Legacy Reserves' (LGCY) CEO Paul Horne on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ:LGCY)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 2, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Paul Horne - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Dan Westcott - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Kyle Hammond - Chief Operating Officer

Dan Westcott

Good morning. I appreciate everybody dialing into Legacy's Q3 conference call. As always, we would like to remind you that during the course of this call, Legacy management will make certain statements that will be forward-looking statements as defined by securities laws. These statements reflect our current views with regard to future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Our actual results may differ materially from those discussed. We encourage you to read through our 10-Q, which we filed last night for important disclosures.

With that, let me turn the call over to Paul Horne, Legacy's Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. Paul?

Paul Horne

Thanks, Dan. I'd like to welcome everyone to this morning's call. This quarter was pivotal for Legacy as we continue transitioning to a growth platform and we appreciate the opportunity to update you on our progress in that effort.

Our highlights from the quarter include the following, during the quarter we completed our previously announced acceleration payment under the JDA causing our interest in the first 48 JDA wells to increase from 20% to 85% and our interest in the remaining JDA wells to increase to 66.3%.This ownership increase in these high impact oil filled Permian horizontal wells increases our exposure to this prolific resource, creating equity value by increasing liquids and EBITDA growth that will reduce our leverage ratios.

Second, we increased oil production 25% quarter-over-quarter to a record 14,380 barrels per day. This increase is due in large part to the acceleration payment as well as our continued development under our two rig horizontal Permian drilling program. We brought on land additional nine wells during the quarter and continued to realize the efforts of our land drilling and operations stings to get new wells on land.

Third, we reduced LOE to a record $9.36 per BOE, as we realized the benefits of the proactive well work completed in the first half resulting in fewer workovers on our operated properties. We also saw a reduction in SWB cost and artificial lift cost on our non-operated properties in the Piceance basin, much of which we expect to be recurring. Our higher working interest following the acceleration payment actually increased LOE in the Permian and I'm proud our team was able to offset that increase and reduce total cost during the quarter.

Fourth, we added an additional $3.3 million of acreage through acquisitions and organic leasing efforts. This added another 24 horizontal Spraberry and Wolfcamp drilling locations in the Midland Basin and nine horizontal San Andres locations on the Central Basin Platform. Adding to our inventory of new firm development with minimal capital expenditure should create real value for the company and we continue to diligently evaluate additional opportunities across our portfolio. The San Andres acreage is continuous to Legacy's existing conventional operations allowing us to leverage our production and SWB infrastructure with the development of new horizontal wells.

Our business development group is really excited about the economics in play that offset operator's development in the area. Lastly and most importantly, we continue to achieve this rate of development safely. Our total reportable incident rate for the trailing 12 months was 0.52, which puts us at the top of our peer group and our contracted rate is about half the industry average. We're really proud of our safety record and truly appreciate and value the emphasis our folks place on safety in the field. It is paramount to our success as we continue to ramp development activity.

In a minute, Dan will walk through our newly provided financial guidance. Before Dan, let me touch on our recent and projected operations that drive those figures. During Q3, we had some completion based slippage due to availability of crudes and a national awaited ware whole issue. These minor setbacks more pronounced when looking at results for the financial period of time as they were singular issues that delayed bringing on land batches of four to six horizontal wells.

Additionally, these issues resulted in offset wells being shut in for longer periods of time, meaning we deferred production from both the new wells and the existing offset wells. As we previously stated this batch completion strategy is designed to maximize long term lease hold economics by maintaining pressure across the lease hold and achieving significant cost efficiencies. All that said our confidence in the quality of our assets and operational excellence remains strong. As a result we're now making more of these kinds of delays into our projections though always aiming for optimization. But I can assure you, we've not and will not sacrifice long term recoveries or more importantly financial results for the sake of production growth.

With that I'll turn the call back to Dan.

Dan Westcott

Thanks, Paul. At a high level we're pleased to deliver EBITDA of 58.8 million, representing quarter-over-quarter increase of 33%. This increase is driven by higher oil production, volume acceleration payment and lower lease operating cost.

Now, let's walk through the revised 2017 guidance and preliminary 2018 guidance that we issued in our earnings release last night. Our 2017 oil production revised down relative to the prior second half guidance due to the delay that Paul mentioned. However, our revised full year guidance still implies second half oil production growth of 41% relative to the first half.

I'll also point out that the midpoint of our revised 2017 LOE forecast implies $10.70 per BOE, a significant reduction from the initial forecast that was driven by lower than expected operated workovers and reduced operating cost in our PMB.

For Q4, we show estimated development capital of 40 million to 42 million, it's probably [indiscernible], specifically if we have some frac slip a week or so, that capital will slide out of Q4 and into 2018.

Speaking of '18, we've provided preliminary 2018 guidance which contemplates the free cash flow in mutual program that generate substantial oil production growth of 47% relative to 2017 expectations. As Paul mentioned, we're pleased to realize record low LOE per BOE of $9.36 in Q3.

While we remain to anticipate absolute LOE to remain at this $39.5 million per quarter, we do anticipate future 2018 plus LOE per BOE to remain $10 as we've guided to 170 million to 190 million for next year. Further, we forecast adjusted EBITDA growth of 43% relative to 2017 estimates. These substantial increases highlight our credible assets and operational strength.

At a high level we continue to focus on maximizing equity value by achieving significant oil production and EBITDA growth that will reduce total debt to pro forma EBITDA by approximately 1.5 times relative year end '17 estimates, to further improve in our leveraged profile as we projected free cash flow to be neutral in 2018.

Now on the hedging, subsequent to the quarter end we took advantage of the recent increase in oil features to lock in some future barrels at attractive pricing. We added 5,300 barrels a day of 2018 swaps at a weighted average of excess 53.93. We also added 5,000 barrels a day of 2018 Mid Cush basis swaps and minus of up 13, 2,000 barrels a day of 19 Mid Cush at minus of up 15. While we don't necessarily expect large realizations from these Mid Cush swaps, we like to insurance they provide against potential Mid Cush fall outs that we've seen in the past.

Regarding our balance sheet, our borrowing base was recently reduced to $28 million to $575 million. While asset value has increased relative to the spring, our bank group determined $25 million reduction represented liquidity we would not need. Expectants of safe guard and in an effort to expand our total liquidity and optionality, we announced last night that we extended the availability of our $95 million fund drop second lean capacity by an additional year to October 2018.

We sure appreciate GSO's flexibility and willingness to work with us as we look to repair our balance sheet and transition to a growth oriented company. To conclude, we're excited to continue executing our horizontal development program in 2018. We remain focused on maximizing our long term asset value through our development program and look forward to realizing the fruits of our labor as we head into 2018.

With that I'll now ask the operator to open the line for Q&A

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] And I'm showing no questions. I'd like to turn the call back over to the company for any closing remarks.

Paul Horne

We would like to thank you for dialing into our call today. If you have any additional follow-up questions, please don't hesitate to reach out to myself or to Da. Thanks again, have a good day.

