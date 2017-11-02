Cobalt International Energy's (CIE) CEO Tim Cutt Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CIE)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 02, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Aaron Skidmore - Director of Investor Relations

Tim Cutt - Chief Executive Officer

David Powell - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

David Epstein - Cowen and Company

Aaron Skidmore

Thank you, Michele. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Cobalt International Energy's third quarter 2017 conference call. My name is Aaron Skidmore, and I'm the Director of Investor Relations for Cobalt. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. Before we get started, one housekeeping matter.

This conference call includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. The risks associated with forward-looking statements have been outlined in this morning's earnings release and in Cobalt's SEC filings, and we incorporate these by reference for this call.

Joining on today's call are Tim Cutt, our Chief Executive Officer; David Powell, our Chief Financial Officer; and other members of our executive team.

I will now turn the call over to Tim for his opening comments.

Tim Cutt

Thank you, Aaron, and good morning to everybody. This morning, I will provide a brief operational update, an update on Angola, and then discuss the Gulf of Mexico sales process and what that means for Cobalt's strategic path forward. Then I'll turn the call to David Powell to discuss the financials.

We continue to move each of our development projects in the Gulf of Mexico forward. We have completed the appraisal program for North Platte, and are progressing the select-phase study and should be in a position to file for an SOP by the end of this year. As a contingency, we're planning to drill a potential well to ensure that we retain the leases in the event the SOP is not approved. At Anchor and Shenandoah, steps are being taken to progress development of these high quality resources.

At Anchor, the operator is engaged with [Betsy] regarding expanding the Anchor Unit to include Cobalt's southern blocks and that work is progressing as planned. Regarding Shenandoah, the operator is evaluating an economic development concept, which involves utilizing a more cost effective facility to develop the field.

With respect to Angola, little has changed since our last call. The Angolan Petroleum Ministry remains in a state of transition post election. Although, key government positions are getting filled, including a new Secretary of State for Petroleum, it is clear that it'll take additional time to formerly engage in constructive conversations with the new administration and Sonangol. In the meantime, we have continued to progress the two arbitrations. The tribunals for each arbitration are now fully constituted with a President of each selected.

We are currently planning scheduling conferences to agree on long term schedules for both arbitration cases. We'll continue to seek a constructive dialogue with Angola to attempt to resolve our disputes amicably and in a parallel path we'll continue to prosecute the two arbitrations.

Now, with respect to our sales process in the Gulf of Mexico. Given the size and scope of our Gulf of Mexico assets, the marketing of these assets has taken longer than expected. I anticipate it having more definitive news regarding the outcome of these efforts on this call, but I do not. However, I can say that parties are interested in our Gulf of Mexico assets, they're engaged in their room and discussion continued. The process has taken sometime, but it is still moving forward.

In addition, Cobalt continues to diligently pursue a sale of the entire company as one of our strategic alternatives. Although, we are not ruling out individual asset sales, selling the entire company is our primary focus as we believe it will maximize the value of our assets. Potential buyers of the entire company have evaluated our Angolan assets during our processes.

It is important to note that we have hired Houlihan Lokey as financial advisors and Kirkland & Ellis as legal advisors to advise the Company on its alternatives to enhance liquidity and address the Company's current capital structure. As you know from past disclosures, based on our current forecast should nothing change, Cobalt is at risk of reaching its minimum liquidity covenant and in secured notes sometime in the first quarter of 2018.

We have significantly reduced spend during the last year and have no long term contractual obligations. Already it's being placed on progressing North Platte sanction and maintaining compliance for the JOAs covering our non-operated positions. All discretionary spend is being eliminated. We have interest payments to go on our bonds in November and December that we are mindful of. Given this, we felt it's appropriate to engage these advisors to assist us in analyzing all of our alternatives, including a restructuring or reorganization under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code. As part of [Houlihan] engagement, they have recently initiated constructive conversations with our bondholders that dialogue continues.

In summary, as I've said, parties continue to be interested in our Gulf of Mexico assets. But what that ultimately means for the Company is currently unclear. I cannot speculate on the outcome of our sales efforts or any of the work I've just mentioned, and I'm not ignoring the possibility of restructuring. Regardless of the path forward, the Angolan arbitrations will be prosecuted to completion unless an amicable solution can be reached. We favor a sale of the entire company, but all options are open. And we're currently being considered and we will continue to work to maximize the value of the Company.

I'll now turn the call over to our CFO, David Powell, to discuss the financials.

David Powell

Thanks, Tim. As noted this morning in our third quarter 2017 earnings release, Cobalt announced a net loss of $150 million or $5.05 per basic and diluted share. This compares to a net loss of $218 million or $7.98 per basic and diluted share for the third quarter of 2016. This decrease in net loss compared to the same period in 2016 was largely driven by $96 million reduction and loss on amendment of contract and $11 million decrease in general and administrative expenses.

This was offset by a $27 million increase in interest expense and $33 million non-cash loss on debt related embedded derivates associated with an increase on the market value of secured debt during the quarter. The $46 million of third quarter dry hole expense is primarily associated with writing off our [indiscernible] discovery in offshore Cobalt. As of September 30, we have approximately $547 million of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short term investments and other assets.

This amount includes the $250 million paid to us by Sonangol pursuant to the purchase and sell agreement that we intend to retain until the matters with respect to arbitration are resolved, and it excludes approximately $179 million of receivables owed to us by Sonangol.

In 2017, we expect capital expenditures to be approximately $250 million consistent with previous guidance, excluding general and administrative expenses and interest expense. As of the end of the third quarter, approximately -- up to 2017, approximately $226 million of capital expenditures has been spent with considerably smaller spend expected in the last quarter of the year as drilling operations concluded in late July. Estimated total use of cash for 2017, including interest expense and G&A, is expected to be approximately $537 million, of which $409 million has been spent in the first three quarters of 2017. We forecast ending the year with a cash balance of approximately $420 million, excluding any impacts of payments to or collections from Sonangol.

I will now turn the call back to Tim.

Tim Cutt

Thanks, David. I'll now open up for questions. But given where we are, I'll not be in position to answer any questions about potential restructuring or Houlihan’s work, but I will be happy to answer questions pertaining to our operations in the sales process.

With that, I'll turn it back to the operator to open up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of David Epstein with Cowen and Company. Please proceed with your question.

David Epstein

You guys were doing some work on North Platte. I think you said on the last call, you were trying to see if there was contact with the Aquifer and that could potentially change your views on the size of the field. Any updated thoughts on that or the size generally?

Tim Cutt

David, nothing really changes on our view of the size. Still, as we've said in the past, north of 500 million barrels, we've done a very extensive appraisal process, really understanding Aquifer comes later when you get into developments. And you actually have real time dynamic data, so speculating on that at this point is just not even possible.

David Epstein

Heidelberg, any update on production there?

Tim Cutt

Yes, Heidelberg continues to produce plus or minus 40,000 barrels a day, feel good about that.

Unidentified Analyst

I just had a quick on. Did you guys have an updates to your cash burn guidance, maybe on a quarterly basis or what you might expect for 2018?

Tim Cutt

I think, let me turn it over to David. But you broke up a little bit. I understand the question is on the cash burn I'll take a stab at it and see if David has anything to add. But we've taken our cash burn down substantially, so we don't have any drilling operations. We’d not expect to have any drilling operations until more towards the end of the first half of next year. And so we're in a place now where we're down to I think the number is $40 million to $50 million…

David Powell

Excluding interest…

Tim Cutt

And that will continue on into the first quarter. Again, I think it's fair to say we've been very open with you that we have some covenants we're aware of in the first quarter. We were obligated to get to where we need to be before that point. So we're focused on it. We're taking out all the discretionary spend but we're going to make sure that we do everything we need to do to maintain viability for all the assets we have.

Unidentified Analyst

And that was $40 million to $50 million on a quarterly basis, you said?

Tim Cutt

That's correct.

David Powell

$40 million to $50 million and that exclude the interest expense, which is running at about $167 million on an annual basis.

Unidentified Analyst

But the $40 million to $50 million is quarterly?

David Powell

Correct, that would be [indiscernible] and capital project.

Operator

Tim Cutt

Yes, really not much more to add. I mean, we're focused on the sales process that continues. We continue to reach out and have discussion in Angola, and we move forward with keeping open minded to all potential outcomes. So thank you very much for dialing in.

