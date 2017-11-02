Quick Take On Symantec Q2 FY2018 Earnings And More

These Routers are probably also included in the consumer security segment.

This article sums up my take on Symantec’s (SYMC) Q2 FY2018 earnings report.

These are the main highlights:

Symantec missed non-GAAP EPS expectations by posting a $0.40 non-GAAP EPS vs $0.43 expectations. This was very surprising in as much as Symantec’s non-GAAP numbers are very reliant on a host of cash charges.

Symantec’s non-GAAP EPS adjustments remain incredibly high. During the quarter, it ignored a further $116 million in cash costs (beyond other non-GAAP adjustments like stock-based compensation or intangible amortization).

Also amazing is what’s happening to stock-based compensation. During the quarter it recognized $176 million in stock-based compensation. That’s 13.9% of revenues right there. It also represented 99.4% of Symantec’s operating cash flow during Q2 FY2018 . Said another way, the entire operating cash flow Symantec now generates is there only because Symantec is paying employees with stock.

. Said another way, Symantec also guided for the outrageous stock compensation to continue going forward. It guided for stock-based compensation amounting to 13% of revenues during Q3 FY2018 and 13% for FY2018 as a whole.

Symantec reduced its FY2018 non-GAAP EPS guidance by $0.13, from $1.79-$1.89 to $1.79 to $1.89. Part of this was due to the PKI divestiture, as I had warned.

Symantec guided Q3 FY2018 non-GAAP EPS below consensus. Consensus stood at $0.51 and Symantec guided for $0.42-$0.46.

Symantec also lowered its operating cash flow guidance to $800-$1,000 million from $1,000-$1,200 million. While Symantec can manufacture non-GAAP EPS, it cannot manufacture cash. The result is that its operating cash flow has been contracting much faster than non-GAAP EPS (which has actually been growing). A large part of the cut was down to the PKI divestiture, as I had warned.

Of note, with operating cash flow guidance dropping quickly and stock-based compensation exploding, we can safely say that nearly all the operating cash flow is coming from paying employees with shares. Moreover, since Symantec then turns around and buys back shares, it's like the operating cash flow never really existed to begin with. However, given Symantec's deteriorating financial profile, I wouldn't expect Symantec to buy back shares for much longer (it still has a $800 million authorization to do so).

Norton continued its structural decline. In the conference call, Symantec claimed this decline slowed to -3% year-on-year (from -3.5% during Q2 FY2018). However, something can be amiss here. Symantec launched the Norton Core Router during Q2 FY2018, and nowhere is there an indication of how this was accounted for. Hardware sales can easily muddle the numbers, even if they'll have intrinsically lower margins in the future.

Symantec is not growing when accounting for the acquisition effects. Revenues were flat for the Enterprise segment and were up 1% for the Consumer segment, when accounting for those effects. Now, remember, Symantec has been acquiring fast-growing businesses (Blue Coat, Lifelock). Those businesses would inflate this measure even with acquisition adjustments. Yet, their growth only keeps the whole stagnant. What does this mean? It means the legacy businesses are still contracting, be it on the Enterprise side, be it on the consumer side.

. Revenues were flat for the Enterprise segment and were up 1% for the Consumer segment, when accounting for those effects. Now, remember, Symantec has been acquiring fast-growing businesses (Blue Coat, Lifelock). Those businesses would inflate this measure even with acquisition adjustments. Yet, their growth only keeps the whole stagnant. What does this mean? It means , be it on the Enterprise side, be it on the consumer side. The lack of any organic growth, even when acquiring growth businesses, might lead to a negative move on Symantec’s credit ratings. Moody's already has warned about the possibility earlier this year.

It doesn’t stop here, however. There’s something truly befuddling in Symantec’s report…

The $68 Million Payoff

Buried in Symantec’s cash flow statement is this oddity (red highlight is mine):

So, it seems Symantec paid off a dissenting shareholder to the tune of $68 million? What was this? I couldn’t find mention of it elsewhere. Of course, when the 10-Q comes out there might be further clarification. But, for now, this is extremely odd.

I did find a “dissenting shareholder.” He was submitting a proposal to be included in the proxy materials for Symantec’s annual meeting. Symantec was requesting the SEC’s approval to have it removed, but then the shareholder itself had it removed and thus Symantec removed its SEC request.

Could this have been it?

The proposal was innocuous enough if you ask me. It just asked for further minority shareholder representation, as follows:

Symantec ultimately approved changes to its bylaws which mirrored some of the proposal to some extent. The shareholder thus removed his proposal, while commenting (emphasis in red is mine) …

Could this have been the dissenting shareholder? Could a person putting in this proposal and removing it have been awarded $68 million while apparently holding just over $2,000 in stock over a year?

It boggles the mind. There ought to be further clarification on what happened here, and why.

Conclusion

The above developments mean the short thesis remains the same. Symantec is still a company whose main and most profitable segment is in decline, and yet trades at high growth valuation multiples. This is obfuscated by the continued reliance on non-GAAP measures to ignore cash costs – even as operating cash flow continues to suffer.

To the earnings update, we also have to add the extreme oddity of that $68 million shareholder payoff.