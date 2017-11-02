Fallen Angels On The Rise

IMPORTANT DEFINITIONS AND DISCLOSURES

1Source of all data unless otherwise noted: FactSet. Data as of September 30, 2017. Fallen angels are high yield corporate bonds that are originally issued with investment grade credit ratings, and are represented by the ICE BofAML US Fallen Angel High Yield Index (H0FA Index, Fallen Angel Index, the Index). The broad high yield bond market is represented by the ICE BofAML US High Yield Index (H0A0 Index). Fallen angels outperformed the broad high yield bond market by 2.4% YTD (9.4% vs. 7.0%) and outperformed by 1.7% QTD (3.7% vs. 2.0%).

2Since inception of ICE BofAML US Fallen Angel High Yield Index (H0FA) on 12/31/2003 versus the ICE BofAML US Original Issue High Yield Index (H0HY).

3Since 1985. Source: Altman, Edward I. and Brenda J. Kuehne. "Defaults and Returns in the High-Yield Bond and Distressed Debt Market: The Year 2016 in Review and Outlook". February 2017. NYU Salomon Center. Data as of December 31, 2016. **Issuer based.

4Composite ratings are based on the simple averages of ratings from Moody's, S&P, and Fitch. This composite is not intended to be a credit opinion. Investment grade bonds are rated AAA to BBB (high to medium credit quality). Below-investment grade bonds have credit ratings of BB, B, and CCC, and have lower credit quality.

5Source: ©Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The peer group chart presents trailing total return percentile rankings against the Morningstar Open End Funds – U.S. – High Yield Bond category, which comprised 725 mutual funds as of September 30, 2017.

6Morningstar ratings: ©Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. For each fund with at least a three-year history, Morningstar calculates a Morningstar RatingTM based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a fund's monthly performance (including the effects of sales charges, loads, and redemption fees), placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10% of funds in each category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. (Each share class is counted as a fraction of one fund within this scale and rated separately, which may cause slight variations in the distribution percentages.) The Overall Morningstar Rating for a fund is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five- and ten-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. As of September 30, 2017, ANGL was rated against 601 high yield bond funds over the last three years. ANGL received a Morningstar Rating of 5 stars for the 3-year and overall rating. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Morningstar Open End Funds – U.S. – High Yield Bond category is comprised of open-end mutual funds with an investment objective to seek returns via significant exposure to low quality bonds, those that are either unrated or rated by a major agency as BB or lower.

Morningstar U.S. High Yield Bond category average is comprised of exchange-traded and open-end mutual funds with an investment objective to seek returns via significant exposure to low quality bonds, those that are either unrated or rated by a major agency as BB or lower.

ICE BofAML US Fallen Angel High Yield Index (H0FA) is a subset of the ICE BofAML US High Yield Index (H0A0), including securities that were rated investment grade at time of issuance. Performance and characteristics of the ICE BofAML US Fallen Angel High Yield Index (H0FA) are quoted throughout this material. H0FA is representative of the entire fallen angel high yield corporate bond market. H0FA does not represent the performance or yield of the VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF.

ICE BofAML US High Yield Index (H0A0) is comprised of below-investment grade corporate bonds (based on an average of Moody's, S&P, and Fitch) denominated in U.S. dollars. The country of risk of qualifying issuers must be an FX-G10 member, a Western European nation, or a territory of the U.S. or a Western European nation.

