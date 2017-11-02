Tesla: Buying Their Own Cars?

Since Q3 2016 I have marveled at Tesla's (TSLA) ability to hit delivery targets. Musk claimed Tesla would book a profit in Q3 16 and they did. A very slim $21.8M but a profit nonetheless.

In H1 2017 Tesla gave little guidance other than they would deliver between 47,000-50,000 units. They delivered 47,051. That was a margin of .01%. Incredible. How did they do that?

(source:electrek.co)

Now we know how they are doing it. Tesla is apparently selling cars to itself. Despite no response to my repeated emails to Investor Relations at Tesla over the past six months, it was Deepak Ahuja himself who finally confirmed my suspicions on yesterday's conference call. Here is that exchange between Barclays' Brian Johnson and Mr. Ahuja.

Brian A. Johnson - Barclays Capital, Inc. OK. And my follow-on for Deepak, probably, is, can you walk us through the depreciation when you produce, for example, in second quarter, those 100 P100D cars Mr. Musk talked about going into the loaner fleet? How do those get depreciated while they are in the loaner fleet? And when they're transferred to be sold, what's the accounting on that? Deepak Ahuja - Tesla, Inc. Yes. They are capitalized as inventory, because these cars are salable. And when these cars get sold, the depreciation related to those cars gets recognized in COGS. (highlighted words from the author) Brian A. Johnson - Barclays Capital, Inc. OK. So it's not in the cost of the service centers? Deepak Ahuja - Tesla, Inc. No.

Unfortunately, Brian did not hear me yelling at him through my laptop to "ask the question!" He was more focused on trying to understand how Tesla lost $63 million in the "Services and other" revenue category to notice the revelation Deepak had laid at his feet.

For those of you versed in accounting you will recognize that in order to capitalize an asset, there must first be a purchase that establishes the value of the asset on the books. Treating these cars as inventory and not as PP&E makes sense since as Deepak pointed out they can be sold at any time. Inventory is a current asset, where PP&E is a longer-term asset.

This revelation helps explain some odd things in Tesla's numbers.

1) As I reported shortly after the Q3 numbers were released the inventory growth of unsold new cars had reversed itself in Q3 for the first time in five quarters. This chart created from my spreadsheet numbers shows the decline.

Based on this inventory reduction I had forecast a drop in Tesla's inventory valuation for Q3. I was wrong. Yesterday's release showed the inventory value actually increased by $33 million to $2.471 billion. How was that possible? How can you sell off nearly 2,200 units of inventory with an average quarterly sales price of $79,455 ($172.7 million) and still have a net increase in inventory valuation over $200 million? ($33+$172.7). Part of this I am sure is Model 3 WIP and raw materials.

2) I also have failed to understand how Tesla could have such a high inventory level at all. Ford Motor (F) for example has roughly 33% of quarterly revenues tied up in inventory. In Q3 they had revenues of $33.6B and an inventory level of $11.2B. Now, of course, Tesla would have a higher inventory level since they wear both the hats of manufacturer and dealer. But at 82% of quarterly revenues, it is way out of line. (Until Tesla releases their Q3 10Q in a few days we cannot see a further breakdown of the inventory components, specifically the finished goods number.)

We now have the answers to both questions. Tesla buying its own cars make the picture much more understandable. It explains the rising inventory valuation (despite the 2,200 vehicle inventory reduction) since Tesla's most expensive P100D models are now being placed into service as loaners.

As a former auto executive, it made little sense to me for Tesla to be putting their most expensive products into use as service loaners. But in light of this new revelation, it makes perfect sense. It allows Tesla to claim higher revenues and sales figures and to never miss a delivery target. So will Tesla make Musk's 100,000 deliveries mark for Model S and X for 2017? Of course they will. How can they not? At the end of Q3 they had over 6,600 units they can pick from to sell to themselves to meet the mark. This also explains why the last month of the quarter always has the highest number of sales. This would be when Tesla would sell itself cars to fill in any gaps.

This may also explain the rapidly rising number in Accounts Receivable that jumped from $453 million in Q2 to $607 million in Q3. Tesla is apparently not paying cash for these capitalized loaner cars. They are putting them on the books as a receivable and then paying the receivable when the car is sold.

Conclusion

After not receiving an answer to my previous requests for clarification I do not expect Tesla to respond to yesterday's request either. But someone needs to bring Tesla to task to explain exactly how they are accounting for these service loaners and how many cars have been sold this way. In this a global occurrence?

The other issue is advertising and selling these cars as "new." If you use the EV-CPO.com website as a link it is easy to find "new" Model S and X cars with anywhere from 500 to several thousand miles. In California as an example, these cars are required to be sold as "used."

California DMV Vehicle Code section 11713(NYSE:T) further defines certain uses as causing a car to be disclosed as used: demonstrator, executive vehicle, service vehicle, rental, loaner, or lease vehicle, whether or not it was registered.

These rules vary by state. Even the Feds have their own determination of new versus used. Is runs along mileage numbers.

Is the practice of Tesla selling cars to itself illegal? Of course not. But I do feel Tesla owes it to the investment community and the public at large to disclose that portion of sales each quarter attributed to cars purchased for in-house use. These sales also should be excluded from customer delivery projections in the future.

Tesla is burning cash faster than most lottery winners, and there is no end in sight. Despite remarks from Jon McNeill yesterday about how Tesla is trimming back expenditures on new locations for sales and service centers, it is probably too little, too late, to start scaling the company now. This should have been an ongoing activity. If you have not already read it, you can find the entire transcript of yesterday's conference call here. For a real eye-opener. I recommend listening to the webcast. You can find it on the Tesla website here.

It is also clear now that Tesla will not reach 10,000 units of Model 3 per week from just Fremont. The wording in the investor letter and statements on the conference call point to the need for another production line to reach the 10k level. China is out of the picture until at least 2021 (if ever) since Musk already stated there will be no capital expenditures in China in 2018. So where will it be placed and how will it be funded?

As if yesterday was not bad enough, now comes word that House Republicans are ready to scrap the $7,500 EV Federal Tax Credit many Model 3 owners have been counting on. Musk has stated before Tesla would do just fine without the FIT credit. That belief may soon be put to the test.

This house of cards is beginning to tumble. As I have been saying since the stock was at $360, run, do not walk, to the nearest exit.