranasal naloxone spray at the affordable price, thereby, underlining our commitment to being a part of this solution to the opioid academic. Third, we expanded our compassionate use studies of the oral formulation of cannabinoid CBD for the treatment of refractory pediatric epilepsy.

Insys is a scientific pioneer in this emerging area of medicine and expansion of this study would allow patients continue access to CBD to have better controlled procedures with minimal side effects, and overall, improving the quality of life. These three events represent important milestone for our company and I look forward to updating you on our additional progress in the coming quarters. The use of synthetic cannabinoids for medical research to ultimately improve the quality of life for patients suffering from various diseases and conditions, would present a tremendous opportunity of unrealized indication. For the remainder of 2017, we are keenly focused on cannabinoids for a few indication in particular. We are initiating a proof of concept for childhood absence epilepsy utilizing cannabinoid. In addition, we are initiating a Phase III program late in the fourth quarter of this year for infantile spasm utilizing cannabinoid. And finally, we'll initiate a Phase III study in late 2017 for the late - for the nasal expansion of Syndros due to anorexia in cancer patients.

Our other primary focus in the fourth quarter is a further development epinephrine nasal spray technology. This sublingual investigational new drug application early in the October and are planning a proof of concept study [indiscernible] with these new seasonal allergies in the coming weeks. We are excited about this opportunity and we believe there's tremendous potential for us to expanding the capability of CBD and our nasal spray technology, particularly, in these disease categories.

Moving on, our fourth quarter - our fourth objective is to strengthen the foundation and execution of organization. When I joined Insys earlier this year, one of my first objectives was to further build our capabilities. This includes not only our commercial R&D organization but also our manufacturing capabilities in Round Rock, Texas. This facility provides us with the security and stability to produce our own sorts of anti-cannabinoids for additional research in addition to better controlling the supply chain. In Round Rock, we are undertaking 2 significant projects to further advance these component of our strategic priorities for a total investment of $14 million. The first was a $7.8 million, 30,000 square feet expansion of the facility that would allow for the manufacturing of the inhalation, sublingual, nasal and oral formulation as well as finished and in-process product service capabilities. This sublingual request for a controlled substance source authorization from the DEA in October and hope to begin production soon.

Second, we are in the process of $6.4 million, 53,000 square feet renovation of the existing facility, which include an upgrade to meet CGMP standards for commercial manufacturing, in addition of the reaction room, and research and development expansion, so we can scale up operations, as needed. We expect more of these renovations to be completed in November. The validation of CGMP operations in December of this year, this facility will be a distinct comparative advantage for us, when it's complete. As we will be one of the only companies in the United States that can fully develop synthetic cannabinoids products at a large-scale. Further, it would allow us to continue to pursue partnership opportunities with supporting institutions in academia and the scientific community. All are currently looking to further [indiscernible] of cannabinoid.

So to conclude, we continue to invest in our people, our pipeline, our consent of compliance and our manufacturing capability this quarter. We are radically [indiscernible] this company as I look forward to 2018, I'm encouraged by our progress and opportunities as each and every one of us has to significantly improve the life of the patient. And with that, operator, please open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital Markets.

Ashley Ryu

This is Ashley Ryu on for Randall. Saeed, we've had a lot of discussions around stabilization efforts for Subsys and I know that there are new managed care contracts coming online next year. But with the continued negative headlines around opioids, which will likely stay in the spotlight, given the decoration naturally - nationwide public health emergency around opioid last week. Will the new contracts be enough to stabilize the product? And when do you expect for us to start to see stabilization and what kind of run rate could that look like?

Saeed Motahari

As I mentioned earlier on the decline in Subsys in third quarter was, somewhat, slower than the previous quarters. And for the first time, actually, in October, we start slight growth over September, even if we account for the number of days in October we saw slightly more than September. So we obviously, feel that a significant opportunity to pull through from the managed care views that we've had. In one case, we've gone from being excluded to be the preferred agent, branded agent for patients with breakthrough cancer pain. And our situation and acquisition has been - have improved also with other 2 accounts. So in addition to that, we have number of initiatives here that improve - that we hope to improve the adherence with substance by providing some additional support to the patients who actually use the product appropriately. And giving those number of parameters, obviously, we hope that we would offset the decline that we have seen in TIRF market.

Now my assumption at this point here that the TIRF market decline would slow next year, because I believe the vast majority of discussion or use has been removed, given the procedures that the managed care has put in place. And I do feel that there is an opportunity for Subsys to have a steady performance over the next couple of quarters, provided that we can execute against the initiatives that we are authorized.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of David Amsellem from Piper Jaffray.

David Amsellem

So longer-term question on Subsys. Can you just talk about what role the product has in the overall shaping or transformation of the business? And I guess where I'm going with this is, is there any possibility of actually scaling back Subsys support or even just trying to divest the product, given how you're trying to refocus the business? So that's number one. And the number two, on the cannabidiol program, your predecessors, at various points, referenced a fairly broad program in a number of different indications, one such was chemo and just peripheral neuropathy and there were others. So given the presence of GW, can you talk about, broadly, what you can actually do, what kind of presence you can have in the market within the seizure setting? And then, where would you like to take the asset in terms of other indications?

Saeed Motahari

Sure. So I'll start with the first question regarding Subsys one. I think short-term, over the next couple of years, you've got - Subsys is going to play a role in our overall financial profile. But as you can see, we very excited about the potential of Syndros, we've already filed buprenorphine. And we plan to file another NDA. So I think that oral Subsys will be somewhat constrained over the next couple of years as we expand of portfolio. But nevertheless, in short-term, obviously, we'll be growing an important part of our business. With respect to cannabinoids and cannabidiol in particular, I think, I feel extremely pleased with the progress that we have made over the last couple of months. We have gone from, somewhat, a broad strategy to very, very focused strategy with respect to cannabidiol. We identify - we have identified 3 indications that we believe we have a chance to [indiscernible] and give significant innovation to the patients. Both our child absence epilepsy, which as I mentioned to you, we are just about to start this - our proof of concept studies.

We have in central spasm that we've been going back and forth with the FDA to realize our proposal as well as the appraisal study. Those are the 3 indications that we have identified as a priority. Those 3 indications were selected at the extent of evaluation of 7 indications, including the ones that you mentioned. And those are still possibility for the product, that my focus was to, where do I have the chance to get to market as quickly and efficiently as we can and also provides value. With respect to your question, we fundamentally believe we have a significant role to play in the cannabinoids, and particularly, in the CBD market. We are aggressively executing this on clinical agenda. We have state-of-art manufacturing facility, and more than anything else, we have the commitment of many of our scientists internally and externally to make sure that we execute this in time line that we have.

So I remain very optimistic. You've seen our shift from previous, I think, communication and highly committed to the CBD program. We're also looking for potential external opportunity to expand partnership with some of the programs that may require funding as outside of this tree that I specified. So we're moving very, very quickly on CBD program.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Ken Trbovich from Janney.

Kenneth Trbovich

Saeed, I guess I was wondering about some of the corporate efforts with regards to training and compliance programs. Can you give us a sense as to how similar those are to the corporate integrity program that was implemented by PDUFA on its settlement with the DOJ?

Saeed Motahari

Sure. I think one of the things that I did was truly to spend a lot of time pressure testing the compliance practices of the company before I joined. I looked at the every element of the - of the several element of IT at our programs here. And I'll tell you, I was very pleased with what I saw. That doesn't mean that there were no opportunity to improve. But through the procedures post unfortunate events in 2015 have significantly improved. As I look at our promotion [indiscernible] and look at our speaker programs, our incentive plans, as I look at our targeting, as I look at monitoring the usage of the product. I think the team has done a phenomenal job on monitoring programs, particularly, with respect to program and sense of activity is at the highest level within the industry and that is reflected in our approach with Syndros.

We have been extremely prudent and it's possible when it comes to selecting our targets for Syndros, this is what I've seen. With respect to the CIA, I can tell you that I think we have taken major steps, preparing myself for that. And I may have said that before but I actually viewed the CIA as an opportunity for any organization, we had [indiscernible] I was there for 10 years. When I got to Purdue, it was already closed. But we are working very closely to make sure that we are prepared and view it as an opportunity to further advance the compliance practices of the company. But we are ready to deal with it. And as I mentioned in my recent comments, we also had an independent company come here and look at all of aspect of our practices. And I think it's fair to say that we are happy with ourself with what we're doing and we continue to work towards improving those.

Kenneth Trbovich

And just as a follow-up question on CBD side, you're obviously - you talked about beginning a sensory program for infantile spasm, but I'm not certain, we've heard a lot about the proof of concept study that was completed. Is there a data set that you folks are prepared to discuss about, what serves as the foundation for advancing in the Phase III program?

Andrew Long

Sure, obviously, we had the compassionate use but also the additional studies. I'm going to turn it over to Steve Sherman who is the head of the regulatory here to provide you with some additional context on that. Steve?

Steve Sherman

Good morning. Actually, we did, as Saeed mentioned, we expanded access, we looked at how many patients we had in there to get an idea of how well it worked. And then we actually did a study where we looked at whether CBD would work in patients who were refractory to both ACTH and [indiscernible]. And even though we stopped that study early due to futility, we saw 1 patient out of 9 who had a complete response and some minor improvements with the other. And so that, actually, was the impetus to give us hope that CBD would actually work in earlier stage of infantile spasms.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. At the time I'm not showing any further questions and would like to turn the call back over to Saeed Motahari.

Saeed Motahari

Okay, thanks. Thank you all again for joining us today. As you can tell, all of us are pleased with our progress to date against our initiatives to build a better and consisted with strong product portfolio and a robust pipeline. We have much more to accomplish and I look forward to updating you on our progress early next year. Thank you again for joining us.

