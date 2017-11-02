AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Q4 2017 Earnings Call

November 02, 2017 8:30 am ET

Executives

Keri P. Mattox - AmerisourceBergen Corp.

Steven H. Collis - AmerisourceBergen Corp.

Tim G. Guttman - AmerisourceBergen Corp.

Analysts

Eric W. Coldwell - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Lisa C. Gill - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Robert Patrick Jones - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

George Hill - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Kevin Caliendo - Needham & Co. LLC

Charles Rhyee - Cowen & Co. LLC

Brian Gil Tanquilut - Jefferies LLC

John W. Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Ricky R. Goldwasser - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

David M. Larsen - Leerink Partners LLC

Glen Santangelo - Deutsche Bank

Eric Percher - Nephron Research LLC

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the AmerisourceBergen Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time your telephone lines are in a listen-only mode. Later there will be an opportunity for questions-and-answers with instructions given at that time. And, as a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference call over to your host, Vice President, Corporate and Investor Relations, Keri Mattox. Please go ahead.

Keri P. Mattox - AmerisourceBergen Corp.

Thank you. Good morning, and thank you all for joining us for this conference call to discuss the AmerisourceBergen fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter and full year financial results. I'm Keri Mattox, Vice President, Corporate and Investor Relations for AmerisourceBergen; and joining me today are Steve Collis, Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer; and Tim Guttman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

On today's call we also will be discussing non-GAAP financial measures which we use to assess the underlying performance of our business. The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are provide in today's press release as well as on our website. During this conference call we will also make forward-looking statements about our business and financial expectations on an adjusted non-GAAP basis, including but not limited to, EPS, operating margin and income taxes.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and change. AmerisourceBergen assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, and this call cannot be rebroadcast without the express permission of the company. We remind you that there are uncertainties and risks that could cause our future actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. For a discussion of key risk factors and other cautionary statements and assumptions, we refer you to our SEC filings, including our most recent Form 10-K and to today's press release.

I would also like to remind you that we have posted a slide presentation to accompany this morning's press release. You can find it at the investors page of our website, amerisourcebergen.com.

You'll have an opportunity to ask questions after today's remarks by management. We do ask that you limit your question to one per participant in order for us to get to as many participants and inquiries as we can within the hour.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Steve. Steve?

Steven H. Collis - AmerisourceBergen Corp.

Thank you, Keri, and good morning, everyone. I am pleased to discuss our fourth quarter and full fiscal year results, as well as AmerisourceBergen's continued execution. Revenues were up 4% to $39 billion for the quarter and 4% to $153 billion for the full year. And our adjusted diluted EPS was $1.33 for the fourth quarter and $5.88 for the full year, an increase of 2% and 5% respectively compared to the previous fiscal year periods. We are proud of this execution and performance, especially against a backdrop of an ever involving healthcare landscape. Along those lines, I want to take a moment to again thank our amazing team of 20,000 associates for their dedication, execution and performance this year.

Specifically, I am so proud of the way our entire team worked very seamlessly, collaboratively and tirelessly through some of the worst hurricanes in recent history. I was just recently in Houston to meet with our associates there. I saw firsthand how our preparedness and rapid action in Houston, as well as in Florida, Puerto Rico and elsewhere, ensured that our associates and their families were safe, and that we were able to continue to operate to deliver products and services and to ensure access to critical, sometimes life-saving, treatments for patients.

Due to the preventative steps and comprehensive preparations of our operations team, I'm also happy to report that none of our AmerisourceBergen facilities sustained material damage. It is our associates who continue to go above and beyond every day for AmerisourceBergen for our customers, and importantly for the patients who need their medical treatments. Our associates help shape our culture, power our corporate transformation and are driving our growth, so, sincere thank you.

Before I continue my commentary this morning, I do want to take a few moments to discuss something that is critically important to AmerisourceBergen and that affects all of us. Opioid and the rising levels of their abuse. AmerisourceBergen understands and appreciates the enormity of this challenge, both for the healthcare industry and for the country more broadly. And we are mobilized to address it. We are working diligently at ABC collaboratively across our industry with other distributors in HDA and very closely with legislators, policymakers and regulatory agencies to monitor and stop suspicious orders and minimize and deter diversion.

In addition to reporting and stopping orders determine to be suspicious, we are also provide daily reports about the quantity, type and receiving pharmacies of every single order of controlled substances we distribute through regulatory and enforcement professionals.

Additionally, along with our partner Walgreen's we've expanded the safe medication disposal kiosks, take-back program and our Good Neighbor Pharmacy's safe drive disposal program in conjunction with the national DEA prescription drug takeback day.

AmerisourceBergen Foundation is also actively working to support a broader range of educational programs. AmerisourceBergen takes very seriously our role in the supply chain, and our responsibility to patients. Getting FDA approved drugs from pharmaceutical companies that manufacture them, to DEA registered pharmacies that dispense them, based on prescriptions written by licensed healthcare providers, we will continue to work diligently and collaboratively to address this challenge.

Now as we enter our fiscal year 2018 we believe that our consistent ability to execute and to achieve more, even in an evolving healthcare market, will continue to drive growth. We expect to increase our revenues, grow our operating income and improve our EPS. Tim will talk more about our fiscal year 2018 expectations and full financial guidance in a few minutes.

My comments today will be focused on our corporate transformation, how we are utilizing our scale and expertise to maximize our portfolio, and how AmerisourceBergen will drive value to fiscal year 2018 and beyond.

Let me start with a bit of context and background. First, and very importantly, we continue to believe that AmerisourceBergen has a solid differentiated platform, one that sets us apart from others in the industry. We have a fast growing base of strategic (7:26) customers. We offer the most innovative services and solutions. We are the undeniable leader in specialty product distribution and services, and we have a proven track record of successful financial stewardship.

AmerisourceBergen's strong platform supports growth for our customers and ultimately enhances patient access to quality healthcare. The AmerisourceBergen platform also enables us to execute in an ever changing healthcare environment. We all know there are challenges in healthcare today, but we also see significant opportunities. Healthcare is a critical, integral and growing part of the U.S. economy, and AmerisourceBergen has strategically focused its business on the U.S. pharmaceutical market.

IMS expects a greater than 5% annual growth rate over the next five years for the U.S. pharmaceutical market and AmerisourceBergen expects to outpace that growth due to our strong customer base and leadership in Specialties. An aging U.S. patient population continues to demand the support of pharmaceutical intervention which can ultimately help control overall healthcare costs. The path line of innovative new specialty drugs is robust and growing especially in oncology and a fine opportunity to highlight (8:47). We believe that patient access to healthcare coverage will continue, especially with a healthy economy and higher employment numbers as a driving factor.

So how is AmerisourceBergen positioned to seize these opportunities? How will we drive value and growth in fiscal year 2018 and beyond? Most importantly, our corporate transformation is key. And we have made substantial progress on these efforts since we first unveiled them in June. In fact, many of the new leaders coming into key positions as we transform the business are coming from within AmerisourceBergen. It is a source of pride and very gratifying to me to see the realization of our succession planning efforts as strong internal candidates are successfully promoted to new management roles.

These new managers are being so well received internally and externally by associates, our customers and suppliers. To me this is a great validation that our talent development pipeline is proving very effective. The focus on developing our team and our transformation overall, shows that we are customer focused. We are evolving our business to provide both our upstream manufacturer customers and our downstream provider customers with a seamless integrated experience that makes it easier for them to not only do business with AmerisourceBergen, but to run their business day-to-day.

We are continuing to reshape our business units for maximize efficiency and a streamlined approach. We have organized into two primary segments, first, Pharmaceutical Distribution and Strategic Global Sourcing, and second, Global Commercialization Services and Animal Health that are integrated, collaborative and optimized.

Just last month, we gathered more than 500 AmerisourceBergen associates in Dallas for our One Future Transformation meeting. And I can tell you, enthusiasm, support and energy was impressive. This group, as well as countless other working groups and associates across all of AmerisourceBergen, is dedicated to being part of the solution and actively participating in our corporate transformation. It's a hands on process, and importantly it's our corporate strategy that is driving the changes to our structure.

We are excited to keep moving our transformation forward and to provide you with ongoing updates. In short, we are one AmerisourceBergen, and we are positioned to strategically, dynamically and successfully address today's healthcare market forces, and work seamlessly with our customers to capitalize on its opportunities.

Now on to answer the second question I posed a few moments ago. How will we drive value and growth in fiscal year 2018 and beyond? First, we will leverage scale with our corporate transformation and evolved business model. AmerisourceBergen has a differentiated go-to-market strategy, one that is illustrated by our fast (11:55) growing customer base and strategic sourcing initiatives. We are proud of our focus on creating a seamless integrated experience that supports our customers and accelerates their growth as well as our own. And we are more integrated across our portfolio businesses than ever before. We're making huge strides in our integrated business development efforts, reaching best practices, best business practices in human and animal health and leveraging our full breadth of experience and expertise to establish AmerisourceBergen as the leader in new areas of innovation.

For example, we're really at the forefront of the commercialization and successful launch of ground breaking center gene (12:38) therapies, as we see this as a compelling future growth opportunity.

Next, we will enhance access as we deliver on our responsibility to create healthcare futures. We continue to be the undisputed leader in Specialty, where we offer one of the industry's broadest ranges of clinical trial support, consulting and commercialization services, data analytics and specialty product distribution.

We are successfully growing our customers' share-of-wallet driving increased compliance and rebalancing customer contracts to better effect today's products mix. We are deepening our relationship with manufacturers and evolving how we work with them. At our recent ThinkLive manufacturer summit in October, we heard from our manufacturers that our services, data, and analytics are invaluable and they want to expand how they work with us. We're supporting their growth and ultimately enhancing patient access to critical medical treatments. And we are building on our own internal expertise and experience.

Success at AmerisourceBergen is not just that our businesses do well. It's that our businesses work together to collectively achieve so much more than they could separately. It's our Pharmaceutical Distribution group working with MWI Animal Health to optimize warehouse management systems and increase overnight distribution efficiency to about 20,000 distribution veterinary practices. At MWI also working with our IT team, to launch the next generation of its innovative e-commerce platform which is growing at two times the businesses organic growth rate.

Third, we will drive performance and execute with our powerful corporate culture. AmerisourceBergen continues to deliver increased efficiency and effectiveness. Our automated distribution center network now includes five of the seven state of the art DCs and we expect to bring the last two on-line in the next few months. And our near-term technology investments in new innovative systems are reshaping our business and how our customers interact with ABC while best positioning us to deliver value over the long-term.

The ABC order platform has been launched and is being held as a quantum leap forward in inventory management and ease of ordering for our independent community pharmacy customers. We are rolling out Fusion at a Lash Group which is a dramatically changing the way, and importantly, the speed at which we facilitate patient prior authorization, and reimbursement approvals from our manufacturer customers.

We also have key systems implementation underway for (15:19). And as I mentioned, are launching the next generation e-commerce platform for MWI Animal Health. Of course, key to driving performance and execution is the team. As I mentioned earlier, I truly believe that we have the best associates in the industry. The talent, dedication and expertise of our people are our greatest assets, and one of the very best things about working at AmerisourceBergen.

And fourth, we will continue to build advantage to drive growth and deliver value to shareholders. We have a long history of successful financial stewardship at AmerisourceBergen building on their proven ability to deliver value is the key corporate goal. We have forged some of the most strategic and longstanding customer partnerships in the industry. Our strong customer base provides a substantial foundation, but also a platform for growth as we capture new volume and business, like Walgreen's, (16:16) and Rite Aid.

Finally, we have bolstered advantage through (16:21) strategic M&A and we'll continue to evaluate compelling opportunities in the future as we are open to making best-in-class, first-in-class value driving acquisitions, as we expand our strategic footprint.

In summary, AmerisourceBergen is strong. We are evolving, we are growing, and we are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. Our associates are the main tie (16:44) to volunteer organizations of their choice. Our team is working in our local communities and our foundation is growing in size and supporting a broader range of critical programs. At AmerisourceBergen we think, plan and act strategically to accomplish our corporate goals, serve patients and build long-term sustainable shareholder value.

Now let me turn the call over to Tim for a more in depth look at our quarterly and full year financial results, as well as our financial guidance for fiscal year 2018. Tim?

Tim G. Guttman - AmerisourceBergen Corp.

Thanks, Steve. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I would ask that you refer to our earnings release for a complete discussion of our GAAP results and reconciliation to our adjusted results. Consistent with past quarters, my remarks will focus only on our non-GAAP adjusted financial results, and growth rates and comparisons that are made are against the prior-year quarter unless otherwise noted.

As Steve mentioned, we're very pleased with the progress we made this fiscal year, especially in several key areas such as improving generic compliance levels, resigning key customers like Express Scripts and importantly, continuing to grow our specialty distribution and services businesses. Our continued execution has allowed us to successfully navigate in what has remained a challenging healthcare environment. We are confident that our overall strategy, combined with that ability to consistently execute will enable us to drive sustainable growth.

This morning I will provide commentary in three main areas. First, I will highlight our fourth quarter consolidated and segment performance. Next, I will spend a few minutes on our fiscal 2017 full year performance. And the third area I will cover are fiscal 2018 expectations.

Let's begin with our Q4 2017 results. We finished the quarter with adjusted diluted EPS at $1.33, an increase of 2% and in-line with our expectations. As Steve highlighted, we're extremely pleased with our operations teams' comprehensive preparations and rapid coordinated response to the recent hurricanes. These efforts resulted in the safety of our associates and no major issues for our facilities. I should mention our revenues were slightly impacted from these events, including shipments from our PharMEDium facility in Sugar Land, Texas. Overall, our EPS was impacted we estimate by about $0.01.

Our consolidated revenues were $39 billion, up 4%, while having one less business day in the quarter compared to last year. We also continued unfortunately to experience a headwind from lower hepatitis C revenues this quarter, consistent with the overall U.S. market trends. As an illustration, excluding this headwind from Hep C and also adjusting for the one less business day, our revenue growth would have been 7%.

Operating income; our adjusted operating income was $471 million, up $7 million or 1.5%, with our operating margin down four basis points. As expected, we had higher operating expenses in the fourth quarter. The expected costs associated with bringing our five new distribution centers on-line dampened our operating income growth, accounting for slightly more than one-third of the OpEx increase.

Moving below the operating income line, income taxes. Our adjusted income tax rate was 32.5% for the current quarter, up some from last year. Unlike previous quarters this fiscal year, the current September quarter had an insignificant benefit from the accounting rule change regarding share-based compensation. I should also highlight that last year's September quarter had a favorable true-up adjustment for our 2016 tax expense. This caused a headwind in the current quarter of about 110 basis points on the tax rate.

Our adjusted net income decreased about 1% to $293 million, primarily as a result of the items I just covered, including the tax headwind. Our adjusted diluted share count decreased about 6.5 million shares or 3% year-over-year to 221 million shares. In the September quarter, we repurchased about $100 million worth of shares and we end the year with $790 million remaining on our current board share repurchase authorization.

Moving over to cash flow. We are extremely pleased with our Q4 free cash flow of nearly $1.3 billion, a record quarter. This was much better than we anticipated as a result of our revenue mix and also a heightened focus on our inventory levels and turns.

This finishes the review of our consolidated results. Next, let me switch and cover our segment results. Before I start, let me highlight that in conjunction with our transformation efforts and as highlighted in our press release this morning, we combined the Legacy Drug company and Legacy Specialty operating segments into a single operating segment, effective September 30, 2017. This conference call will be the last time I'll make any reference to the Specific Drug and Specialty businesses.

Additionally, we moved two of our businesses between our reportable segments. One of the businesses that moved, TheraCom distribution, a high revenue business with low margins within our consulting group and the other segment was moved to our Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment. As a result of these changes we have restated the segment results for all prior reported periods. These changes had an immaterial impact on segment operating results and will be fully highlighted in our 10-K.

With that, we can begin our review with Pharmaceutical Distribution. Total segment revenues were $3.7 billion up 4%. Legacy Drug Company had solid revenue growth up 4%; not only did this business have to lap (22:59) lower Hepatitis C revenues as we mentioned earlier, but the business continued to be disproportionately impacted from brand and generic conversions by certain large customers. As an example, the segment lost 140 basis points of revenue growth year-over-year from lower revenues associated with just the top three brand drugs that previously converted and had been holding share.

In the past, brand inflation provided a partial revenue offset to conversions. But inflation has been less impactful this year. And, I should point out with certain large customers upon conversion to the generic drug we do not always retain the prescription volume.

Our Legacy Specialty business which primarily distributes specialty drugs to physician practices continued with market leading revenue growth of just over 10% percent; notably the 15th consecutive quarter of this level of performance. Growth was driven by increased volumes especially in Oncology and to a lesser degree, in MS, Ophthalmology and Plasma. We continue to see strong volume and revenue growth from Immuno-oncology drugs due to expanded indications and overall market growth.

Segment operating income was $399 million and essentially flat. Our Legacy Specialty Group led the way with excellent growth which was offset by the expected lower contribution from the Drug company. Two items negatively impacted our Drug company business. The first item, last quarter we specifically highlighted that Q4 would have higher OpEx due primarily to the go-live dates of five distribution centers. The original go-live date for the DCs had been spring 2017 in order to coincide with the anticipated timing of the new Walgreen's Rite Aid business. Despite the deceleration of opening these DCs, the Drug company had to eventually bring the DCs online and was therefore burdened with some incremental OpEx ahead of onboarding the new business.

And the second item, our PharMEDium business experienced an increase in sequential shipping volumes in Q4, so we are pleased with their progress at increasing throughput while having best-in-class QC procedures. However, the business was still down in terms of year-over-year performance. Some of this headwind is timing related to lower demand at PharMEDium's Texas facility as a result of the Houston hurricane.

Overall, we are making progress in the Pharmaceutical Distribution services segment despite macro industry challenges. We continue to see growth in order lines shipped, including pro-generics order lines. We have an efficient modernized distribution network, and we've made key technology investments, most of which center around redefining the customer experience and enabling our customers to more effectively operate their businesses.

We can now move to the Other segment. This includes World Courier, AmerisourceBergen Consulting and MWI, businesses that focus on global commercialization services and animal health. In the quarter total revenues were a record at just under $1.5 billion up about 12%. All three businesses contributed meaningfully to the revenue growth.

World Courier had a record number of shipments in the quarter. MWI had strong volume and revenue growth, especially in Companion Animal and to a lesser degree in Production Animal. From an operating income standpoint, this group had operating income of $72 million up 8%. As a reminder, there is some seasonality in the MWI business with Q4 typically being their lowest profit quarter. Overall, we continue to be very pleased with the core fundamental of the three businesses in Other. All remain the undisputed market leaders in their effective sectors.

I'd like to now cover just a few fiscal 2017 full year consolidated financial items. Revenue; our full year growth was a solid 4%, and this includes a negative 130 basis points impact due to lower Hepatitis C revenues. Additionally, the current fiscal year had two less business days than the prior year, making for an unusual comparison. Adjusting for these two items, our overall revenue growth would have been 6.5%. As a note, in fiscal 2018, we will stay flat in terms of business days.

Our largest customer, Walgreens, represented just under 30% of our total ABC revenues. ABSG, our Legacy Specialty business, finished the year at $31.5 billion, with revenue growth of just over 10%. Another outstanding year for this business. Our adjusted operating income was almost flat for the year, ending about 1% down at a total of roughly $2 billion. Our adjusted operating margin finished at 1.32%, a decrease of six basis points.

While navigating a tough healthcare environment this year, we executed extremely well, especially in a priority area. We grew our PROGenerics business, with order lines up over 10% and made significant improvement in customer compliance rates. Unfortunately, this wasn't enough to fully offset gross profit headwinds from changes in manufacturer pricing practices and key customer renewals carried forward from fiscal 2016.

EPS; our full year adjusted diluted EPS was $5.88, up about (28:33) 5%, due to operational execution and our ability to maintain our operating income level, despite the current market environment. And our EPS benefited from a lower tax rate and reduced share count. Free cash flow, as highlighted earlier; we had an exceptionally strong finish and this resulted in fiscal 2017 free cash flow of just over $1 billion. This free cash flow number is net of the $260 million litigation payment we made at the end of September. Excluding the litigation payment, our free cash flow was about 100% of our adjusted net income. We ended the year with roughly $2.4 billion in total cash, of which $1 billion was held offshore. We enter fiscal 2018 with great financial flexibility and a strong balance sheet. Our adjusted debt leverage is well under two times, and we are well positioned to continue to invest in our business and be opportunistic if strategic opportunities present themselves.

Now let's turn to fiscal 2018 expectations. Before I start working through the specific guidance items, I will comment on three key working assumptions. First, let's start with brand manufactured drug pricing. During fiscal 2017 our brand inflation finished right at 7%, and this includes fewer price increases and at lower rates in our fourth quarter. Based on these trends as we think about fiscal 2018, we have reduced our assumption for brand inflation to 6% to 7%.

Next, generic manufactured drug pricing. Current trends indicate that the generic buy side deflation rate has not worsened, which is a positive. Our deflation rate, which is calculated specifically for our business remains stable in the high single-digit percentage range. This elevated level presents a continued headwind that we need to work to offset, primarily achieved through increasing volumes and over the long-term, optimizing our margins for brand, specialty and generic drugs.

For fiscal 2018, we are forecasting that the generic buy side deflation range will remain a negative 7% to negative 9%. And finally, the third key working assumption, we expect the contribution from generic drug launches to be relatively flat year-over-year. We can now transition to our specific guidance metrics for fiscal 2018.

Revenues; we expect consolidated revenue growth in the 7% to 9% range. This growth includes the onboarding of the Walgreens Rite Aid stores which will happen over an extended time period and finish near the end of our third fiscal quarter. From a segment standpoint, both Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other are expected to grow in the same 7% to 9% range.

Consolidated gross profit; we don't provide specific guidance on gross profit, but to repeat previous commentary, our priorities continue to be one: grow our overall PROGenerics volumes. However, we expect that fiscal 2018 will be at a slower pace than fiscal 2017. Two: continue to source generic drugs cost effectively. Three: successfully and efficiently onboard the new Rite Aid business. And four: price appropriately to receive fair compensation. As always, it's our objective that these items will help offset assumed manufacturer pricing pressures.

Consolidated operating expenses; as mentioned last quarter in fiscal 2018, we will have a mismatch of certain operating expenses such as the new DC costs and duplicate IT costs before we are fully optimized with either additional run rate revenues or expected savings from technology efficiencies. Consequently, we expect OpEx growth in the range of 4% to 6% in fiscal 2018. As always, we remain diligent in managing our OpEx and continually look for ways to streamline and gain efficiencies, which is an imperative in a rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare market.

Consolidated adjustment operating income; we expect to grow operating income between 3% and 5%. Our operating margin will be down 2 to 7 basis points primarily due to mix, meaning higher growth rates within our largest customers.

Importantly, from a segment standpoint we expect the following.

Pharmaceutical Distribution Services; we remain in the midst of our efforts to transition customer contracts to more balanced pricing to help offset lower contributions from generics. As a result, we expect the segment's operating income growth to be also between 3% and 5%. The segment will benefit from the new Walgreens Rite Aid business, however given the anticipated onboarding schedule, it's likely that only the fourth fiscal quarter will have the full benefit of all the new pharmacies.

Commercialization Services and Animal Health; this group is a key differentiator for ABC and will remain so going forward. We're projecting continued strong growth for MWI and World Courier. However, for fiscal 2018, we do expect the group's overall growth will slow to 3% to 6% due to the timing of and the expected operating expenses associated with our full Fusion implementation.

Fusion is our new technology system and our Lash consulting business. The nature of any consulting business, including one like Lash Consulting, is that it requires new contract wins each year to maintain the normal course of running and ultimately growing the business. As we forecast the year, we are building in the impact the new platform will have on our customer capacity including converting existing customers. We are projecting a more limited business ramp for Lash during this Fusion transition period.

Our Fusion system is a game changer. It is a best-in-class patient support system that will provide a significant competitive advantage for Lash, be highly valued by our manufacturer partners, and also enable a better patient experience, and because of this we are confident that our Consulting business group will ramp at the end of fiscal 2018 and return to its normal level of growth in fiscal 2019 and beyond.

Moving below the operating income line, tax rate. Our guidance assumes a full year adjusted tax rate of about 32% to 33%. This is a slightly higher tax rate versus fiscal 2017 due to one-time benefits from R&D tax credits that won't repeat in fiscal 2018, a higher mix of U.S. income, somewhat offset by continued tax initiatives.

Share repurchases; our guidance assumes modest share buybacks, generally enough to offset the dilutive impact from employee exercises. As always, we will look to be thoughtful with our capital deployment, depending on our cash flow, competing uses of cash and market conditions.

Adjusted EPS; we expect our fiscal 2018 adjusted EPS to be in the range of $5.90 to $6.15. Let me cover our adjusted EPS quarterly progression. We expect our second half of fiscal 2018 EPS growth to be much better than our first half EPS growth, due primarily to the benefit of the gradual onboarding of the Walgreens Rite Aid stores as previously discussed.

Switching to our cash flow; first, CapEx is expected to be about $325 million. Roughly 60% of this CapEx spend relates to key projects that are being carried over from fiscal 2017 and, for the most part, will be completed during fiscal 2018. The projects include the completion of two remaining distribution centers and strategic technology system investments like ABC Order, our new customer order-entry system, Fusion which we just discussed, and Nova, our new logistics system which is the backbone of our World Courier business.

Free cash flow; we expect our free cash flow, excluding nonrecurring items, for fiscal 2018 to be $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion. Revenue growth and mix between brand and generic sales, each of which have distinct cash conversion metrics, are the drivers that can move us within the range.

In closing, let me reiterate that we are actively investing in and advancing our business to address the evolving healthcare market. We want to be the most important partner to our customers, and a critical driver of their growth. Our people, services and systems are innovative and differentiate ABC, enabling us to deliver for our customers, and importantly for our shareholders. We at AmerisourceBergen are proud of our accomplishments in fiscal 2017, and we are looking forward to continuing to deliver in fiscal 2018. We appreciate your interest in ABC.

Now here is Keri to start our Q&A.

Keri P. Mattox - AmerisourceBergen Corp.

Thanks. Tim. Operator, can we have the first question, please?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Absolutely. Our first question will be from the line of Eric Coldwell with Baird. Remember please limit yourself to one question per queue. One moment please.

Eric W. Coldwell - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Fits our model, and I don't think 100% conversion at the midpoint is a bad thing.

Steven H. Collis - AmerisourceBergen Corp.

Sorry, can you start again? We didn't get a beginning, sorry.

Eric W. Coldwell - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Yes. Can you hear me now, Steve?

Steven H. Collis - AmerisourceBergen Corp.

Yes, we can.

Keri P. Mattox - AmerisourceBergen Corp.

Yes.

Tim G. Guttman - AmerisourceBergen Corp.

Yeah.

Eric W. Coldwell - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Sorry, I don't know what's happening. Your free cash flow guidance bracketed us. I don't think 100% conversion is a bad thing, but some folks came off the last update thinking you firmly guided to 125% conversion. And, therefore, this guidance would be a couple hundred million plus light. Are you happy with this guidance? Did something change to influence your cash flow guidance versus maybe your earlier intentions or goals? And then what are the major puts and takes this year that might prevent 125% conversion, which I know is your long-term target? Thanks very much.

Tim G. Guttman - AmerisourceBergen Corp.

Yes. Hi, Eric. Good morning. It's Tim. Yes, our, we've been consistent. Our free cash flow target has been adjusted free cash flow 125% of adjusted net income. We feel good about our target for fiscal 2018. I would say that our range maps to our target. And as you think about that range, the puts and takes, it certainly allows for revenue growth. I mean at the end of the day, two key factors would be the revenue growth and then certainly the mix of that revenue between brand and generic both of which have very distinct working capital metrics. So those are kind of the puts and takes, but we're pleased with our target. And as always, we'll work to achieve it.

Operator

Our next question will be from the line of Lisa Gill with JPMorgan. Go ahead.

Lisa C. Gill - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Thanks very much, and good morning. Both in the prepared comments, Steve, as well as the comments around how to think about next year, from Tim, you talked about contract conversion to offset generics. And what I'm thinking is, you've talked about this in the past, of separating out Specialty first as generics, versus branded. Can you talk about where you are in that process of converting those contracts, number one? And number two, what are your expectations longer term as to what that can do for your margin profile?

Steven H. Collis - AmerisourceBergen Corp.

Yes. Hi, Lisa. Thanks for the question. We've been very focused on this for a while with the change in our business to where the Specialty products are becoming the brand business, and it's part of the reasons why we entered into the transformation process, which we're very excited about in terms of what it could mean for the customers particularly and streamlining our business. But about 90% of our brand business is covered by fee-for-services. And we are focused on making sure that we get fair compensation for the value provided. And those products are often – could be orphan drugs or indications that entitle them to a much higher WAC price without much discounting.

And we have to make sure that those products which are becoming a bigger and bigger weight of sales, not necessarily of units, that we do not lose money, or that we make money on them. And we've been very focused on that. And, that's been a long process with our customers. So you know, our contracts are anywhere between three to as much as seven years. So every time we cycle through the contracts we're making progress on that. But it's still probably another two years before that discussion's been had with every single customer, I'd say. Thank you Lisa.

Operator

We'll go next to the line of Robert Jones with Goldman Sachs. Go ahead, please.

Robert Patrick Jones - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Great, thanks for the question. Yes, there's still a lot of questions out there around what different participants are seeing with regards to generic pricing. While generic pricing seems to have played out, looks like much of the way you guys expected to see it play out in 2017 and based on your guidance, looks like you're thinking it's going to remain pretty consistent into 2018. Was hoping you could just maybe help us bridge the gap on what you're seeing from generic pricing relative to what a lot of these generic manufacturers are conveying as far as what they're seeing on generic pricing. I'm sure you saw Teva out this morning with another negative pricing update. So just hoping you could maybe square those differing views to us.

Steven H. Collis - AmerisourceBergen Corp.

Yes. I mean, as big as Teva is and they're a really significant part of our portfolio, this is really our own portfolio, Bob. It's – so it really is unique to us and it's affected by who participants in ProGen in particular. But we are seeing that 7% to 9% range and has been towards the top end; one would hope it would start to turn. This is the third year we're now dealing with this and it's a significant headwind. It really has been. We've done such a good job with growing the unit sales and our compliance rates have really increased.

And, it just helps you stand (43:34) do a little bit better in your overall generic sales, which despite my answer, at least there's profit, no question about our profit mix. It's still very, very essential profit driver for us. And so a lower deflation rate is probably the biggest upside we have in so many ways, it impacts us in so many ways. So we'd like to see that that generic deflation rate come down even to the lower end of our guidance, 7%, would be very helpful. Thanks.

Thank you. Next question, please.

Operator

And that will come from the line of George Hill with RBC. Go ahead.

George Hill - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Good morning, guys, and thanks for taking the question. Tim, I'm wondering, can you provide any more color on what's exactly baked in for fiscal 2018 as we think about the Rite Aid contribution? You talked about the year being back-half loaded. I didn't know if there was any more color that you could provide around the revenue guidance or the operating income contribution or maybe even just the volume contribution would be helpful.

Tim G. Guttman - AmerisourceBergen Corp.

Yes. Thanks, George, for the question and good morning. On Rite Aid, we – in Steve's script, I think he called out that we're already starting to ship to a few stores, we'll onboard. We'll see a pickup. We'll see a pickup on that onboarding in calendar 2018. We'll be done onboarding in spring, so really before our June quarter. And I think it's important. I mean, I called out that really, the fourth quarter, our fourth fiscal quarter, is really the first quarter that we'll have all the volume. And so again, it's helpful. It's certainly helpful. It's a part of our revenue growth. And I – but I think we're really pleased with our guidance. Our revenue growth is 7% to 9%. That's only – that's a portion of it, but if you take out Rite Aid, we're really pleased that we're still growing significantly (45:27) above the market, especially in our Specialty business.

Operator

And we'll next...

Keri P. Mattox - AmerisourceBergen Corp.

Operator, can we have another question, please.

Operator

Yes. It will come from the line of Kevin Caliendo with Needham & Co. Go ahead, please.

Kevin Caliendo - Needham & Co. LLC

Hi. Thanks for taking my call. A question around why no – in the guidance, there are no share buybacks. Is that just conservative language or is there a reason why you don't expect to repurchase any stock in fiscal 2018?

Tim G. Guttman - AmerisourceBergen Corp.

Oh, no. Kevin, that – this is Tim. I'm jumping in. Certainly, we guided for modest capital deployments in the share repurchase area. As we do every year, we always enter the year assuming that we will do an amount that will offset the dilutive impact. So our working assumption always entering the year is to make sure we keep our share count flat. That's our commitment. And then during the year, depending on cash flow and other priorities, we'll adjust accordingly.

Operator

I'll go next to the line of Charles Rhyee with Cowen. Please go ahead.

Charles Rhyee - Cowen & Co. LLC

Yes, hey thanks for taking the question. And I apologize if I missed this earlier. When we think about the guidance too, what about volumes into WBAD, such as coming in from Express Scripts. Have you made any adjustments or is anything embedded in your expectations for that? And then just to follow up on that Rite Aid question earlier, is there any type of lag in terms of when Walgreens takes the stores on how immediately would the distribution piece shift over or is there any type of transition period where you would – (47:13) would continue to serve the stores, even though Walgreens was operating them, before they could switch over to you for distribution? Thanks.

Steven H. Collis - AmerisourceBergen Corp.

We had not, the train beeped a lot (47:21) of your question. That was about the longest caboose (47:24) I've heard. But no, let me just start with Rite Aid and then we'll answer the WBAD Express Scripts. So we will begin shipping to Rite Aid in this quarter, to some of the Rite Aid stores in this quarter, the ones that will be acquired by WBA, not the legacy Rite Aids of course, and it will be phased in through the spring of 2018. So it has been incorporated into our fiscal year guidance, and it will ramp more in the second half of fiscal year 2018. It'll be very important.

You know, as far as Express Scripts joining WBAD, that's nothing that would have impacted our guidance yet. It really is an opportunity. I think right now we focused on helping onboard them successfully, but the bulk of the work is really being done between WBAD and Express Scripts for the moment, but we remain mindful that once that is all operationalized, that this could be an opportunity for us, and we continue to believe that this is a positive opportunity in the long run for us.

Operator

Our next question will come from the line of Brian Tanquilut of Jefferies. Go ahead, please.

Brian Gil Tanquilut - Jefferies LLC

Hey. Good morning, guys. Just wanted to hear your thoughts on Amazon. Obviously, a key topic in terms of how you think, what the strategy is there for playing defense. And also, as we think about your medical supply and med device distribution business, what exactly, if you don't mind sizing that, again, given the Amazon risk in the background. Thanks.

Steven H. Collis - AmerisourceBergen Corp.

Yes. So after this, we have our associates call and we get some questions in to be ready, that they're asked so that we can cover them. All eight questions are on this particular question. So it's certainly not only captured the imagination of sell-side and other industry commentators, but of course even our internal associates.

So we are always interested and aware of what competitive threats could come in, and we face them, say, on a technology front in some of our commercialization, the Lash businesses. And we distribute to probably, it's close to 100,000 sites between all the different companies that we have within AmerisourceBergen. When you think about even a Besse and a PharMEDium, the amount of distribution we're doing is enormous, but it doesn't scale compared to probably a couple of million households that Amazon does.

But I think that you just look at what we do as distribution really simplifies and degrades what is a very complex service that we provide specifically focused on pharmaceutical care. Just as a reminder, AmerisourceBergen is not big in medical supplies or medical products. So we haven't really encountered Amazon at all yet as a threat. I look at an Artesis (50:28) for a year or so now that they could be a potential customer for us. Many, many years ago, I'm sure that wholesalers had the argument should they service mail order facilities. So it could be an emerging customer opportunity.

The pharmaceutical licenses that, we think that's about the B2B business in medical, we think that this again is a very complex area. For example, our recently opened Olive Branch facility, we needed 70 licenses. Do I think that a company that can start this ASW would have a problem getting 70 licenses? Absolutely not, but I do think that the generation of services that we provide, say to community pharmacy, these are not services that are easily replicable. When you look at the smaller customers that maybe are more of the natural customer base, these are the customers that are most reliant on AmerisourceBergen for terms, for data, for connectivity to third-party payers, for merchandising, for business coaching, for patient refill reminders. I mean, it goes on and on.

So I think the point is that we have these prime vendor contracts, we're very tied-in from a marketing and branding perspective, with a lot of the smaller customers, even (51:48) not only in Good Neighbor Pharmacy, but also in areas like MWI and oncology supply. Our manufacturers rely on our data and our secure supply chain and logistics, and this whole – just if you want to look at another area where I think it adds to complexity of what we do, the evolving standard on opioids is another example of where it's a very specific pharmaceutical care function that we do, and we don't think that we are descaled. It's hardly like you're talking about Wal-Mart coming in and going against a regional hardware supply distributor many, many years ago. So just to summarize because we know this is a key question, we are much more than a wholesaler. We provide key services that are very healthcare and pharmaceutical specific to our customers. Tim, I did a filibuster but please add anything.

Tim G. Guttman - AmerisourceBergen Corp.

Yes. Steve, that was awesome, and I would just say, just remind our listeners, again we are not only ABC but the sector (52:51). We are extremely efficient at what we do for a very fair margin and taking title. And also I think we continue to invest. Again, we're on a little bit of the offensive here, where we continue to invest in leading edge solutions to service our customers and ultimately the patients even better.

Steven H. Collis - AmerisourceBergen Corp.

Thank you. Next question, please.

Operator

That will come from the line of John Ransom with Raymond James. Go ahead, please.

John W. Ransom - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Hi. Good morning. What are your comments if you have any on this generic pricing collusion? It would appear the whole channel is named. And what's your perspective on that? And what kind of traffic have you had with the folks that are lobbing these accusations? Thanks.

Steven H. Collis - AmerisourceBergen Corp.

I have my General Counsel right next to me, and he's shaking his head. But, John, we really can't comment on that at all, so...

Tim G. Guttman - AmerisourceBergen Corp.

Yes, I would just say, John, the one thing, and we've always said this, we've been very consistent, there's certainly a firewall between ABC and a wholesaler and manufacturers in terms of pricing. We're notified. They send us e-Mails and PDFs when they adjust pricing and that's when we learn about it. At that point.

Keri P. Mattox - AmerisourceBergen Corp.

Operator can we move through? We have time for maybe two or three more questions.

Operator

Absolutely. We'll go next to the line of Ricky Goldwasser with Morgan Stanley. Go ahead.

Ricky R. Goldwasser - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Yes. Good morning. Thank you for taking my question. Can you comment just on what you're seeing on the sales (54:35) environment? I think you spoke about compliance, but how you are seeing competition? How did that compare to earlier in the year? And what are your expectation as they embedded in the guidance?

Steven H. Collis - AmerisourceBergen Corp.

Ricky, we called this out at the beginning of 2017 and it's the same for 2018. We really don't have a lot of renewals. It seems that this always goes in waves, and 2016 and the beginning of 2017 were, but we had that already under contract with big renewals for us. So we were not involved in any large renewals such as Kaiser and CPA (55:08) which we had the year before Express Scripts.

So, and again with 2018, we have very little in renewal. But I think that people are understanding that the market has really understood now with solid communication, I think from our industry, about the shift to very high and often specialty products, or really clinically differentiated, or the Immune-oncology products; these are very, very big drivers of our business. And you know what I experienced in all the years I was running Specialty was more line item pricing and in the drug wholesale business I'd say that's not really line item pricing, but it's category pricing. You have to look at these products as categories, and I think our industry is clearly moving to that. And, the more the customers can understand that, it's better. So we see this pricing as being very stable but competitive as always. So thanks. Next question, please.

Operator

That will be from David Larsen with Leerink. Go ahead.

David M. Larsen - Leerink Partners LLC

Hey, Tim. Can you talk about your operating expense growth assumptions and if you brought the five DCs online, were any of those costs recorded in like fiscal 1Q, 2Q, 3Q of this year? And then will those costs abate as you head into fiscal 2019? Thanks.

Tim G. Guttman - AmerisourceBergen Corp.

Yep, hi, Dave. Good morning. We had a little bit of a cost in Q3 again sequentially, but the DCs were not open for the entire fourth – for the entire third quarter. When we got to the fourth quarter we had all five DCs virtually open. The costs don't abate as we move forward. That's kind of the run rate for those five new DCs entering into 2018. But, again, I think the key point there is, as we start to have new revenue and Rite-Aid revenue also coming on. So there's just a better match of revenue and OpEx.

So hopefully that answers your question. But when we, the last time we gave our earnings back in, for Q3, we thought that maybe our OpEx in 2018 would be slightly higher. Again, we weren't done with our plan process. We commented on that on the last call. We've gone back to businesses. We worked hard. We pressure tested and we're really pleased with our OpEx growth for 2018 of 4% to 6%.

Operator

We have a question from the line of Glen Santangelo with Deutsche Bank. Go ahead.

Glen Santangelo - Deutsche Bank

Yes. Thanks. Tim, maybe if I could just follow up on that expense question. I think in you prepared, you said that your CapEx guidance was $325 million and 60% of that or almost $200 million was related to these transformation-type investments. So I heard your answer to the previous question that maybe some of those expenses will continue into fiscal 2018 as you bring those DCs online. But how do we think about those operating expenses on a go-forward basis, particularly around the IT investments? Is there some portion of that 60% that's related to the transformation that's one-time that will ultimately go away?

Tim G. Guttman - AmerisourceBergen Corp.

Yes. Thanks, Glen, and welcome back. The way to think about it, we, the 4% to 6%, at one point – again, I kind of go back to the June quarter, we thought there might be some transformation OpEx that we might need. Nothing is contemplated right now. We, at this point, we don't think we need anything. So it's not in that 4% to 6%. But I think importantly, as you think about our OpEx, we're not – again, 4% to 6% is high. I mean we're in an evolving healthcare market. We need to do better than 4% to 6% and that's our objective. So we're going see that 4% to 6% in fiscal 2018. As we move into fiscal 2019, that should come down to what I would say should be a more normalized rate because we start to eliminate duplicate systems and we start to gain efficiency. So clearly, our objective is to move into 2019 and start to realize the benefits from all that CapEx that we've had.

Keri P. Mattox - AmerisourceBergen Corp.

Thanks, Glen. And, operator, I think we have time for just one more question.

Operator

Indeed. That will come from the line of Eric Percher with Nephron. Go ahead.

Eric Percher - Nephron Research LLC

Thank you. I want to follow up on questions on obtaining a fair margin across classes. It sounded like – you used the word customers and it sounded like that was largely sell-side focused. How much of the effort is focused on the manufacturer and the buy side? And as we look out to fiscal year 2018, is the movement of Specialty through the mainline distributor still a negative impact on margin overall? Are we seeing that Specialty is, continues to weigh on margins even as it may contribute to absolute gross profit?

Steven H. Collis - AmerisourceBergen Corp.

Yes, Eric. Thank you. It's a really excellent question. So we do have a lot of discussions with the manufacturers. I mean there is consolidation in the industry and manufacturers like Pfizer are getting into biosimilars and immuno-oncology products and Merck. So there's a lot of cause for discussion and we all – we have a team that's focused on it. Those are good discussions about what can we do with our commercialization businesses? As well as the traditional wholesale business and maintaining a fair fee for service. And I think what we would always say is we have these prime vendor contracts that are structured and are along several years. And so we need to work within the parameters of that. And I think manufacturers certainly understand our business and the contribution we have. It's a excellent question. We're very focused on both the buy and sell-side contracting. Tim, was there other part of the question you want to answer?

Tim G. Guttman - AmerisourceBergen Corp.

No. I think Steve, well said. I mean certainly, we're focused on sell-side. We've talked about that, communicated. We're make really good progress. As Steve mentioned earlier I think in Q&A, we have more room to go there. But again, we just need to make sure we get fair compensation for each category class of drugs that we sell the customer and those are ongoing discussions. We're making progress.

Steven H. Collis - AmerisourceBergen Corp.

Yes. And, Eric, I think the other part of your question was really specialty products that are going to mail order specialty pharmacies. And those tend to be very aggregated and often they are only given to a handful of pharmacies of which our U.S. bio can sometimes be one (1:01:38). So we have adapted to this marketplace, but it could be a profit. It is a mix challenge because those are not our highest-margin products.

However, I will tell you that we are seeing a surge in physician-administered products again, and we had the potential, hospital outpatient changes yesterday. So I've been around this for nearly 25 years now, and I think things change and the importance of the physician marketplace not only to AmerisourceBergen but to the patients is very, very fundamental. And I think we're seeing those products have strong pipelines. And we're very excited to see that. And AmerisourceBergen has so many wonderful businesses that have had a great history that'll be really are adapted around services to the physicians. So I think we have some very positive trends as well.

Steven H. Collis - AmerisourceBergen Corp.

So with that, the question from Eric. I think we've got a lot of ground covered today. I believe fiscal year 2017 will be remembered for our capital investments. The conclusion on Rite-Aid, for our ability to execute and deliver long term value. So this is Tim's fifth year as CFO, and we told the board we've hit our EPS guidance every year, and so we're very proud of that.

And our fiscal year 2018 we're excited that it's begun. The team is executing well and I think we'll be judged on how well we do on transformation and manage our key customers and key supplier relationships. So we have a lot of confidence that we'll do that very expertly as you can always expect from AmerisourceBergen. Thank you for your time today and we look forward to being in touch with all of you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, your conference will be made available for replay beginning at 10:45 a.m. today, November 2, 2017, and running for one month until December 2, 2017, at 11:59 p.m. To access the AT&T executive playback service during that time, please dial area code 320-365-3844 and enter the access code 432400. The numbers again are area code 320-365-3844 with the access code 430974. That will conclude your conference call for today. Thank you for your participation, and for using AT&T's Executive Tele-Conference Service. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.