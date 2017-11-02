Approach Resources' (AREX) CEO Ross Craft on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 2, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Suzanne Ogle - Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Ross Craft - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Qingming Yang - President & Chief Operating Officer

Sergei Krylov - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Irene Haas - Imperial Capital, LLC

Philip Stuart - Scotia Howard Weil

Suzanne Ogle

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for taking time to join our call. With me this morning are Ross Craft, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Qingming Yang, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Sergei Krylov, Chief Financial Officer.

After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. The company’s earnings release and conference call presentation slides that the management will refer to during our prepared remarks can be downloaded from our Investor Relations section of our website.

Please note that management’s remarks and the answers to questions include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these risks is on Slide 2 and in the company’s earnings release. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures management refers to and the applicable GAAP measures can be found in the company’s earnings release on the non-GAAP financial information page of the company’s website and at the end of the company’s earnings presentation.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ross Craft.

Ross Craft

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us this morning. I will open with an update on the progress we’re making executing our strategy, including last night’s announcement of a bolt-on acquisition adjacent to our Pangea West acreage. I will then talk about some of the things we’re doing that are driving well performance. Qingming will provide an update on operations, and Sergei will then review financial results. I will finish up with a review of the asset acquisition and Q&A.

The asset acquisition represents an important step as we work toward value realization and executing our strategy of disciplined capital efficiencies, low-cost operations and return-focused development.

Slide 4 covers the highlights of the bolt-on acquisition. When we think about how to be successful in this dynamic landscape, value creation, we’re thinking about – in value creation, we’re thinking about where to efficiently deploy capital, that’s important. We believe our in-depth knowledge in the Southern Midland Basin gives us a competitive advantage.

On Slide 6, you can see our 14-year history in the basin. Since entering the basin, we have drilled over 750 wells, approximately 75% of these wells are vertical gas wells. At the end of the third quarter 2017, we have 178 producing horizontal wells and nine wells waiting on completion. We believe our operational efficiency, reservoir management, geological expertise gives us an edge in maximizing the value of our acquired assets.

Our emphasis for the remainder of the year and 2018 will be continued focus on four strategic elements, which we believe make a critical difference in delivering performance and returns for our shareholders through this cycles.

First, cost discipline and productivity gains that optimize working capital. Second, focus on core of our geographical footprint. Third, take a strategic discipline long-term approach to mergers and acquisitions that are creative and will add to operating profit and fuel balance growth. Fourth, make the best use of our infrastructure and improve – and to improve well performance, lower capital intensity and provide operational flexibility.

Turning to Slide 8, you will see the average producing rate of the third quarter wells are tracking at 700 MBoe type curve.

Slide 9 compares 2007 completions by quarter to the 700 MBoe type curve. We adjusted our completion design in early 2015 and since then have been incorporating tighter stage spacing increased proppant loading. The results have been encouraging with an average well outperforming the 7000 MBoe type curve.

You can see the collective results on Slide 10. Importantly, we are concentrating our return-focused completions. Since 2015, we have achieved approximately 37% performance improvements and a 11% reduction in D&C costs. At this point, we believe we have reached the pinnacle of our completion design. Further enhancement of improved reservoir recoveries is most likely from the use of combination of nanoparticles and blended surfactants, along with secondary gas injection.

Finally, on Slide 12, you’ll see a graph that demonstrates the uniqueness of our asset base and the low capital intensity that is required for maintenance. As a result, we can better utilize cash flow. From February 2016 forward, you can see the decline is virtually flat.

As can be seen on the slide, it is – on a slide is the impact of our gas production in September caused by Hurricane Harvey. Due to our large-scale infrastructure system that supplies gas with – to the majority of our Wolfcamp wells. Our oil production during this disruption was not significantly impacted.

Due to our gas loop system, we were able to divert, inject over 300 million cubic feet of gas back into Wolfcamp formation by temporarily converting 20 horizontal wells into injection wells, allowing us to continue to produce majority of our horizontal wells during this disruption. This injection period allowed us to gain important injection data, which will be used in designing our secondary gas injection program.

We see this as a distinct advantage over other producers with steeper declines that will require higher level of capital to maintain their production.

With that, I’ll turn the call over Qingming.

Qingming Yang

Thanks, Ross, and good morning, everyone. I will start with Slide 13 and provide a summary of our operating activities and results for the third quarter 2017. Our production totaled 11.5,000 Boe per day. Production for the third quarter 2017 was 61% liquids and 39% gas.

During the third quarter, we drilled one horizontal well in the Wolfcamp B bench and we completed two horizontal wells: one well in the Wolfcamp B bench and one well in the Wolfcamp C bench. Two wells completed this quarter are outperforming a 700,000 Boe type curve.

At September 30, 2017, we had nine horizontal wells waiting on completion. As you can say, we have a solid inventory of drilled, but uncompleted wells that provide agility to respond to changes in the commodity price environment.

On Slide 14, you see our infrastructure system. When we design to the system, our objectives were twofold, cost savings and operational flexibility. Quarter-after-quarter, we save the cost benefit when we deliver best-in-class lease operating expense. This quarter, operational flexibility is a benefit that stands out.

During Hurricane Harvey, where we’re able to leverage the functionality of the system and significantly demarcated the effect of the shuttings, curtailment and high line pressure by using our gas lid system to continue to produce oil from certain wells, limiting the impact to only approximately 500 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

On Slide 16 through Slide 17, you see that, we operate with a mindset of continued cost improvement and CapEx optimization. During commodity prices downturn, most operators are quick to reduce cost. However, when commodity prices recover, almost all the cost of savings most operators achieved evaporates immediately as we wait on this over most of 2017.

As you can see from this slide, the philosophy of cost discipline is part of our DNA, and we have continually driven down cost through the cycle. As Ross mentioned earlier, we have successfully evaluated and executed a bolt-on producing property acquisition. We will continue to look for strategic opportunities to be added into our asset portfolio by taking advantage of our loaded space and low-cost operating expertise.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to our CFO, Sergei Krylov, who will review our financial results.

Sergei Krylov

Thanks, Qingming, and good morning, everyone. We had another strong quarter, as we continue to focus on improving margins. We positioned ourselves to be able to take advantage of improving commodity prices, and so a 13% improvement in our unhedged cash margin.

Staying focused on cost discipline, we’ll continue to maintain our best-in-class lease operating expense. Third quarter lease operating expense of $4.16 per Boe was at the low-end of our guidance target. Additionally, we had a 25% year-over-year reduction in interest expense that was redeployed for the development of our assets.

Third quarter revenue of $25.6 million was up 8% year-over-year, due to improvement in average realized commodity prices. Third quarter EBITDAX totaled $13.8 million, up 7% over prior quarter. Production and ad valorem taxes averaged $1.71 per Boe, and represented 7.1% of oil, NGL and gas sales.

Exploration costs were $0.09 per Boe. Total general and administrative costs averaged $6 per Boe, including cash G&A of $4.75 per Boe. G&A averaged $15.88 per Boe and interest expense totaled $5.3 million. Benefiting from the exchange transactions completed in the first quarter of this year and the resulting decrease in interest expense and increased revenue, net loss for the quarter was $8.5 million, an 8% improvement year-over-year, or $0.10 per diluted share.

Excluding the unrealized loss in the third quarter on commodity derivatives of $3 million, our – on an adjusted basis, our net loss totaled $6.5 million, or $0.08 per diluted share.

Capital expenditures for the quarter totaled $7.9 million and consisted of $7.1 million for drilling and completion activities, $0.6 million for infrastructure projects and equipment, and $0.2 million for acreage extensions. Third quarter realized prices, excluding the impact of hedges totaled $23.7 – $0.65 per Boe, an 8% increase year-over-year.

Turning to Slide 18, our hedge book for 2017 covers roughly 80% of expected fourth quarter production. We recently added additional oil hedges for the first quarter of 2018, and continued to monitor the market for additional hedge opportunities.

Finally, on Slide 19, we summarize our financial position. At September 30, 2017, we had a $1 billion senior secured revolving credit facility with a $325 million borrowing base and commitment amount.

At June 30, 2017, our liquidity totaled approximately $32.7 million. We’re in compliance with all of our covenants and we’re currently in the process of completing our semi-annual borrowing base redetermination. The lead bank under our credit facility has recommended to the other lenders that our borrowing base be maintained at the current level of $325 million.

I will now turn the call back over to Ross.

Ross Craft

Okay, thanks, Sergei. This acquisition that we announced last night checks all the boxes on our list in terms of synergy. It is a complementary fit allowing pursuant to integration of operations. It reduces leverage and is accretive to earnings and cash flow. And as we have discussed previously, the Pangea West acreage has the highest oil cut in our asset base.

As we have discussed in the second quarter call, we completed one A bench well in Pangea West there utilizing nanoparticles reduced stage spacing and increased proppant loading. The well has been producing for over 180 days with the average oil rate of 267 barrels of oil per day since completion.

We are encouraged with the early results of our enhanced completions and we’ll apply similar completion techniques to future wells in this area. Approach has consistently demonstrated the value enhancing competitiveness of strict capital discipline, low-cost operations, full-cycle returns, focused management.

So the renewed interest focus – industry focus on this topic is refreshing to us. Our credentials has a disciplined oil and gas operator precedes the industry’s recent interest in this topic. In 2015, as we assumed – as we assessed the commodity price decline, we were the first public company that’s been drilling, because we did not believe that growth at any cost was responsible way to deliver shareholder value.

We are delivering on our priorities and continuing to build momentum. Our operation team continues to be able to generate value from asset whose value is underappreciated by the market. Even with deferred wells, we will still meet the low-end of our production guidance. This is a testament of our teamed assets – of our team and assets. We will continue to focus on improving the balance sheet, controlling things that we have control over as commodity prices recover.

Now call over to questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. I will now open up for questions. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Irene Haas of Imperial Capital. Your line is open.

Irene Haas

Hey, good morning. Congratulations on the acquisition. My question is for Ross. I mean, you mentioned that during the storm you guys actually reinject the gap back into a number of horizontal wells. This is really interesting, the first to actually kind of go through this particular exercise and some of the implication, can this be kind of executed more on a full-scale basis for either reservoir maintenance, or would it have sort of implication on your future of production makes in terms of making a little oil there. Just more color on this, please?

Ross Craft

Yes. We have done this in the past through various downturns, such as when DCP has gone down for maintenance, we injected in a various – in a few horizontal wells. But nothing to the scale. This was a long-term duration as Hurricane Harvey impact was over about a two-week period, if not longer.

So because of our infrastructure, our gas lift infrastructure, it allows us the flexibility. We knew we could inject into the Wolfcamp formation with the gas lift system. We’d already proven that But we’ve never really injected this much gas into – we take 20 wells to do it in and never really injected this much.

What we saw from the injection profile and offset well was very encouraging. Obviously, we have a long ways to go, but if you look at the advancements being made in gas – miscible gas injection back into all these shale reservoirs, we believe that with a combination of our infrastructure system and with the way the wells are set up that this will have merit down the road.

The good news about this was, because we were injecting over a longer period of time, the data we were able to collect will pay dividends, as we design a secondary type injection program for this bill. It’s way too early to determine what true impacts we’re going to see off of it. I will say that the impacts on a BOE basis for the wells affected by this injection were all positive.

So as we design and further test this injection, I believe, you’ll see it to be a common practice. And hopefully, over the next few years, so we’ll be able to give more color to the injection process and results.

Irene Haas

Thanks.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Philip Stuart of Scotia Howard Weil. Your line is open.

Philip Stuart

Good morning, guys. I apologize, if some of this was covered in the prepared remarks. I was a little late getting on the call. But when you talked about that that well that you completed earlier this year in Pangea West and with it being oil there, how did – how is that well performing relative to the 700 MBoe type curve?

Sergei Krylov

That well is, right now is exceeding the 700 MBoe type curve, 180 days into production. The beauty about that well was, it didn’t have a high IP rate, but the – oil production actually has been holding very consistent in that well. And so, when you look at over 180 days, the well is – the oil production is increasing, or it’s not increasing, but it’s holding in there.

The EUR projection for this well as far as the oil portion is over 54% of the EUR. So it definitely work by reducing spacing. But as far as the nanoparticles, we pumped into this well. It’s still a bit early to tell that the nanoparticles are significantly impacting this production like it is, but we are confident that it’s helping.

The beauty about this – this is by far the best well over in Pangea West area. This bolt-on acquisition, as you may recall, is adjacent to our Pangea West property. So, taking this enhanced completion approach on all future wells in this area, I think, you’re going to see some positive results from it.

Philip Stuart

Okay, that’s helpful. And then what are the near-term plans for the acquisition acreage? And were there any DUCS on the average that you acquired?

Ross Craft

The near-term plans are we’re going to – we have some options, we’re evaluating it right now and we plan on executing several of these options over the next month or so. There was no DUCS on this. It’s pretty much of a PDP setup right now with a lot of option acreage on it.

Philip Stuart

Okay. And then the 35,000 net acres you all just have to go and try and re-lease that acreage once it’s passed its expirations, or what’s going to be kind of the process there?

Ross Craft

Well, it’s kind of – what is typical for this area, a 180-day continuous drilling flaws in the lease, we still have time on that. And so we’re evaluating our options right now, obviously, trying to get a rig in there and get the thing held is one of the options. So we’ll be evaluating that. And looking at, there’s a wellbore out there looking at possibly doing something with that wellbore as well.

Philip Stuart

Okay. And how many wells would you need to drill and complete to hold that acreage?

Ross Craft

To hold, you just have to drill one well over 180 days.

Philip Stuart

Okay. All right. That’s really helpful. I appreciate the color, guys.

Suzanne Ogle

Actually that would be Ross Craft. But I think we already covered closing remarks.

Ross Craft

Yes, I mean, I’d say, we appreciate everybody’s taking time to listen to the call. Obviously, this quarter, we had several impacts. The Hurricane Harvey impact was prime and it affected everyone. But we also gained some valuable information on our testing of gas injection. We also gained valuable information on our completion techniques.

We also executed our plan, which was to go out and look at complimentary bolt-on acquisitions. I think, looking forward, we’re still going to be under the mindset, which we’ve always been, the capital discipline is key. We’ve always been into that mindset.

We still continue to look at mergers and acquisitions and – with a very special focus. And we still will maintain our properties under this low-price environment with minimal drilling like we have done in the past within cash flow. I think from all of that, I think, you can see a track record of what we’ve said we do, we’ve done, and we’ll continue to do.

With that, thank you all, and look forward to talking to you next quarter.

