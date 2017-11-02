HFF's (HF) CEO Mark Gibson on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 2, 2017 08:30 a.m. ET

Executives

Mark Gibson - Chief Executive Officer

Greg Conley - Chief Financial Officer

Myra Moren - Director of Investor Relations

Analysts

Jade Rahmani - KBW

Josh Lamers - William Blair

Mitch Germain - JMP Securities

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the HFF Incorporated, Third Quarter 2017 Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Ms. Myra Moren, HFF's Director of Investor Relations. Ms. Moren, Please go ahead.

Myra Moren

Thank you, and welcome to HFF Inc.’s earnings conference call to review the company's operating performance and production results for the third quarter 2017. On Wednesday evening we issued a press release announcing financial results for the third quarter. This release is available on our Investor Relations website at hfflp.com.

This call is being webcast and is available on the Investor Relations section of our website, along with the slide deck you may reference. Please turn to the slide labeled Disclaimer and the reference to forward-looking statements.

This presentation contains statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our future growth momentum, operations, financial performance and business outlook. These statements should be considered as estimates only, and actual results may ultimately differ. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements you may hear today.

For a more detailed discussion of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ, please refer to our third quarter 2017 earnings release filed on Form 8-K and our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, all of which are filed with the SEC and available at SEC.gov.

We may make certain statements during today's call which refer to a non-GAAP financial measure, and we have provided a reconciliation of this measure to GAAP figures in the earnings release.

With that in mind, I will introduce our senior management team. Conducting the call today will be Mark Gibson, HFF's Chief Executive Officer; and Greg Conley, HFF's Chief Financial Officer.

I'll now turn the call over to our CEO, Mr. Mark Gibson.

Mark Gibson

Thank you, Myra. Good morning everyone and welcome to the call. As outlined in our earnings release, revenue totaled $148 million in the third quarter of 2017 and net income totaled $21.6 million, representing a 17% increase and a 7.9% increase respectively when compared to the same period in the previous year.

As stated in our last earnings call, investor sentiment remains focused on domestic and global economic growth, economic cycle risk, re-investment risk, and the effects of the regulatory burden on financial institutions. These concerns resulted in the institutional commercial real estate market entering the period of price discovery or the formation of a bid-ask gap between buyers and sellers in 2016.

This sentiment carried forward into the first nine months of 2017 as evidence by the 6.9% decline in the industry's investment advisory volumes and that time period as reported by Real Capital Analytics. However, these statistics do not change our long-term view of the favorable fundamentals supporting the commercial real estate industry and the potential growth of future transaction activity.

Accordingly, we continue to invest in our core business as evidenced by the following points: 8.7% increase in headcount over the past 12 months resulting in 78 net new associates joining the firm. Included in this figure is the addition of 53 net new capital market advisors.

As we have mentioned on previous earnings calls, our headcount growth is a result of both our organic and external recruiting efforts. The firm will balance these two approaches based on the strategic needs in the operating environment.

As discussed on previous earnings calls HFF announced the opening of its London office in January 2017 and the acquisition of Hentschel & Company, a New York City based boutique investment banking business in March of 2017. Currently the HFF London office has 17 employees and Hentschel & Company has been successfully integrated into the HFF platform. Investment in these two strategic initiatives began to be recognized in the firms P&L in 2017 and continue to diversify the fund’s performance from the broader U.S. commercial real estate markets.

In keeping with the firm's long-term strategic plan, we will continue to add personnel to our offices, property verticals and business lines throughout 2017, subject to the overall performance of the U.S. economy. In order to accommodate both our recent and future growth, we have significantly invested in the firm's general infrastructure, including additional administrative personnel in our accounting, human resources, research and information technology support functions.

Related to technology, the firm continues to make a significant investment in expanding our infrastructure to allow our capital markets advisors to more efficiently and effectively originate and conduct their business. HFF has a long history of embracing information technology, fostering innovative repetition by leveraging the full breadth of our technology resources for the benefit of our clients.

As a prime example and as outlined on slide 13, CapTrack is a proprietary transaction and client relationship management workflow software developed internally by HFF. The firm is able to from insights from our pipeline of transaction supporting the ability to track and mange the investment objectives of more than 60,000 client relationships. In an era where real time inelegance provides a significant competitive advantage, HFF will continue to develop unique and differentiating technology driven solutions for our associates and clients. HFF views these expenditures as investments to support the future growth of the firm.

For our commentary on previous earnings calls, the length of the current economic cycle combined with the previously mentioned investor concerns have resulted in the redefining of risk relative to underwriting metrics for the majority of investors. In essence, investors have taken a more conservative underwriting approach relative to rent growth, expense recognition, exit assumptions, etcetera.

While the total return targets of investors have remained generally consistent, the changes in underwriting metrics utilized to achieve that return have resulted in lower bid prices on many assets, which has created the aforementioned bid-ask gap. Stated differently, the market is experiencing price discovery whereby sellers and buyers are trying to determine the appropriate price given investors’ perception of the increased risk.

Additionally, with an underlying concern for economic cycle risk, investors have also opted in some situations to curtail investing, large amounts of equity in single transactions in favor of diversifying equity over multiple assets in separate geographic regions and across differing property verticals. Demonstrating this mentality and the continued liquidity available for commercial real estate in general is the 31.7% increase in the entity of M&A transactions and a 3.1% increase in portfolio transactions over the past six months, in contrast to the aforementioned 6.9% decline in investment advisory transactions overall.

Additionally as we have stated on previous earnings calls, volatile market conditions can result in an increased demand for HFF's capital market’s knowledge, advisory services and execution capabilities as investors seek clarity in asset valuations and in determining the most suitable strategy for their commercial real estate holdings.

Despite the bid-ask gap mentioned above, the commercial real estate industry and HFF in particular are benefiting from several positive trends, including the following: In regard to the industry at large, commercial real estate as an asset class remains in favor with investors. Additionally, the composition of ownership is becoming increasingly institutional, which we believe is and will continue to positively impact transactional volumes for select intermediaries as investor begin to consolidate service providers.

Effective in the third quarter of 2016, commercial real estate was re-categorized from the broader financial sector and became a stand-alone category as the 11th Global Industry Classification Standard trading vertical, the first distinct trading vertical created since 1999, indicating commercial real-estate’s enhanced standing among global investors.

HFF believes the recognition of commercial real estate as a core investment holding and ensures the industry will continue to benefit from consistent annual allocations of capital and that investing in the asset class is necessary in order to attain a diversified investment portfolio. This is best illustrated on slide 17, showing an approximate 85% increase in the allocation to commercial real estate since 2010. Additionally, actual investment in the asset class is approximately 140 basis points below target as a percentage of AUM.

As illustrated on slide 18, capital managed by institutional investors and commercial real estate measured by assets held within closed-end and open-ended funds has increased 95% net of price appreciation, suggesting both increased demand for the asset class and a larger denominator of assets, which could be a positive relative to future transactional volume.

Interestingly, for the year 2016, transactional activity as reported by RCA was down 13.3% from the 2007 transaction market peak of $571.5 billion. Therefore the increases in AUM since 2007 mentioned previously should be a positive catalyst for future transaction volumes.

An important source of capital for the U.S. commercial real estate industry is the participation of the retail investor, which in the past has participated via private non-listed REITs. Given constraints implemented by government regulators of this industry, a significant number of no-load or low-load real estate investment funds from private, best-in-class operators and investment management firms are emerging or are already investing. HFF believes there is considerable demand from the traditional retail investor universe, as few retail investors have exposure to best-in-class private commercial real estate investment managers.

Foreign capital flows into the U.S. totaled $36.3 billion in the first nine months of 2017, a 28.6% decrease from the same period in the previous year. HFF believes the declines are largely due to the same domestic investor concerns previously mentioned, as well as changes in investment preferences and a shift in the geographic origins of inbound foreign capital into the U.S.

As an example, while the capital controls initiated by China have produced capital flows from that country by more than 50%, the $5.5 billion invested by Chinese capital into the U.S. assets year-to-date is still significant. Moreover, HFF expects any sustained pullback from China to offset by Australia, Japan or other EU countries given the demand for U.S. commercial real estate.

Additionally there are other factors impacting the competitiveness of foreign investment into the U.S. commercial real estate industry, the majority of which are centered on currency risk. While we have not witnessed a reduction in foreign investors’ interest in participating in U.S. commercial real estate market, these investors are impacted by currency fluctuations, and as a result are generally less price comparative than in the recent past.

Finally as mentioned on previous earnings calls, commercial real estate in effect houses the U.S. economy, and therefore its health is correlated to U.S. job growth. Another significant factor affecting the overall health of the U.S. commercial real estate industry is the supply of new assets being developed.

As shown on slide 28 and 29, supply remains largely in balance with demand despite higher completion in 2017, relative to previous economic cycles. Our environment of sustained job growth over the next two to three years could afford landlords additional pricing power given the relatively modest scale of new construction, the lending community’s substantial reduction and commercial loan fund and construction loan funding, the economic cycle risk negatively impacting build-to-core strategies and compression and return-on-cost metrics.

In the interim, the prices of U.S. commercial real estate will largely be determined by investors’ perception of and conviction relating to tenant demand for commercial real estate as investors are not willing to underwrite future capitalization rate compression and/or multiple expansion as a major contributor to total return expectations.

In order to put this commentary into perspective relative to the performance of HFF, we believe it is important to reiterate a few key themes from previous earnings calls. First, it is important to note that HFF is not in the real estate business, but rather the real estate transaction business. HFF does not invest, lend or provide any services other than those of a capital markets' intermediary. Therefore the firm is not directly impacted by price movements of commercial real estate assets relative to investment gains or losses from an HFF-sponsored investment fund, given its lack of participation in the same.

Second, HFF has virtually no corporate debt, a relatively low fixed cost structure and minimal working capital needs, allowing the firm significant flexibility in terms of adjusting to any market environment, and to take full advantage of potential growth opportunities.

Third, the firm is highly diversified relative to its client base. In the 12 month period ending third quarter 2017, no one client accounted for more than 1.9% of capital market services revenue and our top 10 clients combined represented 10% of capital markets services revenue.

In regard to future transaction volumes, the aforementioned increases in AUM for both the closed-end and open-ended fund markets suggest the market has the potential to sustain current transaction levels absent a significant deceleration in economic activity. Of particular note is the transaction volume emerging from the closed-end fund market.

As illustrated on slide 21, the average hold period for 64% of the participants in the closed-end fund market is less than five years in duration due to the value-add investment objectives, the underlying compensation structure of these funds and the need to post realized returns for future fundraisers.

Finally, as shown on slide 23, the $1.07 trillion of maturing commercial real estate loans through 2019 should serve as a catalyst for investment advisory or refinancing transactions, particularly given the percentage represented by CMBS maturities.

Regard to HFF, our investment advisory transaction volumes for the third quarter of 2017 totaled $8.8 billion, a decline of 4.8% when compared to the same period in the previous year and $24.2 billion in the first nine months of 2017, a decline of 2.7% when compared to the same period in the previous year. As reported by RCA, the industry experienced declines of 9.2% and 6.9% in the third quarter 2017 and first nine months of the year respectively versus the same periods in the previous year.

As illustrated on slide 24, HFF investment advisory volume for the full year 2016 increased 115% from 2007 as compared to a decrease of 13.3% for the industry. In regard to HFF's debt business line, our originations for the third quarter 2017 totaled $11.4 billion, an increase of 17.9% when compare to the same period in the previous year and $35 billion in the first nine months of the year, an increase of 26.8% when compared to the same period in the previous year.

As illustrated on slide 25, HFF's debt volume for the full year 2016 increased 73% from 2007 as compared to a decrease of 4% for the industry. In summary, we believe there is ample availability of capital in both debt and equity markets to sustain current real estate transaction volumes, absent a precipitous decline in global economic activity.

With that, let me turn the call over to Greg.

Greg Conley

Thank you, Mark. The information I’ll discuss today is also set forth on slides 33 through 46. Beginning on slides 33 and 34, during the third quarter, our revenue was $148 million as compared to $126.5 million in the third quarter of 2016. Total transaction volumes increased 12.1% in the third quarter led by an increase in debt transaction volumes of 17.9%, while investment advisory transaction volumes were down 4.8% year-over-year.

Operating income was $24.6 million for the third quarter of 2017 up $400,000, while operating margins were down 250 basis points, primarily due to our decision to continue to strategically invest in our business in the first nine months of 2017, which included the start-up of our London operations and the acquisition of Hentschel & Company, which activity was most impactful in the third quarter.

We continue to demonstrate our ability to generate cash from operations and maintain healthy levels of liquidity. In addition, we continue to operate a highly diversified and fully integrated capital market services platform as it relates to both consumers and providers of capital, as no one borrower or seller client represented more than 1.9% of our capital market services revenue for the trailing 12 month period ending September 30, 2017.

Continuing on slides 34 and 35, revenue for the first nine months of 2017 was $424.2 million, which represents a year-over-year increase of 17.3% or $62.5 million. The revenue growth for the first nine months was driven by a 16.7% increase in transaction volumes with debt volume up 26.8%, while investment advisory volumes were down slightly at 2.7%.

For the first nine months of 2017, operating income was $64.8 million compared to $58.6 million, an increase of $6.2 million. The increase in operating income for both the quarter and the nine month period is primarily attributable to the growth in revenues offset by increases in the company's compensation related costs and other expenses associated with the growth in headcount, which includes the start up of our London operations, an increase in stock compensation expense and an increase in other operating expenses.

Operating margins for the first nine months of 2017 was 15.3% compared to 16.2% for the same period in 2016. The operating margin was down 90 basis points for the first nine month period, which is attributable to the increase in the company's operating expenses, primarily related to the strategic investments we are making in our business through the growth in headcount, expansion of offices and platform services and other operating expenses, such as infrastructure support and technology.

The company's adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2017 was $38.6 million, an increase of $5.5 million or 16.7% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $33.1 million in the third quarter of 2016. For the first nine months of 2017 adjusted EBITDA was $103.9 million compared to $85.8 million for the same period in 2016, an increase of 21.1%. This increase in adjusted EBITDA for the quarter and the nine month periods was driven primarily by the growth in operating income and to a lesser extent from an increase in other income related to our agency business.

Adjusted EBITDA margin for the third quarter was 26.1% compared to 26.2% percent for the third quarter of 2016, while the adjusted EBITDA margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 expanded 80 basis points to 24.5% compared to the same period last year.

Cost of services as a percentage of revenue was 57.4% in the first nine months of 2017 compared to 57% in the same period of 2016. This percentage is up slightly by approximately 40 basis points for the comparative years, which is directly related to the increase in direct operating costs associated with the strategic investments made in 2017, which includes the start-up of our London operation.

Operating, administrative and other expenses were up by approximately $6.9 million or 24.9% for the third quarter, and up approximately $15.5 million or 17.6% in the first nine months of 2017 when compared to the same periods in 2016. These increases were primarily due to additional compensation related expenses, including stock compensation and other incentive compensation accruals, as well as increased occupancy expense, an increase in the interest on our warehouse lines of credit and additional other operating expenses due to higher transactional activity and the growth in headcount.

In addition, other operating expenses have increased as the company's strategic investments in technology continued into 2017, as we implemented the integration of a customer relationship management software system into our IT environment, which includes our proprietary CapTrack database.

Also as shown on slide 34 and 35, interest in other income increased $3.2 million in the third quarter and $11.9 million in the first nine months when compared to the same periods in 2016, which is attributable to higher income from the valuation of the company's mortgage servicing rights and securitization compensation and other agency related income.

The company's Freddie Mac’s business has been strong in the past two years with a record level of originations in 2015 of over $5.2 billion and $4.6 billion of originations in 2016. The company's Freddie Mac’s business continued to be strong in the first nine months of 2017 with approximately $4.8 billion of the loans originated, compared to approximately $3.5 billion for the same period in 2016.

Earnings per share on a fully diluted basis was $0.54 compared to $0.51 for the third quarter of 2016 and was $1.54 compared to $1.28 for the first nine months of 2016. The company's effective tax rate for the first nine months of 2017 was approximately 40%.

Slides 37 through 39 relate to the balance sheet and liquidity. Our cash balance, net of client advances at September 30, 2017 was $214.2 million compared to $184.5 million at September 30, 2016. As shown on slide 37, during the first nine months of 2017, the company generated $60.5 million in cash from operating activities net of $2.7 million increase in client advances. The company's use of cash is typically related to the limited working capital needs during the year, and the payment of taxes. The company has virtually no corporate level debt to service other than that related to our Freddie Mac business, which is offset with the mortgage note receivable.

As shown on slide 38, our balance sheet as of September 30, 2017 included $734.2 million of outstanding borrowings on 27 loans under our warehouse credit facilities to support our Freddie Mac multifamily business, and we also had a corresponding asset reported for the related mortgage notes receivable. To-date 12 of these loans have been purchased by Freddie Mac. The remaining 15 loans in our balance sheet of September 30, 2017 to be delivered to and purchased by Freddie Mac, as well as any other fourth quarter 2017 loans originated could be held on our balance sheet for a period longer than the normal delivery process.

Freddie Mac has discretion to extend the whole period into the first quarter of 2018 as they need the flexibility to manage the anticipated large volume of loans to be closed by their seller servicers in the fourth quarter.

I would like to make a few comments regarding our production volume and operational measurements, which can be found on slides 40 to 43. As noted on slide 40 and 41, on a year-over-year basis our production volume increased by 12.1% or approximately $2.4 billion for the third quarter of 2017 and increased $9.3 billion or 16.7% for the first nine months of 2017. The total number of transactions increased by 10% or 55 in the third quarter of 2017 and increased by 5.4% or 86 for the first nine months of 2017.

The company's loan servicing portfolio grew by $10.7 billion or 19.3% when compared to the portfolio size in the third quarter of 2016. The loan servicing portfolio balance is $65.8 billion as of September 30, 2017.

Slide 42 provides a historical summary of our headcount and also shows the third quarter 2017 comparison to the same period in 2016. Total headcount and capital markets advisors as of September 30, 2017 were up 8.7% and 16.6% respectively year-over-year.

Slide 43 provides a summary of select production and operational measures. The revenue per capital markets advisors is up 1.9% for the first nine months of 2017, compared to the first nine months of 2016, and it is down 4.1% for the trailing 12 months. The revenue per capital markets advisors of $1.666 million for the trailing 12 months as of September 30, 2017 is relatively flat compared to the trailing 12 months as of June 30, 2017 and this is due to the significant increase in capital markets advisors over the past three quarters. Please note that the addition of 53 net new capital markets advisors impacted the aforementioned productivity measures.

In summary, we are pleased with the company’s operating and financial performance for the first nine months of 2017, as we achieved improving adjusted EBITDA margins with a 17.3% increase in revenues, while continuing to make strategic investments in our business consistent with our growth strategy. We continue to work to be very disciplined, efficient and strategic as it relates to the management of our expenses and are always mindful of balancing our long-term strategic growth initiatives with the current operating environment.

With that, I would now like to turn the call back over to Mark. Mark.

Mark Gibson

Thank you, Greg. As we look into the fourth quarter of 2017, we think it's important to convey the firm's strategic plan remains largely unchanged from previous years. HFF's future growth will continue to be premised on our core guiding principles, which we believe significantly differentiate HFF in the real estate industry. These core guiding principles are briefly described as follows:

First is our client-centric business model, which avoids business lines or services that directly compete with the business interest of our clients, such as investment management, landlord and tenant representation and/or property asset management services.

Second is the maintenance of our partnership mentality run by the governing body of HFF. Its executive committee is elected by the firm’s leadership team which is comprised of 76 individuals who run the firm’s 24 offices, its business lines and its property verticals. The approach to governance reinforces our team partnership culture and significantly differentiates the firm from the industry at large.

Third is our player/coach leadership style, whereby the firm's leadership mentors or capital markets advisors through the origination and execution of real estate transactions.

Fourth is our pay-for-performance compensation structure, which aligns the interest of HFF's leadership with the performance of the firm through our profit participation in Omnibus compensation plans.

Fifth is maintaining an owner mentality versus an employee mentality, which is illustrated by the fact that HFF capital markets advisors own approximately 12% of the outstanding Class A common shares of HFF. Highlighting the importance of our adherence to an owner mentality is the firm's granting of one 1.5 million shares since January 2014, which vest over five years to our leadership team and capital market advisors based on value-add metrics.

Our sixth guiding principle is risk mitigation. The company has virtually no corporate-level debt to service, and we continue to maintain significant cash balances to fund our working capital needs, our future growth and to mitigate downside of risks as occurred in 2008 and 2009. Once we have met these needs and have sufficient capital reserve to not only survive, but thrive in a down market, the company led by the Board of Directors looks at all options regarding the best use of its capital. This has been illustrated by returning capital to shareholders over the past five years in the form of special dividends, totaling $320.7 million or $8.52 per share.

Finally, our seventh core guiding principle is the maintenance of the firm's value-add philosophy, which permeates every aspect of the HFF culture. All leadership positions, compensation awards and executive appointments are based on long-held value-add principles, which were developed internally and are consistently used to educate all employees.

HFF's ability to differentiate and build out its platform in a consolidating industry, as well as to continue its expansion into the commercial real estate industry at large remains a primary focus of management. We believe these guiding principles allow the firm to recruit and retain best-in-class industry professionals.

Evidencing this statement, and as illustrated on slide 42, since year-end 2012, the company has increased its headcount by 401, representing an approximate 70% increase and we have grown our total capital markets advisors by 144, representing an increase of approximately 63%. We have accomplished this profitably and at a sustainable measured pace. HFF remains committed to protecting its culture via an unwavering adherence to its deliberative hiring practices.

Operator, I would now like to turn the call over to questions from our callers.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Jade Rahmani of KBW. Your line is now open.

Jade Rahmani

Thanks very much. Based on your conversations with your brokers as well as institutional investors, are you expecting commercial real estate transaction activity in 2018 to be similar to 2017 levels?

Mark Gibson

You know Jade, I appreciate the question. We don’t give forward guidance as you know, so I would point you to just some facts in the industry data, namely the increase in AUM across the industry as represented by the open and the closed end fund markets, which is double the 2007 levels or approximately double where they were in 2007, yet transactional it’s down 13.3%. So the math there is somewhat compelling.

Also look at the increasing allocations across the institutional domestic investor market which we have included in our slide deck and then I would also point you to the significant interest of overseas capital investing in commercial real estate as an asset class.

I think something that is really important for the industry to consider Jade is real estate has in essence grown up. It has become a core holding for large owners of capital, planned sponsors, meaning state plans, corporate pension plans, endowments and a necessary diversifier in a well constructed portfolio. So all of those metrics tend to be positive for the commercial real estate industry in our view

Jade Rahmani

And turning to the mix of volume, as that placement has surged this year, you know does that at all concern you? It could suggest leverage is increasing as property owners are looking at debt refinancing and partial interest sales or other strategies to take equity out without having to sell at levels that are perhaps below what they previous thought the property was worth.

Mark Gibson

No, it is not concerning and it’s very logical and I appreciate the question, because it will allow us to elaborate a little on what is happening.

So in essence you have this bid-ask gap that emerged in 2016 and continues in 2017 and the question really is from an investor standpoint they are moderating underwriting metrics prudently to reflect revenue growth and or their views of the interest rate environment or other risks that they may perceive in the market. So that is an investor’s mindset, but on the flipside, the operator mindset sees continued demand and strong demand and believes strongly in the performance of their assets.

The question really is who is going to be right here and so far it has been the owners, because they have refused to accept the moderation in underwriting metrics and have instead opted to recapitalize assets and/or to appropriately refinance or position the asset long term with long term debt or other structured products in the marketplace.

When you look at our statistics of what I’ve just said, you should look at our investment advisory business and our equity placement business as a combination of those comments. So when we look at those two business segments, if an owner is wanting to retain an asset and its investors are wanting to retain an asset recapitalizing or releveraging or refinancing is a viable alternative for them and in essence it includes partial interest rates and recapitalizations as well as leverage. So the combination of those two business lines [Audio Gap] better view on what is really happening from the equity perspective relative to HFF.

I would also say that reinvestment risk is equal to end of cycle risk from an investor standpoint. So as I mentioned earlier, real estate has become a core holding and as a result if an owner or operator is not thrilled with the pricing levels or believes that there is much more upside or believes in the strategic placement of the asset in a given market, he is getting no pushback or she is getting no pushback from the investor set, because the question really is if you return the capital, the reinvestment risk is somewhat problematic across the board.

So you have a confluence of events that are affecting the mix of business between our debt business line, our investment advisory business line and our equity placement business line. The short answer to all of this is its highly diversified and we’re capturing whatever a client of HFF would like to do relative to a given asset.

Jade Rahmani

I just wanted to ask a broader strategic question. Many of your competitors continue to add additional capabilities across the real estate services space and trying to develop a one-stop shop type of model with cross selling capabilities. Do you think at some point HF would amend its strategy and consider adding additional business lines such as leasing or perhaps the outsourcing in order to be able to offer clients subservices and also enhance local operating market knowledge. For example, using a leasing broker and an investment sales broker in combination to win a transaction?

Mark Gibson

Well, you know everyone has got very viable models Jade and we have great competitors across the industry. Our view is our clients really appreciate the lack of conflict of interest. [Audio Gap] every one of our clients in some form or fashion they invest, they lend, they have internal management and they have internal leasing capabilities. So our view is to be excellent at one thing and not dilute ourselves with other business lines. Again, it’s our strategy, it’s not for everyone, but I think the performance of the firm over the last several years is indicative of the response from the market at large.

Jade Rahmani

Thank very much.

Mark Gibson

You’re welcome.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Josh Lamers of William Blair. Your line is now open.

Josh Lamers

Great, thanks. Good morning guys.

Mark Gibson

Good morning Josh.

Josh Lamers

Let’s see, I guess just given your commentary around the decline, general decline and CRE volume and understanding your exposure to the New York market, which has been notable weaker. I’m wondering where you guys are picking up the slack, either regionally or on an asset type level?

Mark Gibson

Well, the great thing about HFF Josh is we are highly diversified and I think you can see that across the total transactional volume when you look across all of our business lines. As I just talked about debt and the advisory business, our equity placement business, etcetera. So it allows you to be the one-stop shop from a capital markets and intermediary standpoint and to be somewhat agnostic relative to a sale or a recapitalization or a refinancing etcetera.

That also extends geographically and so I think the real benefit here is we are not beholding to a given metropolitan market for the vast majority of our transactional volume. So from a downside risk and mitigate, I think its playing out here across the U.S. and now at London.

So the short answer is we are – we don’t really address market share. We let the statistics speak for themselves, which we have put in a slide deck that you can take a look at, but I think it would be broad in terms of activity across our platform with no significant concentrations of major note or concern out there.

Your mention about New York City is valid. It has had a disproportionate impact on volumes across the United States. So I think it is a valid question and we’re just fortunate to be highly diversified across our platform.

Josh Lamers

Sure, thanks. Maybe one more from me. Just given the commentary around the institutional mandate to real estate as an asset class and taking that in the context of a general rise in equity valuation, especially in the U.S., I was wondering if you can help me reconcile maybe what the institutions are doing and maybe why that is not leading to higher forecasted commercial transaction volume in the years ahead.

Mark Gibson

So restate that for me so I fully understand the question.

Josh Lamers

Sure. So just given the recent mandate that these institutions have now to allocate, call it 10%, 11%, 12% of their portfolio to real estate as an asset class and taking that in the context of the general rise of equity valuation, they are needing to reallocate some capital to commercial real estate. I am just wondering why maybe we’re not seeing that show through in forecasted increases in transaction volume in the years ahead. Any reports are still saying it’s going to be a rather flat to maybe down year-on-year. So what’s holding the dry powder from just being deployed to the market?

Mark Gibson

It’s a very good question. I don’t think anyone can give you a completely accurate answer. I’ll do my best. Number one is we don’t forecast, so I am not giving you forward looking statements here. But I think you just logically think about how commercial real estate works, particularly in the private side of the ledger which your speaking of, the institutional investor, your large stay plans and others.

At present which we have in our slide deck, we are currently experiencing the highest level of dry powder available to deploy in commercial real estate in its history. So with that level of fire power so to speak there, fund raising is somewhat down, because the underlying LPs in the industry are waiting for capital to be deployed.

If you’re an investment manager in our industry, you are prudently concerned about economic cycle risk, as well as measuring that with reinvestment risk and as you know, most of these managers are incented through a promote structure or gross asset management fees in some form or fashion and they are benchmarked against the various indices out there.

So I think what you’re seeing is very healthy and have ample availability to capital in both the debt and equity space, specifically the equity space and it is being deployed in a very measured way, in a careful way across the spectrum. So it is more of a conservative event on the real estate specialist and the managers of those state plans allocations and how they are choosing to deploy that capital in the U.S.

The net result of all this is its healthy, there’s a healthy tension between the underwriting of capital and the view of the owners, which again drives back to my comment bid-ask gap that arises between the buy-sell here. So it’s a little bit of who is right. I will tell you that of the last quarter or so, the bid is coming to the ask. We’re beginning to see some movement as this economic cycle continues and demand continues in these various markets, depending upon the market and depending upon the property vertical we’re discussing.

Josh Lamers

Great. Thanks for your time gentlemen.

Mark Gibson

You bet.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from Mitch Germain of JMP Securities. Your line is now open.

Mitch Germain

Hey, good morning.

Mark Gibson

Hey Mitch.

Mitch Germain

So you just said bid is coming to the ask market. I guess I’m curious as to the depth of the GAAP, bid-ask from where we were a year to where we stand today. Has there been any movement in that?

Mark Gibson

Yeah, it’s narrowing Mitch.

Mitch Germain

Interesting, okay. Are you seeing capital move out of – I know the dynamic of less foreign capital and obviously some changes, secular changes to the investment sales market. Are you seeing a shift of capital away from primary into more secondary markets?

Mark Gibson

Nothing out of the ordinary, Mitch. You know it happens every cycle. It is continuing to happen. The data is very explicit with this. So it really is a very consistent pattern, so there is no dramatic change in flow of capital that I could articulate well for you relative to what we call major markets versus non-major markets.

I will say that there is a much more openness among investors of all types, to look at markets where they previous would not look to invest and that is due primary to U.S. Corporations moving across state lines at a fairly pace for a number of reasons and investors rightly so cracking future potential job growth in various markets that had been the recipients of these relocation efforts.

So again, commercial real estate is correlated directly to U.S. job growth and as an investor people are looking at the various SIC codes generating demand in these various markets and are making bets in markets that perhaps they wouldn’t have done 10 years ago. But it’s on the margin, relatively speaking to volume.

Mitch Germain

Got you. We saw tax rate increase this quarter. I think it was one of the highest we have seen in several quarters. Anything behind that and should we expect a normalization there?

Greg Conley

Yes Mitch. One thing you have to keep in mind, when you look at our quarterly numbers there is always some noise that occurs when you are trying to determine a tax rate for a specific quarter. For instance in the third quarter every year we do a re-measurement of our differed tax assets based on the prevailing rates and that has an impact on that effective tax rate because you’ll see there is a part of that that comes through the tax provision and you can see that in the footnote when you get the 10-Q and then part of that is coming through that other income number when you see the increase, decrease in TRA payable.

When you normalize the effect of that; that tax rate 42% you are seeing the third quarter drops down to 41%. Likewise when you look on a year-to-date basis through nine months this year, our tax rate when you just look at the face of the financials, they are showing 40.1%. In actuality when you remove the effect of this TRA its 39.7%.

So in the first quarter this year we had a GAAP change related to how we deal with the effect of stock based compensation, where in the past some of the differences shortfall, windfalls came through the APAC line on the balance sheet. Now it’s growing through the P&L. It has a bigger impact in the first quarter, because that’s when we distribute a lot of our stock base compensation through our incentive comp plans. That number doesn’t change the rest of the year, so it normalizes the way to be something way less than 1% impact.

So all that being said, the effective tax rate on an annualized basis is going to be somewhere in the vicinity of 40%. It might tweak up a little bit above or below depending on timing differences. But at the end of the day there is nothing structurally that’s changed relative to how we deal with our taxes.

Mitch Germain

Great, that’s helpful. Mark you mentioned technology investments. CapTrack obviously is something that you and I have spoken about. I’m curious if the technology investments are enhancing CapTrack or are we looking at additional technology investments you know in terms of the producer efficiencies or to complement that program. I mean, what are we talking about here?

Mark Gibson

We are talking about both and all the above Mitch, if there were more than two notes in there. So one, it is enhancing CapTrack. We are also very focused on efficiencies to enhance revenue generating capabilities, so prudently investing in that regard. And then we are also looking at other uses of technology from a more creative concept. So it is all the above as you would expect and we are – and we have been for many years. This is not new to us.

We chose to highlight it this quarter and really emphasize it, simply because we are marking some investments that are impacting margins. And on that front I would like to just comment on the margin compression which is directly related to the investments we are making to grow the firm.

So again the investments in our infrastructure which includes technology, the London expansion which now has 17 employees, the acquisition of Hentschel etcetera, are our CapEx expenditures into the company to ensure that we are growing at a pace that we think is prudent and taking advantage of market opportunities that we see are there.

And on that note, we commented in our script that the M&A activity in commercial real estate was up 31.5%. We believed that would happen and therefore the synergies we are extracting form the Hentschel acquisition are good and we don’t expect that to abate in terms of recapitalizations and/or refinancing in addition to sale activity, but we don’t see that abating, so we see all this coming together. And the point I’m trying to make here is, if we opted to not invest in the firm, we wouldn’t be talking about margin compression.

Mitch Germain

A lot of the investors I talk to, always seem to question the timing of these investments relative to where we stand in the cycle. You know maybe any thoughts around that?

Mark Gibson

I think it’s a great question. We are positioned from a balance sheet stand point and risk mitigation to be very prudent and careful at any point in the cycle, just given the lack of debt that we have in our cash reserves, and we keep that in mind, so that is top of mind in mitigating risks at all times. However when you find the right people and people are our only asset, timing relative to the quality of that people becomes less of a concern, but rather when we have the ability to recruit and retain best-in-class people that is primary in our through processes Mitch.

Mitch Germain

Great. Thanks for your time.

Operator

Thank you. And we do have a follow-up question from Jade Rahmani of KBW. Your line is open.

Jade Rahmani

Thank you very much. I was wondering if you can make any broad comments on tax reform. You know although we don’t have the details yet, just assuming the corporate tax rate of 20% to 25%, would that directly flow through the income statement and so the 40% tax rate would be reduced or are there puts and takes that you are aware of that would cause a significantly higher number. And then secondly, do you have any thoughts on whether tax reform is impacting commercial real estate transaction activity.

Mark Gibson

You know Jade in general, that is so far above my pay grade to answer. I don’t think anyone could accurately respond in terms of what potential impact tax reform could have. Well, in terms of us being accurate and 100% confident and everything, we would tell you in that regard. So I don’t think it’s a question that I can answer relative to how it would impact HFF in the event tax reform would happen from a corporate standpoint and rolling though our P&L. Greg, do you have any comments on that.

Greg Conley

Well I think if the rates where to drop, the federal tax rate where to drop. I mean effectively that would improve our tax position and you know create less tax payment than we otherwise would make. But Jade as you point out, obviously that’s just one element of tax reform. There could be other things that impact us negatively, that would reduce the positive impact that would bring just on the reduction in rate.

So as we like to say its little bit above our pay grade right now to try to comment on what the overall effect would be. But if you just did the math and went from 35% down to 20% tax rate, yes, clearly the math would work to reduce our tax expense and the payment of taxes, but we don’t know what the other offsets would be.

Jade Rahmani

Thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you. And this does conclude our question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the call back over to Mark Gibson for any further remarks.

Mark Gibson

Thank you everyone for joining us today and hope that you can join us again for our fourth quarter 2017 call. Thank you and have a great day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This concludes the program. You may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.