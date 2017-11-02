Chevron: What Are The Risks?

I won't be selling my shares, but won't be adding any more at this price.

While the company could theoretically grow from cutting costs further, oil prices must keep rising for that growth to be meaningful.

Back in my last article on Chevron (CVX), I made the argument that the company would continue to see growth from here, even if oil prices were to remain rangebound at the $50 level.

Moreover, I cited Chevron's past performance in the 90's where a combination of cost cutting and reinvestment into more profitable projects led to Chevron growing significantly, even as oil prices remained stagnant.

What Are The Risks?

Nevertheless, investing in any company that is in a "turnaround" phase has risks.

Valuation Is Not Attractive Right Now

Even with oil hovering at around the $50 mark, Chevron is no longer cheap. While it has yet to reclaim the highs of $130 that it saw a few years back, the stock is still trading near a 10-year high:

Moreover, we see that from a P/E standpoint, while Chevron's ratio has come right down from levels seen when earnings growth was negative, the overall P/E ratio still remains higher than that of levels seen pre-2015:

On this basis, it is prudent for an investor in Chevron to understand that they are not buying into a bargain with this company at current levels - the contrarians are now well into the money given Chevron's rise from lows of $65 in 2015. Therefore, continued growth within the industry itself is necessary to push Chevron to higher levels.

Will oil prices continue to rise?

On the plus side, things have been positive for the oil industry lately. Brent has rallied to levels above $60 per barrel, a level not seen in the past two years. Moreover, with inflation levels in the United States at just under 2% along with reasonable growth, the Federal Reserve is not urgently prioritizing another rate hike - doing so only makes sense to control inflation. In this regard, it is probable that the depreciation of the greenback is likely to continue, and we are therefore likely to see oil prices continue to rise as per the inverse relationship.

Moreover, investor sentiment is shifting regarding the US shale oil market. Traditionally, a "growth at any cost" model has been adopted, whereby producers have been attempting to maximize output, assuming that profitability will eventually come from volume.

However, that model is slowly being turned on its head, and with the exploration and production industry having outspent cash flows in drilling costs, this has led to lower returns for investors as a whole. Therefore, it is possible that we could see more moderate growth in US shale production from here, as companies attempt to achieve the right blend between profitability and production. Nevertheless, there is a risk that a "growth at any cost" model could still continue - with shale oil output forecasted to grow by another 81,000 barrels a day in November. Under this scenario, the run up in oil prices could be short-lived.

Cost-Cutting Not The Be-All-End-All

My original stance has been that even if oil prices stay as they are - Chevron would continue to grow.

However, when one looks solely at the valuation - the growth already has happened. Chevron no longer has the wide margin of safety that it once did, and there's significant room for the stock to fall if things go south.

Regarding my original argument, cutting costs in order to boost profitability has a lot of merit theoretically. However, whether the company can actually implement this effectively is another. For instance, earlier this year saw significant cost overruns associated with the company's $54 billion LNG plant in Australia, which coincided with the plant ceasing production for a month.

Granted, the company has succeeded in trimming down its cost base over the past couple of years.

Source: Chevron Investor Presentation - September 2017

However, costs are a double-edged sword as well. The amount of cost-savings any company can make is limited, and we could be getting to the point where the profitability from doing so meets diminishing returns. While Chevron could theoretically grow in the absence of rising oil prices, it can only be impressive growth if we continue to see a pick-up in the industry as a whole.

Buy or Sell?

I'm long Chevron, and it's one of the best dividend stocks out there. I don't intend selling, but I won't be adding to my position at this point in time. The valuation does not justify doing so, and a drop in oil prices would mean significant downside for the company. I might be inclined to add if prices go below $100. Until then, I'm staying on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.