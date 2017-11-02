Agnico Eagle - Solid As Gold

The company felt confident to increase the dividend by 10% this quarter, to $0.44 annually or 1% yearly.

Courtesy: Mining.com - Meadowbank site.

Investment Thesis:

Agnico Eagle (AEM) is one of my main investments in the "gold miner" segment, with Newmont Mining (NEM) and more recently Barrick Gold (ABX). It is a strong company who owns nine first-class mines producing, with a strong pipeline of projects that allows it, to render a reliable long-term guidance.

As we all know, owning gold works well as a hedge against inflation/US dollar and it is the traditional rationale behind why I am keeping a constant gold holding. This belief is true at least for the long-term, albeit it is highly debatable for the short and midterm.

I always have allotted about 10% of my total portfolio to precious metals (Gold, Platinum, and Palladium mainly) for this exact long-term strategy and it has been rewarding. the practical question is to select good gold stocks with limited risks and a long-term growth potential. Sean Boyd, CEO said in the conference call:

Very, very strong quarter both from a production standpoint and from a cost standpoint. We set a record quarterly production number of a little over 450,000 ounces at a total cash cost of $546 an ounce and our all-in sustaining costs continued to be below $800 an ounce. That quarterly production was driven by good solid performance on - across all of the mines,

Thus, investing in the gold majors such as Agnico Eagle makes sense, as long as the balance sheet is showing a cloudless horizon ahead.

This article explains why I believe Agnico Eagle is a perfect case.

Balance Sheet and Production in 3Q'2017.

Agnico Eagle 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Million 510.1 508.8 482.9 490.5 537.6 610.9 499.2 547.5 549.9 580.0 Net Income in $ Million 10.1 1.3 −15.5 27.8 19.0 49.4 62.7 76.0 61.9 71.0 EBITDA $ Million 196.5 163.6 194.0 190.6 210.0 269.1 286.6 254.9 218.0 241.6 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 2.0% 0.3% 0 5.7% 3.5% 8.1% 12.5% 13.9% 11.3% 12.2% EPS diluted in $/share 0.05 0.01 −0.08 0.13 0.08 0.22 0.27 0.33 0.26 0.30 Cash from operations in $ Million 188.4 143.7 140.8 145.7 229.5 282.9 120.6 222.6 184.0 194.1 Capital Expenditure [TTM] in $ Million 453.2 450.2 449.8 467.6 479.3 482.4 516.1 544.0 613.0 744.4 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Million 76.8 21.3 7.8 45.0 106.2 157.3 −46.0 94.0 −8.3 −62.9 Cash and short term investments $ Billion 0.21 0.24 0.16 0.23 0.56 0.73 0.64 0.93 1.08 0.99 Long term Debt in $ Billion 1.20 1.22 1.13 1.08 1.20 1.20 1.20 1.20 1.37 1.37 Dividend per share in $ 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.11 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 216.7 217.7 218.5 222.9 225.2 227.7 227.8 229.3 233.5 233.8 Gold Production 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 Gold Production K Oz 443.7 441.1 422.3 411.3 408.9 416.2 426.4 418.2 427.7 454.4 AISC $/Oz 864 759 813 797 848 821 830 741 785 789 Gold price realized $/Oz 1,196 1,119 1,094 1,192 1,268 1,332 1,198 1,223 1,260 1,282

Gold Production details:



All-in sustainable cost AISC is one of the lowest in the industry and has been under $800/ Oz for the last three quarters -- One of the best AISC among its peers -- For example, Barrick Gold (ABX) is slightly below at $772 and Newmont Mining (NEM) indicated an AISC well over $900 per ounce, as we can see below.

Agnico Eagle announced a very impressive gold production of 453,847 Oz (produced). In fact, It is a multi-year record. La Ronde, a producing mine since 1988, did particularly well with 105,345 Oz produced this quarter. This is due mainly to the higher gold grade in the lower part of the mine.

Gold production increased 6.1% sequentially.

Production Guidance revised again this quarter:

Sean Boyd indicated in the conference call that, as the result of the record production for the third quarter the company expects to exceed 1.68 Million ounces compared to the preceding target of 1.62 Million ounces, an increase of 3.7%. The AISC for 2017 is expected to be $10 lower as well.

Agnico Eagle - Technical analysis.

AEM is yielding no clear technical analysis sign beside a weak ascending broadening wedge pattern with a debatable support line around $43-$42. This is considered a bearish pattern (80%) and it may suggest a negative breakout with a re-test of the $40 low in December.

However, it is always important to look at the gold price situation before concluding anything logical here. Gold is lightly up today in Fed-related trading and could give the support needed? The FOMC said:

On a 12-month basis, both inflation measures have declined this year and are running below 2 percent. Market-based measures of inflation compensation remain low; survey-based measures of longer-term inflation expectations are little changed, on balance.

However, this status quo situation is not lowering the risk of a rate hike in December, which may limit the upside for the gold price, trading a few dollars up today as I am writing.

Commentary:

Agnico Eagle reported its 3Q'17 results on October 25. It was another impressive quarter with strong operational performance -- including a record in gold production -- and a full-year production guidance increased. Production is a strong positive for the company which owns a unique pipeline of new projects that will fuel future growth.

On the negative side, Agnico Eagle is not creating free cash flow (-23.2 million yearly) assuming a realized gold price under the $1,300/ Oz threshold. A least, it is what we can see clearly for 3Q'16.

Gold Production 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 Gold price (realized)$/Oz 1,202 1,196 1,119 1,094 1,192 1,268 1,332 1,198 1,223 1,260 1,282

Nonetheless, the company felt confident to increase the dividend by 10% this quarter, to $0.44 annually or 1% yearly, which is still quite modest and represents a payout of $103 million a year.

I am expecting a gold price around $1,280-$1,290 per ounce for 4Q'17. ($1,296 as we speak) or slightly better than 3Q'17. Based on the revised 2017 production of 1.68 M Oz production for 4Q'17 will be around 380K Oz as I explained above. The company may sell some inventory and will be around 400K in gold production sold, nonetheless, I still see a gap of 5% expected for the next quarter.

Finally, on the debt front, the company has an excellent balance sheet with a low net debt of $380 million.

I believe the picture is worth a thousand words here. Agnico Eagle is a long-term investment without any doubt. However, some issues need to be addressed, especially regarding free cash flow that is less than stellar. It is quite surprising considering that AISC is under $800 per ounce and may suggest too much capital expenditures.

I recommend accumulating AEM on any weakness under $43 with a long-term perspective.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on AEM and other gold stocks. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AEM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I also trade the stock on special occasions based on RSI.