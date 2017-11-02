LSC Communications' (LKSD) CEO Tom Quinlan on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LKSD)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 3, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Janet Halpin – Senior Vice President, Treasurer & Investor Relations

Tom Quinlan – Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Drew Coxhead – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Todd Morgan – Flextronics

Anthony Pettinari – Citi

Charlie Strauzer – CJS Securities

Jamie Clement – Macquarie Securities

Bill Warmington – Wells Fargo

Janet Halpin

Thank you, Corey. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining LSC Communications' third quarter 2017 results conference call. This morning, we released our earnings report, a copy of which can be found in the Investors section of our website at www.lsccom.com.

During this call, we'll refer to forward-looking statements that are subject to uncertainty. For a complete discussion, please refer to the cautionary statement included in our earnings release and further detailed in our Form 10-K filed on February 23, 2017, as well as, LSC Communications periodic filings with the SEC.

Further, we will discuss non-GAAP financial information. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results provides you with useful supplementary information concerning the company's ongoing operations and is an appropriate way for you to evaluate the company's performance. They are however provided for informational purposes only. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results for the second quarter of 2017 included in the earnings release schedule, as well as, the appendix to the webcast presentation that is posted to the LSC website.

We are joined this morning by Tom Quinlan, Drew Coxhead and Kent Hansen.

I'll now turn the call over to Tom.

Tom Quinlan

Thank you Janice and thanks to everyone for taking the time to join us today. We're pleased at our results for the third quarter were in line with our expectations and continued the trend of improving comparisons in year-over-year earnings. We also made significant progress last quarter in driving expansion of our offerings both organically and through acquisitions. Implementation of our integration strategies for each of our acquisitions used to be a major focus.

Collectively we are leveraging our industry experience, unique capabilities and passion for innovation to better serve the communication needs of every client that we work with. In addition to the acquisitions, which I’ll highlight in a moment, our focus on cultivating our book publisher services technologies has continued to gain momentum. Our IntercepTag technology platform added a number of new clients in the quarter and we are down the path to establishing the industry standard for anti-piracy.

Moreover, our investment in our artificial intelligence technology through StoryFit previously named Authors, Inc. has gained some very exciting traction with LSC Publishing clients. As mentioned earlier, successfully expanding our range of products and services to better serve the needs of our clients has been and will continue to be a key focus. The organizations that we've acquired bring tremendous strategic value to the current LSC offering and their people add deep expertise to our already strong base of experience and industry knowledge.

We retain the best talent and have collaborated closely with our new team members to create a shared vision that clearly defines our commitment to our clients’ success. As you know Print is a foundational service of LSC that we will continue to develop and refine. The acquisition of CREEL has strengthened our company's digital printing capabilities, adding key technological advancements to our platform including a new innovation team. CREEL’s cutting edge personalization techniques will be in-growing, propelling the growth of our one-to-one communications offerings.

To the same effect, the Publishers Press acquisition provides additional strength in short run specialized publications. As a leader of publication printing in U.S. Publishers Press complements our tradition of quality and exceptional customer service. Continuum our first acquisition as LSC specializes in print procurement and management. Continuum’s approach is a fully integrated extension of our clients’ procurement capabilities has proven to be a highly effective business model. In addition to cost savings, Continuum affords our clients the ability to let their valued employees offload non-core work through us.

Transparency is a hallmark of Continuum services, which allow clients to involve themselves in the procurement and management processes as much as they deem fit. It also remains necessary to be nimble and diversify our offerings to accommodate trends in our clients’ industries. Now more than ever, it is crucial for our clients to have a high quality functional digital presence to reach their audiences. Our recently acquired creative studio HudsonYards along with our offshore offerings employs a team of creative professionals that aid our clients in enhancing and adapting content to digital media. Reinforcing our mission of constructing tools for clients to help extend their reach into their respective markets.

Another necessary component to our strategy is strengthening our postal optimization and distribution capabilities, which we have done through our acquisition of Fairrington. Since inception, Fairrington has been a lead logistic service provider. We will continue to work tirelessly to maintain their exceptional on-time delivery rate and competitive prices.

Finally, our most recent acquisition was in our top Office Products division with the addition of NECI. For over four decades NECI has been a leader in the custom filing products market through their attention to detail and through the customers that they serve and we aim to carry on this tradition. So, you can see by our acquisitions that we are focused on expanding our services and media services, digital technology, management services and logistics while continuing to drive down costs for our clients and add scale to our core offerings.

And with that, I will turn it over to Drew for the details of our third quarter results.

Drew Coxhead

Thank you, Tom. As Tom noted we are pleased with our third quarter results, as we continue to improve on our year-over-year non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA comparisons and we added the capabilities of Fairrington, CREEL, Publishers Press and NECI to our operations.

As expected, we continue to see a challenging cycle for books as the peak K-12 ordering season materialize later and at a level below our expectations at the beginning of the year. Also the broad-based disruption in the retail channel continued to negatively impact retail insert volume and Office Product volume. Despite these headwinds, we continue to make strong progress on productivity and cost reduction initiatives and we begin the integration of our recent acquisitions to drive cost savings and revenue opportunities going forward.

I will go through these developments and other details of this quarter's financial results. Net sales for the third quarter were $935 million, a decline of 1.5% from the third quarter of 2016. Adjusting for the acquisitions completed in the last four quarters, changes in pass-through paper sales and foreign exchange rates, our organic sales was 6.6%. This organic decline in net sales was mainly driven by volume declines and price pressure across both the Print and Office Products segments and I’ll discuss more details on each segment shortly.

We reported a third quarter GAAP net loss of $3 million compared to net income of $38 million in the third quarter of 2016. The GAAP net loss for this year's third quarter, includes the impact that a non-cash pretax goodwill impairment charge of $55 million. Although this impairment charge wiped out all of the goodwill related to our recent acquisitions, I want to emphasize that it in no way reflects a change in our outlook for these recently acquired businesses. Or the synergies we expect to realize, or the value expected to be created from these deals.

Rather the impairment resulted from our application of the accounting requirement to test goodwill for impairment for a reporting unit as a whole. In this case, for the magazines, catalogs and retail inserts reporting unit. It is no surprise that this reporting unit has experienced very challenging trends over the last several years, which in 2014 resulted in a full impairment of all its previous goodwill. The impairment charges this year's third quarter merely reflects that historical trend and its impact on current and expected sales and earnings for the magazine catalog and retail insert unit as a whole.

A more detailed explanation of the accounting treatment will be included in our third quarter 10-Q expected to be filed after the close of markets today. As I said, we remain very confident that each of these recent acquisitions will deliver significant value. It is also important to note that the third quarter of 2017 includes interest expense of $19 million related to the debt issued in connection with the separation from RR Donnelley. While no interest expense was allocated to LSC in the third quarter 2016. Also, the effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2017 reflected the impact of a non-deductible portion of the goodwill impairment charges discussed previously.

Third quarter non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $96 million compared to $101 million in the third quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter of 10.3% was 30 basis points lower than the third quarter of last year. The EBITDA decline versus last year's third quarter reflects lower volume, price pressures and unfavorable business mix in both segments, as well as, increased healthcare costs. These impacts were largely offset by cost reduction actions, productivity improvements and the impact of recent acquisitions.

Now I will discuss net sales, income from operations and non-GAAP EBITDA performance for each of the segments. Net sales in our Print segment were $819 million in the third quarter of 2017, a decrease of 0.4% from last year's third quarter. After adjusting for the impact of the acquisitions completed in the last four quarters, changes in foreign exchange rates and pass-through paper sales, year-over-year sales decreased by 6.2% on an organic basis.

In magazines, catalogs and retail inserts, the overall organic decline was 4.7%. Retail insert volumes show the most significant declines, driven mainly by the ongoing challenges in the brick-and-mortar retail. The volume declines were partially offset by revenue growth co-mail services offering driven by both capacity additions and improvements in our sortation technologies to drive even more customer postage savings.

In the book, we had an organic sales decrease to 6.5% in the quarter. We continue to experience lower educational book volume particularly in K-12 products. Partially offset by higher college book revenues as higher ed publishers shift volume to our industry-leading quick turn digital print platform. Our Europe reporting unit experienced an organic decline of 12.5%. This decline is largely related to a $6 million negative impact related to certain customer contracts, previously managed by LSC’s European operations that were assigned to RRD entities as of the spin off date.

Beginning next quarter, this spin-off related impact will no longer impact our comparisons. For the Print segment, the gap loss from operations was $10 million compared to income from operations of $48 million in the third quarter of 2016, driven by the goodwill impairment charge I discussed earlier. Print segment non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the quarter with $84 million and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.3%. The non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin was flat with the third quarter of 2016, as strong productivity and cost reductions offset the impact of price pressure and unfavorable mix.

Net sales in the Office Products segment were $116 million, a decrease of 8.7% from the third quarter of last year. After adjusting for the impact of the third quarter acquisition of NECI, a custom finally manufacturer, sales decreased by 9.3% on an organic basis. The sales decline was primarily related to lower volume and price pressures. The lower volumes continue to be driven by contraction in brick-and-mortar retail, which impacted both sales directly to the retailers and to wholesale distributors. We also continued to see strong growth in the direct e-commerce channel during the quarter.

Office Products segment income from operations was $11 million flat with the third quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the Office Products segment was $15 million for the quarter, flat with last year's third quarter despite the sales decline. The 110 basis point improvement in non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin to 12.9% was driven by strong cost control and productivity, partially offset by lower price and an unfavorable product mix.

Free cash flow in the third quarter was a negative $35 million compared to a positive $65 million in the third quarter of last year. The decrease in free cash flow was largely driven by a seasonal increase in working capital that exceeded the prior year, mainly due to the later peak and book education volumes. Cash interest payments increased by $9 million in the third quarter of 2017 related to the debt issued in connection with the separation from RR Donnelley and cash restructuring costs increased by $5 million.

As of September 30, 2017 our gross leverage was 2.74 times, elevated outside our targeted gross leverage range of 1.75 times to 2.25 times, due to an increase in borrowings related to the acquisitions without the benefit of a full 12 months of related earnings. At September 30, 2017 net available liquidity was $225 million with $140 million drawn on our $400 million revolving credit facility. We use cash on hand and borrowings under the revolving credit facility to fund the purchases of Fairrington, CREEL and Publishers Press as well as approximately 1 million shares of LSC stocks to fund the purchase of Fairrington.

On October 26, the board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share payable on December 4 to shareholders of record as of November 15. The payment of future dividends will depend on many factors including the company's financial condition, legal requirements and other factors that the board of directors deems relevant. In addition to the Fairrington and CREEL acquisitions we discussed during last quarter's earnings call, we are excited to add Publishers Press to our operations.

The addition of Publishers Press will strengthen our presence in short run magazines, as well as, enhance our pre-press and distribution capabilities, while providing significant synergy opportunities. The aggregate purchase price of the acquisitions of Fairrington, CREEL and Publishers Press was approximately $190 million. On an annualized basis, they are expected to add approximately $330 million of aggregate revenue and expected to provide significant synergy opportunities, which are expected to be achieved over the next 12 to 18 months. By year-end, we expect to be at the high-end of our targeted leverage range, as fourth quarter free cash flow will reduce our revolver borrowings. We expect the acquisitions to be delivering in 2018 as the full year impacts of related earnings and cash flows are realized.

Lastly, I'll share some more detail on the full year 2017 guidance that we updated in this morning's press release. The guidance is updated for the expected impacts from the acquisition of Publishers Press and ongoing business trends. We continue to expect net sales between $3.55 billion and $3.6 billion for the year. As noted, this range includes the expected impact from the acquisition of Publishers Press, as well as, the ongoing impact from the negative trends in the retail sector that have impacted our retail insert and Office Products volumes. We expect our non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin to be between 9.4% to 9.6% for the year. This range reflects the margin mix of the announced acquisitions without the benefit of full synergies.

Depreciation and amortization is expected to be in the range of $150 million to $160 million. We continue to expect interest expense in the range of $68 million to $72 million. Our full year non-GAAP effective tax rate is expected to be in the range of 32% to 35%. We continue to expect capital expenditures to be in the range of $60 million to $65 million. We expect free cash flow to be between $125 million and $140 million as additional cash flow generated from the acquisitions will be partially offset by higher cash restructuring costs. Full year diluted shares outstanding should be approximately 33.9 million.

With that, I’ll turn the call to Tom for some closing comments.

Tom Quinlan

In closing I'd like to thank you all for your time this morning as well as acknowledge our employees for their support, dedication and professionalism. The safety and well being of our employees remains of utmost importance to LSC Communications. The last few months have been riddled with powerful storms and natural disasters that have thankfully spared our facilities and affected relatively few employees. With the talented growing team, we look forward to finishing the year strong with the successful fourth quarter.

And now I’ll turn it back Corey to you to open it up for questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Anthony Pettinari. Your line is now open.

Anthony Pettinari

Did your 4Q guidance on EBITDA imply organic growth within a certain range? Then when you think about MCR books and Office Products, are there are certain segments, you expect to be stronger or weaker in 4Q? I guess, last question any thoughts on trends you saw in October in those businesses?

Tom Quinlan

Sure, I’ll take – we’ll Drew and I will tag team this one. I mean, as you think about books for the fourth quarter, right now the fourth quarter has strong case stand volume. How good the fourth quarter is is going to depend on the success of the new releases, which are on sale now. I think it's one of the best years that the trade has had in a long, long time. You have high profile marquee offers across many genres, you got adult trade fiction, non-fiction, young adult trade fiction, religious, parental, poetry, cooking, fitness. I mean, everything that could be out there is out there this holiday season, so that's good.

I think the publishers feel there is positive momentum towards print because of what I think we're hearing is sort of digital fatigue that’s out there. Publishers are definitely dedicating more dollars to marketing for physical books and less for digital content. We’re seeing publishers spend more money on young adult market because this was a group that quite frankly is fully immersed in digital content. So I think you know things look good a book standpoint, as we sit here with you know two months left to go.

Education, the K-12 is behind us, so it's sort of what the higher rate is and we saw good things in last fall semester for higher ed, so hopefully that continues. When you think about Office Products, I would say that the demand is going to be contingent upon how you know what I would say the small business has performed, if you look what’s going through Washington DC today, should be uplift with the tax proposal that they have. So, we think they will hit forecasting MiFID.

Magazine, catalog, I think with catalog your mailboxes should be full, if they not call us, but we think that’s going pretty well. Magazine advertising page, some of the content are challenged, but other ones, the ones that we're doing from a small publisher standpoint are doing well. Drew mentioned about retail inserts, retail inserts continue to a challenge for us. So, we don't see that changing. So, as we sit here for the fourth quarter, I think those of you’ve known me for a long time I very rarely come out and talk about numbers as I did in the call. But we feel good about where the quarter is lining up right now from an EBITDA standpoint. I’ll let Drew take the other questions.

Drew Coxhead

Yeah, so when we look at our fourth quarter expectations, as Tom went through the different product lines, organically we'd expect organic declines across most of the product lines kind of in line with our general guidance. You know we do have the impact of the acquisitions that will largely offset that. So, in particular in catalog and magazine and retail inserts, you'll see some growth on reported basis because of the impact of the acquisitions. And we're seeing improving trends in some of the organic and books, but not necessarily organic growth. Office Products we expect should be trending back closer towards kind of the flat area for the fourth quarter in terms of organic expectations.

Anthony Pettinari

Okay, that's very helpful. And then last quarter you guided to M&A adding I think $5 million in EBITDA in 2017, apologies if I missed this, but with the Publishers Press acquisition and I guess running CREEL and Fairrington for a little bit. Is updated view on M&A contribution for a full year 2017.

Drew Coxhead

Yeah, we didn't provide a number for that, we’re trending in line probably slightly better than what we talked about last quarter on the initial acquisitions and then you have some additional benefit from Publishers Press, but we haven’t provided a specific number on that.

Tom Quinlan

I’ll tell you we will see benefit from as we – most of the acquisitions that we've done this year, we purchased them at our the working capital peak. So, the good part for us as you see is – as you see when the key comes out tonight, we got a lot of opportunity from a working capital standpoint with these transaction, so we feel pretty good, again why we think the free cash flow will be what it will be for full year.

Anthony Pettinari

Okay, that's helpful. I’ll turn it over.

Drew Coxhead

Thanks, Anthony.

Operator

And our next question is from Charlie Strauzer. Charlie, your line is open.

Charlie Strauzer

Hi, good morning.

Tom Quinlan

Good morning, Charlie.

Charlie Strauzer

Just picking up on the last discussion about the guidance for the coming quarter, just you kind of gave some thoughts on organic growth rates and things by segment? Drew maybe if you had some thoughts on what EBITDA margin should look like for those? I mean, are you implying that you know slightly lower margins for the full year on guidance, but you had talked about how we should think about the segment margins as well.

Drew Coxhead

Yeah, we're seeing good trends in the margins as you saw in the quarter and in Print with the mix that was a bit of a headwind, some that should be I think improving in the quarter, plus we’re starting to see some synergy realization and have continued you know strong cost reduction in productivity. So, I would expect some improvements in the margins also in Office Products segments for the quarter.

Charlie Strauzer

Great. And then Tom, you talked at the beginning of the year, having a kind of a strategic plan for M&A and uses of your cash flow and things like that, as you’re progressing, you made a couple of nice acquisitions, middle of the years. Kind of where do we stand kind of with that plan as we kind of head towards the end of this year and into next year? Some early thoughts maybe there and also maybe just some high level thoughts on guidance as well for next year in terms of you know just expectations on the business on a high level view if you could.

Tom Quinlan

Sure, Charlie, I think look it's a year since we executed on spend, so to your question it’s probably a good time to go back and just see if the strategy we talked about did we execute on it. So, and I would tell you I think we are – I think to remind everybody from a top line strategic point, we wanted further expansion into our end-to-end supply chain management and with the book products we have done that through, we’ve taken on more warehousing, fulfillment services. We have the anti-piracy solution, consumer engagement, digital technologies, artificial intelligence in order to cash, so I think, I’ve given some aid there. We think about magazines, we have extended our expansion at the e-commerce with the subscription boxes, we got to invent marketing materials, we got web, mobile capabilities. And as always we believe we’re best-in-class of distribution services, catalog and retail inserts again best-in-class in retail distribution services. The order of the cash connecting our catalog clients with publishers contest is something that we're doing.

Office Products, we needed to make sure we had a superior e-commerce solution to take advantage of the e-commerce growth, given what’s going on in brick-and-mortar and I think we're well on our way to doing that. So, as you think about the strategy that we wanted to talk about from an operation standpoint. I think we’ve pulled these levers, the growth levers, still look at us as a valued-added department to our clients and people that quite frankly outside our industry or ecosystem look at them as commodities. But to our clients these products are highly going to be successful. So, a lot of good things come on there.

Drew talked about from a cost standpoint. We’ve maintained our variable cost structure. We're using technology to continue to increase productivity and as always we’re matching cost to revenues. And last thing, I think that we talked on from a strategic standpoint is capital deployment. And you mentioned the M&A. I talked about the opportunities. We’re excited about them. We continue to be disciplined in our approach to M&A. Some of these have been in rural [ph] CapEx. Some of the capital needs the CapEx, we need for productivity opportunities. So, we need to maintained our leverage, we believe in the guard rails that I've talked about since day one.

And finally we continue to look to return to shareholders through dividends what we've got going on. So, I think we haven't gone away from this strategy at all. I think we're executing on it. I'll be happy in 2018 to have a comparison over 2017 without talking about the spin. I think that will that things clearer for everybody, so that's something I look forward to. This tax rate that change that’s probably going to happen in DC, when we think about us from a cash tax basis, we're the highest level possible. So, that should be upside for us.

And then from disappointing stuff this year was obviously education book market. I think that's going to be at worse flat in 2018 over what 2017 was. 2019 from all indications from talking to our clients indicates that, this country will finally adopt new curriculum. So, our K-12 education should be a heck of a lot better than what it is today because you have stuff that is more current. We think physical content is still going to be out there. It's not going to digital base from K-12. We know that our school districts that have that out there, it’s still a good place to be. We’re still excited about book, we’re excited about what the services will bring forward. We know the challenges that take place in the magazine, catalog, retail inserts category, so I think that's where we continue to look for productivity. We’ll continue to drive productivity there.

I think Office Products, again, that e-commerce solution that we’re bringing forward is critical. As you think about the brick-and-mortar companies there, that we feel good about. So, our debt portfolio. The team has done a great job there. So, the acquisitions we brought on we feel good about. We know how to get synergies out of those. So, we’re excited about what 2018 looks like.

Charlie Strauzer

And Tom just final question, just obviously with the stock price drifting lower since the spin. Has the board discussed maybe potentially looking at buybacks, was that one of the uses of the cash flow for maybe next year, especially if you could - you know a bump in the – a boost back from the lower tax rate.

Tom Quinlan

Yeah, you know what Chuck, we sit here every day and go okay, why do you want to invest in us. And again, we generate a boatload of cash. It's the foundation to our business and this potential here again with this tax for some significant upside. You've got reputation for high quality products. We’ve got the skill, we got a good track record on innovation. So, as you think about us with our longstanding relationships with our clients, we viewed as a trusted partner from customers that are small top multinationals. We’re building on our market positions through the expansion of our product brands.

I would tell you as we think about the deploying capital, we look at everything. So, it's not limited to one thing. I think as you look at us what we needed to do this year was to go ahead and add products and services that we did not have. I think the companies that we brought in have given us that. We got a couple of small agencies, we got a couple of other things we're looking at. Like always new business.

We want to get those, see if we can get those done behind us. And then we think we've got a platform here that is where we need to go ahead and not only be successful in 2018, but 2019 and 2020. For years this thing has been, people have been betting against our industry. And again I think we still come out ahead when we think about all the cash that we generate, the costs that we take out, the services that we’re able to provide to our customers. So, there's nothing off the table as we look at things. I think this year was a year where we went to the board and said look we need to have these acquisitions with us to be able to go to serve our customers and we've done that.

Charlie Strauzer

Well, thank you much, Tom.

Tom Quinlan

Thank you Charles.

Operator

And our next question comes from Tom Badcock [ph]. Tom, please go ahead.

John Badcock

Actually John Badcock. But anyway good morning. Just want to start out, just asking on Office Products. So, it sounds like, at least based on some of the commentary that you expect some improvement there. And I want to get a sense for what kind of gives you comfort in that or like, particularly given the declines we have seen over the last couple of quarters?

Tom Quinlan

Yeah, I think within towards [indiscernible] is quite frankly the leadership team that we've got, the customers that we build. The good part for us is our customers need our help, so when you're in a situation like that, you got to be able to go forward and bring cost saving ideas to them, be able to make sure that you're actually making money from it. So, I think where we sit given what we are able to bring to the table especially for the brick-and-mortar customers, as well as, for the wholesalers, there's opportunity there for us. When you think about where GDP is going. There should be good demand that’s out there that will be good for us in this as we look at things.

We're going to get the storms behind us. They didn’t directly correctly impact us from a facility standpoint, but when you think about what happened down in Florida and to brick-and-mortar there, when you think about what happened in the Texas area. There was a lot of what I'll call demand that came out of the marketplace, as a result of that. So again, we're feeling good that this - what we've got going on there will continue to go forward. It isn't going to be a speed bump for us.

Drew Coxhead

I’d just add John to that. When you look at the trend we saw on Office Products, we did see improvement in the quarter versus the first half of the year, which is what directionally what we expected, wasn't quite as much improvement as we expected and Tom mentioned a couple of headwinds we ran into in the quarters with storms and other things. The other thing that gives us some assurance that things will improve is we have decent visibility to sell-through to the actual sell-through of the products versus what we sell to our customers in many cases. And you know we know that the volume declines that we've seen and the revenue trends that we've seen aren’t indicative of what you see kind of at the point of sale level. And so we've been talking about a lot of inventory contraction and as that inventory contraction has happened, obviously the channels at a lower level of inventory we know that those sales have to come to support the sell-through that’s still out there for these products.

John Badcock

Okay. And so what you've seen through October does most of that essentially go with kind of what you just mentioned and that we should see that improvement?

Tom Quinlan

Yes. We've obviously provided an update that that we did based on kind of where we're sitting here today.

John Badcock

Okay, great. And then kind of just going back to the hurricane there. You touched on a little bit, but wanted to get a broader sense how that impacted you? Also whether there's any carryover into 4Q, particularly given we're hearing commentary from various different players that transportation markets are relatively kind of troubled now. You know obviously like there are you know some other ancillary impacts, but just wanted to get your thoughts around that too?

Tom Quinlan

Sure. I mean, where the storms hit, I would call pretty good GDP areas. So, they definitely had an impact, people then had to worry about the discretionary income, where did it go, it didn’t go to buying stuff that made sure quite frankly some places were survival. But logistics plays a major role when that takes place in this country. FEMA pays logistics people to help them get the products and wood and what you need to build a new house, what you need to fix the house, whatever it maybe, that takes out supply within the marketplace. So, then that does become a higher cost for people.

As you think about what we've got going on from logistics standpoint, the Fairrington team is doing a great job of making sure that we're getting our customers content to where it needs to be in the most efficient way possible. Donnelley is still a valued partner to LSC from a logistics standpoint, everyone are doing their of getting out there. So you're not going to hear us, a long time ago, I learned you don't make excuses over mother nature and we’re not. So, I do think though it's impacted the consumer to a certain degree and I think as we go forward there should be – things should get back to what I’ll call a normal level.

John Badcock

Okay, Thank you. Is there any way to quantify by chance the impact?

Drew Coxhead

No, not for us, there is I mean, I saw some people on TV this morning talking about those $0.08 or $0.07 or $0.06, I'll be honest with you, I'm not that smart. I mean, look there’s some noise in there that we're getting hit by, but again whatever it is you should overcome it. The only thing I'd explicitly point to there John, is we don't talk a lot about directories, but we saw some specific shifts of timing because of impacted areas in our directed business, which is pretty small for us. But you saw we were kind of 12.5% decline organic in directories, which isn't out along with a long run expectation there, but is worse than we've been trending this year and just an indicator of a little bit of what we saw.

John Badcock

Okay. Thank you.

Tom Quinlan

Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from Bill Warmington. Bill, your line is open.

Bill Warmington

Thank you very much good morning everyone.

Tom Quinlan

Good morning, Bill.

Bill Warmington

So, I wanted to ask about the education book timing issue and how that was going to play out in Q4, just make sure I followed that. How would it impact the Q3 and how it's going to impact Q4?

Tom Quinlan

Sure, I think from the timing standpoint is look, from K-12 standpoint we’re out of that season, so that's done, its behind us, what’s happened has happened, where we thought we would see, right, but we would see benefit this year, we did not. So, the adoptions right now that we're looking at quite frankly the large states, California, Texas, Florida, New York it's probably going to be 2019 when that takes place. So, as I look at 2018, I think the team and our compliance think 2018 will be a year that K-12 will be flat, which is good to know there. The higher end, I think we're expecting even though attendees are down in universities, we're looking for a little bit of growth there in 2018, so that's a good thing.

The trade is if you go right now, the trade is going gangbusters. We're excited about, the trade is going. It’s probably been one of the best it’s been as a long time. Amazon continues to be a demand signal for all book sales, but the publishers have dedicated more resources as we’re seeing to other markets to better diversified their channel portfolio. So, you see the independent book sellers, the publishes are collecting more data. So, everybody is left in their game and we think again why we're excited about this product is all the services that we can bring to bear to help them lower their costs, but they can still reach out to their customers.

I don't want to go off this call talking about what we're doing with the anti-piracy. We're making progress there and what it does at the end of the day with the consumer engagement, it's going to help the publishers identify who the customers are that are buying their book. And I think that is going to be a lot of upside in the marketplace as we go forward. The solution that we’re bringing forward Mike Shea and team and David McCree is bringing forward has been really, really well received. And I think in 2018 we should – we want to make sure that we’ve got more traction there and again, just become the industry solution and help our customers help themselves as they go through that.

Bill Warmington

And consistent with that, I want to mention the Holton call earlier today. They talked about their trade business revenue being up 12% year-over-year so that would definitely support what you’re saying. On the acquisition front you've had a very active year on acquisitions. Do you think that you're at a point now that we can see reported revenue flat in 2018, I’m not getting into the organic, which is on the reported basis flat.

Drew Coxhead

Yeah, I would – as you guys, some part for me this year is we've gotten equity coverage from people like yourself, which I've always wanted to go through. As everybody gets to understand our industry, top line, I'm not going to give guidance on 2018 from a top line standpoint, but as you understand what was going up against the services that we bring forward offset the decline that we have out there. I think it was earlier this year we’ve talked about each one of the products that we have and where they are from a growth standpoint. And quite frankly some of them like magazine, catalog, retail it's a negative number from the standpoint.

So, we applaud, when we have less negative number from a growth standpoint there, it sounds crazy, but it's some of the things we're doing. We’re looking at different growth levels to bring into play. How can we have more – how can we to make that printed page more of an experience for our customers? What more can we do for publishers from the standpoint of them reaching out to their customers? The subscription boxes, the [indiscernible] that are taking place, that's all good revenue for us as we look to help our customers.

But quite frankly, as we look at things should be – more share should be slightly up, Office Products we look at flat to slightly up. So, as you think about us on a go forward basis, think about it in that realm. The acquisitions that we've done help offset the decline from a top line standpoint, but the big thing for us is to continue to take out cost, so that we make this the lowest cost possible for the customers.

Bill Warmington

Got it. And then one question on the Office Products. You mentioned the strength in the commerce growth. I just want to ask how fast is the e-commerce piece growing? Does it get to a point that some - how far are we from the day when the e-commerce growth can start to offset some of that brick-and-mortar decline?

Tom Quinlan

I think, e-commerce, the Office Product is no different than any other product that's out there that competes against e-commerce. Whether you're buying clothing, whether you're buying furnishings for your home, the e-commerce is here to stay and e-commerce is continuing to grow, where I would say, which will be interesting based on some numbers, if the growth in the internet when does that sort of level out that everybody that is on there, which again at the end of the day, should result in sort of a brick-and-mortar stabilization too. So, if you look at the growth on the internet, you'll see that that's come down quite as far as people are using. You look at the iPhone, the iPhone is not growing at 25% a year anymore.

Just its not possible, it’s not knocking any anything along the electronic devices, but at some point world economics, you reach a return to where the growth is slower. So, what does that mean from a standpoint of a demand channel, the sales channel? Everyone's looking for ways to go ahead and improve their demand channel. I think again the customers that we're with are no different. And they're exploring everything that’s out there. They’re adding services and capabilities that some of the e-commerce companies don't have that they’re looking pretty forward.

So, it's a real interesting time to be involved in everything we're doing. People look to us to again to take out cost out of their business and I think again, as we think about e-commerce it's an opportunity for us on both sides of the plate.

Drew Coxhead

And we’ve been seeing consistent strong double digit percentage growth. The customers who are exclusively e-commerce players. It’s a little hard to quantify the total because some are describing you've got e-commerce sales across the board with most of our customers. But when we look at those who are just exclusively in that channel, the growth has been really strong. So, and we expect to continue you know into the next couple of years.

Bill Warmington

Got it. All right. Well, thank you very much.

Tom Quinlan

Thank you, Bill.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jamie Clement. Jamie, your line is open.

Jamie Clement

Hey, good morning everybody.

Tom Quinlan

Good morning, Jamie.

Jamie Clement

Hey, Drew, if I could start with you and I just wanted to make sure I had my numbers right here and wasn't messing anything up, you know that would be distorted by the stems [ph] and anything like that. If I look at updated 2017 guidance, the low end of the revenue range is $3.55 billion, low end of the margin range at 9.40%. I'm getting to a number like $3.33 million, $3.34 million of EBITDA for the year. I’d say trailing 12 months is like $10 million lower, so you guys are saying you’re going to be up in the fourth quarter by about $10 million at the low end, about $10 million year-over-year going to be up in EBITDA. Is that right?

Drew Coxhead

Yeah, that's right, you’ve got the numbers, right, as Tom talked about we’re expecting to be more in the middle of that range. So, we’re at trailing 12 months is $3.23 million in EBITDA and you’ve got the range right. So, keep in mind that we've got the acquisitions that impact that that EBITDA that we issued –

Jamie Clement

Yeah and that’s what I just, I wanted to see if like, if you’re maybe going to, just because like more the stock is trading, I think it’s pretty obvious, there a lot of people that don't necessarily believe you could be up $10 million in EBITDA in the fourth quarter. So, can you help us bridge, the $80 million of last year to a much better number in the fourth quarter because listen I'm aware of the challenges in mag, cat and inserts and obviously direct reason that kind of stuff and it sounds like there are some promising things going on in trading books. But you know you don't necessarily know how that's going to play out. And obviously Office Products some of the benefits could be next year in terms of what you were just talking about. So, I just can you help us get a bridge here from $80 million to $90 million plus?

Drew Coxhead

Well, yeah, let me point you to a couple of things, I’ll start with the acquisitions, so we’ve got earnings that will have a full quarter of earnings from Fairrington, CREEL and Publishers Press acquisitions in the quarter. And we could progress on, already starting to see some benefits over and above their historical earnings in there. We've also when you look at the investments we’ve made earlier in the year and we talked about this on some of our calls earlier in the year where we made some investment in additional co-mail capacity that's driving incremental revenue. And I talked in my comments about some of the technology technological improvements that we done to actually drive that revenue even higher. So, I continue to see kind of good offsets to some of the secular issues in CMR from our co-mail offering.

In book we had - college is really the driver of fourth quarter education volume. And the fourth quarter of last year was pretty dismal in the college front. So, when you look at kind of the expectations for college books, coupled with the college business kind of focus on digital platform where we’ve made investments in capacity. Earlier in the year that are fully online, we’d expect that there are certainly benefits there. So, we're looking at everything when we’re putting all that together, but when we look at the significant items that bridge you to and increasing the quarter those are the main things we would point to.

One other thing I would say that's a bit of – always hard to predict is healthcare costs. And we talked last year in the fourth quarter about how we had a particularly difficult quarter for health care costs due to a number of large claims. We don’t know here, sitting here at the beginning exactly what health care costs will look like. But certainly the base that we’re comparing against over the top line.

Jamie Clement

Okay. I appreciate the extra color. Tom, I think questions I would ask that you've always been asked and answered, so you're going to be off the hook for the next three months. Thanks very much though.

Tom Quinlan

Thank you, Jamie.

Operator, we got time for one more question. If there is one.

Operator

We have a question from Todd Morgan.

Todd Morgan

Hi, Todd Morgan, hi there. Thanks, glad I could slide in quickly. Just to touch quickly, working capital this quarter was a big use, I think you had called out that the acquisition related working capital, I think it’s the timing of book orders was behind that. It looks like that is expected to reverse pretty heavily in the fourth quarter. So, I guess two things, can you talk about how the book order timing with the on-demand printing being a better component of that is going to potentially affect that cycle going forward or even this year? Then as we look to next year with the cash flow guidance you’ve given here. I mean, you've obviously got some bank amortization in the dividend obligation that I assume you'd like to continue. Can you talk about kind of how you would see the cash flow levels trending this next year given the kind of fixed charges that you're implicitly singing up for. Thanks.

Tom Quinlan

I’ll take the second one, you can go on with the first one and I I'll go first on the cash standpoint. Look again, we’re not here, I’d love to talk about 2018, but we’re not ready to. But as we see sort of what we're looking at. Look again this generates, business generates solid cash flow. To your point, the capital deployment obviously one is pay down of our debt, issued not many order. But we got the dividend, we pay down debt. We've got interest. We're going to have CapEx inside this business. We’ll look to see if there's any other acquisitions that makes sense for us to do there. With the same deployment in capital will be there. I live and breathe by making sure that we can go to our board of directors and have the ability to pay dividend. We're not sitting here at all thinking that the dividend is in jeopardy. As I sit here today, the dividend is going to continue to flow.

We look at buybacks, we’ll see – we look at everything that you'd expect anybody to do in our roles from a capital deployment standpoint. So, as 2018 rolls around again, I think the fourth quarter. This is not unusual for us in the fourth quarter, if you go back to when we were part of $11 billion organization, there is probably a couple of hundred million, we generated in the fourth quarter of few years. So, again if this organization is smaller, $3.5 million top line, but it's the same cast of characters exist as we go through things. Understand [indiscernible] doesn't get paid unless we get paid. So, to me that's a pretty good indicator of how we treat receivables on our side. So, I think again that to me is a good thing the people in the plan do a tremendous job on inventory monitoring that continue to do that as we go forward.

Drew Coxhead

Yeah, Todd, let me just touch a little bit on the cycle that we're seeing this year and how it compares. Consistent with what Tom just described where we set it with working capital levels at the end of Q3 isn't anything that unusual compared to the cycle that we've historically seen. Obviously, have a little more clearly to it now that we’re post spin and seeing what those levels look like. What you saw in the quarter itself as we entered the quarter with relatively low working capital levels because you didn't really have much of a ramp up, particularly in book as I mentioned in Q2 that you would normally have seen that working capital ramp came in a little more gradually across Q2 and Q3. But as we enter into Q4 it should be a pretty typical pattern in terms of seeing us – bring those working capital levels down to kind of more what you'd see in your end. So, that’s the expectation there. Over time the kind of shift in book inventory levels and kind of ordering patterns could have some impact. But we're not anticipating as a dramatic near term impact over the next couple of years.

Todd Morgan

Great, thanks, that's helpful.

Tom Quinlan

Thank you. And look thank you for everybody who joined today’s call. This was really good from a question standpoint, really appreciate the effort and time that everybody is putting in to try to understand the story. Hopefully my hope is that people are starting to understand the proposition that we’re creating to benefit our clients is becoming clear to everybody. And in the result it should reward all of our stakeholders. The call will not have a 15 second delay with the operator. But I hope everybody has a good day and a Happy Thanksgiving and we will talk to you in early 2018. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you ladies and gentlemen. This concludes today's conference. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.

