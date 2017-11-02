Health Insurance Innovations' (HIIQ) CEO Gavin Southwell on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 02, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Mike DeVries - SVP, Finance

Gavin Southwell - CEO and President

Mike Hershberger - CFO

Analysts

Mark Argento - Lake Street Capital Markets

Mike Grondahl - Northland Securities

Richard Close - Canaccord Genuity

Steven Halper - Cantor Fitzgerald

Frank Sparacino - First Analysis

Mike DeVries

Thank you and good morning everyone.

We are delighted to have you joined us today for discussion about Health Insurance Innovation's 2017 third quarter financial results. By now you should have received a copy of the press release with the financial results. If you don't have a copy and would like one, please visit our website at investor.hiiquote.com.

On the call this morning with me, we have Gavin Southwell, HIIQ's CEO and President; as well as Mike Hershberger, HIIQ's Chief Financial Officer. As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded, and a replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website following the call.

We will be making forward-looking statements on the call. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such statements may describe future plans, objectives or goals, and these statements are generally identified by words such as anticipate, expect, believe or other similar words. Forward-looking statements are subject to future risks and uncertainties, including the risks outlined in the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016.

These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the company's ability to maintain relationships, and develop new relationships with health insurance carriers and distributors, its ability to retain its members, the amount of commissions paid to the company or changes in health insurance plan pricing practices, state regulatory compliance and changes and development in the U.S. health insurance system and laws. Actual results could differ materially from those projected or expected in these forward-looking statements.

Listeners are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by the company in this conference call and the risk factors disclosed in the company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, as well as other reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the company's SEC reports are available on our website at hiiquote.com and on the SEC's website. The company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements after this conference call. [Operator Instructions]

With that, I'll turn the call over to our CEO and President, Gavin Southwell.

Gavin Southwell

Thank you, Mike and good morning, everyone.

I'm pleased to report that our team delivered another record performance this quarter and we are increasing our outlook for the remainder of the year. We also continue to facilitate our third party distributed compliance and improved our customer service all while setting records to meeting our customers' needs for exceptional value health insurance.

In review of our third quarter's performance, I'll focus on the five-key metrics that drive our business. Record revenues of $63.3 million were up 37.4% year-over-year and 2.5% sequentially. Recorded adjusted earnings of $12.8 million was up 58% year-over-year. Recorded adjusted earnings per share for the third quarter was $0.46, up from $0.33 in the third quarter of 2016. And sales of our individual and family plans or IFPs continued to grow year-over-year outside of the new group enrollment period.

We had 347,900 policies enforced at the end of Q3, 2017, which represents a 38% year-over-year increase. We continue to have strong sales trends during Q3 and drove top-line growth and bottom-line results with strong and disciplined execution.

We also continue to improve our liquidity and ended the third quarter with $43.1 million in cash, up $15.5 million sequentially. The HIIQ Board of Directors also recently authorized the $50 million share buyback for the next 24 months indicating the continued confidence in our business operations. Our CFO will discuss the details of our liquidity and share repurchase authorization in his prepared remarks.

Based on our strong first half of the year, we are increasing our full year guidance for both revenue and earnings. We are increasing our expected 2017 revenue to $235 million to $240 million or 27% to 30% increase year-over-year. And we are increasing our adjusted EBITDA to between $41 million and $44 million or approximately 50% to 60% increase year-over-year.

And non-GAAP earnings per share of between $1.50, and $1.60. We remain committed to our proven strategy, focused on efficiently providing affordable health care solutions to consumers, who would not otherwise have insurance that meet their needs. We continue to execute on that strategy during the quarter. And I'm proud of our accomplishments and look forward to continued success for our 2017 and beyond.

The key components of our strategy remained consistent during the quarter. Customer first. We are laser focused on our best-in-class customer service. Compliance of our third-party license agent call centers, maintaining industry leadership and product innovation.

We're increasingly utilizing data to drive decisions in product innovation, and we will continue to strategically add new products to address customer demands and shifting trends. And finally focusing on scalability and leverage, our proprietary technology driven platform demonstrated operating leverage which will continue to enhance while as growing revenue and controlling our cost base.

Third-party license agent call centers continue to be the growth leaders this quarter. And I'd like to take this opportunity to provide some insight as to how our third-party license agent call center distribution works.

I would also like to clarify our business operations and our relationships of call centers. The recontract with third-party license agent call centers - health insurance on behalf of the carriers that we partner with.

This state regulatory was approved for our license invest date and we comply with the carriers contracting and employment guidelines. That distributed connects into our technology platform, we collect the funds on behalf of the insurance company and we pay commissions to the license distributors. We do not take underwriting risk or pay claims.

Our technology holds the distributors to our compliance standards throughout the process and is part of the sales process the consumer goes through a third-party verification process either digitally or a recorded affirmative call, confirming the insurance product is what the consumer expected.

Since 2016 HIIQ is invested more than $9 million in enhancing an upholding the highest standards in customer service in compliance. The company has expanded its customer service team from 26 representatives in 2015 to more than 220 highest peaks, in response to seasonality in volume from the open enrollment period.

To highlight some data points, the company has a range of insurance for more than a million people so far in 2017. We have experienced a 13.2% growth in member calls over the prior year and despite this increase in volume we have maintained average speed of answer or an ASA of 2 seconds in the most recent quarter. This compares to an ASA of 1 minute and 55 seconds over the same period last year and an ASA of 1 minute 17 seconds in 2015.

Service level defined as a percentage of calls answer within 30 seconds have also showed significant improvement. Service levels of average 99.4% in the third quarter compared to 55.4% and 63.6% of the same period in the prior two years.

In 2016 HIIQ launched the call center quality or CCQ team and a distributed performance score card to ensure adherence to HIQs best-in-class process and procedures. The distributor score card measures key metrics to help enforce the company's policies and procedures with third-party distributors. In 2016 the company terminated 2 distributors for not meeting compliance metrics and benchmarks which at the time of termination represented approximately 16% of IFP sales.

Additionally, HIIQ has retained several permanent regulatory experts to reinforce the company's compliance department and to help HIIQ navigate today's complex regulatory environment. This includes Ben Nelson, the former U.S. Senator and Governor of Nebraska as one of the former Nebraska Director of Insurance and former Chief Executive Officer of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners or NAIC as well as Wayne Goodwin, the former Commissioner of Insurance in North Carolina.

This investment in compliance has generated a measurably stronger customer experience. Department of Insurance upheld complaints as a percentage of policies was 0.00% in the third quarter of 2017, down from 0.01% in the third quarter of 2016. Additionally, HIIQ-specific Better Business Bureau complaints have reduced by 90% since the third quarter of 2016.

In Q3 2017, HIIQ-specific complaints were effectively 0.00% of policies in force. Chargebacks as a percentage of transactions have also decreased by more than 50% since the first quarter of 2016.

Other business HIIQ is committed holding the highest standards in compliance and customers serviced, we continued to work with various states as they review HIIQ's and our numerous carriers' and distributors' compliance with state insurance regulations. We are proactively communicating and cooperating with all applicable regulatory agencies, and we have provided a detailed action plan to regulators that summarizes the company's enhanced compliance and control mechanisms.

We look forward to working with state and federal insurance regulators to ensure consumers continue to have access to health insurance products that meet their personal and financial needs.

In terms of the dynamic individual health insurance landscape in which we operate, as you will recall in April, the CMS implemented a final roll that limited short-term plans to three months.

Recently, an executive roll from the president directed as state departments to extent the durations short-term plans which currently limited to three months to a year. We see this is a very positive step, it helping consumers find affordable healthcare that meets their needs.

This positive reinforcement of short-term insurance is a viable option for individuals and families could have the effect of improving the life time value of these customers and allow for innovation and short-term insurance for the time.

Other business HIIQ serves a clear and important role in the healthcare need of U.S. citizens. And we remain as confident as a in the strengths of HIIQ strategy and our competitive advantage.

As we look ahead, respect to our outlook for the full year 2017, our goals are straightforward to continuing growing our top line and adjusted EBITDA. The drive is a best-in-class product our use to way to develop efficient and effective healthcare insurance products and compliance distribution. All are achieving market leading customer satisfaction.

Throughout 2017, we will continue expansion of our third-party call center distribution for adding new distributors and increasing organically sales and our existing distributors. Our highly scalable technology driven platform is the heart of our operating model, providing in a 24x7 real-time transaction type of services.

This platform drives our scalability as a cloud based administer fulfilling the needs of our consumers, our agents and our carriers. Our technology as a foundation of our differentiated distribution channels, including third-party licensed agent call centers and is the backbone of our direct-to-consumer website agilehealthinsurance.com.

We will continue to invest in our technology platform to improve our members experience, we will invest in agilehealthinsurance.com to provide our full portfolio of highest paying supplemental products and we will enhanced our scalability to maintain our competitive advantage.

We expect that our strongest sales for submitted policies will occur in the fourth quarter of this year. And we believe that HIIQ continues to be uniquely positioned to take advantage of the growing demand for affordable health insurance solutions.

We appreciate your time today. Thank you for your interest in our company. And I'd like to turn the call over to Mike Hershberger, our Chief Financial Officer.

Mike Hershberger

Thanks, Gavin, and good morning, everyone.

We are pleased with our record results this quarter, which once again exceeded our revenue and profitability targets and extend the strong track record we have built of driving operating leverage and generating significant free cash flow, while expanding our market penetration and product platform.

Throughout the quarter, we continue to execute on several strategic initiatives that contributed to the acceleration of sales and profit and our expected to contribute to sustained growth in Q4 and beyond.

I'll begin by reviewing our third quarter financial results and then update you on our business outlook for the full calendar year in '17. Our third quarter revenues were $63.3 million and increase of 37.4% compared to last year and 2.5% sequentially. Our total policies enforce increased 38% year-over-year to $347,900 at the end of the third quarter and as expected seasonally down 3.2% sequentially.

Individual and family plans also known as IFPs, policies enforced at the end of the quarter were up 45.6% year-over-year and down 5.3% sequentially. As you will recall, IFPs consists of short term medical or STM and health benefit insurance plans. Total submitted policies for the quarter were up 21.8% year-over-year and as expected down 5.5% sequentially. Total submitted IFPs were up 39.3% year-over-year and down 3% sequentially.

Health benefit and insurance plans comprised 55% of our submitted IFP plans during the quarter. These plans have a longer average duration and a greater lifetime value as compared to our STM plans.

Part of the increase in submitted health benefit and insurance plans came from our e-commerce side, agilehealthinsurance.com, which begin selling these plans at the beginning of the third quarter. We expect member traffic and sales on this platform to continue to expand seasonally during the open enrollment period and with long-term growth to continue in the future.

We believe that the consumers are increasingly comfortable with purchasing their health insurance online and we are capitalizing on that trend. We believe that e-commerce is an efficient and compliant distribution model and we will continue to focus on this channel.

During the quarter, we continue to execute on our cost control discipline. Total SG&A expenses were $15.5 million for the third quarter of 2017 or 24.5% of revenue, up $800,000 sequentially and down year-over-year as a percentage of revenue. In breaking down the Q3 SGA expenses, approximately $2.2 million was spend on marketing, leads and advertising, $2.7 million in stock compensation expenses, and $240,000 in transaction servants, restructuring and other charges. We believe that our core SGA as a percentage of revenue is a good measure of our progress in controlling cost.

The remainder of our SGA for Q3 was $10.3 million, or 16.3% of revenue compared to 18.1% of revenue in Q3, 2016 and 18% sequentially. We continue to scrutinize all SGA spend. Our people our employees and our systems are in place. Our proprietary technology driven platform continues to demonstrate operating leverage while we grow revenue and control our cost base.

EBITDA was $9.9 million in the third quarter of 2017, compared to $7.4 million in the same period in 2016, and $10.7 million sequentially. Third quarter 2017 GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.30 compared to $0.25 in Q3 of 2016 and $0.35 sequentially.

Turning to our key non-GAAP metrics, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share both exceeded our expectations for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was a record $12.8 million compared to $8.1 million in Q3, 2016 and $12.5 million sequentially. We continue to execute on our plan to grow our top-line revenue and control our SGA spend.

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue improved to 20.3% for Q3, 2017 compared to 17.5% in Q3 2016 and was flat sequentially. Adjusted EPS for the third quarter was $0.46 compared to $0.33 in Q3, 2016 and $0.46 sequentially.

We believe that our non-GAAP metrics of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share provide a meaningful measure of our financial strength and performance. We provided a reconciliation of our GAAP metrics to our non-GAAP metrics in our earnings press release that was published last night.

We continue to improve our liquidity position during the quarter. Cash in short term investments totaled $43.1 million at the end of the third quarter 2017. Up $15.5 million during the quarter and we ended the quarter with no debt.

We expect to continue to generate cash flow from operations during the fourth quarter. The strong cash flows that we generate are also expected to allow us to continue to create strong returns for our shareholders through our recently announced share repurchase program.

As we announced last month, the HIIQ board of directors authorized up to $50 million in the new share repurchase program through October 2019. Our strong financial position makes us repurchase authorization and attractive use of our capital and demonstrates the Board's continued confidence in the strength of our business, our strategic direction and our long-term success.

The company continued to make short term loans to our distributors based on actual sales that we refer to as advanced commissions. These advanced commissions assist our distributors with working capital.

We will cover these short-term loans on an ongoing basis from - commissions earned on premiums which are collected over the period in which the policies renew. The third quarter advanced commission balance of $27 million is a decrease of $3.7 million sequentially.

Given seasonality trends, we expect our advanced commission balance to increase in the fourth quarter. The advanced commission balance is not a direct correlation of the revenues. Many of our distributors including our e-commerce division chose not to take advanced commissions.

Given the strength of our record third quarter results and projections for the remainder of the year, we're raising our full year 2017 guidance to reflect our operational execution. We now expect full year revenue to range from $235 million to $240 million adjusted EBITDA to range from $41 million to $44 million and non-GAAP earnings per share to range from a $1.50 to $1.60.

Our earnings reflect continued strong operational results in a proved scalability partially offset by accelerated product development and implementation expenses of new products. We expect sales that agile healthinsurance.com to accelerate in the fourth quarter resulting an upfront recognition of our consumer acquisition cost, driving gains and revenue and margins in 2018.

Lastly, I'd like to comment on our upcoming adoption of the new ASE 606 revenue recognition accounting standard. As an emerging growth company, we are required to adopt this new disclosure in Q4 2018.

We will report revenue consistent with our current revenue recognition policies for the first three quarters of 2018 and adopt ASE 606 when we report our year-end financials. We're evaluating impact of ASE 606 on our recorded revenues, earnings and balance sheet. We intend to provide our 2018 full year financial guidance and comparative data estimates under the new standard at the time we report our fourth quarter 2017 earnings.

With that, I'd like to hand it back to Gavin for concluding remarks before Q&A. Gavin?

Gavin Southwell

Thanks Mike.

Before we open the call for Q&A I just wanted to reiterate that our business remains focused and we believe we are well positioned to continue to succeed and grow in the dynamic individual health insurance market place through our differentiated services.

We expect to deliver strong results through our continued expansion of innovative products, expansion of our distribution networks including existing and new distributors driving growth through our e-commerce distribution channel and providing best-in-class customer service and continued scalability driven by our technology.

Now we'd like to open the call for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. The floor is now open for questions. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is coming from Mark Argento of Lake Street Capital. Please go ahead.

Mark Argento

Hi, good morning, guys. Just a couple of quick ones. First off, could you drill down a little bit in terms of the third-party distributor base, do you have any distributors that are similar than 10% of sales maybe better shape up or at least kind of frame up for us that kind of contribution size of some of those guys and in particular any concentration issues?

Gavin Southwell

Absolutely, thank you. So, our third-party distribution, we have about 80 or so each of the distribution we have kind of unique commercial arrangements whatever it is specific product, or incentive plan, or something similar. So, we've never published specific side of the specific distribution. What we've done this time around is we've noted there in 2016 we terminated two large distribution, distributors which was about 16% of sales and what I can confirm is that we don't have any third-party distribution as large as the guys we distributed, - sorry the guys we terminated back in 2016.

So, we don't - I think that gives a pretty accurate guide without kind of giving away something that's anything too commercially sensitive. So, yeah, I think that's helpful.

Mark Argento

Great, very helpful. And then turning quickly to the Executive order, obviously - put in place early this May few weeks back and particular obviously reinstating the 364-day STM - what do you see in terms of the ability to rollout those products the timetable in terms of moving the longer-term policies and else from the competitive perspective, how do you see that effect in the marketplace.

Gavin Southwell

Yeah, I mean we certainly welcomes the executive order went a long way to validating and really reinforcing the value of these products. That within a lot of ground solid support prior to that from the NAIC the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, a large number of senators and previously wrote to the various government departments.

In terms of timing, I am going to Washington later today, for some meetings around that, I think that the proposals will be announced relatively quickly, I think it will kick-in in terms of allowing us to sell longer duration policies if not within 2017 than early 2018.

I think the sooner it happens the better for the consumer, if we look at what's happened in the individual ACA market if you are not receiving a subsidy you are in a pretty terrible place because of the price increases that has happened I think if we push it out of most people's reach in that individual market.

In terms of competition, certainly there are carriers out there who were talking around been a lot more interested in the STM product perhaps they were previously. If we look at what happened when we have had all the changes in the ACA market ideas something like - as an example, they were drew from individual ACA that developed a health benefit plan and they work with those.

We have that product we distributed through our network, so I think there is certainly going to be more people in our market, I think that we are uniquely positioned to be able to access the consumer because it the distributions that we have set out, the majority of which are exclusive to us and it's a joint addressable market. So, I think the more and the better products they can get to the consumers is the better for everybody.

Mark Argento

Thanks, guys.

Gavin Southwell

Thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Mike Grondahl of Northland Securities. Please go ahead.

Mike Grondahl

Yeah. Thanks guys and congratulations on the quarter. In regard to open enrollment that started yesterday, what are you excited about there and what are you kind of watching closely?

Gavin Southwell

So, we are very excited about our e-commerce channel, I think that because of what's happen in the broader market, I think there is a potential for some very large volumes of people to be searching for products who are unable access ACA because of what's happened with pricing.

Call center distribution, the third-party call center distribution it does ramp up and it can certainly rise and large volumes of business, but our straighter consumer website HR Health Insurance it doesn't rely on the number of people, the number of seats and in prior years we certainly ramped up what we have invested in that business, I think this year we prepared to really invest in Q4 in that business which will really benefited in 2018 and beyond.

So, we are very excited about the potential for agile we've gathered vast amounts of data just get to inform our decision making, I feel we are better prepared than we have been in prior periods and I think in prior periods we will be well prepared, so we are certainly very excited for that.

Mike Grondahl

Great. And maybe for Mike. You have done a 20% EBITDA margin now for a couple of quarters, how do you think about that adjusted EBITDA margin kind of over a medium term?

Mike Hershberger

Sure, so one of our goals when we set out when Gavin joined us a couple of years ago was to hit that 20% mark and of course there are expectations now are to increase that, so as we look forward into 2018 we're focused on continuing to generate shareholder value through profitability.

Mike Grondahl

Got it, okay. Thanks guys.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Richard Close of Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Richard Close

Yeah, thanks congratulations. Quick housekeeping, Mike. With respect to stock comp, big spike here in the third quarter. How should we think about stock comp in the fourth quarter?

Mike Hershberger

Sure. I think that our Q3 run rate would be a good way to think about the run rate in Q4.

Gavin Southwell

Also, I'd add as well. I mean as a business performing very well. It's we've made awards to retain our key people and that will be reflected in the stock comp. Because we want to retain our key people, sorry carry on.

Richard Close

Looking at I guess the risk premium a percent of the overall premium equivalence. That continues to take down obviously positive there. But can you talk a little bit about that? I think you had 480 or so basis points improvement year-over-year a little bit of an acceleration from what you achieved in the second quarter? How should we think about risk premium going forward here?

Gavin Southwell

Yeah, I'll start with that, and Mike can jump in. So, as we introduced new products or new carriers, or we renegotiate existing deals. The fact that we're growing as a business the fact that we have a very happy population of consumers, means that it's very attractive business for carriers.

So, to-date that we have been able to protect that capital while enhancing the product and stuff like that. But it's a win there for everybody. So, we introduced products in kind of Q4 last year and the beginning of 2017.

And the impact of which is still flowing through. So, I think with we see a lot of low hanging fruit left where we can keep enhancing that figure. But a lot of stuff we still like to do keep improving that.

Will it be careful we're going to guide to 500 basis points improvement every quarter? But there are certainly a lot of room left to keep improving that. So, I think it's a very good measure to sort of look at our progress with sort of introducing those new types of agreements.

Richard Close

Question here on Agile. You talked about investing in lead growth here in the fourth quarter and that to positive for 2018. Can you maybe talk about the magnitude of what you're thinking in terms of investment in the fourth quarter versus maybe last year?

And then so far in terms of leading up to the open enrollment period. Have you seen any meaningful changes in terms of data points in terms of metrics showing the visitors the Agile have increased dramatically? Or any commentary in and along those questions?

Gavin Southwell

Sure. So, with the Agile business couple of metrics that we track very closely which certainly we don't publish and expense wise. So, we track the traffic of the site and we track the conversion rate. And the conversion rate is hugely important assuming we're very happy with. Because that's the number of people who visit the site who go on to make a sale.

And we talk about Agile really is having kind of leave as we can pull a push. And so, we drive traffic to that site and a lot of it is based on digital marketing spend. So really what we've done is we've analyzed a specific period of the year in Q4 and Q1 a really very important to our business much more so than Q2 or Q3. So Q2, Q3 really building towards those important quarters.

So, what we've been doing we've been adding products, we've been refining our process, we've been updating and enhancing the site. And now on the tradition where we've allocated ourselves significantly more multiple more of spend available in the fourth quarter than we have had in previous periods.

And then what we'll do it's depending on the amount of people that and the amount of traffic that's happening the kind of day-by-day hour-by-hour decide how much traffic you want to drive to the site, obviously one doing sure where you keep your conversion rate because we've done a really good job of driving down our cost of acquisition and improving margins and all rest of it.

So, simply if we keep seeing the volumes of traffic to increasing then it will be aggressive and increasing our spend and if we don't see the traffic and we don't see the conversion then we'll protect our margin and we'll take the win in a different way so all the signs of that we're expecting a large number of people were very happy with our conversions, so we've allocated significantly more than we ever had of our business.

And just to remind everybody in a way everything that - goes in kind of in November, December this is a 2018 benefit which is about building long term value and long-term growth.

So, we've been building up to this for a long period of time and now we feel we're uniquely positioned to take advantage of what's happening in the broader market, but we'll be daring to driven, we've been for some period, we will support the team like having been supported before and we feel optimistic about the potential upside.

Richard Close

And just to be clear, have you begun - have you started to see the traffic come leading up into open enrollment?

Gavin Southwell

Yeah, every, over signs are a very positive for us. We have to be a little careful because now we're in the fourth quarter, open enrollment started, but a lot of people are trying to search for an alternative to the renewal prices that they could be seeing on other types of products. So, there's a good chance that they'll find our products and our offering. So, we're very optimistic.

Richard Close

All right. Thank you.

Gavin Southwell

Thank you. Appreciate it.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Steve Halper of Cantor Fitzgerald. Please go ahead.

Steven Halper

Hi. Thanks for taking the question. can you just update us on the Florida office of insurance regulation matter as well as the multi-state regulatory review?

Gavin Southwell

Sure. So, we've given a bit previously about the GP license that our denial with this mix, our appeal process which was ended, we were allowed to restart the process and we're very respectful of that process.

The state allowed us to have a pre-submission hearing, which took place on the 17th of October. And shortly following that pre-submission hearing which is really where we discussed the application and we answer any questions so - right back. We submitted the TPA license. We've then have to wait for that processing, process to follow, - I guess but we're very grateful Authorities Department for allowing us to have the pre-submission hearing and for removing the prior denial and dismissal.

Any sort of progress on the public announcement and things like that would likely be once the matter is put to bed. So, I hope that's useful of that. and in terms of the multi-state the last written request we received regarding that was in April. And we haven't received any draft bindings or issues from that review.

We work very closely with the Chief Examiner in the League States, they're doing an excellent job understanding our business. And we're hoping to result that as soon as we can.

I have known this process is 18 months old, these reviews commonly don't tend to last more than two years and they don't tend to be quick in a year, so we would hope to be close to a resolution but again we have to be respectful of the process and we have to work closely with the release dates and we continue to do that.

Steven Halper

Great. Thanks for the update.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Richard Close of Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Richard Close

Thanks for the follow-up. I just wanted to go on the executive order, do you know the specific process with respect to the executive order, I know you said possibly you could begin selling the longer plans maybe early 2018, does a proposed rule have to be - does HHS or CMS whoever is doing it have to file with the federal register a proposed rule and there is common period, what are the specifics with respect to that?

Gavin Southwell

So, I'll comment on what I believe the usual process would be and then what we're doing to do is really kind of bottom that out. So usually I think the proposal would be issued, that the common period and then the role would be finalized and that's what we expect to happen. So, the proposed role could be issued in the next week or two that the common period go live towards the end of the year or early next year.

We have meetings with various departments including some of the leadership and some of the key department over next couple of days and we're hoping to really clarify what the timing might look like and if there is any information or date that we can provide say to help with that.

So, we'd likely to be sooner and I think that there is a real recognition that having these products available for longer period would really benefit the consumer. There is a period when the consumer is really being distributer to find the product within that price range in that individual market, if you have a subsidy, you might be okay.

But whether there are tens of millions of people about 28 million people, you don't have a subsidy and currently don't have insurance. And so, I think whether a lot of support to trying to be this quickly, but it will have to follow the process, we're hoping to help pushed as long as best we can but, so that's the best information we have as of right now.

Richard Close

Thank you.

Gavin Southwell

Thank you.

Operator

And your next question is coming from Frank Sparacino of First Analysis. Please go ahead.

Frank Sparacino

Hi guys, just two for me. First, can you just comment we did see an uptake in the third-party commissions in Q3 relative to kind of historical trends, anything unusual there but just any color will be helpful?

Mike Hershberger

Sure, Frank. So, during the third quarter we saw an uptake year-over-year with respect to the policies that we're submitted by our third-party distributors. One thing in that one of our channel, so we essentially have two channels with our third-party distribution and then we have our e-commerce. So, we saw a pretty significant uptake with some additional distributors that we added during the third quarter.

Frank Sparacino

Good. And lastly for me, just, when I look at the implied guidance for Q4 Mike, it's a just fairly significant step-up on the expense side, and I know you guys are talk about the lot of investments that you are making. I'm not sure how much of that is sort of onetime in nature or sort of ongoing as we look in Q4 from an expense sort of run rate level going into '18 but any thoughts there, Mike?

Gavin Southwell

I'll take it to start now and hand over to Hersh I mean, from us we become very focused on the lifetime value of the products and building overall value. We talk the lot in 2017 about say the full benefit of items in 2018 and beyond. And so really Q4 for us specifically with Agile is around investing in our future value and our future results.

And so, lot of it is going to be around investing in that Agile platform and we'll be very data driven we are not just going to blindly go ahead and spend, we're going to do it based on what's available and what's there. And we think we really well setup to do that and take advantage of what should be very exciting key for and again I think going in to the Q1 as well, people, I miss the period, January and February can be very busy time as well.

So, I think you right a lot of it is we are really investing and trying to turbo charge 2018 and drive that value and keep building this block. You'll notice that lot of business keeps growing over the time, the amount of revenue as a percentage of premium equivalents is increasing nicely. We have this nice increase that help benefit funds that come with very significantly higher lifetime values. So, it's really all about building that. I'll handover to you.

Mike Hershberger

Yeah absolutely and I absolutely concur with what Gavin said is that we have been building to be prepare for the open enrollment period for quite some time, our e-commerce has done a great job of getting the products in place and, so we are absolutely ready to go there, and our investment is really going to come in that cost of acquisition which as we have talked about as an upfront cost during the quarter were the policy sold.

Frank Sparacino

Thank you, guys. Nice quarter.

Gavin Southwell

Thank you, Frank.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Richard Close of Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Richard Close

My question has been answered. Thanks.

Gavin Southwell

Great well, I think that concludes the question. I wanted to thank everybody for their time today and your interest in our company, we are proud of what we have achieved in the quarter, usually Q2 and Q3 are a lot quite for our business, I think that the progress we have made has been shown in the financial results, but for us its building towards Q4 and Q1 which we think should be a very important for our business, it's a dynamic market, we are very well-positioned, so we appreciate the support and is there any follow-up questions do let us know, we look forward to speaking soon. Thank you, guys. Have a good day.

