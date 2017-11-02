Randgold: Difficult Q3 But Still On Track To Meet Top End Of Guidance

Nine month figures though are comfortably ahead of those of a year ago and should be a better guide to overall performance.

On the face of things Randgold Resources (NASDAQ: GOLD), with all its operations in West and Central Africa, including the continent's two largest gold mining complexes - Loulo/Gounkoto in Mali and Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) had what might be considered a very disappointing Q3 in relation to its impressive Q2 - see Highlights as reported by the company below:

• Profits down 41% quarter on quarter although up 22% on corresponding 9 months of prior year

• Production down 9% quarter on quarter but up 11% on corresponding 9 months of prior year

• Earnings per share down 42% quarter on quarter but up 19% on corresponding 9 months of prior year

• Total cash cost per ounce up 17% quarter on quarter although down 9% on corresponding 9 months of prior year.

However, in his presentation to analysts and media in London, the company's CEO, Mark Bristow, pointed out that looking at nine month comparisons with 2016 are a much better indicator of the company's overall progress. Some of the more positive points noted by the company in its Q3 press release on the latest figures were as follows:

• Cash up 9% quarter on quarter and up 72% on corresponding prior year third quarter

• Loulo-Gounkoto on track to beat 2017 guidance

• Morila performs in line with plan and prepares for Domba ore feed in Q4 2017

• Tongon 2017 guidance remains intact despite dip in Q3 production

• Kibali posts steady improvement ahead of anticipated underground ramp-up

• Mankono footprint increases with new joint venture

• Massawa feasibility study continues with focus on expanding reserve base

• Brownfields exploration continues to deliver positive results at Kibali and Loulo

• Total Injury Frequency Rate reduced by 29% quarter on quarter and 32% on corresponding 9 months of prior year

In addressing the latest results, the company noted that as forecast, results for Q3 were lower than those for Q2 but says it still remains well positioned to achieve the top end of its production guidance for the year. It should be remarked on that, contrary to some in the gold mining space, GOLD tends to stick to its forecasts and, as Bristow noted, it is one of the very few major mining companies which has actually outperformed the gold price, indeed comfortably so, over the past seven years. Bristow commented that many of the company's peers have been much more successful in destroying shareholder value than in enhancing it!

Overall Q3 production was lower quarter on quarter due to the Gounkoto super pit pushback and a planned decrease in grade at the flagship Loulo-Gounkoto complex. Another factor was a mill upgrade project in the first part of the quarter which impacted on throughput at Tongon. These had been forecast in the previous quarter's presentation.

Consequently production of 310,618 gold ounces was 9% down on Q2 while total cash cost per ounce rose by 17% to $667. Profit of $60.2 million was also down 41% as a result. However, in comparing the first nine months of this year to the same period in 2016, production was up 11%, total cash cost per ounce was down 9% and profit was up 22% while the group cash position grew as forecast.

Bristow also pointed out that the commissioning and automation of Kibali's underground ore handling systems and their integration with the shaft was currently being completed and was the key for Kibali to meet its 610,000oz guidance for the year. The automated haulage system, when up and running, will be the only such system in the whole of Africa. All the other group operations were on target to meet or exceed their annual production plans. In addition, Bristow commented that the group continued, as always, to look at ways to expand its existing asset base and to discover new world-class gold deposits.

"Brownfields exploration continues to generate good results. We can now confidently project annual production in excess of 600,000 ounces for at least 10 years for each of Loulo-Gounkoto and Kibali, and we hope to extend Tongon's life, as we have done at Morila," Bristow said.

"One of our stated objectives is to define three new projects over the next four years. In Senegal, our focus is on delivering a Massawa feasibility study with a +3 million ounce reserve that passes our investment filters. Massawa is close to that mark and currently sits comfortably in the upper quartile of global gold development projects."

In Côte d'Ivoire, which Bristow reckons offers the most exciting gold exploration targets in all of West Africa, GOLD has just concluded a 70:30 joint venture (in GOLD's favor) with Endeavour Mining (OTCQX: OTCQX:EDVMF), announced today, which will give it access to the ground immediately north of its Mankono permit, where the promising Gbongogo target is located.

Grassroots exploration in the DRC is also progressing the Moku and Ngayu projects, but its principal exploration target remains Massawa in Senegal, just across the border from its Malian operations.

"Randgold stands out as one of only a few gold mining companies that consistently outperforms the gold price and delivers real value to its shareholders, host countries and other stakeholders. Our continuing investment in the future is in line with our long term strategy of creating value through exploration and development, and allocating capital against a strict set of criteria," Bristow said.

"With a long term plan that is profitable at a gold price of $1,000 per ounce, a growing dividend stream flowing from past investments and a commitment to ongoing investment, I believe Randgold will continue to be a leader in the gold mining industry in terms of value creation for all stakeholders."

These should be comforting words for shareholders in the company which has performed extremely well amongst its peers so far this year: In our recent assessment of the performance of our precious metals stocks recommendations right at the end of 2016 (See: 2017 Predictions - Gold, Silver, PGMs, The Dollar, Markets And Geopolitics written right at the end of December last year, and Precious Metals Stocks Update YTD written just a few days ago, GOLD was the best performing of our recommended major gold miners at the time, up 23.4%. The company has a good track record in meeting its targets, so the over 7% fall today on the publication of the Q3 results may well provide a great buying opportunity. Even at the much lower price this morning, the stock is still up well around 16% year to date - hardly a bad return given the recent poor gold price performance. The company doubled its dividend this year, has no debt unlike its bigger brethren amongst the world's major gold miners - indeed it has a substantial amount of cash in hand which will stand it in good stead if its hoped-for expansion plans and new operations go ahead.

The caution here is that its mines are in Africa, with the perceived risks of operating in that continent - exemplified by Barrick (NYSE:ABX)'s tax problems in Tanzania. GOLD CEO Bristow has recently been at pains to remind the countries in which it operates of the many benefits Randgold's mining activities have brought them in terms of financial benefits and warning against 'killing the goose which lays the golden eggs' through changes in mining legislation.

Of particular worry is the DRC where Bristow recently warned on Kibali that its ability to pay off the loans taken out to fund its development might be hindered, saying "We are concerned, however, that its ability to do so will be impeded by the increasing amount of debt - currently standing at over $200 million - owed to the mine by the government." TVA refunds, excess taxes and royalties in violation of the country's mining code, make up the bulk of this amount. Bristow did reckon the company was making progress on these matters, but in Africa in particular such negotiations tend to be drawn out, and sometimes inconclusive.

Another troubling development was the recent re-introduction to parliament by the DRC's Ministry of Mines of a proposed new mining code which is exactly the same as the one the government withdrew in 2015 after it was comprehensively demonstrated that it would seriously damage or even destroy [any new investment in] the Congolese mining industry."

Whether the payments will be forthcoming, or the warnings about the proposed mining legislation will be heeded, remain to be seen. However Bristow reckons that even if the proposed mining code proposals are implemented it will have no short term effects on Kibali, which has a 10-year stability agreement with the government. But by implication, of course, they would have an adverse effect on any ongoing brownfield and greenfield exploration and subsequent new mine development.

Bristow's warnings on government interference in the current status quo have also been made with regard to Mali and Cote d'Ivoire where it has its other mines. The worry here is that ABX's apparent cave-in to mollify some of Tanzania's tax demands, although it probably had few other options apart from walking away from some profitable operations altogether, may encourage other African nations to follow suit. Bristow wouldn't be drawn on this apart from a very muted criticism of ABX's human resource dealings in Tanzania. So far GOLD's ability to negotiate its way through the pitfalls of operating in Africa have all paid off, but we fear that the less politically stable DRC, in particular, may prove to be more difficult to deal with, as others have found to their cost in the past.

But operationally, GOLD has proved to be something of a gem amongst the major gold miners. It has maintained a strict new mine development policy in that currently any new mines should have a reserve of over 3 million metric tons and be profitable at a $1,000 gold price and provide an at least 20% return, which gives it a decent cushion against gold price falls. It has been successful at developing, and operating, gold mines in extremely remote locations - mostly lacking in existing infrastructure at the time of development, and operating a sustainable development policy in terms of leaving behind local profitable businesses when its mines ultimately have to close.

Political risk remains but as a company which deals fairly with all its stakeholders, including the governments of the countries in which it operates and for which it is a major contributor to GDP, GOLD has a great record at avoiding these political pitfalls. As Bristow said at the end of his presentation he doesn't think a landlord will kick out tenants who are paying a good rent. In these terms GOLD has been a good tenant in the countries in which it operates and one hopes this fact will enable it to maintain good relations with these countries, as it has done for the past couple of decades.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.