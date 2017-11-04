A 9% Yield, With Qualified Dividends, Record Earnings, More Dividend Growth Ahead

Looking for high-yield qualified dividends? Maybe you should stow away on GasLog Partners LP (GLOP), an LNG shipping stock with good management, strong earnings growth, and more distribution growth on the way.

Profile:

GLOP is a growth-oriented limited partnership focused on owning, operating, and acquiring liquefied natural gas carriers engaged in LNG transportation under long-term charters. GLOP's initial fleet of three LNG carriers was contributed to us by GasLog Ltd. (GLOG), which controls GLOP through its ownership of the general partner and limited partner units.

GLOP now owns 12 LNG carriers that operate under multi-year charters with a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A). GLOP also has options and other rights under which it may acquire additional LNG carriers from GasLog Ltd. (Source: GLOP site)

Distributions:

Management raised the distribution for the fourth straight quarter to $.5175. It went ex-dividend on 11/2/17 and pays on 11/10/17. The next ex-dividend date should be ~2/2/18.

Like many of the LPs we've covered, GLOP pays in a Feb-May-Aug-Nov. cycle. However, there's one big difference - it doesn't issue the oft-dreaded K-1 at tax time:

Taxes - GLOP has elected to be treated as a C-Corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes (investors receive a Form 1099 and not a Schedule K-1). "Distributions received with respect to our units by a U.S. unitholder that is an individual, trust or estate generally will be treated as qualified dividend income. Distributions in excess of our earnings and profits will be treated first as a nontaxable return of capital to the extent of the U.S. unitholder’s tax basis and thereafter as capital gain.” (Source: GLOP site)

GLOP has had steady distribution coverage over the past four quarters, averaging 1.19x:

This wasn't a fluke - it has had strong coverage since late 2014 - excepting one quarterly dip in Q2 '15 to 1x:

(Source: GLOP site)

Preferred Units:

Management issued a new preferred series in May 2017 - the net proceeds from the offering after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses were $138.8 million.

There was a surplus initial $0.71875 distribution on 9/15/17. The regular quarterly distribution is $0.539625, with a current yield of 8.2%. GLOP's coverage for its new preferred units is hefty, at ~7x - the total payout is ~$3.1M/quarter.

With the preferred units currently priced at $26.29, ($1.29 above the $25.00 call price), the annualized 7.59% yield to the 6/15/27 call date is a bit lower than the current yield of 8.2%. There's no maturity date, but these are cumulative units, meaning that the company must pay preferred unit holders for any skipped distributions before it pays common units. These units also take precedence over the common in a liquidation scenario.

Another feature of these units is that they have a floating rate period- after June 15, 2027, (the “Floating Rate Period”), the distribution rate will be a floating rate equal to three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 6.31% per annum per $25.00 of liquidation preference per share.

The Distribution Payment Dates for the Series A Preference Units will be the 15th day of March, June, September and December of each year, commencing on September 15, 2017.

Management has achieved 10% dividend growth since GLOP's IPO and has also forecasted 5% to 7% distribution growth for 2018.

(Source: GLOP site)

Options:

The April $25.00 call strike pays $.50, nearly equal to GLOP's recent $.5175 distribution. It's $1.25 above GLOP's price/unit, which offers you increased compensation, if your units get called/assigned prior to the February ex-dividend date. These are the three main profitable scenarios in this ~six-month trade:

How about these growth figures from Q3 - there's nothing like adding some accretive assets to pump up a company's growth. Revenue grew 42%, EBITDA rose 44%, DCF rose 26%, and adjusted profit rose 35% in Q4, but this wasn't a fluke - Q2 and Q1 '17 also had strong growth numbers:

"Record results were due to the acquisitions of the GasLog Seattle in November 2016, the GasLog Greece in May 2017, and the GasLog Geneva in July 2017, all of which were accretive to our distributable cash flow and to our distributions per unit." (Source: Q3 earnings call)

On July 3, 2017, in connection with the acquisition of GAS-thirteen Ltd., the entity that owns the GasLog Geneva, the Partnership ((NYSE:GLOP)) paid GasLog ((GLOG)) $54.9 million, representing the difference between the $211 million aggregate purchase price and the $155 million of outstanding indebtedness of the acquired entity assumed by GasLog Partners. The Geneva was financed with proceeds from GLOP's May preferred equity offering and the assumption of the vessel's existing debt.

Management expects the Geneva to generate ~$23 million/year in EBITDA. It certainly helped the company grow its EBITDA by ~$8 million, sequentially in Q3 '17.

Things are looking up for Q4 also - management closed a deal for the Solaris vessel on 10/20/17, which should aid Q4's earnings, as it's expected to contribute $20 million in annual EBITDA. Both of these vessels are on long-term contracts with a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B).

"We expect further growth in revenues, EBITDA, and distributable cash flows as a result of the acquisition of the Solaris, which closed last week."

Management also highlighted an attractive feature of the Solaris on the Q3 earnings call:

"One feature of the Solaris, which is quite interesting, is that the vessel is managed by Shell. And so it's a ship that we own, but is under their technical management. And Shell, who's got one of the largest shipping operation organizations in the world, has a desire to continue that type of expertise and develop it in-house to a large degree. And so our sense is that this ship will likely stay in Shell's program for many years to come."

In Q3 '17, GLOP had record amounts in revenue, adjusted EBITDA, DCF, and adjusted profit:

Management has grown the distributions/unit by 5.52% over the past four quarters, even with 28% rise in units. The distribution coverage did decline, from 1.29x, but it's still a healthy 1.19x.

On May 16, 2017, the subordination period of the subordinated units held by GasLog expired, and consequently, all 9,822,358 subordinated units converted into common units on a one-for-one basis and now participate pro rata with all other outstanding common units in distributions of available cash.

GLOP's management has three vessels it has to re-contract in 2018, and the spot market impacts the rates at which they'll be able to command. Management spoke at length about the rising spot market on the Q3 earnings call.

"In the shorter term LNG shipping market, TFDE headline rates have continued to rise as we enter the Northern Hemisphere winter, with Clarksons currently quoting headline rates of $51,000, an increase of 70% from the 2017 low and approximately 55% higher than this time last year." "Whilst the recovery in spot rates to mid-cycle levels is taking longer than anticipated, we have seen significantly more fixtures in 2017 compared to the same period in 2016, greater seasonality and consistently higher rates in 2017 than in 2016. This improvement in rates, coupled with no new vessel orders in the quarter and only eight in 2017 to date, gives us confidence in a continuing market recovery." "What's interesting is that we are currently in a shoulder period when typically LNG demand falls and rates move lower. However, this hasn't happened in the fall of 2017, as shown by the blue line, where shipping rates have continued to move higher in anticipation of winter demand and lower vessel availability." Demand for LNG continues to grow and absorb the increased production: "In the first nine months of 2017, global LNG trade continued to grow significantly, with total imports up 11% year-on-year to 215 million tons."

Management continues to see an LNG vessel shortfall between now and 2020:

"A number of companies with committed offtake from new LNG projects have yet to contract their shipping requirement, with a total expected shortfall of 40 to 60 vessels between now and 2020." (Source: Q3 '17 earnings call)

(Source: GLOP site)

Growth Pipeline:

GLOG, GLOP's parent company, has a good roster of potential dropdown vessels, with charter periods ranging from 2019 to 2029, representing well over $200 million in total annual EBITDA. Indeed, management expects to continue to acquire new vessels in the coming quarters - "our objective is likely to focus on dropdowns in the first half of 2018." (Source: Q3 earnings call)

This is the way that management can combat potentially lower rates, but the deals that it makes with GLOG have to be at reasonable multiples.

(Source: GLOP site)

Risks:

Ironically, one of GLOP's strengths also can be seen as posing near-term and potential long-term risks. Its business model is based upon long-term contracts, with strong counterparties, such as Shell. We note that Shell charters all of GLOP's vessels, so there's a heavy counterparty concentration there.

The near-term issue is that GLOP's management has to re-contract three older vessels, (25% of its fleet), in May, July, and September of 2018. Although spot rates have rebounded strongly and seem to keep climbing, management has previously stated that the new re-contract rates will probably be somewhat lower than the old rates, which will put some pressure on GLOP's distributable cash flow.

"If you think about a spot market today in the call it the low 50s, I think we're seeing term business that would be clearly somewhere at a premium to that spot market rate and perhaps not quite at the level that a number of our current charters are on."

Wisely, management plans to refurbish two of these three vessels when they drydock in 2018 in order to improve their marketability:

"the operating performance of two of the ships would have been improved by the investments we are carrying out at their next dry dockings, which should make them even more attractive to potential customers. These investments are designed to lower unit freight cost and increase trading flexibility of the vessels. We think that this will give us an advantage in terms of getting these vessels rechartered." (Source: Q3 earnings call)

(The dark blue= firm contract periods; the teal = optional periods)

Dilution - GLOP has an at-the-market program, through which it has raised $54M, since its inception through the end of the third quarter, at a weighted average sales price of $22.91/unit.

Rising Debt - As you'll see in the Financials section, GLOP's net debt/EBITDA has risen from 4.07 to 4.69 over the past four quarters. Like many capital intensive companies, this number will wax and wane, as the company finances more asset dropdowns in the capital markets. We should see the Net Debt/EBITDA figure decrease in Q4, as the Solaris' earnings kick in.

Dry dockings - These customary procedures cut into earnings. Fortunately, GLOP has its new vessels' earnings to counterbalance their costs. The GasLog Shanghai is expected to carry out a scheduled dry docking during the fourth quarter of 2017. As mentioned above, the GasLog Santiago, the GasLog Sydney, and the GasLog Seattle are expected to carry out scheduled dry dockings during the first, second, and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively.

"As a result of the additional work required for two of these vessels in 2018, we expect the dry dockings for these two vessels to last somewhat longer than would normally be the case. The additional time required for such work is expected to be around 10 days but this is yet to be finally verified. In addition to the normal cost of the scheduled dry dockings for which provisions are made through our dry docking reserves in our distributable cash flow calculations, a total cost of approximately $28 million, is expected to be capitalized as part of the respective vessels' cost." (Source: Q3 earnings call)

Analysts Estimates and Targets:

GLOP is currently ~5% below analysts' lowest price target, and is 12.7% below the average price target of $26.77.

The company has received several upward estimate revisions over the last month due to its upbeat Q3 earnings report:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Performance:

GLOP is up 15.57% in 2017. Adding its ~8% yield to that brings it to ~23%, vs. the S&P's total return of ~21%, including yield.

This LNG shippers valuations table includes some of GLOP's peers that we've covered in past articles, including Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP), Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG), Teekay LNG Partners LP (NYSE:TGP). and Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP).

GLOP has a lower price/book than most of these LNG peers. Its price/DCF is higher than the group average, while its distribution coverage is better than DLNG's and HMLP's, but trails GMLP (1.39x) and TGP (4.21x). However, TGP has the lowest yield, at 3.2%:

GLOP's management has increased ROA, ROE, and the operating margin over the past four quarters. Debt/equity has improved, but net debt/EBITDA has moved higher. However, as we mentioned in the Risks section, we should see the net debt/EBITDA figure decrease in Q4, as the Solaris vessel begins to contribute to earnings.

Although improving, GLOP's ROA and ROE still trail GMLP's and the group averages. Operating margin is in line, with debt/equity and net debt/EBITDA both lower than the group's average:

As of September 30, 2017, GLOP had $192.6 million of cash and cash equivalents, of which $78.0 million were held in current accounts and $114.6 million were held in time deposits. They had $1,049.1 million of indebtedness outstanding under their credit facilities, of which $96.1 million is repayable within one year, with unused availability under the revolving credit facilities of $42.9 million. The company was within its debt covenants as of 9/30/17.

"The Partnership has hedged 44.1% of its floating interest rate exposure on its outstanding debt at a weighted average interest rate of approximately 1.8% (excluding margin)." (Source: GLOP Q3 release)

GLOP's has $30 million due in Q2 2018. Its $450 million credit facility matures in Q4 2019, which gives management ample time to refinance it:

(Source: GLOP site)

Summary:

We rate GLOP a buy based upon its attractive yield, good coverage, growth prospects, and sound management. We'll probably see the distribution coverage ratio slip a bit in 2018 as it goes through its dry dockings and re-contracting cycles, but we expect it to remain solid in the long term.

More conservative income investors may wish to consider investing in the preferred A units, which, although they're above the $25 call price, cannot be called until 2027, which gives you enough time to collect attractive payouts. If you feel that the Fed will begin hiking rates at a quicker pace over the next few quarters, you may possibly see a pullback in some preferreds.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.



