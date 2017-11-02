3 Industrial Giants To Consider After Earnings

The last few weeks have seen a lot of earnings news. Last week alone saw approximately 35% of the S&P 500 report quarterly numbers. Last Tuesday saw three large industrial companies report their numbers. Industrial companies can be a good tell on the economy because their products are used to build and manufacture goods that business and consumers need. If demand for these products is high, then the economy is growing. If demand is low, then the economy might be struggling. For this article, I want to look at three industrial companies to see how they performed in the previous quarter. All three showed improving demand for their products, but are all three worthy of purchase at their current share price?

3M (MMM)

3M reported its third quarter earnings prior to the opening bell on 10/24/2017. Earnings per share were a third quarter record of $2.33. This was 12 cents above estimates. Revenue during the quarter reached $8.17 billion, up 6% from Q3 2016. This was a new record for the company. This number also surpassed analysts' estimates by $240 million. The company's revenue was up 6% from the same quarter last year. On a local currency basis, the company's organic growth was up 6.6% year over year. 3M spent $1.1 billion of its $1.4 billion in free cash flow for the quarter on buybacks and dividends. The company's cash flow was down 9% from last year's Q3, but 3M still had plenty to pay dividends and buy back almost $400 million worth of shares during the quarter. On the conference call, the company said while it initially planned to repurchase between $2 and $3.5 billion of stock in 2017, it was going to narrow that range to $2-2.5 billion. 2017 earnings per share were raised to $9.00-9.10 from the previous guidance of $8.80-9.05. A beat and raise of earnings number is always appealing, because it means that the company is doing better than it thought. That is the type of company I want to partner with.

All segments of 3M showed sales growth compared to last year's Q3. Breaking the report down by segments, Electronics & Energy saw organic growth of 13%. The company's electronic related sales were up 18% during the quarter. Health Care saw growth of 7% organically from last year's third quarter. While all business in all parts of the world performed well, management pointed out that drug delivery systems, such as oral care and medical consumables, saw sales grow double digits. The Industrial segment, which produces abrasives, filters, and adhesives for industrial uses as well as provides after-market services for automobiles, saw organic growth of 6%. Again, all businesses within this division saw sales growth. Organic growth for Safety & Graphics was also 6% year over year. Recently, 3M purchased Scott Safety, a leading maker of personal protection equipment and safety devices for firefighters, police, and rescue teams. This purchase bodes well for 3M, considering the company's other personal safety products demonstrated double-digit growth during the third quarter. The Consumer division had almost 2% of organic growth. Management cited Command, Filtrete, and ScotchBlue as standouts during the quarter.

While each segment of 3M performed well during the third quarter, the following graphic from the company's slide show presentation is what really makes 3M appealing to me.

As you can see, growth in the quarter came from all geographies. Developed markets saw 4% revenue growth, with emerging markets growing 14%. Just a few highlights of 3M's worldwide business: in terms of local currency, China saw 23% organic growth, Japan 5%, EMEA 4%, Canada 14%, and Mexico 5%. 3M managed to keep sales flat in Brazil, and that is no small feat in a country that has some social unrest. In total, 23 cents, or about 10%, of 3M's earnings per share came directly from the company's ability to attract new customers worldwide. That is some strong growth from the more than 100-year-old company. This type of growth around the world tells me that 3M is executing its business at a high level. And, 3M isn't one of those companies to rest on its previous success. The company has a healthy research and development budget, spending 6% of its sales figures in order to come up with new products that meet the needs of consumers and business. During the past quarter, 3M spent $463 million on R&D.

3M has raised dividends for almost 6 decades, giving the company a claim that only 7 other companies in the U.S. can make. The average raise over the past 5 years is more than 15%. This year's raise of just 6% was announced on 2/7/2017. Obviously, this is well below the company's average over the last half decade, but with such a long dividend history, I'm content with just about any raise the company offers shareholders. Is now a good time to buy 3M? Let's consider the stock's valuation.

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 2.04% 59 15.10% CFRA 12-month price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $250 $179.79 $184 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 26.4 19.3 Under $200

F.A.S.T. Graphs lists the price to earnings multiple of MMM as 26.4. This means that shares are currently trading 27% above the 5-year average of 19.3. CFRA says its 1-year price target is $250, offering investors 8.61% upside potential based off the 10/31/2017 closing price of $230.18. CFRA's thinks fair value for shares is $179.79, which is a 22% premium to fair value. Morningstar's fair value clocks in at $184. By Morningstar's calculation, shares are 20% overvalued. Average these numbers out and I find shares of MMM to be 155 overvalued. I would normally say that I am willing to overpay by 5% to be able to partner with such an impressive company. That would mean I would need 3M's share price to fall to $200. Given the company's dividend growth streak, I am willing to pay almost any price to acquire more shares of 3M. That is why we purchase shares of MMM every month through shareowneronline.com. This is not a recommendation of this service, just offering full disclosure of our holdings.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar, the world's largest producer of construction equipment, released its third quarter earnings report on 10/24/2017, and the results were pretty good.

Revenue of $11.4 billion was about 24% higher than last year's Q3 revenue of $9.2 billion. Q3 2017's revenue figure beat estimates by $770 million. Earnings per share, excluding restructuring costs, came in at $1.95. Last year's third quarter saw EPS of $0.85, when you exclude restructuring costs.

From the start of 2017, CAT's stock has climbed more than 46% through the end of October. There is only one other company that I follow that has outperformed this industrial giant. Why has the stock had such a strong year? The following graphic shows how the company has managed to improve its business this year.

At an estimated $44 billion in revenue, CAT now projects that this figure will be at the high end of their 2017 outlook. This is more than 14% above last year's revenues of $38.5 billion. Excluding the company's ongoing restructuring costs, 2017 adjusted EPS estimates of $6.25 will blow away last year's $3.42 figure.

Digging deeper into the quarter, Construction industries sales increased from $3.6 billion in Q3 2016 to $4.9 billion in Q3 2017. That's a 37% year-over-year gain. Margins for this segment almost doubled from 9.2% last year to 18.2% this year. Management credited demand for infrastructure development in China as well as a pickup in North American construction activity as reasons for the year-over-year gains in revenue. The backlog for Construction Industries added another $500 million, showing demand is improving for the company's products in this division. Compared to full year 2016 numbers, Construction Industries sales for 2017 are expected to be up 20%. Morningstar estimates that CAT controls almost 20% of the new construction equipment market worldwide. If the need for heavy duty machinery continues, CAT stands to be a major benefactor.

The Resource division revenues of $1.9 billion were up by almost 36% from last year's Q3. This division's lost $77 million last year during the third quarter, but this year's profit number was $226 million. Management said that after-market services were in strong demand, and the company saw an increase in use of trucks involved in mining operations during the quarter. After-market services include repairs and updates to the company's equipment. This provides a source of reoccurring revenue because equipment will need to be repaired from time to time. Sales for this division are expected to be up 30% from last year.

CAT's Energy and Transportation saw sales increase from $4.2 billion in Q3 2016 to $4.8 billion in Q3 2017. This 14% growth in sales was due to new engines being delivered as well as after-market services that customers required. This was especially true in oil and gas as management noted that there has been an increase in the building of North American natural gas infrastructure. In addition, demand for natural gas has led to an increase in the number of new wells. Energy and Transportation sales should be up 10% for the year when compared to 2016.

Overall, management said on the call that the revenue growth in Q3 was the highest quarter over quarter gain since the end of 2011. An increase in sales volume was also a major reason for growth.

With another year of dividend growth, Caterpillar will have raised dividends for a quarter century. This will earn the company a promotion from "Dividend Contender" to "Dividend Champion". CAT has raised its dividend an average of 11.3% over the past 5 years. That growth has slowed slightly in recent years, as the most recent dividend increase was for just 1.30%. This increase came on 6/14/2017. Shares currently yield 2.3%

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 2.30% 24 11.30% CFRA 12-month price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $180 $80.26 $101 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 23.5 14.1 Under $113

CAT's current price to earnings multiple according to F.A.S.T. Graphs is 23.5. Compare this to the 5-year average PE of 14.1 and we find that CAT is 40% overvalued by this measure. CFRA sees a 1-year price target of $180 per share. At the 10/31/2017 closing price of $135.80, shares are trading at a 32.55% discount to target price. CFRA says fair value is $80.26, meaning shares are trading at a 41% premium to fair value. Morningstar sees fair value as being $101 per share, which would place shares at 25.63% overvalued. Average these numbers out and I find shares to be 18.50% overvalued. I am willing to pay 5% above fair value for a company with at least a decade of dividend growth, so any price under $113 would qualify Caterpillar for purchase.

Unfortunately, I feel that I've missed the boat on CAT. The stock is one of the most overvalued that I follow. It would take a major correction in share price for me to become interested in purchasing the company. For now, I will pass on CAT.

United Technologies (UTX)

I discussed UTX in a recent article and said that I found the company's business to be quite attractive. United Technologies released its third quarter earnings on 10/24/2017, and the numbers seemed to validate my belief. At $1.73, EPS came in 5 cents above estimates. Adjusted sales in the quarter were $15.45 billion, more than 6% above last year's number. Revenue for Q3 was $470 million above estimates. Organic sales came in at 6%, the company's best quarter for organic growth since 2011. For the year, UTX has seen organic growth of 4%.

Taking a look at each division of UTX, we see that each one is performing very well. Climate, Controls & Security, or CCS, saw revenue growth of 6%. UTX has brought to market more than 200 new products over the last two years, which has allowed the company to grow this division's volumes during the quarter. Management said on the call that CCS new equipment orders are up 7% so far this year. For Otis, sales improved 5% over last year's third quarter. 2% of this gain was of the organic variety. In my last article, I highlighted how much of UTX's business was due to the after-market services the company provided for its products. These services create a sort of reoccurring revenue as the company needs to update or repair its products from time to time. After-market business for Otis was up 5% from Q3 2016. Management said that innovation at Otis will allow the company to bring to market "twice as many product variances" as they had in 2015. Pratt & Whitney had sales growth of 10% from the same quarter last year. Included in this figure was 15% of organic growth. The company was able to ship 120 of its Geared Turbofan engines, almost matching the number of engines the company shipped in the first half of the year. The company expects to ship between 350 and 400 engines during 2017. Aerospace's sales growth was flat from Q3 2016, but commercial aerospace sales increased 7%. While Aerospace sales overall might not have been as strong as other parts of United Technologies, aftermarket services saw 11% growth this quarter.

The following slide from the company's Q3 report shows UTX's updated outlook for this year.

UTX management raised its adjusted EPS for 2017 from $6.45-6.60 to $6.58-6.63. The company also raised the low end of its sales range to $59-59.5 billion from $58.5-59.5 billion. Organic sales are expected to grow 3-4% for the year.

Management did touch on its recent acquisition of Rockwell Collins (COL). Rockwell Collins makes avionics, flight control, communication and navigation systems that should fit nicely into UTX's Aerospace division. United Technologies plans to pay $93.33 in cash and $46.67 in stock for a total of $140 a share to purchase COL. The deal is expected to close sometime in the second half of 2018. Management believes that its purchase of Rockwell Collins could add to the company's earnings by as early as 2019.

With 24 years of dividend growth, United Technologies is 1 year away from becoming a Dividend Champion. That type of dividend growth through several different economic cycles gives me confidence that this industrial company is committed to raising their dividend payments to shareholders. For every stock we own, I want to be comfortable that the company will be able to pay and raise its dividend. Nearly a quarter century of dividend raises shows that UTX is capable of doing just that. Let's look at the company's fundamentals to see if now is a good time to buy.

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 2.34% 24 7.00% CFRA 12-month price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $138 $124.44 $134 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 18 16 Under $136

F.A.S.T. Graphs says UTX's stock has a PE ratio of 18. This is 11.11% above the stock's 5-year average PE of 16. CFRA sets its 1-year price target at $138. This is 15.20% above the stock's 10/31/2017 closing price of $119.79. CFRA's fair value is listed at $124.44. For this metric, I find United Technologies to be almost 4% undervalued at the current price. Morningstar sees fair value as $134, meaning shares are currently 11.86% undervalued. Average these numbers out and I find shares of United Technologies to be 5% undervalued. With UTX's dividend history, I am willing to overpay to acquire shares. Any price under $136 and I would be a buyer of UTX.

Conclusion

Several large industrial companies have reported Q3 earnings, and many have had very impressive numbers. Caterpillar's quarterly earnings tell me that the company is executing well, but the stock has exploded this year so much so that I fear I have missed my opportunity to purchase the stock. 3M continues to chug along, and with almost 6 decades of dividend growth behind it, the company is one of our core holdings. I'll continue to buy more shares of this stock every month. UTX seems poised for further growth and unlike CAT and MMM, United Technologies' stock is undervalued at the current price. UTX is also the least expensive based on its price to earnings multiple. If I were looking for an industrial to add to our portfolio, United Technologies would be my pick. While we don't yet own UTX, I would like to at some point in the future.

What do you think of these three companies? Which would you buy and why? Feel free to leave a comment. If you enjoyed what you read, please consider hitting the "follow button" at the top of the page.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may initiate a long position in UTX over the next 72 hours