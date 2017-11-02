Fitbit: Dissecting The Quarter

This article was part of the article that was originally published earlier today on my Marketplace site, Invest With A Stacked Deck.

Fitbit (FIT) reported earnings yesterday, after the bell, and has been trading down this morning. After reading the release, and listening to the conference call, I'm even more bullish and believe the market is being myopic and only looking at the headline figures. I highly suggest buying shares at this depressed level and even leveraging up your positions via long-term call options.

Quarter Release

In Q3, FIT reported revenue of $393 million, beating consensus estimates by $1.3 million. Moreover, on the bottom line, they reported non-GAAP EPS of -$0.01 per share, beating estimates by $0.03 per share. Nonetheless, the stock is dropping this morning, as many are focusing on the y/y decline in revenue, which is not a fair way to gauge FIT's recent business performance. In the same period a year ago, FIT reported $504 million. However, FIT was trading in the teens going into that quarter. Comparing FIT's business in the same quarters is not a fair comparison considering the markedly lower valuation in recent months.

Misleading Reports

Moreover, there are articles that are conveying inaccurate information about FIT, even on well-read sites such as TechCrunch.com. Below is a snippet of an article about FIT on Tech Crunch discussing its Q3.

Source: TechCrunch.com

This article has a few inaccuracies worth noting. First, FIT introduced the Ionic at the very end of Q3 and there were only a few days where the Ionic pre-order sales would show up in that quarterly report. Moreover, the Ionic was not introduced to retail stores until October, which will mean that those sales will show up in FIT's Q4 report. Therefore, it is inaccurate to imply that FIT was able to beat analyst estimates because of Ionic sales.

Moreover, the article says "Yahoo Finance analysts had originally estimated a loss of $0.04 EPS," right after the sentence that said they reported a net loss of $0.48 per share, which implies a similar comparison. However, the $0.48 net loss was on a GAAP basis, while the $0.04 estimate was based on a non-GAAP estimate. Thus, the juxtaposition of the two sentences is misleading and can cause some investors unnecessary concern, and think that this loss was very unexpected.

Diving Into the Report

Last quarter, management guided that Q3 revenue would be between $380 million - $400 million, non-GAAP loss to shrink to $0.05 - $0.02 per share, and adjusted EBITDA in the range of -$12 million to breakeven. With $393 million reported, FIT's management was able to deliver toward the high end of this guidance. Moreover, revenue would have been $401 million (exceeding their range by $1 million) if it were not for the bankruptcy of their largest distributor, WYNIT. Additionally, management was able to exceed guidance with respect to the non-GAAP EPS and adjusted EBITDA: FIT reported a non-GAAP loss of just $0.01 per share and adjusted EBITDA of positive $6 million.

The one part of the report, which I was a bit disappointed about, was management's future guidance. Management previously said that it expects full-year revenue to be between $1.55 billion - $1.7 billion. In this quarterly report, they narrowed their guidance estimates to between $1.615 billion - $1.645 billion. To be honest, I expected that they would increase guidance, as my channel checks have showed that sales of the Ionic have been strong. Nonetheless, management may be tempering expectations, and we may see a strong revenue beat next quarter.

Stronger Balance Sheet

Another notable positive was that FIT has maintained a strong balance sheet. FIT ended the quarter with cash and equivalents of $659 million and continues to be debt free. Moreover, their balance sheet has even improved on a q/q basis since they were able to reduce their inventory channels and decrease inventory by $100 million, while increasing pre-paid expenses by $100 million. Furthermore, their total liabilities decreased from $821.7 million last quarter to just $622 million this quarter. Therefore, with FIT's balance sheet improving, and its valuation dropping, FIT is becoming an even more attractive takeover target. I would not be surprised to hear of a tender offer, if FIT continues to trade at this level for much longer.

Other Notable Positives

One of the reasons I believe FIT can exceed its future guidance, and management may be trying to temper expectations with its revised narrow guidance, is that the Ionic appears to be well received by the press and consumers. In fact, CEO James Park discussed this on the conference call:

"Reviews to date from both the experts and the press and consumers have been largely positive. Using average Amazon customer reviews and the U.S. as a proxy, the launch of Ionic marks the best reception of any Fitbit products within the first month of sales with a rating of 4.2 stars. Fitbit Ionic and Blaze are now considered the number one number two selling smartwatches on the Amazon in the U.S., demonstrating that consumers continue to embrace our offering."

Moreover, I believe that FIT will be able to accelerate revenue growth by cross selling its Flyer headphones and Aria 2 watch along with the Ionic device. Management said that so far 14% of Ionic purchasers on Fitbit.com are also purchasing the Flyer. This is quite positive, as it represents a new product to drive revenue growth and won't cannibalize sales of any of FIT's existing product suite.

After perusing many reviews, one negative that I've continued to come across with the Ionic is that there are limited apps. However, this will soon be solved, as management disclosed during the conference call that they have over 1,400 developers already signed up to support the platform and expect new apps to be available for the holiday selling season.

Another positive is that FIT launched Fitbit Coach in October, which is an improvement on its FitStar premium offering, and has grown 75% y/y. Fitbit Coach has the ability to create a recurring revenue stream with higher margins since FIT has to only invest once in creating the technology and then revenue from each additional user will flow to the bottom line. FIT charges users either $7.99 per month or $39.99 for a yearly subscription. With the ability to go through these workouts directly on the Ionic I believe FIT can drive significant revenue growth from this offering. (Note: I recently signed up for a three-month trial and have loved the workouts so far).

Transitioning into a Healthcare Company

FIT's management has prudently looked for new ways to generate new sales and improve the functionality and use cases for its products. First, FIT is leveraging one of its most underrated assets (in my opinion), its data, to develop sensors to detect conditions. Here's CEO James Park discussing that during the conference call:

The success of our existing and new products continues to be powered by two foundational assets, our data and community. After more than a decade, we have one of the world’s largest repositories of activity, exercise and sleep data, with 90 billion hours of heart rate data, 5.4 nights of sleep, 167 billion minutes of exercise data and over 85 trillion steps. Not only does this data allow us to deliver personalized health and fitness coaching and guidance, it also has the potential to help us detect more serious health conditions, which affect hundreds of millions of people worldwide and are the source of huge healthcare costs. We believe our data gives our advanced research team comprised of scientists, doctors and healthcare experts a clear advantage to develop algorithms and advanced sensors to detect these health conditions on a scale not previously available. For example, in early clinical trials using data generated by our new relative SpO2 sensor, Ionic has demonstrated the ability to detect sleep apnea, a common sleep abnormality that can lead to additional chronic additions if not treated. In another clinical trial that we conducted with MedStar Georgetown University Hospital using data generated by our PurePalse heart rate sensor, early results showed that Fitbit devices with PurePulse detected atrial fibrillation with 98% sensitivity and less than 1% false positive. Left untreated, atrial fibrillation can lead to a fivefold increase in the risk for stroke. Early detection cannot only save lives but it can also lead to future cost avoidance and new revenue loss.

Moreover, FIT's management is looking to new ways to sell their Ionic devices beyond their typical market. For example, they partnered with Dexcom to bring continuous glucose monitoring to Fitbit Ionics. Additionally, they were selected by the FDA for a streamlined approval process for novel digital health applications. In discussing these opportunities, management said: "We believe this can create demand for devices and potentially unlock additional non-device revenue streams."

Conclusion

FIT reported a great quarter and the market is not correctly seeing all of the positives that were reported. With FIT achieving an adjusted EBITDA positive level and its balance sheet improving, I would not be surprised to hear about a tender offer amid this recent sell-off after earnings. FIT has such potential and the market is not currently realizing it.