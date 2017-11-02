Home Depot: Upside Ahead

We are updating our target price for Home Depot shares to $184 per share. This represents almost 16% return when including the dividend.

Home Depot continues to surpass investor expectations on the back on strong across-the-board performance and average ticket prices are rising as consumers continue to spend more on home improvement.

While US Retail Sales were weak most of the summer, one standout sector was Home Furnishings, which bodes well for Home Improvement stocks like Home Depot.

Analysis

We first started covering Home Depot (HD) back in July of 2016. Since then the stock is up more than 20%.

HD data by YCharts

Considering its strong performance, we wanted to see if this Home Improvement blue chip is still worth a buy at current levels. Today we present our thesis for why Home Depot is still a buy. Our new Target Price for Home Depot is $184 per share which takes into account continued double-digit earnings growth and a relatively low earnings multiple (compared to its peer group).

Home Furnishing Stores' Sales are Accelerating

US retail sales fell modestly this summer as a result of the disruption caused multiple hurricanes, including Hurricane Harvey. Despite this, Furniture and Home Furnishing sales continued their uptrend, with year-to-date growth now 4.4% - faster than the 4% clip that they were growing at by the end of the first quarter - and rising at a faster clip that overall retail spending.

This is good news for home improvement stores like Home Depot, which recently raised its comparable sales estimates for the year. While nothing to celebrate, the destruction caused by Hurricane Harvey could actually result in an uptick in home improvement sales in the Southwest region, as home-owners begin the arduous task of rebuilding and fortifying their homes.

Dividend and Recent Performance

Home Depot has had a fairly good 2017, with the company reporting two quarters of earnings that have surpassed Wall Street's expectations. This has also resulted in the fairly robust performance for its stock, which has risen by over 21% in the year-to-date, easily surpassing the performance of both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P500, which count it among their components. The return on Home Depot's shares has also exceeded that of the Dow Jones Home Improvement Retailers Index, which has climbed 17% in 2017.

HD data by YCharts

Despite this rise, Home Depot's dividend yield remains acceptable at approximately 2.2%. While this is somewhat lower than the average return that investors can receive from the average Dow stock, it is nonetheless on par with that of the S&P500 and also better than Lowe's (LOW), its closest competitor.

Strong Forward Outlook

When we wrote about Home Depot in March - when the stock had yet to report its first and second quarter results - we argued that it was looking at a strong year ahead as retail spending on home improvement continued to grow steadily.

Tax reform, which we estimated would impact Home Depot by 2018, seems like it may finally be moving forward but, in the interim, Home Depot has guided its earnings higher to $7.29 per diluted share in 2017 from its earlier estimate of $7.15 per diluted share - or 13% better than its performance in 2016.

Indeed, when we wrote our earlier piece on Home Depot, it was forecasting just 4.6% sales growth for the year - this estimate has since climbed to 5.3% sales growth on the back of 5.5% comparable sales growth (compared to its previous forecast of 4.6% comps growth).

Growth for Home Depot been particularly broad-based, with the company seeing sales expansion in its top 40 markets. Online sales, which account for 6.4% of Home Depot's overall sales, grew by 23% in the second quarter, with customers benefiting from - and possibly preferring - the time-savings that the frictionless environment of online sales provides.

Specific big-ticket categories that were driving Home Depot's sales were appliances, flooring and its Pro-Heavy Categories, which helped to push purchases over $900 - which count for over a fifth of total US sales - higher by 12.4%. It should be noted that beyond these, Home Depot also saw above-average growth in its lumber sales, electrical items, tools, building materials, indoor gardening and décor.

Overall, Home Depot's ticket comps rose by 3.6% in the most recent quarter and this is a trend that is expected to continue with consumer groups with spending power, such as millennials, spending more than they've ever spent on home improvement.

Clearly, Home Depot's growth isn't tied to a particular group of merchandise and it is doubling-down on its product diversity by offering exclusive items such as one-time covering paints and different flooring varieties beginning in the third quarter, which should help it sustain its ticket numbers.

Conclusion

Looking ahead, it seems highly likely that Home Depot will exceed its 2018 revenue target of $101 Billion considering that its current forecast already calls for 5.3% revenue growth this year, placing estimated Fiscal 2017 sales at $99.6 Billion. In our view, Fiscal 2018 should see Home Depot reporting sales of close to $104 Billion, implying earnings of at least $7.88 per diluted share on a constant-shares basis - or 10% earnings per diluted share growth on the low end.

The current consensus actually calls for Home Depot to earn $8.23 per share at the top-end of forecasts and our own estimate is that Home Depot's earnings will skew towards $8.35 after accounting for operational improvements and share buybacks.

Home Depot is currently trading at just 18.9-times our forward earnings estimate, which puts it at a significant discount to the 28-times estimate for its peer group - but in-line with the S&P500's current multiple of 19.1-times earnings. In our view, this disparity should narrow and Home Depot is more fairly valued at a multiple of 22-times forward earnings considering its relatively strong earnings performance (+13% in FQ3-17 vs. +4.5% for the S&P500), giving us a target price of $184.

This price target represents a 12.8% capital return on Home Depot that when added to its 2.2% dividend yield, gives dividend-focused investors a potential return of 15% to look forward to. In our view, Home Depot still represents good value at current levels and savvy investors would be best-served by buying the stock today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Black Coral Research, Inc. is a team of writers who provide unique perspective to help inform dividend investors. This article was written by Jonathan Lara, one of our Senior Analysts. We did not receive compensation for this article (other than from Seeking Alpha), and we have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Company financial data is taken from the company’s latest SEC filings unless attributed elsewhere. Black Coral Research, Inc. is not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal. Readers are solely responsible for their own investment decisions.