KBC Group: A High-Quality Bank Priced For Perfection

KBC is one of the most capitalized and profitable banks in Europe. The bank is listed in Belgium (OTCPK:KBCSF) and has an ADR in the US (OTCPK:KBCSY). The bank has a strong retail footprint which is the foundation of its bank-assurance model. KBC is very well positioned (always among the top 4 players) in each domestic market in which it operates. Furthermore, the group operates in very attractive markets such as Belgium and Czech Republic, which are very profitable, and Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Ireland, which are more fragmented but offer room for growth. Despite the fact we have a positive view of KBC and its business model, we think it might be prudent to reduce exposure to the name because regulation risks are looming at a time of expensive valuations, coupled with record-high profitability.

Let’s start with valuations

Valuation can be easily assessed by a multiple. However, this multiple is dependent on the level of the underlying variable. In fact, when a company is over-earning, its multiple looks optically cheap. The opposite is also true: when a company is under-earning, its multiple looks overvalued. In the case of KBC, we think that the company is over-earning; therefore, its multiple looks cheaper than it should be if we consider its real sustainable earning power and profitability. However, despite its optically cheap multiple, KBC is still far more expensive than peers from our vantage point.

Indeed, KBC is trading at a P/B ratio of 1.78X whereas the Stoxx 600 Banks, which represent almost all European banks, is trading at a P/B ratio of 0.95X. This difference is explained by the higher profitability of KBC versus its peers. Indeed, KBC has been able to generate an ROE superior to 15% when peers generate an ROE of barely 5%/6%.

The following income statement shows the results for the first-half of 2017 in euros (which will be the currency used for the analysis).

The company generated an ROE of 20.5% during the second quarter after 15.3% during the first quarter. It implies that the interim ROE for the first-half of 2017 is 17.8% which is very strong. If we make the assumption that the second half will be similar to the first half, KBC would realize an ROE of 16.7% over 2017 (The ROE decreases from 17.8% to 16.7% because KBC equity increases through retained earnings). Then, if we consider that this level of profitability is sustainable over time, we can value the company based on the following model. This scenario, as improbable as we consider it to be, would result in a fair value of € 84, offering 16% of upside.

KBC profitability is not likely sustainable

First of all, the company stated itself that their earnings are exceptionally strong as highlighted by the title of its press release.

Here is the translation: “Exceptionally strong net result of 855 millions of euros in 2Q 2017”. It does not mean that results will decline anytime soon but it is a sign that some positive items are unlikely to reoccur and should be considered in long-term forecasting.

We believe net interest income will come under pressure. Indeed, the low rate environment pressures the revenue due to lower reinvestment yield and pressure on commercial loan margins in most core countries. The company might be able to maintain the net interest income stable or even slightly increase it by growing its investment portfolio and its loan book. However, such a strategy would require additional capital.

We still face a pressure on the NIM going forward. And that has to do with the low rate environment, which is kicking in clearly on our investments. And then, secondly, also commercial pressure will be there. (Source: KBC Q2 2017 earnings call) We continue to see the low interest rate environment putting pressure on some of the reinvestment yields. (Source: KBC Q2 2017 earnings call)

Unfortunately, the bank cannot offset this drag with deposit repricing because they have already lowered the remuneration of the deposits. For example, in Belgium, different banking institutions have already lowered their deposit rate to its minimum legal which is 11 bps.

Fee and commission income are high due to high entry fees on mutual funds. The group has launched a new product called easy invest which has been quite successful among its customers. As a result, they attract new clients and a lot of customers investing in CPPI (Constant Proportion Portfolio Insurance) products have decided to switch into this new product, boosting entry fees.

The shift from mostly CPPI into the new discretionary products, I think we already guided you in the first quarter or we told you in the first quarter that the run rate is about €25 million per day. So, if you look at the first five months since the product is in existence, we have shifted between € 2.7 billion and 2,9 billion in assets under management from other products, mostly, CPPI, into the new discretionary product. (Source: KBC Q2 2017 earnings call)

CPPI are actively managed investment funds which maintain an exposure to equities and non-risky assets in order to preserve the capital but also to participate in equity market appreciation. Moreover, CPPI products are highly invested towards equity funds for the moment. Indeed, CPPI strategy is a momentum strategy which increases its exposure to equities when equity markets increase and shift towards low-risk bonds when equity markets decline in order to protect the capital. With European equity markets doing well since the end of 2015 and US stock markets at historical high, the exposure to equity fund is high. This high exposure to equity funds tends to boost income fees, equity products being higher margin for the bank than fixed income or money market funds.

CPPI, as you know, depending on full year equity, which is a theoretical example, or fully in cash which is NOT a theoretical example, bring the fee more than 200 bps, lower than 100 bps. So, that span is wide - extremely wide. (Source: KBC Q1 earnings call)

Of course, the low rate environment is supportive for an allocation to equities and unfortunately, we do not have the power to predict the exact timing of a market correction. However, we think that a high exposure to equities is not "normal" if you consider a long term horizon and want to normalize earnings because a simple market correction will reduce the exposure to equities and increase the exposure to bonds (because it is a momentum strategy which has to protect the capital). Keep also in mind that these products are sold to retail investors; therefore a market correction will probably keep them away from the stock market for a while.

Obviously CCPI is impacted by market sentiment, which is, as you know, very good in the first quarter. But extrapolation straightforward would be excessive, and that would be wrong. So we do expect still good performance in the next coming quarters. We don't extrapolate the evolution of the last couple of quarters. (Source: KBC Q1 2017 earnings call) The split between asset management products and banking products is 70%-30%. And within the 70% is 80%-20% management and entry fees. That is more or less stable, differs a little bit, but what you cannot do is take the quarters, that said, last four quarters and then just extrapolate the evolution over the last quarters into the future. That would bring it too far. (Source: KBC Q1 2017 earnings call)

Insurance income can be broken down in two categories: life and non-life (also called P&C). Non-life product sales are strong due to a good commercial performance in all major product lines and price increases.

More important, the year-to-date profitability of the P&C business is extremely high compared to the last few years and to European peers. Profitability is measured by the combined ratio which is calculated by taking the sum of incurred losses and expenses divided by earned premiums. A low combined ratio is the result of better operating performances. KBC has been able to decrease it to such low level thanks to low technical charges and thus we consider this achievement as not sustainable.

It (the combined ratio) will increase and it will clearly increase to a more normal level. You know that our target is below 95%. (Source: KBC Q1 2017 earnings call)

Sales of life insurance products are under pressure because guaranteed interest products are not attractive anymore. Indeed, the company keeps reducing its guaranteed interest offered on these products which will not attract customers. In the meantime, unit-linked products sales are stable.

Guaranteed interest products provide a minimum yield to the policyholder; therefore investment risk is borne by the insurance company. With the implementation of stricter capital rules, insurance companies have developed unit-linked products. Unit-linked products are insurance policy in which the policyholders get all the benefits of traditional insurance products (tax, savings...) but bear the investment risk.

Unfortunately, we cannot explain why unit-linked products have not gained traction whereas most of the European insurers (Axa (OTCQX:AXAHF), Generali (OTCPK:ARZGF), Allianz (OTCQX:ALIZF)…) are quite successful to shift their mix from guaranteed interest products towards unit-linked products.

The company benefits also from other inflated revenues. During the second quarter of 2017, the net result from marking financial instruments to fair value is inflated by € 73M mark-to-market gain resulting from the Czech koruna de-pegging. The Czech central bank has abandoned its policy of pegging its value to the euro which has led to a strong appreciation of the Czech Koruna. Net realized result from available-for-sale assets is also enjoying good market conditions (strong equity markets and decreasing interest rates). Finally, other net income was € 124M during the first-half of 2017 whereas the company estimates a normal run rate of € 50M per quarter (The first quarter has benefited from the settlement of an old legal file).

KBC's Cost income ratio is already at 54.5% for the first-half of 2017 whereas the company targets a cost income ratio below 54% in 2020. We think that reaching this target will be difficult. Indeed, according to our calculations (see below), a cost income ratio of 54% applied to 2020 company-guided revenues implies an increase in operating costs of just € 256M (a 1.6% CAGR for the period). However, the company is committed to investing € 1.5B in the business, of which € 1B will be booked as operating expenses.

Therefore it means that KBC needs to deliver approximately € 750M of costs savings in order to be in line with its 54% cost income ratio objective. We think that it is a real challenge, especially considering that its cost structure is already lean and well optimized.

For information, 64% of the € 1.5B investment will be dedicated to strategic transformation and regulatory programs, thus it will not bring additional revenues. The remaining 36% will be dedicated to strategic growth (especially in Ireland) which will be the main driver of growth.

Finally, impairments are the last point that we consider in our earnings analysis. Similar to all European banks, KBC has enjoyed a very benign credit environment which is probably the result of the ECB monetary policy. Indeed, lower rates reduce annuity payment (less interest to pay); therefore it helps borrowers to pay their liabilities when they are due. Moreover, some banks booked large provisions following post-crisis years and they were able to release them with the improving macro-conditions. KBC is one of them. They have booked large provisions in Ireland but with housing price increases and strong economic growth, they are now able to release them. They guide for € 160M/200M provision releases coming from Ireland in 2017. They have respectively released € 50M and € 87M during the first and second quarter of 2017.

For all the reasons mentioned previously, we believe that the sustainable ROE of KBC is meaningfully lower. We have tried to build a P&L which is more sustainable (not inflated by unsustainable items) under the assumption that the global environment will not deteriorate.

In this scenario, the company generates an ROE of 13% but we want to highlight that this scenario remains optimistic because we still consider gains resulting from financial instruments at fair value (through P&L) and from available-for-sale assets. Moreover, we still consider an elevated level of fee and commission income (clients remain invested in equities). Finally, we consider a cost of risk of 25 bps which is still far below the average 2009/2016 of 70 bps.

Regulations will hit hard

Basel IV and IFRS9 are two new regulations that will hurt banking institutions. IFRS9 requires companies to book provisions on loans based on estimates of possible future credit losses. As a consequence, banks will book provisions as soon as a credit is delivered to a client. We posit that banks with very low credit costs (assuming a similar business mix over time) will have to provision further. KBC is one of them, thus potentially they could be asked to provision more than competitors, with a negative impact on profitability. This regulation will become effective in 2018.

Basel IV is a hot topic right now. The Basel committee should have already published a guideline but the lack of consensus among the different European countries has resulted in a postponing of the final decision. Indeed, the differences between the different banking systems make the impact of decisions uneven among the different countries. We might hope for a final decision before the end of the year. The most divergent point is the output floor. The output floor is the ratio between the RWA (risk-weighted assets) computed with internal models and the RWA based on the standard method. Indeed, the Basel committee wants to implement a 75% output floor in order to harmonize the risk-weights across the sector and reduce the dependence of banks to internal models. However, some countries such as France and the Netherlands are against such a level of output floor because their banks rely on heavily on the internal model. They have developed internal models because their historical low level of loan losses allows them to reduce the risk weight of their portfolio versus the standard method. Moreover, this lower level of loan losses on mortgage is sustainable because banks benefit from a sort of guarantee in these countries (e.g.: Crédit Logement in France). KBC is among the most vulnerable under Basel IV because the group uses extensively its internal model (94% of its portfolio) and has low risk portfolios (mortgage mainly).

Is there an impact on capital position?

As of the end of the first semester 2017, KBC has a solid capital position with a CET1 ratio of 15.7%. This ratio compares favorably to the minimum capital requirements of 11.4% (including a pillar 2 guidance of 1%) required by the ECB and the National Bank of Belgium. The group targets a different level of capital which is built in the following way. They start with the median CET1 from peers which is 13.6%, they add an extra 1% for the larger impact of Basel IV and an extra 2% for M&A. As a result, KBC targets a 16.6% CET1 ratio before the implementation of Basel IV and 13.6% afterwards (the group considers an impact of 300 bps). This target does not constraint the dividend policy but is a threshold to reach before additional capital distribution.

Assuming that Basel IV reduces the capital from 15.7% to 12.7% (as guided by the management), we are already below the targeted position of 13.6%. Then, we have to consider the impact of IFRS9. According to the EBA, the CET1 should decrease by an average of 45 bps. Subtracting 45 bps, we obtain a CET1 of 12.25% which is above the minimum requirement but below the company target of 13.6%. As a result, the dividend is not at risk but KBC will not pay an exceptional dividend as it was rumored in the past.

Conclusion

KBC is a high-quality bank enjoying a strong market position in attractive markets. The market has fully recognized its potential as highlighted by the strong outperformance over 5 years and 1 year (respectively +274% and +23% versus the Stoxx 600). As a consequence, the valuation is stretched but was supported by a strong ROE. Our analysis suggests that the profitability is above its normalized level which should be the basis supporting the valuation. As a consequence, we think that the multiple will not expand further (assuming resilient economic conditions). Finally, new regulation is coming and KBC will be more affected than peers; therefore it might be the right moment to reduce the exposure to this quality company to avoid the combination of stricter regulation, high valuation and “pressured” profitability.

