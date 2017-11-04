PRO Weekly Digest: Investing Across Global Markets With Assaf Nathan

Our idea screen of the week takes a look at companies with market share growth as one of their many catalysts.

Assaf Nathan is a co-manager in Eden-Alpha fund, a hedge fund based in Israel. He looks for cheap companies with excellent management as well as workouts and companies in financial distress. Notable calls include a bearish thesis on Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT), bullish thesis on Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) and bullish thesis on VSE Corp. (NASDAQ:VSEC). We emailed with Assaf about using the GAAP distortion to identify one of his best calls, how to determine dividend sustainability and the changing radio industry.

Seeking Alpha: As a global manager, which markets offer the most opportunity?

Assaf Nathan: We currently see most opportunities in the U.K. The current political turmoil, currency depreciation and other financial currents dislocated a lot of companies that now trade at attractive valuations. Besides that, the U.K. has fantastic corporate governance, its people are hardworking and we find that the general spirit in the U.K. is similar to that of Israel - entrepreneurship. Many companies in the U.K. have a significant owner usually the company's founder or founding family, people that care very much about the company prospects, while in other markets, especially in the U.S., this is not the case.

One of the reasons companies in the U.K. trade in discounts is uncertainty regarding Brexit. Political landscape, trade deals, regulations - all are uncertain, and we agree to that. But the market has a tendency of confusing uncertainty with risk, two very different animals. Sometimes when your investing horizon is long enough, 1-2 years, some short-term uncertainty does not look very scary.

Another trait special to the U.K. market is the huge swings in share prices. Sometimes a company can issue a profit warning and see its shares cut in half, or in some cases decline by 70% in one day. Value moves a lot slower than stock prices and knowing many companies in the U.K. beforehand can help you take advantage of these swings.

SA: The idea of “strong management” supports many long theses however, this is too often an abstract term – what specific factors do you look for to determine the quality of a management team? What are some traits of a weak management team?

AN: First thing I do is search Google for the management team history. I read anything from Bios and LinkedIn to Glassdoor reviews. After educating myself about the management, I turn to past roles they filled in other companies to assess their historical performance. I look for hints in press releases and interviews that they know and understand capital allocation - this is very important to the person at the helm of the company. Many times the CEO is promoted from within the company after successfully leading, say, the marketing team or maybe operations, and it is not trivial for him to understand capital allocation - a task most likely he was never required to do before, let alone excel in.

Another thing we look at is compensation. We like seeing the part of management's compensation paid in shares and options is much greater than the part paid in cash. We also like to see that the part paid in shares and options is vesting over a long time - preferably over 3 years and is forfeited if the executive leaves the company. A claw-back clause is terrific but not common. Our approach is "we want management to get filthy rich, along with us." I don't mind paying up for a good CEO that creates value for me.

A management team that is an owner-operator is the best of all worlds, since they own a large chunk of the company, there is no need to pay exorbitant salaries in cash or stock, they have skin in the game, and most of the times they managed to build the company to where it stands today so there are no questions regarding their managerial skills.

Some of the traits we found in weak management teams are unkept or unrealistic promises. Another trait is a failed company that relieves a current CEO and promotes one of the directors to serve as a CEO. If as a director you could not steer the company towards success, why do you think that as a CEO you can do better? For example, we found a company that had a promising project that started at 2013 with estimations to finish at 2015.

In 2016, after numerous delays and budget overruns that pointed out that management has really no clue what it is doing, the CEO left and was replaced by one of the board. Shares shot up and in the beginning it looked like things are headed in the right direction, but then - surprise - more delays and more budget overruns, it was clear we get more of the same.

SA: Can you give an example or two of a distressed investment you made, from how you found it, what was the thesis and how it played out?

AN: My background is not in the financial industry; I learned Electrical Engineering in Israel's MIT - the Technion. The Technion created a lot of impact on the world, from creating very successful entrepreneurs (Gil Shwed for instance) to Nobel prize winners.

In 2015, Plus500, an Israeli company traded in the U.K. and markets a propriety CFD platform to retail investors, got into some trouble with the regulator. In tandem, there were multiple short theses released on the company. Company shares dropped like a stone from ~750p to ~250p, in a very short time, only 5 days. We knew the company beforehand. Its founders are Technion graduates, same school I studied in, that graduated a few years before I did.

We knew its background, the founders' background and we knew its terrific product and moat. This gave us an advantage in refuting the short theses. After doing some proprietary research, we discovered that the problem with the regulator was not actually the company breaking the law, it was caused just by "thinking outside the box" - something you should never do with a regulator.

Plus500 had an innovative way of confirming the client's address that was not mentioned in the FCA's "playbook" - sending a regular mail to the address with a code, and then requiring the client to enter the code in the application, proving he lives where he said he does. It saves time and money. So they required reconfirmation of all the clients using this "innovative" way.

After we researched more on such incidents with the FCA (the U.K. regulator), we concluded that the eventual damage to the company will be close to nil (and nil it was) and that the company was extremely undervalued. The company then traded for a P/E of 3, was extremely profitable, had no debt and had a large cash pile that it used to distribute to its shareholders from time to time. We bought in for a wild ride that ended when we sold out at around 600, and then got a second chance with another issue relating to the regulator that sent shares down (again!) from 750 to 360.

We bought at about 360 and hold till today, shares are today at 910p. A good sign of management - they changed all the Israeli regulatory compliance team and hired a new, local, U.K. team - that plays by the book. They learn from their mistakes and now the company is on track for significant growth in the years ahead.

SA: A recurring theme here in the PRO Weekly Digest is the GAAP vs. non-GAAP debate and the opportunities it creates – can you discuss how you took advantage of this in your excellent call on VSEC Corp. and how investors can take advantage on a go-forward basis?

AN: The case of VSE Corp. is an excellent example for GAAP vs. non-GAAP. While most companies use non-GAAP figures to beautify their numbers, sometime using non-GAAP is really called for. After all, we are all interested in cash flows rather than accounting profits. Some companies report only GAAP figures that show an uglier picture than what the true earnings power implies.

VSE is a company that occasionally pursues big acquisitions. Due to GAAP requirements, the company has to amortize a certain portion of the price it paid for the acquisitions regardless of the acquired business's performance. These charges against GAAP earnings are not in cash and have no impact whatsoever on VSE's earnings power and cash flow generation capabilities.

VSE's management team chose to be "more righteous than the pope" and show only the GAAP number that understates the earnings power of the business in the earnings press releases. As a result, the market incorrectly priced it based on its GAAP earnings rather than based on the cash flow that the company produces and that created an opportunity to buy that cash flow at a very attractive price.

So while the GAAP vs. non-GAAP debate is often related to companies that artificially inflate their numbers, it can sometimes create an opportunity in cases where the GAAP earnings show a distorted picture of how much the business is earning.

Investors should always look at each company's numbers and come up with the cash flow-based earnings power of that business on their own. In many cases, no one will spoon feed you with the answer so you have to go line by line over the GAAP earnings and cash flow and paint a picture that correctly describes the earning power of that business. A simple way to think about this would be to imagine that you own the entire business, forget about GAAP earnings, and you pay yourself a salary that is based on the cash flow that is left after all expenses and based on that, try to estimate how much your salary would be.

SA: In your article on Nordic American Tankers you questioned the sustainability of the dividend – are there any similar instances where investors assume a dividend is safe but it’s not?

AN: While I don't have a specific instance, I would advise each investor to thoroughly check how the dividends are financed and if the cash flow that supports the dividend is sustainable or not. One way to check this would be to go through the cash flow statement of the company and look for companies that issue shares (similar to NAT) and/or increase their debt (similar to StoneMor Partners) in order to finance their dividend payments.

Such behavior is like a consumer that spends on credit more than he brings home every month - sooner or later, those who finance this will sober up and the cash flow from financing operations will dry up. The dividends should be supported by cash flow that is generated from operations rather than cash flow that is generated by financing operations.

SA: How has the radio market changed since your article on Entercom Communications and what is the outlook for the industry? Are radio broadcasters a value trap or legitimate value?

AN: Radio ad spending is facing some headwinds as more and more advertising budgets are directed towards digital channels and social media. Surprisingly, the pressure of radio ads spending isn't as high as one would expect as radio ads still offer very attractive return on investment for advertisers. However, valuations in this industry are not as cheap as they were after the financial crises when the market got spooked over any company with a lot of debt.

Another dynamic that is taking place in the industry is that we see consolidation, which makes radio operators more efficient and enables them to offer better value for advertisers. The Entercom-CBS deal is a good example for the consolidation that is taking place in this industry and this is another positive for incumbents.

To sum it up, this isn't as bad a business as some people would be tempted to think but valuations are not as cheap as they used to be so there is a lot less margin of safety in this space at the moment.

SA: What are two of your highest conviction ideas right now?

AN: Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) is attractively priced at current levels. Here the story is very similar to VSE: GAAP earnings do not exist but when one looks at the cash flow that this business produces it turns out that the business is very cheap (the company bought back about 8% of the outstanding shares in the first 6 months). In addition to the attractive valuation, you get here a great management team with a lot of skin in the game and a legendary owner and cable operator, John Malone.

Another high-conviction idea that we are invested in at the moment is S&U plc in the U.K. In some ways, this company is similar to Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) in the U.S. It has a very good management team with a lot of skin in the game who are descendants of the founder and think long term. They operate the business in an admirable way, generate high returns on invested capital and the company is attractively priced and on top of that it grows by ~20% per year and has a long growth runway ahead of it.

Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) is down ~30% since Safety In Value shared their bearish thesis in April 2017 (the transformative acquisition of Virgin America would result in higher labor costs, higher leverage and loss of a valuable codeshare with Delta (NYSE:DAL), which would become a competitor). In an update comment, Safety In Value said the thesis has largely played out (and validated by the poor Q3 earnings/guidance) and that it has been the second worst performing airline stock (besides Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)) in that time.

PRO Weekly Digest idea playing out

In a previous version of the PRO Weekly Digest, we said the bullish thesis by John Zhang on iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) may be worth another look. Since then the stock is up ~40% due primarily to recently receiving FDA 510(k) clearance of its MRI compatible patient vital signs monitor and raised guidance. In an update comment, John Zhang said he was no longer bullish on IRMD as there is substantial uncertainty regarding its market entry strategy due to potential competition from its main competitor Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Call from the archive - ITI

Iteris (NYSEMKT:ITI) is ~unchanged since Laughing Water Capital shared their bullish thesis in August 2017. However with ITI reporting record revenue across all of its business segments in the most recent quarter, and 100%+ upside to the midpoint of the price target, this may be worth revisiting.

SA Editor John Leonard, CFA: Soldier of Fortune makes a contrarian bullish call on BlueLinx Holdings (NYSE:BXC), an under the radar, levered bet on a continued housing recovery that is temporarily depressed due to non-economic selling. There is significant upside even using conservative assumptions and the monetization of unneeded real estate (carried on its books for well below market value) is accelerating the debt reduction process and provides downside protection.

Each week we use the PRO Idea Filter to find potential ideas based on a recent news event. This week, PRO Editor John Leonard, CFA looks at (very) under the radar companies with market share growth as one of their many catalysts.

While having the tailwind of a growing market is always nice - grabbing a larger share of it is even better. I ran a screen of PRO long ideas with Market Share Growth as the Investment Opportunity tag.



2 ideas turned up in this screen that might be of interest (prices as of November 2 close; all prices in local currency):

Jumbo (OTCPK:JUMSF) by Nikolaos Giannoulis: Published on October 30, 2017, ~unchanged since publication, author's price target offers ~20% upside. The significant discount to peers should narrow as the political/economic landscape becomes clearer while additional catalysts include the FX headwind becoming a tailwind, expansion into Romania, continued market share gains outside of the core Greek market and the issuance of a convertible bond that should lower the WACC.

Fuyao Glass (OTC:FYGGY) by Pricing Power Investing: Published on October 20, 2017, up ~5% since publication, author's price target offers ~45% upside. Fuyao Glass is under the radar yet is one of the most profitable automotive suppliers in the world, enjoys a dominant market position (which is only growing larger) and superior pricing power, faces little to no risk of disintermediation from electric/autonomous vehicles and has strong growth prospects.

