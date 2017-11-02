Welcome to the weekly natural gas storage report edition of Natural Gas Daily!

The EIA reported a +65 Bcf change in storage, bringing the total storage number to 3.775 Tcf. This compares to the +56 Bcf change last year and +60 Bcf change for the five-year average.

Source: EIA

Going into this storage report, a Reuters survey of 26 traders and analysts pegged the average at +62 Bcf with a range of +45 to +71 Bcf. We expected +69 Bcf and were 7 Bcf above consensus. We were off by 4 Bcf on this storage report.

EIA's +65 Bcf storage report came in 3 Bcf above consensus but 4 Bcf below our estimate. This is what it looks like on an implied balance basis:

While our figure was very close to EIA's, it's likely that our Lower 48 production estimate was too high.

For storage watchers, the implied balance this week has been bearish as we noted to HFI Research subs earlier this week. Peak storage has now been revised to 3.808 Tcf. This is a ~20 Bcf increase from the week prior.

Natural gas prices also are recovering today as weather models moderate. ECMWF is still bearish for the 11-15 day outlook, while GFS is sitting toward neutral territory.

The market is looking for blue all over the weather maps, and despite prices rising, it's not enough... yet.

Thanks for reading.