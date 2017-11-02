ExxonMobil Still The Top Integrated To Own - For Now

Over the long term will still be tough to beat.

source: CNBC

Now that the price of oil appears to have found some consistent support, investors are once again taking a closer look at integrated oil and gas companies, as they start to generate better results after a prolonged period of weak performances.

There are a number of strengths and weaknesses in the earnings results of the majors, but when taken as a whole, Exxon (XOM) still remains in the lead, and will continue in that position until it is knocked off the lead across a variety of important metrics.

While its competitors can occasionally produce better results, when taken as a whole over a long period of time, they have yet to prove they can provide the consistency in performance Exxon has historically done.

Among the ongoing impressive results of Exxon are its strong balance sheet, return on capital, and ability to continue to boost its dividend. It doesn't beat competitors like Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and BP (BP) on yield, but it does beat them on increasing income levels by being able to increase its dividend year after year.

Overall oil market

What needs to be taken into account first for the oil majors is the general market itself. In that regard I think it has found some support, although over time it still remains to be seen how OPEC and others are going to exit the production cuts.

Although the media suggest the participants are doing this to help support the price of oil by extending the deal, the reality is they're stuck with it because there's no way to exit now without crushing the price of oil. That won't change until demand finally overcomes supply. For that reason I've been calling for continual extensions of the deal for months.

The other problem is because it's taken so long for the market to rebalance, it is likely to find itself in a recession with 12 to 18 months, and that would mean demand would drop, and the oil cuts would have to be extended even further, and possibly for production to be cut even deeper.

Under that scenario it's increasingly likely there will be more cheating because countries would have to make up for revenue shortfalls by selling more oil. That would bring more supply to the market, which would put downward pressure on the price of oil.

We're not there yet, but it will come in the not-too-distant future.

All that is to say the oil majors are in a period of time when they need to further lower debt and strengthen their balance sheets, while at the same time finding more reserves to prepare for the long term with the upstream side of their businesses.

For Exxon, it has been doing that primarily by increasing its exposure to shale oil in the U.S.

Balance sheet strength

When contrasted against its peers, Exxon Mobil continues to surpass them when looking balance sheet strength.

Through the first half Exxon debt load was only approximately 12 percent of its capital structure, having $4 billion in cash. Taking into account its debt has jumped 3 times what it was in the beginning of 2014, it's a solid performance by any measure.

By comparison, BP had its net debt climb to $39.8 billion at the end of September, with its net debt to earnings moving up from 25.9 percent last year in the same reporting period, to 28.4 percent.

Chevron's debt ratio at the end of September was 22 percent, with a net debt ratio of about 19 percent.

Finally, Royal Dutch Shell's year-over-year debt-to-capitalization ratio dropped from 29.2 percent to 25.4 percent. Divesting of assets and cutting costs were the major reason for the improvement.

The point is the major oil companies had to boost debt in order to protect dividends during the period of low oil prices. Exxon was able to do so while not only maintaining a strong balance sheet, but improving it.

Dividends and income

One area where Exxon has lagged its peers is in regard to dividends. But that's primarily measured by yield, and not necessarily income growth.

Some of its peers either cut dividends or kept them where they were at over the last few years. Exxon, even though its yield is lower than some of its main competitors, continues to boost the dividend from quarter to quarter, providing investors with ongoing income growth.

Other companies such as BP and Royal Dutch Shell may have boasting rights to higher yields, but they haven't been able to consistently raise dividends over the long haul like Exxon has been able to.

I'm aware that Chevron, at least on an annual basis, has increased dividends for 29 years in a row, but that included 10 quarters during the low oil price environment where it held them where they were. It gave a slight increase in certain quarters to ensure its annual streak remained alive.

Investors looking for meaningful income growth on a consistent will get the best return by having a position in Exxon.

Conclusion

As in some other metrics, Exxon doesn't always come out on top in all of them, and that's the case with return on capital.

But when considering historical performance over a prolonged period of time, it manages to beat its competitors there. Again, keep in mind I'm not saying there aren't years Exxon hasn't been outperformed with its return on capital.

Investing in an integrated oil and gas company is for the purpose of preservation of capital and growing it incrementally over time, while at the same time generating income via its dividend payout.

With the price of oil finding support and many of the majors starting to increase their exposure to the upstream side of the business, they are in position to provide good returns to investors.

Taking it all together, and still considering the safest company that generates the most consistent income, Exxon is still the company to go to. It will remain so until its competitors prove otherwise. That's going to be hard to do.

For now, Exxon will remain the best integrated major oil and gas company to protect capital and generating income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.