ArQule: Several Ways To Win Here

Readers who are interested in the stock and have done their due diligence should purchase a pilot position in the near term.

Shares of ArQule (ARQL) have fallen by around 20% in the past year and by 10% over the past three months. While at first glance the stock appears to be a speculative penny issue, I believe there´s more to this story than meets the eye. After popping up in my scans on a few separate occasions, I decided it´s time to dig a bit deeper.

ARQL data by YCharts

Yesterday the news came out that the FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to drug candidate miransertib (ARQ 092) for the treatment of Proteus syndrome. Patients with the condition (typically appears in early childhood) experience overgrowth of the skeleton, skin, fat tissue and the central nervous system. Incidence is thought to be less than one in one million people worldwide, with only around 120 documented cases at the present.

Miransertib is a selective pan-AKT inhibitor which could hold promise in addressing oncology indications due to AKT´s role in activating cell death and proliferation. It could also hold promise in addressing several other conditions, including Proteus syndrome which is caused by the E17K mutation of AKT1. A phase 1/2 study is enrolling patients with overgrowth diseases (including Proteus syndrome) in the United States and European Union. 6 patients are being enrolled in the dose escalation cohort with an additional 10 patients to be enrolled in the expansion cohort, with an end purpose of identifying a clinically meaningful endpoint that could be utilized in a pivotal program. Additionally, a phase 1 study led by the NIH for Proteus syndrome is also progressing. While case studies should be taken with a grain of skepticism, it is notable that two overgrowth disease patients on ARQ 092 have seen significant improvement in quality of life and are tolerating the drug candidate well enough.

If miransertib is approved, the company could receive a priority review voucher and sell it to an interested party for around $150 million to $200 million (conservatively priced). From 2014 through 2017, we have seen priority review vouchers sold anywhere from $67.5 million (Biomarin to Regeneron) up to $350 million (United Therapeutics to AbbVie). A recent exchange was from Sarepta Therapeutics to Gilead for $125 million. As more of these vouchers become available, it´s possible that negotiations could be adversely affected.

An early-stage study has been completed and the drug candidate has proceeded into a phase 1b study in several patient cohorts with lymphomas, endrometrial cancer, and tumors with PI3K or AKT mutations.

In mid-October a key institutional investor I keep tabs on, BVF Partners, led a private placement which raised net proceeds of $15.5 million as a result of selling almost 14 million shares of common stock and 3,123,574 warrants (exercisable immediately at $1.75 per share and expire in four years). Taking this into account, management has now guided to finish the year with around $40 million in cash and equivalents, with an operational runway into 2019. For the second quarter cash and equivalents of $31 million was reported, while net loss came in at $7.2 million.

Earnings for the third quarter will be announced prior to market open on November 9th, with a conference call to follow at 9 AM.

As for other assets, ARQ 087 (derazantinib) is their pan-FGR inhibitor and the subject of a pivotal study in FGFR2 fusion positive second-line intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. Data from a phase 1/study revealed a disease control rate of 83% and objective response rate of 21%. For the sake of reference, retrospective analysis shows that response rate in second line for chemotherapy is just 8%. The company estimates the available patient population in the West of around 1,000 to 2,000 patients. As for the pivotal study (n=100), the primary endpoint is objective response rate with interim analysis planned for mid to late 2018. If the study leads to conditional approval, a confirmatory study will still be necessary for full approval.

Figure 2: ASCO data showing durable responses (source: Cantor Fitzgerald presentation)

Having recently highlighted Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS) as a potential ROTY stock due to upcoming data with its reversible BTK inhibitor, Arqule´s ARQ 531 is of particular interest to me. The company´s reversible BTK inhibitor is currently the subject of a phase 1a/b study enrolling patients with B-cell malignancies who are refractory to ibrutinib and other therapeutic options. Initial PK and PD data is expected in the first half of 2018.

Figure 3: Superiority to ibrutinib demonstrated in TCL1 adoptive transfer model (source: corporate presentation)

ArQule is a Buy.

Readers who are interested in the stock and have done their due diligence should purchase a pilot position in the near term. I expect updates from oncology and rare disease programs to drive future upside in the near to medium term. I also consider the recent private placement a significant vote of confidence from institutional investors, including BVF. Now that the cash runway has been extended, I believe that readers are being potentially offered a great entry point to get in.

There are several risks those wanting to buy the stock should be aware of. Taking into account the recent offering, last reported cash balance and current cash burn, there appears to be a low risk of further dilution until late 2018 (except for the warrants). Disappointing data for miransertib in overgrowth disease patients, ARQ 087 in FGFR2 fusion positive second-line intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma or ARQ 531 in B-cell malignancies who are refractory to ibrutinib would also negatively impact the share price. As the company has several irons in the fire, setbacks with one program would likely be cushioned (at least to an extent) by other clinical candidates and their current cash position. Competition for certain programs is also a concern, such as Sunesis´ non-covalent BTK inhibitor SNS-062 also reporting results in mid 2018. The company also needs clarity for the regulatory pathway for miransertib in overgrowth disease patients, and the ultra-rare nature of the disease could lead to slow enrollment in ongoing clinical studies.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention to undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "Follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account. Additionally, I'm in collaborative relationship with The Biotech Forum/Bret Jensen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.