BT Group's (BT) CEO Gavin Patterson on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gavin Patterson

Good morning and thank you for joining us today at our Q2 Results Presentation. I'd like start by giving you some key headlines for the quarter. Overall the results are in line with our expectations, we're delivering on our strategy and we have reiterated our guidance.

Experience we are offering our customers is improving materially across all areas of the Group. We're bringing together BT consumer and EE and look forward to continuing to driven convergence on our products and services. We're making significant investments in the U.K. infrastructure and we are ready to go further with fiber to the premise and our universal broadband commitment subjective cost to support from government and the regulator.

This complements the investments we are making to rollout 4G across the country of course. We're progressing with our Group-wide performance and efficiency programs including taking action to focus global services on a suite of digital products for our large multinational customers.

We're engaged with our Pension Scheme members, the unions and the Trustee to find a solution that provides long term stability for BTPS us giving BT the ability to invest and grow.

And finally, as we look ahead, we'll have a number of important decisions to make relating to FTTP, UBC, pensions, spectrum and content and I am confident in the steps we are taking to address these challenges.

Moving to Q2 results, this has been an encouraging quarter in which our consumer businesses have performed well notably EE, although we've had some challenges in enterprise in particular global services, where we are taking a robust set of actions to improve performance.

Underlying revenue was down 1.5% for the Group. Adjusted EBITDA was down 4%. This was impacted by investment in customer service and sports rights together with higher pension operating charges, increased business rates, and trading and global services. This was partially offset by our cost saving activities.

Normalized free cash flow was 689 million, down 2.5 million from last year, primarily due to higher working capital and increased CapEx.

On Slide 6 and 7, I'll give you an update on progress versus our strategy for customer experience and investment and then Simon will cover cost transformation in his presentation.

Starting with customer experience on Slide 6. Customer experience is fundamental to everything we do on our investments are having a positive impact across the Group as you can see from the metrics on this slide. Net promoter score on a Group-wide basis has steadily improved for several quarters and our right first time metric was up 2.3% versus the '16-'17 baseline.

Onshore call handling is at 100% on EE and 85% on BT consumer and average call waiting time continues to fall. Ofcom complaint status showed improvements in Q2. In fact EE recorded its lowest ever level of complaints.

Our digital strategy is gathering pace. We launched a new business app, usage on My BT app is up 50% and My EE has also gone perhaps 10 million downloads. Fixed copper network fault were 2% lower at the half year after another quarter in which we reversed what has been a long term trend in rising faults.

We'll continue to invest in the coming quarters to give our customers the experience they deserve.

On Slide 7, I'll talk about how we are investing for growth in a number of critical areas to maintain our leadership of fixed and mobile networks. EE continuous to enhance its network by widening geographic coverage of grading cell sites from 2G to 4G, running up 4G plus in more places and preparing for 5G. We continue to get recognition for this recently winning best-in-class reports for both P3 and open signal. We're playing our part to ensure that 95% of U.K. homes and businesses will have access to superfast broadband by this December.

The government is considering an offer to deliver a minimum of 10 megabits universal broadband commitment to the whole of the U.K. and Ofcom is now consulting on this proposal by the wholesale local access market review and we look forward to a positive outcome.

With ultrafast, we now have passed around 770,000 homes and businesses. And we intend to accelerate our G.fast deployment which in now in 46 pilot locations to cover 1 million premises by year end.

In terms of broader rollout of FTTP, the first phase of the Openreach consultation is now complete. The feedback from CPs has shown broad support for FFTTP and a fiber switchover which we see is critical to the success of the fiber build. We're often asked how we've been able to drive down the cost of FTTP to 300 to 600 pounds per home past. We're working on a number of initiatives to decrease costs and increase the speed of deployment to take us to the competitive cost points. These include a new trenching machine that can dig an average of 300 meters a day for as little as three pounds per meter and lay the ducts 6 times quicker than before. A new connectorized blocks and plug and play fiber frames making task of joining fiber a much simpler and quicker operation.

We will continue to innovate as we gain more practical deployment experience. Lastly on this slide, I want to bring you up to date on our planning for all-IP. All-IP will bring significant benefits to our customers such as real time provisioning and digital line quality. We're already seeing strong demand for such products in the B2B market and we intend to move solely to all-IP product solutions by 2025.

Taking a look at regulation at Slide 8. It's important to note we are constructively engaged with Ofcom and moving forward in our discussions. We're getting on with delivering the digital communications review as agreed with upcoming March. We've refreshed the Openreach brand and this progress on implementing the Openreach governance framework.

The new board and the Mike McTighe is providing strong, independent leadership. And we expect Openreach limited to be incorporated shortly. As part of the WLA process, we are engaged with Ofcom on the issue of earning an acceptable return on our investments on both superfast and ultrafast.

As you know the CAT have held their appeal against the business connectivity market review and we are wait publication of the detailed reasoning.

And finally a word on spectrum. The decision by three U.K. to launch a legal challenge has obliged us to make our own legal representations and the case will come to court in December. This will not delay plans to expand 4G coverage and bring 5G to the market.

Moving on now to the performance of our customer phasing units. As you know we will bring BT consumer and EE together into a single reporting unit from April next year. But until next April, BT consumer and EE will report separately and so we'll start with the performance of BT consumer on Slide 10.

Revenue was up 1%. The key value drivers ARPU and RGU per subscriber were up 6% and 3% respectively. We are pleased that the superfast broadband is continuing to grow a pace taking the fiber base to 57%. Although it's conciliar in recent quarters that the level of market growth the new net subscribers is slowing.

Our growth slowed TV, partly in response to our decision to introduce charging in BT Sport during the quarter. We saw an 8% increase in dealership on BT Sport and believe viewing will remain high due to the strong presence of U.K. teams in the Champions League.

In line with our strategy, we are also looking at ways to drive ARPU through more for more offerings.

Investment in customer experience has once again impacted our costs along with sports rights and as a result, EBITDA fell 3% in the quarter.

Moving on to EE on Slide 11. Revenue grew 4% as postpaid and fixed broadband growth outlaid the expected decline in prepaid. This is the fourth consecutive quarter of revenue expansion highlighting the success of our more for more pricing strategy. Our operating KPIs were healthy once again. Mobile ARPU was up 9% and churn remained very low at 1.2%.

The total mobile base across BT remained flat at 29.7 million as postpaid gains compensated for prepaid losses. We are delivering our part of the ESN contract on time and our network continuous to lead the U.K. market for both coverage and quality. And we are pleased to be ranked best network by P3 and Mobile Choice.

Further on customer experience, we opened 4 new showcase stores and demonstrated unique innovation capabilities as the sole U.K. network for the new Apple Watch. We're clearly pleased with the 16% increase in EBITDA. I should note however that we expect customer investment costs to stepping up in the second half due to high profile handset launches the iPhone X for which we are seeing a strong early demand.

Looking at business and public sector on Slide 12. Revenue was down 2% with declines in traditional voice products and public sector offsetting continued growth in mobile and networking. The performance of SME and corporate was robust. As you can see from the chart, we've had strong mobile growth for a number of quarters driven by SME and corporate and we're now seeing increase demand in the public sector too.

Order intake was down 14% this quarter but was up 22% on a 12 month revenue basis. In H1, we've signed contracts with Seven Trent, FirstGroup and the London Borough of Bromley and NHS Lanarkshire.

As we've previously flagged, we continue to see the roll-off of the last two remaining public sector contracts. Adjusting for this, we're confident that the performance of public sector is stabilized.

As move to global services on Slide 13. It was a tough quarter for this business unit. Underlying revenue was down 11%. Excluding our Italian businesses, revenue was down 8%. In addition to challenging market conditions, the decline is also explained by our decision to deemphasize the margin business such as IP exchange and equipment sales. Most our contract win rates has remained broadly stable, the prior year included a number of large contract renewals and we are seeing a reduction in the size of contracts along with more competitive bidding.

Consequently, our total order intake for the quarter was down 38% and down 25% on a rolling 12 month basis. EBITDA was down 39% and down 28% excluding Italian business. This reflects the completion of certain contracts, trading conditions and includes higher lever and pension costs.

I'd like to highlight three aspects of our two year restructuring program in global services. Firstly, in order to respond to changing market conditions, we are developing more digital solutions for our customers. For example, during the quarter, we launched Agile Connect, the first step in our dynamic network services strategy. This gives customers greater control of their infrastructure as well as faster and more secure ways of setting up new sites. We also announced a strategic partnership with Amazon web services to enhance our cloud offering.

Secondly, we are shifting our focus away from single country customers and favorite global customers where we are truly differentiated.

And thirdly, we are pressing ahead with restructuring global services to make ourselves a more efficient competitor particularly in Europe by streamlining and simplifying the business and operating model.

Turning to wholesale and ventures on Slide 14. Revenue fell 3%. There was weakness in legacy data and broadband and managed solutions which is partially offset by a better performance in mobile and ventures.

Within ventures, we're pleased with the contributions of messaging, supply chain and fleet which is offset by the continued decline in Phonebooks.

At the end of Q2, we had 26 InLinkUK kiosks in operation up from 3 at the end of quarter one and we've been really encouraged by the advertising yields that they generate.

Q2 order intake was up 16%, driven by some slippage of deals from Q1 and was up 32% on a rolling 12 month basis.

And to Openreach on Slide 15. Revenue was up 1%, driven by 21% growth in fiber broadband and 2% growth in Ethernet which helped offset regulatory drag on an ongoing reduction in the copper line base.

EBITDA was down 1%, reflecting price changes along with business rates and pension operating charges weighing on our costs.

Openreach added 505,000 we fiber connections, one of our strongest ever quarters. More than 27 million U.K. homes and businesses now have access to superfast of which 32% are now connected.

We also extended our ultrafast network which now passes around 770,000 premises. We recorded a second quarter in which copper network faults fell, they are down 2% at the half year reversing along established trend. And we're remained ahead on all 60 copper MSLs.

We are pleased with the responses to our Openreach TFFP consultation. CPs have indicated broad support for scale build and acceptance of the need for FTTP switchover from copper. There are still challenges for example we need to agree a fair mechanism of cost recovery.

Going forward, Openreach will consider the responses carefully and invite views from CPs on a more specific set of proposals later in the year.

I'll now hand over to Simon to discuss the financials in more detail.

Simon Lowth

Well, thank you Gavin, and good morning to everybody. Over the next few minutes, I will cover a number of topics. I will first summarize our financial results for the second quarter, I'll then update you on our productivity and cost transformation programs and EE integration. And I'll then outline some changes that we intend to make to our reporting, before concluding with a reconfirmation of our outlook for this year.

So starting with the Q2 results on Slides 17. Revenue was down 2% in the quarter to £6 billion and underlying revenue was down1.5% driven mainly by declines in our enterprise units which were only partially offset by a strong performance in EE.

Global services in particular remains challenging. And as Gavin has already mentioned, we have a comprehensive action plan to improve the performance trajectory of the global services business.

Adjusted costs before depreciation and amortization of £4.1 billion, declined 1%. Underlying operating costs excluding adverse foreign exchange movements of £33 million and a £40 million decrease in transit costs were down 0.3%.

Our restructuring and cost transformation programs combined with lower payments to other telcos due to lower IP exchange volumes of offset increased costs of customer investment, higher business rates and pension charges both of which rose by about £25 million and an increase in sports rights of about £11 million.

Now as I mentioned at Q1, we expected to see the full impact from changes in EU roaming regulation in Q2. The actual impact in this quarter was low tens of millions of pounds. As a reminder, our guidance for the financial impact of the EU roaming is high tens of millions of pounds this financial years.

Adjusted EBITDA of £1.8 billion was down 4% year-on-year with strong growth in EE, offset by declines in our enterprise businesses, primarily global services which included a £20 million EBITDA decline due to our Italian business.

Moving below EBITDA on Slide 18, DNA of £892 million was up 3% year-on-year driven primarily by increased investment in Openreach. Our adjusted net finance expense of £130 million was down 11%, primarily due to reductions in the average net debt and the average interest rate paid on that net debt. We expect our effective tax rate for the year to be around 20%.

The Q2 tax rate was broadly unchanged from Q1, giving rise to a tax charge of a £161 million for the quarter. This resulted in adjusted profit after tax of £628 million, that's 12% lower than last year.

Specific items after tax of £104 were primarily results of restructuring costs of £52 million, EE integration costs of £14 million and a net interest charge on pensions of £54 million. Reported profit for the period off this specific items was £524 million.

Turning to cash flow on Slide 19. We start with adjusted EBITDA of £1.8 billion. Tax paid excluding the cash tax benefit of pension deficit payments was £113 million, that's down 29% from last year as a result of early payments in our first installment for '16-'17. Working capital outflows of £141 million, primarily reflect facing which we fully expect to normalize through the year. This also included a large Openreach CP, who chose not to pay when due resulting in the late receipt of around £60 million which will now be included in Q3 cash flow.

Changes in provisions increased £76 million, that's mainly due to an increased pension operating charge with net finance cash costs slightly improved on last year. So this resulted in cash available for investment and distribution of £1.56 billion.

CapEx was up 16% to £870 million, the increase of £119 million was primarily the result of our increased investment in our fixed and our mobile networks. Other CapEx categories were broadly flat year-on-year.

As a result, normalized free cash flow was £689 million in the quarter, that's down £205 million compared to last year, primarily due to that working capital phasing and the increase in network investment.

The net cash cost of our specific items was £382 million. This included payments related to the settlement of warranty claims under the 2015 EE acquisition agreement of £225 million and regulatory payments of £83 million, mainly in relation to deemed consent.

After specific items on a cash tax benefit from pension deficit payments, free cash flow was an inflow of £321 million. Net debt at the end of Q2 was £9.5 billion, that's up around £700 million since the end of Q1, due to the payment of last year's final dividend of £1 billion offset by the free cash inflow.

Turning to the dividend. The board has decided that for next year the interim dividend will be fixed at 30% of the prior year's full year dividend per share. However in this transitional year, we've decided to hold our interim dividend at 4.85 pence per share. The decision on the full year dividend will be made at our preliminary results.

Our progressive dividend policy remains unchanged to maintain or grow the dividend each year whilst reflecting a number of factors including underlying medium term earnings expectations and levels of business investment.

So moving now on to the pension. The IAS 19 pension position at the end of Q2 was a deficit of £7.7 billion net of tax, which is broadly flat versus Q1. The triannual valuation is proceeding and constructive discussions continue with the BTPS trustee. We still expect evaluation in the first half of the 2018 calendar year. We are considering a number of funding options to address the deficit including arrangements that would give the BT Pension Scheme a prior claim over certain BT assets.

We continue to review the future pension benefits under our main defined benefit and defined contribution schemes in the U.K. with the objective of providing fair, flexible and affordable pensions. Discussions with our unions are continuing and we expect to undertake a 60 day consultation with our affected employees shortly.

A court hearing will also take place in early December to determine the appropriate approach for the future indexation of benefits for Section C members of the BT Pension Scheme.

Now turning to Slide 21. All our cost transformation initiatives are delivering on or ahead of plan. Starting with the EE integration, we announced run rate savings of £150 million at the end of the first year and this is now increased to £250 million.

We are firmly on track to achieve our stated objective of £400 million by the end of the fourth year. Savings have been generated from a number of areas including renegotiating supplier terms, in sourcing, a range of activities across technology and business services, rationalizing our combined property as state and reducing head office and support employees.

The restructuring programs that we announced at our full year results are also on track. We outlined in Q4 that we would remove around 4,000 rolls over a two-year period. So far, we've achieved just under 40% of this total and over the second half of the year, we expect to remove a further 1,500 rolls. These programs are focused principally in global services TSO and our group functions.

Gavin has already described the actions we're taking in global services within Group functions. One of the major changes has been to create a new business services unit that brings together previously disparate shared service activity. The new unit will drive sustainable improvements in service and productivity in our back office activities by leveraging scales economies, simplifying processes and systems and increasing the use of robotics and automation. We expect to generate savings of more than £150 million this year from these restructuring programs and annualized savings of £300 million when complete.

The programs will deliver a two year payback on the implementation costs of £300 million. Most of these implementation costs will be incurred this year and so far, we have incurred £104 million.

In addition to the EE integration and restructuring programs, we're obviously continue to drive productivity improvement and cost reduction through our continuous improvement programs running in every business. This includes the delivery of both organizational efficiencies and procurement savings.

Now turning to Slide 22. I'd like to outline a new package of disclosures that we intend to introduce to further improve transparency, the better aligned disclosures with the underlying business drivers and to simplify reporting and build a longer term focus through our business. Now firstly, as I mentioned at our Q4 results last year, we are currently preparing for the transition to IFRS 15, that's the new revenue recognition standard that will be adopting from Q1 of next fiscal year.

We expect to adopt the standard on a modified retrospective basis. So this means that we're not restate prior comparatives but will instead restate our 1, April 2018 opening reserve for the full cumulative impact of adopting this standard.

We do however intend to provide analysis of the expected impact of IFRS 15 including pro forma restated results for prior quarters by customer facing units during Q1 2108-2019. At the same time, we intend to refresh our operational KPIs including combined metrics for the new consumer unit. We'll continue to report under the current arrangements for the rest of this financial year.

However, between Q4 2017-2018 and Q1 2018-2019, we have published guidance on how the financial statements will change in the context of IFRS 15 and on the changes in our KPIs. Will if there's demand has to be getting to go through these new disclosures in more detail.

We've also taken the decision to change the way in which we report Q1 and Q3 results starting in 2018-2019 by moving to shorter trading statements. We still produce the key financial metrics including revenue and EBITDA by unit and of course our operational KPIs to allow the market to model and value the business. Half year and the full year financial results disclosures will be unchanged, although we do intend to replace a physical meeting at the half year with a conference call and webcast format.

Lastly, we intend to introduce a rolling series of business briefings. The sessions will be hosted by the business unit CEOs and their leadership teams and there be an ideal opportunity to understand more about the strategy and the operations of each business unit and to get visibility to our next level of management. We expect the first of these will be in the first quarter 2018-2019.

And just finally, on Slide 23, I'd like to confirm that there has been no change to our outlook for 2017-2018, specifically we expect revenue to be broadly flat year-on-year, EBITDA at £7.5 billion to £7.6 billion and normalized free cash flow of £2.7 billion to £2.9 billion.

With that, I'll hand you back to Gavin.

Gavin Patterson

Thank you, Simon. Let me summarize before opening for questions. Today, we've shown that we are delivering against our strategy and we are responding to market challenges with a robust set of actions. Experience we're offering our customers is improving substantially. We are poised to invest even further in the U.K.'s digital infrastructure with accelerated FTTP and superfast speeds for all subject to regulatory support.

BT consumer and EE are being brought together and we look forward to continuing to drive convergence in our products and services. We're delivering on our Group-wide business improvement plans and tackling challenges in global services.

Looking ahead, I'm confident in the steps we are taking to improve the performance of BT for all our stakeholders.

Thank you. And with that, and now take questions.

A - Gavin Patterson

Very good. Okay. We'll use the usual format right to left. Good to see all sitting in the same places as notes. If you could wait for the might come and introduce yourself, so everybody in the audience knows who you are. So I will start with Paul, up here please, and then we'll move down here along this way.

Paul Sidney

Good morning, it's Paul Sidney, Credit Suisse. I just wondering in terms of dividend and use of cash is clearly a lot of key events coming up. I was wondering what does the dividend rank in terms of the use of cash list, do we start with a progressive dividend and then see what's left for other things or is it a case of the dividend will be driven by these key events EPO, pension et cetera? Thank you.

Gavin Patterson

Paul. I think we've been clear in the presentation today that we've reiterated the progressive dividend policy. And for us that means and I think the common held definition to maintain or grow the dividend taking into consideration earnings and investment. And so there's no change in that. We've reiterated our guidance at the same time. So these are a solid set of results I think underpin that.

In terms of the uses of cash, it is a balance ultimately. We need to make sure that we invest in value creating infrastructure investments in particular. And then ensure that the pension is fully paid and supported that we're able to pay down our debt over time and also pay the progressive dividend in line with the policy.

So, when it works, everything is mutually supportive of each other. So there isn't in that respect a privatization but key is ensuring that we get in the right investment profile going forward.

Paul Sidney

So just by that you mean the FTTP investment?

Gavin Patterson

I say more generally around investments I mean that the FTTP consultation that we're undertaking in particular is just one of those.

Paul Sidney

Great. Thank you very much.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. Just in front of you. Thank you. Hi, Jeremy?

Jeremy Dellis

Good morning. It's a Jerry Dellis from Jefferies. Just a question on FTTP and then on sports rights, please. On FTTP, if I've come word to adhere to the draft of your late proposals, which obviously quite harsh, would there be scope for Openreach to enter into a negotiation with the regulator next year around a fair bet framework for faster full fiber deployment?

And then the question of sports rights really within the consumer activity, how important do you believe the Premier League rights that you have are today to the maintaining loyalty of your customers and to your ability to raise prices? Thank you.

Gavin Patterson

Well, on FTTP, the case for FTTP is a challenge one, want I think you will know that. It's a long term payback and it needs a number of conditions to be true for it to be a good use of capital I think. That includes ensuring that there's a regulatory framework that encourages investment. And critical to that is ensuring that the GEA price is not depressed in a way that makes the overall absolute returns that you can get through FTTP unattractive.

So, it is one of the factors we need to take into account, Jerry. We've been working across the industry. Clive has been building support across all infrastructure investors to make this point very clearly to the government, because it doesn't just affect BT, it affects virgin, it affects city fiber, it affects anybody who is who is investing in the U.K. And we know it's it is something that's very important to government. So there was a piece in a thing it was the telegraph that around a letter that Karen Bradley had written to Ofcom indicating it was important from a policy perspective to ensure that there was enough the business case for FTTP and that and the connection with FTTC and GEA was made very clearly in that.

So it's an ongoing discussion. We feel Ofcom listening to our, you know the points we're making and we need to find a way of making sure we make a fair return. It's not just the only issue or the only condition that needs to be true of course. The one I mentioned in my presentation around switchover from copper to fiber is critical as well. We need widespread support from CPs to make that switchover.

But I might actually ask Clive just to give a little bit of color on the consultation actually in terms of support because I think it would be helpful.

Clive Selley

Okay. Look, in order to embark on a really large scale fiber to the premise deployment, we are going to need the support of CPs, so we need them to lean in on the idea of a switchover approach. There will have to be an increment on wholesale pricing. We will need support from Ofcom and there are a bunch of dimensions to that. So for example we are challenging the amount of equipment that needs to be put into the home. Right now, we are obliged to put in battery backup, batteries are not a very useful thing but it adds to our cost base. So we would - we are right now dialoguing to understand how we can eliminate that cost. And we need assistance from government. So central and local government for example to reduce the cost and complexity and the delays associated with street works and traffic management and the basic physicals of deployment in the streets across the U.K.

So we need to collaborate with CPs with government and with Ofcom because it's clear from the consultation that everybody wants this to go ahead. But we have to do it in a way that makes economic sense. So it's about creating the business case and bringing all of those parties together to create that sensible business case.

Gavin Patterson

Then on sports right, I just maybe a couple of points and the Marc want to come into it. BT Sport is performing well. If you look at the audience numbers, up 8%, in terms of viewership the customer numbers are good as well underpinning that. We are and have made this clear in a number of occasions we don't need to be number one, we need to be a strong number two and we think we've got a good set of rights to take that position at the moment.

The Premier League rights are important, I'm not going to deny that. And we will undoubtedly play a role in the in the auction when we see the ITT which should be coming out in the next few months. But we will remain very disciplined. Ultimately we know what it is worth to us, but we're not going to lose our heads on it and we're prepared for a scenario if somebody is prepared to take us or anybody else on in the auction. Then we do know what we would do.

So I know Marc recently obviously taken on the combined role across BT consumer, might be worth, you just mentioning your own perspective on this.

Marc Allera

Yeah that cover a lot everything you say there Gavin. I mean there's no doubt in a slowing broadband market. Our focus is going to be on increasing RGUs per subscriber, that's going to be a really important strategy for us working with the customer base we have and content is a way to differentiate your offering as a network provider. And we can't say that our customers are enjoying the product. Our viewing is up pretty significantly year-on-year because of the English teams in the Champions League. And as the majority of our customers are now paying for sports as well on BT TV, we're still seeing a reasonable level of performance in our TV product. But we are very clear what price we are prepare to pay for these rights and we'll not pay beyond that.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. Simon?

Simon Weeden

Simon Weeden from Citi. Maybe I could come back to the point Openreach's consultation. One of your competitors suggested the summary was a little on the brutal side and I wonder if you give us any more color around particularly around the mandatory cut from what feedback you've got?

Gavin Patterson

Summary was on a brutal.

Simon Weeden

Yeah. It was short. That's what I mean. The left of renewal shall we say. And in particularly interested any new ones you've got on to share on that mandatory cut over because that's obviously something that could you come across?

Gavin Patterson

I think it might be better, Clive do you want to just give a bit more color on it?

Clive Selley

I apologies if it was straightforward and punchy that was actually my intent. We're very serious about wanting to build this big fiber platform and we're going to have to be very straight with all parties, with government, with regulator and with CPs about what it's going to take to create an environment where that is sensible to build. So in a sense it's not about being new ones, it's about being dead straightforward. It is very clear to me that we need a switchover arrangement.

So an arrangement where once we built the infrastructure in an area then within a certain timeframe, the customers on today's Openreach platform move to the new fiber platform. And that you socialize the cost as it were of that very large scale investment over a big base. Everyone gets the benefit because they now on a platform that is more reliable, it speeds are not only higher but more consistent, exhibits lower latency, we expect the CPs to benefit because they will have a lower cost of ownership for their customers because of the reliability and consistency of the platform, and customers will benefit because they will be able to move up speed tiers to very high levels, they will be able to work with the CPs to buy applications the like of which can now be supported over very high bandwidth services.

So we see that everybody can win here. We need them to understand the value of the wins within their grasp and to work with us on creating the business case, the work for all parties and works for the nation.

Simon Weeden

What I was trying to get to is this conditions they may put on supporting the mandatory cuts because the state, the CPs broadly supported it something. What does that mean in terms of being able to support if there are any fiber or supported if it's done in three weeks?

Clive Selley

So, what we're saying in summary is that they understand that economically it is clear that this case will work if we switchover all customers. They understand that point. What we're going to do in our next round of consultation is be more specific about how we think switchover will work, what the pricing will look like and what the footprint would look like, where we would go and in what sequence.

Simon Weeden

Right. Thanks.

Gavin Patterson

Steve?

Steve Malcolm

Steve Malcolm from Arete. I'll start with a request please, no meeting on IFRS 15, service that will be completely well. It's going to be a series of these things actually, fantastic will got our corporate access people to speak to you. A couple of questions one consumer and one coming back to Openreach. One on consumer and one of the many sad tasks I perform on a daily basis at telco and I was looking at the cheapest way of getting an iPhone in the U.K. at the moment. And I phoned if I wanted to go to a two gig version, the cheapest way it was to do with Virgin Media through Carphone Warehouse. So and through indirect distributor which strikes me a sort of borderline and saying, you talked about slowing broadband growth generally in use and getting more value from your customers, I mean is it time to just rethink that distribution model because those offers are being funded by money that you're giving to indirect distributors obviously to just keep cycling these customers are in the market, so I guess that's question one?

And secondly, just coming back to the sort of whole FTTP Openreach debate, I mean do you actually think that the sort of you EU led regulatory toolkit is fit for purpose and trying to get you where you want to get to. And if it's not does Brexit create an opportunity possibly to rethink that whole construct is off come open to that idea, and if that is the case, should we expect any real movement on FTTP this side of Brexit? Thanks.

Gavin Patterson

Good question. Maybe John just talk to the first question about distribution in the cost of what is an iPhone 8, you're looking for to 2 gig Europe generous down? Alright John talk to that.

Steve Malcolm

I know whyVirgin is giving away handsets less in cost but from your perspective?

Simon Lowth

I am not going to comment on other operators' offers and distribution strategies. We're doing a big piece of work now as you can imagine as we brought the two units together looking at our full go-to-market opportunity distribution and all other elements of marketing. We'll be able to update you on that in the new year. But we continue to work with a large number of partners across the market, many of whom we have long term relationships with long term contracts. I am not expecting any significant change in the short term. But we'll update you more in the new year on distribution. Thank you.

Gavin Patterson

And on FTTP, generally EU framework has been I think in a positive infrastructure providers over the last ten years and provides I think a good oversight that gets a better balance between investment and competition in many ways. That the cycle of market reviews however every three years is in my view crazy and given that we're talking 15, 20 year paybacks on some of these investments to have to continue to look at market definitions and have this uncertainty around regulatory pricing on a three year cycle is not ideal.

And it doesn't make - it's not always conducive to creating the conditions for new investments like FTTP, because the markets are not always formed and you've got to be able to make the investment up front before you can get to the returns. So look it is I think a finally balanced argument we better with regulation in or out. As I say to date it is I think been a net positive, but we get access to the 28 markets, data flows move seamlessly, this standard regulation between all the markets that I think it's always been a net positive to us.

But if there was a way to move into a longer timeframe for market reviews, they gave us some better, some more certainty around pricing. That frankly underpin the fair bet when we're putting private capital, our shareholders capital at risk that we are going to get a return. And maybe we look at different regulatory models going forward. But I think that's all for the future and I don't think we can wait on FTTP that long. The challenge with the FTTP debate is, it's a 25 year project and I think everybody has a common belief at some point, we're going to need to replace the copper network with fiber and we're going to need to do some every year. It's more a question of how fast we start and how early we start and most importantly how do we make a return on it and do so in a way that's fair to all stakeholders.

Steve Malcolm

[Technical Difficulty]

Gavin Patterson

I would say I'm hopeful, but it's - I think the consultation I was pleased with the conclusions out of the consultation from the BT group perspective because I think it demonstrated it. There is there's a couple of things, one is there's a belief that across the industry that we need to do this at some point and it will need, they'll need to be tradeoffs and sacrifices made by everybody. But once we've been through this transition, we will have the best network, one of the best networks across the world.

They recognize, it's going to take a long time, they recognize they're going to have to do switchover, they recognize that prices will have to go up to pay for it and we can't ultimately keep doing this in an environment where the price of broadband comes down, it's just it doesn't make sense. Now turning that into, this is a proposal is what we need to do next and there's a lot of work to do to make that happen but we're absolutely committed to try and find a way.

John, you want to add?

Simon Lowth

No, I think the question of three sequential reviews of different products creates issues around predictability of crisis use of how different costs are allocated, Gavin's addressed that. I think the other issue if I may is that and I think this is perhaps what you're getting to in terms of switchover, it requires a slightly - it requires a different model because as those Clive described, one formulation for doing this is that everybody connected, pay some sort of additional price and that tests the current form of regulation.

We are encouraged that in the consultation today that is recognized. We're engaging with CPs regulator all parties to see if there is a solution to that. Everybody wants to see this investment move forward where constructive engagement finds solutions to it and I wouldn't precluded a particular timing for arranging that.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. Nick, Wilson, Michael?

Nick Lyall

Good morning, Gavin. It's Nick of Societe Generale. Could I just two please, just a very quick one on the dividend first, was the Chairman involved in the discussion keeping the progressive?

Gavin Patterson

I make that very quick. Yes.

Nick Lyall

And secondly on fiber and the cutover, could you give us an idea of the maintenance costs like-for-like between the copper network and the fiber network, please. Because we get the idea that prices might move up, but surely there's a huge incremental gross margin here for you as well as your maintenance costs come down, if you can cut out copper and the CPs?

Gavin Patterson

Clive, John.

Clive Selley

The full - sorry, the full rate on fiber is considerably lower than the full rate on a copper network. So we expect that to benefit the end customer. We expect that to benefit the CP, though just have less calls from their customers. And we will roll less trucks because there will be less fixing to do. Now we've studied around the world and our current FTTP footprint what are saving is on truck rolls, so we achieve in the region of half the truck rolls on an FTTP platform and we're looking at you know where we need to get back to over time because we think there's more to be achieved there.

Simon Lowth

As so as Clive saying that modeling is flowed into our economic evaluation of this, it's flowed into the sorts of cost recovery that's required and we have looked ahead at that perspective reduction and build that into our economics.

Gavin Patterson

Wilson?

Unidentified Analyst

And it's a Wilson from [indiscernible]. I'm hoping that you said it's open to co-investment, can you tell us how that would work in practice without full in found of the equivalence of inputs requirements. Is there to do that sort of carving out a mini Openreach in each individual town you have or co-investor in. And I guess an event question is would that of course problems with the pension scheme if they have first claim on any network assets? Thanks.

Gavin Patterson

Okay. There is two questions there, start Clive on sort co-investment and obviously you go through respect who you are talking to around that and then Simon will talk on the pension and may want to add about co-investment.

Clive Selley

Yeah. So it's early days, we are open to discussions with other parties about co-investment. We're exploring different models. We've had some conversations during the consultation period so the idea is from various different kinds of co-investment model. So this is all for analysis and discussion. What is clear to me though is that if somebody co-invests, they do it for a reason, they do it to have an advantage on that piece of network and of course that would need to be discussed in the detail for a specific instance of co-investment with the regulator.

Gavin Patterson

Okay. John?

Simon Lowth

Yeah, I'd also add to that Clive that the word co-investment could also in compass longer term contractual arrangements, take or pay types of arrangements, capacity sharing arrangements as well. Those are in effect co-investment because the long term contract has to get supported by credit and balance sheet on the counterparty, but it is more straightforward in terms of thinking about the ownership and account of the asset.

In terms of your question on the pension fund, we are as we've explained considering various arrangements through which the BT pension scheme may have claim on BT assets is part of the contribution to address the deficit. The foundation of activities existing assets that are measurable and identifiable. There is then a separate debate about if assets are added to those go into that structure how good they get treated. So there's quite a lot of options and flexibility around could get a right to get organized in a world in which might be some co-investment in certain parts of the network in the future.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. Michael? Behind you.

Michael Bishop

Yeah, just two quick questions. Firstly moving to global services I think the new strategy is very clear. So just wondering how long you think it will take to feed treat results and by that I mean two things, firstly how big is the potential run-off of revenues here that you touched on? And secondly, how long does it take to re-shift the priority away from the smaller single country customers to the bigger customers?

And then just a follow-up on the dividend policy wording. I mean should we read anything into the fact that you've effectively said the interim policy for FY 2019 will be 30% of FY 2018 and should we think that that potentially gives you the flexibility to announce a different policy for FY 2019 in May 2019, as opposed to coming to the market in FY 2018 and saying this is our forward looking different policy like you've done historically?

Simon Lowth

So I can answer that. No, you should not interrupt to that.

Gavin Patterson

I guess you have heard of the forward looking dividend policy?

Simon Lowth

Well, let's be clear, we will, the board will take its decision over the full year dividend with the full year results were in the context of the latest business plan, the guidance for the year ahead and so forth. And it will take that decision for the full year and it will continue to have its progressive dividend policy, so it will be but it will be announcing a dividend as we do today for the year and a final dividend. So that it should interpret any change from that approach.

Michael Bishop

Dividend policy is not just the end of this year, it's beyond?

Simon Lowth

Our dividend policy us a progressive dividend policy. That's right.

Gavin Patterson

Good. And on global services. This - it isn't an overnight change, we've got to migrate transform the business over two to three years I would say and we've started on the cost base and we've updated you on progress today. I think there's more to do there ultimately. We've talked of introducing the new products and services around dynamic network services and that the announcements we've made this week on Agile connects and the relationship with AWS as a step in that direction, but it's still relatively endures.

And we will continue to transform the business focus on multinationals. It means over time, I think some of the local access networks outside of the U.K. will become less important to us but we have no news to update you on that at the moment. But I know that is relatively new. John, you want to add a little bit of color from your perspective?

Simon Lowth

Yeah. Sure. Michael, there you are. A couple of things, I think on your question on how long will it take, it will depend a little bit clearly on how the market move in the new areas that we invest and how well we can utilize the assets where the domestic clients are all at the moment. I think it will take a while for us to see that through the - go through the whole system. I do think as of today we have already implemented a very strong prioritization of our investments into the new areas rather than into the old,

We continue to focus on utilization of our domestic assets until otherwise. We invest most of our money today in dynamic network services, as well as in our security portfolio going forward. And those are the two areas that I expect to see traction in the next two years.

Gavin Patterson

Very good.

Usman Ghazi

Hi, thanks for taking the question. It's Usman from Berenberg. I just got two questions please. The first question was just on the FTTP consultation, I guess you mentioned there's a broad service provider support for it, is that support conditional on the WLA charge control proposed by Ofcom staying in place or is it just irrespective of what happens to that would be interesting in that?

The second question - sorry the second question was just on Global Services, just move to software define wide area networks, I mean is being written upon as going to deflationary but from a top line perspective where it will be interesting to hear what kind of return on investment this kind of new business model use relative to the old one? Thanks.

Gavin Patterson

So Clive on FTTP.

Clive Selley

Through the consultation, it was very clear that the CPs acknowledge that they would love their customers' overtime to move to a more reliable, more consistent platform that can offer high speeds and support a wider range of applications. That's what they were saying to us. They didn't link in their responses in any tangible way. Those statements, those points of feedback to what might be happening in the WLA. Gavin?

Gavin Patterson

Yeah, I think software define networks clearly have a different financial profile than our current ampules offering simply because it uses less of our own assets and more of partner's assets. I also think so that will have an impact on the top line. The margin we make is not so much on the resale of the infrastructure itself, the margin we make is on the services on the top clearly. So the one who actually can implement, managing end-to-end availability of the software across the networks that's where the value sits and that's where the margin sits. And we have models that predict that how much margin that will give us, but first we're very much focused on becoming the best edit on the global scale and then I think that's where we'll find our upside. And no too much in revenue, more in the margin across the management of the service itself.

Very good. Polo?

Polo Tang

Yeah, it's Polo Tang from UBS. I just have two questions. The first one is on Openreach, when you are thinking about the returns of investing in FTTP, do you - it's kind of possible to get a premium for FTTP versus VSL? The reason why I am asking the question is you got people at City Fiber, they have been very aggressive in terms of wholesale pricing, also and if you are talking about migrating subscribers are very quickly, you've reached the new platform, CPs like Sky and Talktalk really need some incentivisation. So how should we think about wholesale pricing for FTTP?

Second question is really about the new Chairman, because I think it's highlighted improved customer service as a priority, so does this imply further costs and more investment no this side? Thanks.

Gavin Patterson

Well, John you want to talk about pricing and the first question, the FTTP question, I'll tack with the question on customer service.

Simon Lowth

So, look there is something very significant in it the move from a copper platform to a full fiber platform and FTTP platform for the CPs. They have the opportunity to compete harder in the marketplace because they will be offering services over you know a world-class platform. They will be able to offer higher speeds and associated higher prices. They will be able to sell other applications that use the higher competence of this fiber network. And they will save money in their service to their end customers, because there will be fewer folks and a better consistency of service.

So there is plenty in it for the CPs. We're dialoging with them through that consultancy process to help them understand all the advantages to them. That being so, that should allow them to recognize that higher wholesale price is justified in terms of their own economics. And it's that kind of discussion and debate that we had during this phase of the consultation.

Polo Tang

So just to clarify we have recognized that where they have acknowledge, if they are willing to pay premium in terms of all the feedback that you have, is that the broad thrust?

Simon Lowth

They understand that we will build this platform if we can create a business case. We have been very clear with them. That business case will stand if we can achieve a wholesale price increase and a switchover mechanism. There are few other things that we have to do but those are two core things and we've been very clear, very open, very transparent about the need for those two things. In the next phase of the consultation pre-Christmas, we will be more specific about what that price premium has to look like and the nature of the switchover that we anticipate and we'll take that reaction on those more specific points.

Gavin Patterson

And then on service, Polo, and customer experience in general, the Chairman is a strong supporter of our strategy. He's been on the board since June. He is seen the progress we've been making and you can see it from the slides we were showing earlier over the last 18 months and we see good visibility of that going forward. And it's - we are having an impact on both the operating metrics, the RFT metric that we've been using for several years. But also net promoter score and using techniques such as Medalia which is a system of getting close look feedback into the business direct from customers.

So we're seeing that all move on all aspects of this moving at the moment. The investments we make - we are making in service are very, you can see that in the fold right in the Openreach network. So in spite of usage of that network going out 50% year-on-year behind broadband. The underlying fort right is coming down and it's being - that is reversing a trend that is being going in the opposite direction for several years. You can see the investments we are making in U.K. contact centers because we know customers prefer to speak to somebody from the U.K. That costs more. We've been trailing that through the numbers to you for a number of quarters now, but we're seeing that coming through in customer satisfaction.

You are seeing investments in digital coming through as people want to serve themselves. And we are investing generally in PTC prevention to call type investment, so the people don't have to contact you in the first place.

And then finally, we are also investing lot more in bandwidth. So we want to make sure the product themselves are best available that can in the form of fixed bandwidth in the fiber market but it's also 4G coverage and 4G speed through the EE network. So there is lot of investments. The Chairman is 100% behind it. He understands that the future of the business really and other things depends on having fantastic customers, servicing great customer experience and he strongly endorse that.

Simon Lowth

The other thing I'd say this is not a quarter-by-quarter. This is a long term strategy we have because we know that by improving the experience our customers get, that's going to drive the more sustainable, more valuable revenue stream in the long term. It will also actually drive better productivity as well. If you look at what's happened to right first time that means there are fewer things to fix. And that ultimately will also drive efficiency through the business. So we've set out on this knowing it's a long term journey to get ahead and stay ahead of competitors and bring better value to customers.

Gavin Patterson

Thanks Polo. Sunil is behind you looking for a question.

Sunil Patel

Thank you. Yes, it's Sunil from Bank of America. Question actually more for Marc Allera now. I think Marc, you've been in the roll as ahead of the combined consumer unit for three months, what are your impressions of what you can do to drive growth in this business going forward in a more challenging consumer environment. I am interested especially as you've come from the EE side of how you can bring that closer to the BT broadband business and should we see new products bundles, even possibly discounts over the next 6 to 12 months? Thank you.

Gavin Patterson

Marc?

Marc Allera

Hi there. It's actually only two months, so still early days. But what's clear is the opportunities ahead of us is significant. We've got three great brands. We've got a very large customer base. We've got fantastic people. We've got fantastic distribution. And with the fixed and mobile network, the opportunity to bring converge products and services to customers. Our content is also significant. There're many households where we only have one relationship with the customer either on the BT brand or the EE brand and there are millions of households where we have no relationship at all. So what my team and I are working on at the moment and as I said before, we'll be able to come out and explain our plans in the new year to all of you. We're working on our plan to make the most of the brands and the market opportunity we have which is significant. And part of that will be converged bundles and offer as you say brought together for customers.

I am less excited about discounts, I am more excited about more for more bringing customers more value, better experiences, a better more joint up network experience which we can provide along with content to differentiate as well.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. I think Sam.

Samuel McHugh

Good morning, guys. It's Samuel from Exane here. Two questions. First on content, I think I've heard a couple of times you say you know what the content is worth to your guys. I think you are spending 700 to 800 million a year at the moment. If you look at the direct revenue and kind of pretty much matches one for one, when your shareholders ask you how you are making money on that, what you tell them, what is the math that you run through to kind of explain how much money and obviously you don't give anything away in terms of auction bidding, so as much as you can give us? And then on the pension that kind of Section C members and the CPI switch, I guess in 2011 when you did this Section A and B, you must investigated it for Section C, why now, what's changed and there're few companies you have made this move this specifically they not mentioned RPI in that Trustee rule, what is your Trustee rules for Section C members? Thank you.

Gavin Patterson

John, you want to talk about the Section C, first Section A and B?

Simon Lowth

As I mean obviously this is a subject to a quote area and therefore I didn't think it's appropriate to say much more than we have looked at the scheme. We don't believe that RPI is a relevant measure, you believe that CPI is also and that will be something it will be examined and ruled up on in early December. Really not appropriate to saying at this stage.

Samuel McHugh

[Technical Difficulty]

Simon Lowth

Sorry, what.

Samuel McHugh

[Technical Difficulty]

Simon Lowth

The scheme has historically used RPI, that's right. On content?

Gavin Patterson

Yeah, on content, look the strategy on BT Sport has always been to look at the impact as of course the business as a whole. And if you recall when we launched, initially it was free and that was key to driven scale and get critical mess. But overtime, we've moved it to a paid for proposition which is why the direct revenues have increased a lot more. But ultimately we see it is the opportunity to grow from here is reasonable. So one of the things I know Marc is particularly interested in, he is not just looking at the fixed base but how can we get more out of the mobile base across all our brands. And that's one of the areas you are looking at going forward.

So it's - it will evolve overtime, it's paying for more of its own. Content is a direct revenue stream now. But ultimately we see it is a way of differentiating ourselves across all our three brands.

Okay, Stephen.

James Ratzer

It's James Ratzer.

Gavin Patterson

Sorry. James.

James Ratzer

I might look like Stephen some days. Yes, two questions please. First one is on the FTTP consultation and second one of BT consumer. So kind of engaging with your stakeholders, interesting discussions you are having with government, because kind of rising utility bills in general it's been very collectively sensitive here in the U.K. I mean I'll see what you are proposing here effectively as a price increase for consumers if we go with the post model. Just be interested in the kind of governments new action you are getting to that or they willing to back that?

I mean in the consultation in July, I think you talked about certain pound increase in value per line that you are looking for. I mean presumably now you are talking maybe the cost of bill could be coming down, there could be some OpEx saving. I mean can you help quantify what kind of price increase we might be talking about?

And then the second question on BT consumer, I mean revenue growth that seem to slow sharply this quarter of about 7% to 1%, could you help us kind of dig into the underlying trends there, is there anything specific to call out this quarter? Is that something we can expect to recover in the coming quarters? Thank you.

Gavin Patterson

On FTTP, maybe I'll just say a few words and then I'll pass to Clive and then I'll pick up the revenue streams in consumer. In terms of the discussions with government, there is strong desire to go to what they call for fiber networks, what we call FTTP going forward to ensure that the U.K. stays right at the front of the pack in term of digital infrastructure and in terms digital economy in general. Particularly as we navigate away through Brexit, I see the digital economy is one of the key drivers of economic growth over the medium term.

So they understand that ultimately if you want to build the network like that and you want to build it across the whole of the U.K. and you want to make it available on a wholesale level, the economics have to support that. You can't put that capital at risk if there is long term decline in wholesale prices. It just doesn't work. I mean in terms of comparing this with the utilities, I don't know whether you have seen the chart that looks at all pricing in our markets versus electricity, water and gas since 1990. And it demonstrates I think what a great job the U.K. infrastructure providers have done it driving down costs over the long term within network and continuing to invest over that time period. I think it supports the model that is worth I think significantly because cost have come down, forget the number but it is the sort of 30% to 40% over that period, whereas it's been inflation and everything else.

So in the telecoms market, you've got better products, although unit price is you know is fueled, it's funded innovation and investment, inflation in other utilities where perhaps they have the same sort of innovation. So I feel very confident that there is a strong case to make this investment. People understand that we have to get a return and they will be supportive of it. But if don't have that we can't make the case, I mean it is pretty straightforward right now.

John, just add any color in terms of the dynamics around the 7 pound.

Simon Lowth

The conversation with government isn't just about pricing, it's about how they can help us in other ways. So for example they could help us reduce our cost to bills by giving us improved arrangements to why lease, the street works, the traffic management et cetera. That's very significant. DCM is now has setup a burial busting team actually which is helping us with those issues and helping to reduce our cost base.

So it's not just about the appetite for price rises, it's about how can they materially help us get out costs point down. And they have - DCM must have been very helpful in that regard.

Gavin Patterson

In terms of the ARPU movements in consumer, it does move around and depending on the timing and the sequencing of pricing changes year-on-year. So we're very confident that the strategy of more for more driving use for customer, driving dual play, triple play, core play is the right one for us. So that's really what explains sort of quarter on quarter change.

Okay, John.

John Karidis

Thank you. It's John Karidis from Haitong. So two questions please. So how soon will significantly more EE shops start to retail BT and plus net fixed line services? And then secondly I've got a question about on business and public sector, and you don't guide for line of business EBITDA, I am just trying to consider whether over the next few years, the trend in that will be up down or sideways, so how should I think about issues like volume pricing and OpEx please?

Gavin Patterson

Very good. Marc on shops and then Graham you want to comment on dynamic?

Simon Lowth

Yeah, we already have number of stores selling BT alongside EE at the moment. They are in trial, those trials are going very well and as part of review as we bring the BT consumer any divisions together, distribution as I said before is going to be a major part of that. There is no doubt the stores are big asset, in the nationwide we are growing that store base and we'll be able to talk one of our plans in the new year. I mean the end of the full year, yeah, full year results, end of the financial year.

Graham Sutherland

And as a public sector you know I think we've been clear and transparent you know that we take two years for the public sector contracts that we lost in 2014, 2015 and 2016 to wash their business. You can see the improving trend on our major and public sector division in terms of revenue. During that period, we've also been working very hard on our sales capability distribution to strengthen the organization working very hard in customer experience in line with the lot of the comments you've heard to drive down our cost base. And where we are in terms of the contracts that we've lost we're 18 months into that two period now from what we've disclosed in previous quarterly results around those revenues there with largely 50% time after that 18 month period. Our expectation through is that we will retain half of what still remains on those contracts and probably around the end of the fiscal year, we will be in what I would say a steady state contract position in relation to that. So my expectation as you will see to because of that and because of all the other activity that we've put in place a strengthening performance relative to what you see today. Now, obviously we're not going to disclose what that will be, but certainly our confidence arriving to our sales order position, our cost base et cetera has improved.

And the underlying performance of the business is strong, you can see it from what we disclose in mobile to go with 9% revenue growth year-over-year in Q2, which is a significant improvement on the integration of the businesses with the business as it comes. And so the underlying strength of the businesses improving and increasing our confidence in the future.

Gavin Patterson

Thanks, John. Robert?

Robert Grindle

Thank you. Robert from Deutsche Bank. I have to speak very clearly because I was misquoted in the last transcript and it's important but the public really straight. I was gutted that you lost a bit.

Gavin Patterson

What it was that translated.

Robert Grindle

It was good that you lost.

Gavin Patterson

Obviously my wife is inventing that.

Robert Grindle

You are my role model. But I'm still on my own. Thank you. So couple of quick questions, going back to pensions I'm afraid, Simon would it be able to give us a bit of order of magnitude impact of the change to the deficit should the scheme go from RPI to CPI for those class of pensioners or participants?

Secondly, if you close the scheme again what would be the impact roughly and they can't be specific. I suppose there would be you have to pay something else to those employees to compensate them for losing their rights, a rough impact on what that might be on EBITDA and I suppose it's impossible but the asset transfer as it sounds like you're thinking much more than property transfers. Is there an order of magnitude to put on that possibility?

Simon Lowth

So, starting with your final question. No, I'm not going to put an order of magnitude, we're talking a cross the sort of wide range of potential solutions for addressing the deficit. To your second question, closing a scheme doesn't impact deficit which you will see a reflection of liabilities accrued to date. What it impacts is the cost of providing pensions moving forward and you take a consideration of that between in the hypothetical scenario described closing a scheme, you've obviously going to provide DC alternative and then there are discussions around the structure of that DC versus the DB scheme.

Of course or other alternatives, you don't close the scheme but you modify the DB accrual and all of that is something that we need to consider with our employees and with the unions.

And your first question, I have seen external estimates of the impact of the RPI to CPI switch that put it in the sort of £1 billion to £2 billion sort of range and that's probably not a bad estimate for the sort of impact.

Robert Grindle

I mean, there was once again actually, quick one to Gavin. Rural broadband, you made a voluntary approach of all that good ways that quickly why that getting about done? Thanks.

Gavin Patterson

You're right. On UBCs universal program commitment, I think we made a good offer to the government and they're considering it at the moment that has been bit of noise in the press as you know. I don't know whether that will ultimately have an impact on whether we wanted to move forward with it. But if the government want to deliver against their manifesto commitment, frankly this is the only way really to do, the manifesto commitment is 10 megs available for everybody at least 10 meg by 2020 and frankly we're running out of time. So we think this is a good offer it's the right thing to do for everybody across the country. It's very cost effective and hopefully we'll get a decision soon.

Robert Grindle

A quite like 10 megabits in rural has to be 13, if it's okay. Thanks.

Gavin Patterson

Excellent. Thank you very much. Nick?

Nick Delfas

Thanks. Nick Delfas from Redburn. So, the really hugely bright spot of the results was EE and I just want to ask you, what was the EBITDA growth, if you were to adjust for the roaming impact?

And secondly on the same subjects, I think you see anyway you've got the ESN contract which we read is delayed. Could you talk a little bit about I mean obviously you won't talk too much about the contract I guess, but when do you expect to see material profit from that contract hitting your accounts?

Gavin Patterson

You want to take this?

Simon Lowth

I'm not going do the rapid fundamental arithmetic on the roaming but clearly it was one headwind on the performance and I dimensioned that in my remarks in terms of loss tens for the course and we've indicated high tens for the full year. In terms of the ESN contract, where the contractors as you know is running behind although we've hit our deadline in the recent milestone in Q2 and we continue to fulfill our part of the contract and continue to make progress on that. The revenue will build over time as the wider contract is completed and if Marc anything further you want to say to that.

Marc Allera

No, no. Nothing to that.

Simon Lowth

Yeah, we've hit our milestones continue to do that working very closely with the Home Office and nothing more to add.

Gavin Patterson

I mean one thing that I would say is it's building the network the network is also available for consumers and businesses and that benefiting from the extra coverage as of today. So I think the coverage is now 86%. Geographic coverage is improved over 20 basis points in the last 18 months.

Simon Lowth

So, if I were to do some mental arithmetic the EBITDA effectively grew more than 20% if you stripped out the roaming cost and you've got the investment already made for ESN which is yet to come in and that will be booked in EE. Is that correct?

Gavin Patterson

Yes, you're correct on the roaming and yes, you're correct that overtime there is a directional benefit to come from the extended 4G coverage that ESN provide and some revenue associated specifically the contract and that is ahead of us in the plan but it's also fair to say that we are still in the process of building ESN and there will be more assets built into our balance sheet as that project continues. And the CapEx is showed in the ESN - in the EE, I think that's correct.

Nick Delfas

Yeah. John, just mentioned Apple?

Simon Lowth

Well, I was going to get anything I would also add on the EBITDA I think we talked about it in the results as well this is this has been quite an exceptional period for handset launches here we actually, we normally have one Apple launch, we've actually had three, but we've had the ten that's obviously staggered and this is now in this quarter. So I think we need to certainly at the very least get to the end of next quarter and probably into the final quarter of the year to see the full impact of these new handset launches in the portfolio. The early signs on that ten are very strong, I do think there'll be some supply constraints there, so it's going to be relatively volatile on the EBITDA side. So you need to you need to take a couple quarters to smoothen out and get a really clear view of where we're going to be.

Nick Delfas

How about I put 20% in every quarter?

Simon Lowth

I think the other important point to be made I guess that that this is a long term build out be really clear this takes time for the ESN to build up. We're doing our part, we then have to have the rest of the contract assembled, you've then got to test whether or not starts life. So this is a dynamic play out over years not quarters.

Gavin Patterson

Matthew?

Nick Delfas

Matthew Bloxham, Bloomberg Intelligence. Question no consumer, I mean the ARPU growth was still quite respectable but the revenues slowed down quite markedly, which have implied volumes decelerated quite a bit, but then when you look at the aggregate EE and consumer, net losses together they did look especially different to recent quarter in fact slightly better. So does that mean that you're essentially getting better traction with EEs fixed offer into the market and if that's the case, what's that say about where the BT brand is positioned a customer more price sensitive and looking for the kind - slightly kind of cheaper end of the market? Thanks.

Gavin Patterson

What we've I think said on a couple time, couple quarters now is we've got three brands, BT EE and Plusnet. Each brand has multiple products and certainly all of them carry fixed and mobile as part of their proposition. And we will use them to target different parts of the market so that we can optimize the value we offer customers and ensure that we don't have to chase price on the BT brand which is we want it to be premium priced.

And it's not sensible I don't think it's not smart to take a front back on - front book down on BT when we've got a really strong brand in Plusnet which has just to remind you has easily the highest MPS in the market. So you'll see using the brands on a category wide basis to optimize going forward.

Pretty good. And I always want to finish with Guy.

Guy Peddy

Thank you. It's Guy Peddy with Macquarie. Two quick questions. It might be coincidence that the decline in EBITDA on global services and decline in CapEx were very similar, so is that coincidence or has been more variability in that CapEx number within global services to allow you to protect cash flow depending on revenues and particularly EBITDA?

Gavin Patterson

So I think that these are, well firstly as we indicated a meaningful component of the trend in EBITDA was associated with the year one effect of Italy and there is also - we also described there were some additional level and pension costs. There was however a trading related decline in EBITDA. We also explained that's a function of customers coming to the market with smaller contracts typically with a component of STN within and they tend to be less capital intensive. So it's correlated to the trading you know the wider trading environment, less capital intensive.

Graham Sutherland

We focused primarily on cash, so that was a good cash, so it's coincidence that it's - it happens to be the same number but definitely we are more focused on cash on top line.

Gavin Patterson

Going back to a question from the past, overtime this is a less capital intensive business model and over the time that will play out.

Guy Peddy

Just one quick follow-up on another issue. With the relationship you know have with 3 U.K. which is obviously starting to go little bit further arguments in this core case, and given your historical network arrangements but the fact that your network is getting so much stronger, are we gradually seeing the online of your previous network sharing agreements as you've sort of go it alone a little bit more backwards?

Gavin Patterson

No. Relationship is good and in deed Marc and I have spent a lot of time with Hutch and Three management over the last few months as we think about how we move forward on 5G. So look the nature of this industry is you've can't fallout forever with anybody, your competitors, your suppliers to each other, sometimes you are in court next to each other, sometimes you are in court on opposite side to the table and sometimes on the same day. It's just the nature of how it is. Your comportment lies issues you try and respect each other's position but recognize that sometimes you have to go to count to settle these things.

On spectrum, I think we've mentioned this before but for clarify, we thought idea of caps was wrong, but we were prepared to go with it, because of the number I think we will be capped at 37%. We felt you know we could deliver our business plan at that level. But as a principal we thought it was wrong. We've managed our spectrum holding well and we've optimized it and corrected the right value after that. And we shouldn't be I think punished for that. When Hutch came in and said actually we think that's too high and they should be capped at 30 that forces us to come in and protect our position. And that's why we felt to come in and put the counter on them.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. Thank you. Have a good day.

