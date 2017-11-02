Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Q1 2018 Earnings Call

November 02, 2017 8:30 am ET

Christian Greyenbuhl - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Carlos A. Rodriguez - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Jan Siegmund - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Jason Kupferberg - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Mark S. Marcon - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Rick M. Eskelsen - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

James Robert Berkley - Barclays Capital, Inc.

James Schneider - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

David Michael Grossman - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Henry Sou Chien - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Jay Hanna - RBC Capital Markets LLC

I will now turn the conference over to Christian Greyenbuhl, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Christian Greyenbuhl - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Christian Greyenbuhl - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Thank you, Brian, and good morning, everyone. This is Christian Greyenbuhl, ADP's Vice President, Investor Relations, and I'm here today with Carlos Rodriguez, ADP's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jan Siegmund, ADP's Chief Financial Officer. Thank you for joining us for our First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Call and Webcast.

During our call today, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe to be useful to investors. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures is included in our earnings release and in the supplemental slides on our Investor Relations website.

I also wanted to highlight for you that the quarterly history of revenue and pre-tax earnings for our reportable segments is also available on the Investor Relations section of our website. These schedules have been updated to include the first quarter of fiscal 2018.

Before Carlos begins, I'd like to remind everyone that today's call will contain forward-looking statements that refer to future events, and as such, involves some risks. We encourage you to review our filings with the SEC for additional information on risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations.

Now let me turn the call over to Carlos.

Carlos A. Rodriguez - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Thank you, Christian, and thank you for joining our call this morning. We appreciate your interest in ADP. This morning, we reported our first quarter fiscal 2018 results, with reported and organic revenue up 6% to $3.1 billion. We're pleased with this revenue growth which was above our expectations.

Revenue growth in the quarter includes approximately 1 percentage point of pressure in the fiscal 2017 disposition of our CHSA and COBRA businesses, which were substantially offset by the benefits from foreign currency.

Our adjusted diluted earnings per share grew 6% to $0.91 per share and benefited from a lower effective tax rate and fewer shares outstanding. Overall, this earnings growth in the quarter exceeded our expectations, and we're very pleased with our solid results, which Jan will walk through in more detail shortly.

New business bookings during the first quarter were down 3% compared to the first quarter of 2017. This performance was in line with our expectations as we begin to realize the benefits of our fiscal 2017 head count investments while we continue to manage through the effects of the regulatory uncertainty that has prevailed since last year's U.S. elections. Despite the short-term bookings pressure, we continue to be very pleased with the performance of our down market businesses and the solid results in our multinational business.

As we communicated previously, we continue to expect our bookings growth to gradually expand back to pre-ACA growth levels as we progress through the year. As a result, we continue to anticipate full year fiscal 2018 new business bookings growth of 5% to 7%.

On the client retention front, we experienced a 160 basis point improvement during the quarter, which was ahead of our expectations and saw positive growth across all of Employer Services Markets. This performance is due in part to our continued efforts to upgrade clients to strategic Cloud platforms as well as the investments we've made to improve the client service experience while also aided by easier compare from our fiscal 2017 first quarter Federal Government OPM contract loss.

Our client upgrade initiatives continued to progress nicely and now we have more than 83% of our clients on our strategic solutions.

We also continue to make good progress on our Service Alignment Initiative where we now have 2,000 associates across our three new scalable service centers and 5,400 associates in total across all five of our strategic service locations, delivering service to clients across the HCM spectrum.

I'm proud of these efforts and of our speed to execute, which have enabled us to rationalize our footprint by exiting nine subscale facilities this quarter. This represents a closure of 63% of our total planned exits under this initiative in just over one year.

The progress we are making with respect to new platforms and improved service is leading to happier clients and improvement in our NPS scores. It isn't just our own internal metrics that are helping tell the story.

Last month, G2 Crowd, a leading business software review platform ranked our Workforce Now solution number one in satisfaction for payroll and HR management suites in their fall midmarket grid report.

In analyzing the reviews of actual users of the products, ADP was also named the leader in all five HR software categories: payroll, HR management suites, core HR, performance management and applicant tracking systems.

We're excited about the innovations we continue to introduce to the markets that are helping clients meet the dynamic needs of an evolving workforce. And it's gratifying to see these investments in HCM innovation continue to be recognized with prominence in the industry.

A few weeks ago, I had the opportunity to attend the HR technology conference in Las Vegas where few of these innovations took center stage. For the third consecutive year at HR Tech, ADP was recognized with an HR Product of the Year Award from Human Resources Executive magazine, this time, for our Compass Solution which is designed to boost the leadership and collaboration behavior of our clients' employees. In addition to this recognition, we scored a second three-peat at the show after our Pay Equity Explore Solution was named one of HR executive's awesome new technologies.

Pay Equity Explorer is a powerful tool that combines data science and benchmarking and is built on the biggest data sect in HCM, the ADP Data Cloud. It was developed to help clients uncover insights and identify potential opportunities when it comes to gender or raise pay gaps, so they can stay competitive in the war for talent.

Innovation is a job that's never done. While we are incredibly excited about the solutions we are delivering in the market today, we are even more excited about the future. In September, we had the opportunity to brief HCM industry analysts on the new products and services coming out of our global product and technology organization.

At the event, we previewed our next generation of client centered innovation including a low code application development platform that enables internal and external development teams to build agile country, segment and client specific applications, leveraging the latest technology and delivered by the public Cloud.

We also shared progress on our efforts to deliver next-gen payroll and tax filing engines which will further increase our differentiation in payroll and payments. These engines are designed for multi country localization and will enable us to deliver paid and other services with greater flexibility based not only in the needs of our clients today but also their evolving future needs as organizations are increasingly comprised of both full-time and contract workers. ADP's unique ability to meet the needs of our clients today while anticipating their needs in the future have been hallmarks of our success over the past 68 years, and will drive our sustained growth in the years ahead.

Also before I turn the call over to Jan, I'd like to say a few words on our acquisition of Global Cash Card, which we announced in October. At the core of HCM is ensuring employees are paid accurately, securely and in a timely fashion. This is the DNA of ADP. And with the acquisition of Global Cash Card, we are strengthening and expanding this core capability.

For those not familiar, Global Cash Card is a leader in digital payments, including pay cards and other electronic accounts. The digital payment space is an exciting one for the future of payroll. The increasing use of contract workers in the gig economy has driven the demand for these accounts, which can let independent contractors bring their various wages and expenses into a single account, providing the best picture of their financial well-being.

From the employer's perspective, digital payments can be less expensive, more immediate and a more secure option than other means of payment such as paper checks. With this acquisition, ADP becomes the only HCM provider with a proprietary digital payments processing platform which will be integrated with our aligned pay card solutions for a seamless client experience. We are excited about this acquisition and we're pleased to welcome the Global Cash Card team to the ADP family.

I'm proud of the efforts of our associates. Our results in the quarter continue to reflect the enduring qualities of ADP, including a culture that is relentlessly focused on delivering a great client experience through best-in-class technology and unparalleled service.

Fiscal 2018 is off to a good start, and we look forward to turning over full attention to advancing our strategy and delivering on our commitments to all stakeholders. Clients, shareholders and associates alike.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Jan for a further review of our first quarter.

Jan Siegmund - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Thank you very much, Carlos, and good morning, everyone. In my commentary to follow, I will be referencing non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of certain items in the first fiscal quarter of 2018 as well as a first quarter fiscal 2017 restructuring charge of about $40 million related to our Service Alignment Initiative. A description of these charges and a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures can be found in this morning's press release and in the supplemental slides on our Investors Relations website.

As Carlos mentioned, ADP revenues grew 6% in the quarter to $3.1 billion on a reported and organic basis. On our reported basis, net earnings grew 9% or 8% on a constant dollar basis. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes or adjusted EBIT, declined 3% on a reported and constant dollar basis. Adjusted EBIT margin decreased about 150 basis points compared to 19.8% in last year's first quarter. This decrease was slightly better than our expectations despite additional pressure from growth in our pass-through revenues and a very difficult first quarter fiscal year 2017 compare when we expanded margins by 230 basis points.

As a reminder, this first strong -- this strong first quarter fiscal year 2017 margin performance was driven by incremental ACA-related revenues, together with operating efficiencies and lower selling expenses, which now have lapped.

During the quarter, we continued our planned investments into innovation, service and distribution while we worked through the short-term pressure from the anticipated lower revenue growth in the first half of fiscal year 2018.

As we managed for the pace of our transformation efforts to upgrade our clients and to transform our service experience, we believe these investments will continue to help us deliver against our long-term financial strategic objectives.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share grew 6% to $0.91 and 6% on a constant dollar basis and benefited from a lower effective tax rate and fewer shares outstanding compared with a year-ago.

Our adjusted effective tax rate was positively impacted by unplanned stock compensation tax benefits, which accounted for approximately 90 basis points of the overall decline in our adjusted effective tax rate for the quarter or $0.05 to our adjusted diluted earnings per share.

As Carlos mentioned, our new business bookings were down 3% and in line with our expectations for the quarter as we begin to re-accelerate our bookings growth and overcome the remaining additional sales of Affordable and Care Act-related modules in the first half of fiscal year 2017. Overall, I'm pleased with our results for the quarter off to a positive start we're making good progress as we execute against our strategic initiatives.

Now let me take you through our segment results before moving on to our fiscal year 2018 outlook. In our Employer Services segments, revenues grew 2% for the quarter and 3% on an organic basis. Our same-store pays per control metric in the U.S. grew 2.4% in the first quarter. Average client funds balances grew 6% compared to a year ago, 5% on a constant dollar basis. This growth was driven by additions of net new business and increased wage levels compared to the prior first year's quarter.

Outside the U.S., we continued to see solid performance from our international operations with double-digit revenue growth in our multinational businesses. Employer Services margin decreased about 110 basis points in the quarter. This decrease was driven by continued investments into our operations, innovation and distribution.

The PEO continues to perform well growing revenues 14% in the quarter with average worksite employees growing nicely by 10% to 484,000 employees. This revenue growth was primarily driven by the growth in average worksite employees and accelerated growth in healthcare renewal premiums. This accelerated growth and pass-through healthcare premiums was also the primary driver for the 60 basis points decline in PEO margins this quarter. But its impact is expected to abate as the year progresses. And I'm pleased with the performance of both of our segments in this quarter. And as Carlos mentioned, we are off to a good start.

Before I discuss our fiscal year 2018 outlook, I wanted to highlight some additional detail regarding the acquisition of Global Cash Card. The results of operations of this business will be included in the employer services segment, and I expect it to contribute just under 1 percentage point of growth to our updated revenue guidance. While we anticipate future synergies, we also anticipate some slight pressure to margins this year, largely driven by integration costs. Accordingly, we have factors these operational impacts into our updated fiscal year 2018 outlook.

As a reminder, fiscal year 2018 has a mix of factors impacting revenue growth and margin the first half of the year, including the disposal of our CHSA and COBRA businesses in November of fiscal year 2017, the impacts to revenue and margin from the incremental ACA-related revenues during the first half of fiscal year 2017, which now have been fully lapped and also the impact to revenue growth in fiscal year 2018 from lower retention and lower-than-anticipated new business bookings in fiscal year 2017. With these items in mind, I will now take a moment to walk through our revised outlook with you.

First, as Carlos mentioned earlier, we are reaffirming our full year new business bookings guidance of 5% to 7% growth on the $1.65 billion sold in fiscal year 2017. With the acquisition of Global Cash Card and some adjustments to our anticipated impacts from our foreign currency translation, we have updated our consolidated revenue forecast growth to 6% to 8% compared to our prior forecast of 5% to 6%. And employee services revenue growth of 4% to 5% compared to our prior forecast of 2% to 3%. Separately, we are reaffirming our PEO revenue guidance of 11% to 13%.

We are also now expecting growth in client fund interest revenues to increase $45 million to $55 million compared with our prior forecasted increase of $40 million to $50 million. The total impact from the client funds extended investment strategy is now expected to be up $35 million to $45 million compared to the prior forecast increase of $30 million to $40 million. The details of this forecast can be found in the supplemental slides on our Investor Relations website.

Our margin forecast remains unchanged. We continue to anticipate our consolidated adjusted EBIT margin to contract 25 basis points to 50 basis points from 19.8% in fiscal year 2017. And at the segment level, we continue to anticipate margin contraction in employer services of 50 basis points to 75 basis points, with PEO margins expected to expand 25 basis points to 50 basis points. We now expect growth in adjusted diluted earnings per share of 5% to 7% compared to our prior forecast of 2% to 4%, aided by about one percentage points from the first quarter stock compensation-related tax benefit.

Having fully returned the proceeds of our debt offering to shareholders in fiscal year 2017, this forecast does not contemplate any further share buybacks beyond anticipated dilution related to equity compensation plans. However, it remains our intent to return excess cash to shareholders, subject to market conditions.

So with that, I will turn it over to the operator to take your questions.

Thank you, sir. We will take our first question from the line of Tien-Tsin Huang with JPMorgan. Please proceed.

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hi. Good morning. Thanks for the time. Just I guess on the retention front, I'm curious where you're seeing the greatest improvement there. Is it more in the mid-market as you convert to strategic Cloud platforms? Any color across the organization?

Carlos A. Rodriguez - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Well, I think as I mentioned in my comments, I think this quarter, the improvements were really across all of our ES segments. And as we said in the past many times, retention can be a very volatile metric especially as you get into the up market. But this quarter, we happen to have good news and we're very happy about it. We think that is not just because of volatility but I think because some of the things we've been doing around investments in our service organizations we see our NPS scores coming up and so, we're very pleased with that.

I would say that, to your question about the midmarket, we are not finished yet with the migrations of our clients in the midmarket. We have about 2,000 left. We still think that we'll be close to done, if not done, by the end of the calendar year we may have a couple of stragglers. But we do expect to be substantially done by the end of the year and that does put pressure on our retention because we have [inaudible 20:36] clients and the same still holds true that there's quite a substantial difference in retention between our strategic platform in midmarket and our legacy platform.

So, I think what you're alluding to, we hope and we expect, will happen a couple of quarters from now as with all these migrations and the midmarket behind us. But that would not be one of the reasons why there was improvement in the midmarket as well as in the rest of ES this quarter.

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Right. And thanks for that.

Jan Siegmund - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

One additional comment, don't forget that we had a little bit of an easier growth over this quarter. We lapped the loss of a large client that we talked about last, first quarter in the year. So, the improvement was, in particular visible in the enterprise space but partially aided by the lapping of that large client loss.

Carlos A. Rodriguez - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

I think the impact of that large loss was around 100 basis points last year. So, the right way to look at this is about 60 basis point improvement in retention for the quarter?

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Right. You get that back but still a little bit better. Okay, good, good, good. Just my quick follow up just on PEO. The WSE unit growth of 10%, I think that's a little bit below trend anything to read into there in PEO?

Carlos A. Rodriguez - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Other than that it's getting really big. We're still pretty happy with 10% unit growth. I don't think anything further to report there but that's becoming a very large, we're close the 0.5 million worksite employees, that's one of the largest employees in the U.S., if you look at it as, which we do, as an employer even though there are sub-clients obviously there's more than 10,000 clients in the PEO but it's a very large the way we treat it for, the way we have our retirement program and the way we have our workers' compensation and benefits, et cetera. We are a co-employer and consider ourselves a co- employer for the purposes of some of the responsibilities around employment.

And so technically, I think we're probably in the top five now in terms of size of employers based in the U.S. which is becoming a very large base. But we feel pretty happy and pretty satisfied with that kind of growth rate.

Jan Siegmund - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

The development is right in line with our expectations and as you saw we are reaffirming our revenue guidance so, going good.

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great, thanks for the update.

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Jason Kupferberg with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please proceed.

Jason Kupferberg - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Good morning guys. I just wanted to follow up on the comments around the migrations. I think you said 83% of clients have now been migrated to the next-gen platforms. Can you tell us in terms of percentage of revenue where we stand on that? And then any comments around a reasonable new bookings growth range for Q2. Thanks.

Carlos A. Rodriguez - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

So just to make sure we get our language clear here because we have introduced some new terminologies. So, when we refer to next-gen platforms, so, we have our strategic platforms, which are Workforce Now, Run, Vantage and our Global View multinational platform. We did start talking and we mentioned it in our introductory comments that we talked to industry analysts in mid-September about our next-generation platforms which we have only a handful of clients on today. So, I just want to make sure I clarify the language there. As we go forward, we'll be more careful about making sure that we pick the right language. So, I'm sorry, the rest of the -- what was the rest of the question?

Jason Kupferberg - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

The percentage of revenue then I guess that has migrated to the strategic platforms, I think you said 83% of clients but percentage revenue.

Carlos A. Rodriguez - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

So since we still have a lot of work to do in the up-market where we've really only begun the migrations I think that's consistent with what we've said before in our publicly released information around the proxy contest, I think we included there about 51% of our revenues being on our strategic platforms that I just mentioned the names of. It's very important to note that when we talk about our strategic platforms, we have a number of areas of our business where there's really no immediate plan to migrate or move clients.

So, for example, our insurance services, our retirement services, we have some international platforms that we're happy with that we're not planning any movement there. So, we could probably in the future be able to provide some more color around the quarter-on-quarter addressable market. In other words, what part of our client base is really up for migration, if you will, but the right answer, the straight answer is 51%. But we're not aiming to get to 100%.

Jan Siegmund - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

And then Jason, if I pick up your question regarding the second quarter, is we're reaffirming just our full year guidance for 5% to 7%, and we don't give quarterly guidance, really, for our new business bookings or any other number. And before Carlos, the 51% of the revenues refers to ES revenues. That's all the metric that we offer.

Jason Kupferberg - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. And then it's good to hear about some of the innovation investments that you're doing. Any detail we can get on latest trends with respect to your overall R&D spending, the budgets there in terms of the maintenance R&D piece for some of the legacy platforms and how much of the R&D budget is being directed to new product development, any shifts in those ratios?

Carlos A. Rodriguez - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Sure. We disclose a lot of information again as we've been trying to communicate with shareholders about some of the things we've been doing here over the last five or six years. We've disclosed, I think, some additional information about that. And I think starting off with the fact that we've increased our innovation spend from around $150 million to around $450 million, I think or somewhere thereabouts in that neighborhood, so, significant amount of increase in our R&D investments. A large part of that was in the next generation platforms that we just announced recently that we've been working on here in some cases for three to four years. But we've also made big investments in things like our data Cloud and things like our mobile solutions and some of the other products and innovations that we actually already have out in the market and are helping us, I think, with our efforts in terms of helping our clients and also helping drive new business bookings and retention and so forth. So, that's a sense of what's happened with the innovation spend.

On the maintenance spend, for the sake of, I guess, government work it's about flat. So it's increased slightly. But again, in the world of some inflation, the fact that we've held that constant, we see that as a good new story. It was a conscious effort to really shift the mix, if you will, in the balance of our spending to more innovation and less maintenance. A lot of our maintenance spend is focused on platforms that served tens of millions of employees that get paid, both on our tax engine and our payroll engine. And so as we develop these next generation technologies, when we retire those legacy platforms, which is a way down the road, then obviously, there would be – we would expect actual decreases in maintenance spend. But for the last several years, it's just really been a story of increasing the spend and making sure that, that spend is focused on innovation while we build out the necessary platforms to move clients to and then reduce the spending on those legacy platforms.

We have retired; I think it's around 13 legacy platforms. So, it's the first time in a long time in ADP that we've actually retried thing. So, it's not like we haven't made any progress but those were relatively small dollar items in terms of the overall maintenance spend. The really big chunks of spend are on some of our large scaled legacy platforms that service, by the way, very well and are very efficient, very secure and very reliable. And we have no plans to get off of them in the next three to six months or any kind of timeframe like that. So this is a – as we always say, this is an evolutionary process, not an overnight change.

Jason Kupferberg - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. Well, thanks for all the comments.

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Mark Marcon with Robert W. Baird. Please proceed.

Mark S. Marcon - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Two questions. One, any sort of impact at all with regards to all the hurricanes in terms of sales cadence, implementations? Anything along those lines that's the first question. Second question is basically on the PEO and pass-through growth rate. When we think about long-term, would you expect this pass-through growth rate could be in this 14% range if we have underlying say PEO growth in the 10% or how should we think about that from a longer-term perspective? And then lastly, can you just comment with regards to all the distractions that have been going on over the last few months in terms of how it's impacting the folks out in the field and operations? Thank you.

Carlos A. Rodriguez - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

So, I'm going to let Jan maybe go through a few of the numbers here. But just quickly on the hurricanes and Jan will give you a sense of impact. Clearly, it had an impact of the business. But I just want to take a moment to also point out that these were massive storms, especially in Houston and in Puerto Rico. We have a decent sized business in Puerto Rico. We obviously have a very large presence in Texas and in Houston specifically. And what our Associates and our infrastructure people did to be able to continue our business not necessarily as usual but to make sure the business went forward and that we served our clients was nothing short of heroic, including flying airplanes from Tampa when no other planes were flying into Puerto Rico to deliver supplies to our associates but also to deliver payrolls for the businesses that were actually still functioning and still wanting to pay their people so that they would be able to actually have money for in a, what obviously was an incredible crisis. So, the fact that you're asking the question, I think shows the strength of ADP that we continue to perform and to deliver business as usual on the face of what was obviously a very, very challenging situation. I think Jan maybe has a little bit of color on the numbers.

Jan Siegmund - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Yeah, we experienced some impact on our new business bookings in the quarter and October could have some clean over, but you can see from our reaffirming of our full year guidance on new business bookings, we plan – actually we had strong performance that overcame that in the quarter because we performed according to expectations. But there is an impact on our sales force and there could be an impact on our revenues and losses to be quite honest as Puerto Rico is recovering. It will not be material or meaningful to our overall full year performance but we're sorting that out. So, the business and our clients in Puerto Rico are recovering and we're working with those clients but not all of them are back online yet. But a large number has and there could be some second quarter impact. But it's not really that material that it should impact your calculations.

In the long run, I think, we expect this to be just back to business, as a little bit of positive recovery impact that we sometimes experience in the longer sense of a year to 18 months out. But I would assume well we are just going to work ourselves through it throughout the year. Relative to your pass-through revenues, the 14% is a little bit on the high side. It has a variety of reasons. If you recall in the first half of last year, we experienced this meaningful margin expansion and the PEO and overall for ADP and it was part, as we illustrated then, by a lower than typical pass-through revenue growth. And so, the fact is that impact our pass-through revenue growth are multitude things that have all played in the last couple of years.

The first thing is the participation rate in our PEO and throughout the introduction of the ACA in the last few years, we have seen an increase in employee participation and our PEO that now has stabilized.

And health benefits.

Jan Siegmund - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Pardon me?

Carlos A. Rodriguez - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

And health benefits because...

Mark S. Marcon - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Sure.

Jan Siegmund - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

And that participation rate has now stabilized. So, we have seen now a year-over-year relative stable employee participation rate. What then comes in is the overall renewal rates, which we're now experiencing is healthcare inflation as you would describe. And that's obviously dependent on the overall market development of medical health inflation. And the last component is the actual employee choice of plans of where we have seen a general trend to higher deductible, consumer health-oriented plans. But as a little bit of an anomaly in this quarter actually employees opted out of the most skinny solution and diverted a little bit to higher quality medical plans in our client base, which was a little unusual. So, the overall pass-through growth of 14% is a relative to the 10% worksite employee growth is a little bit on the high side I would say in our long-term plans to anticipate and we published this in on our investor day pass-through growth of approximately 12% to 14% mark.

Carlos A. Rodriguez - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

And just to point out, there have been times, in our history in the PEO where it's been even higher than this. So as Jan said, it really depends on the general health care inflation environment. It's clearly not sustainable from a – so, not just about our PEO or our own company, but this is why there was healthcare reform to begin with that, you can't have this kind of healthcare inflation for a long period of time because it just doesn't work from an economy standpoint. It becomes the entire GDP eventually.

So, it's safe to say that this is a number that has to, by definition, maybe not over a quarter or two or over one year but that number has to, at some point, converge or regress back to the mean. But we have had times where we've had even bigger differential between worksite employee growth and our pass-through revenue growth. And this is probably from a three or four year standpoint by the highest it's been and it's probably in line with what you're hearing out in the world, right? Which is healthcare inflation's picking up a little bit.

Mark S. Marcon - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Sure. I was just trying to get towards the longer-term and with not so subtle reference to some of the discussion around, okay well, how much pass-through, when we think about the net operating profit margin growth that we're going to end up having, how much of an impact is the pass-throughs going to be and what's the right growth rate to factor in?

Carlos A. Rodriguez - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Yes. We'll try to help with that but again, we encourage people to do is to look at Employer Services' margins and profit growth, and the PEO's margins and profit growth. Because what we're focused on is growing EPS and creating value for our shareholders. We are not fixated on a specific margin number even though we realized that the margin number's important to the overall economic model and to actually building a model that works.

Mark S. Marcon - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

At the end of the day, it's return on invested capital, right?

Carlos A. Rodriguez - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Right. Exactly, I mean, those are the, that's ultimately the growth in Employer Services and profitability Employer Services and growth in PEO probably or ultimately would drive returns on invested capital and that's really the right way to focus on the business. Not – as you know, our PEO business is our most profitable, most successful best business. So, for us to get overly concerned about mix and what impact that has on the overall margin, I realize it's something that we have to address and we have to talk about and help people with their models, but it's really not the right way to focus on the business.

Mark S. Marcon - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

I appreciate that. Thank you.

Carlos A. Rodriguez - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

One last thing as you did mention about the distraction on the – that's why I'll answer that question because others may have the same question. I think the way I have been, a lot of investors have been asking the same thing because there's a lot of concern about the distraction of the proxy contest and I would say that it's an extremely high distraction for an extremely small group of people. As you can see, from the results of this quarter, it did not distract our associates or our sales force.

Mark S. Marcon - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Great. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Rick Eskelsen with Wells Fargo. Please proceed.

Rick M. Eskelsen - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Hi. Good morning. Thank you for taking my question. I just wanted to follow-up quickly on Tien-tsin's earlier question on the PEO. Just -- the question is, you did see the PEO -- the ending client's worksite employee down slightly sequentially. That's out of the ordinary for that business. I'm just curious if there's anything onetime going on. Did anything get pulled forward last quarter? Just maybe a little more color on the PEO it would be helpful?

Jan Siegmund - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Yeah, I think, I wouldn't over interpret. This happens once in a while a little bit and we do have a little bit of fluctuations of how sales come in and how the last quarter ended. And they are like different growth dynamics. So, I noticed it myself but there is nothing out of the ordinary here in the field that I could report.

Rick M. Eskelsen - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Thanks. It's helpful. Just a quick follow-up. You talked a little bit about the pay equity tool and the data Cloud. Just wondering if you could talk more about what you guys are doing on big data? I know that's sort of a long-term thing that I believe you're on has been helping into lead. So, just anymore details on the big data and the analytics progress will be helpful?

Jan Siegmund - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Yeah, so, as many of you know, we believe it is going to be one of our long-term strategic differentiators or is already today actually. We're selling a core product of data analytics and benchmarks to our core client base and to new clients, which is called Data Cloud that delivers now more than 30 benchmarks and we do sophisticated analytical reporting. And on top of that, as a platform we have released a numerous incremental value-add solutions and you see in our emerging strategy.

So, the first tool that we have been working on is a tool that allows our employers to manage the risk of employee retention and employee loss and can predict the likelihood of employees leaving the company and allow companies to way better manage performance. And over outcomes, we now released incremental tools on the pay equity explorer, which is a compliance tool that helps you to identify potential misalignment and your compensation relative to diversity measures.

And there is the richness of the tool is the exciting part because it will go in a variety of areas towards verticals, towards specific problems to be addressed. And you're going to see a continued innovation coming out and all being fully integrated into our Cloud-based platform, which is the benefit that we are now reaping from having one data Cloud tool that services all these strategic platforms and then the relative ease of integration of these insights and data analytics into the actual platform.

So, it's going to be a very important tool. And this innovation and explore the specific ones that Carlos mentioned really driving the differentiation, leading and client discussions helping us to increase our win rates. So, it's truly exciting. And there's also revenue caring, there's been a question around do we charge for this tool and we do charge for data Cloud. It's a recurring revenue model that clients buy.

Rick M. Eskelsen - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Thank you very much.

Thank you. [Operators Instructions] Our next question will come from the line of James Berkley with Barclays. Please proceed.

James Robert Berkley - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Thanks guys. Looks like your top line guidance ticked up about 20 basis points, at the high-end of the range. There was an incremental 100 expected improvements coming from Global Cash and FX combined. Is that just a function of rounding or kinds of passing your prior expectations? Thanks.

Jan Siegmund - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

I think it's probably -- it's both. I think we had, we obviously feel better about what's going on with retention and I think the trends in the business. We got a little bit of help from, even from float income as you mentioned because that actually flows into our top line as well as into our bottom line. But I think you're correct that just happens to be the way the numbers fall out as well. So I think it's both things.

Carlos A. Rodriguez - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

It's Global Cash Card FX and then a tiny bit of pass-through is in our increased guidance also. So, that maybe the third factor if you're looking for a third factor.

James Robert Berkley - Barclays Capital, Inc.

All right. Thanks. And then just a quick follow-up. You guys obviously did a down market platforming doubled margins over the six-year period and the midmarkets are almost wrapped up here. Could you just talk about your expectations from margin expansion over like say, another six-year period for the mid-market and then your thoughts on the up-market longer-term as well?

Jan Siegmund - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Sure. I think that one of the things we've been kind of going out talking to folks, making sure that this is an opportunity now to make sure everyone understand that the starting point for margins in terms of the amount of room there is for improvement with larger in the small business market than it is in the midmarket. So we have a successful good business in the midmarket including healthy margins.

We do think that based on what we see around retention potential because the real, one of the really important improvement to the small business division was the rise in retention which has a fairly big impact in that business on margins because the amount of business you have the sell which brings with the sales cost, implementation cost is less to achieve the same growth objective if you will.

And so that was an important part of that picture if you will in small business improving and retention. I am hopeful, based on what we're seeing so far that we are going to experience good improvements in retention in our midmarket as well once we have, once we were through migrations all for clients in one platform.

Better retention should have the same impact that it had on SBS in sense that you have to less so that much less business in order to achieve the same growth rate or you can grow faster like it either you get the best of both worlds that you can choose which way depending on market conditions you want to move.

But the absolute starting point is important as it is always in any situation. And again, we don't give specifics sub segment, data if you will. Neither do any our competitors I would just point out but the fact is the margins are higher they always they were higher to being with in midmarket and the re-platforming is really about strengthening our competitive position, driving faster growth and hopefully some modest improvement in margins as well because we do expect to get higher retention rate in the mid to long term as we get all our clients on to one platform.

James Robert Berkley - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jim Schneider with Goldman Sachs. Please proceed.

James Schneider - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. I was maybe wanted to ask a follow-up question on the margin side of things. Can you maybe just give us an update short-term in terms of your investment programs on service alignment and any other new products and how that's kind of contributing to the margin degradation in the next couple of quarters.

And then as we exit the year and head into 2019, is it reasonable to expect that you would as you kind of get to the compounded 50 to 75 bps of long-term margin expansion you've guided to whether we see kind of above normalized margin expansion in the back half of this year and heading into 2019?

Jan Siegmund - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Yeah, Jim. This year, we have about similar amount of dual operations cost. I think it's about 20 to 25 basis points of margin pressure for the company in this fiscal year. And as we then complete our service alignment initiative I think Carlos mentioned, we're making good progress on that.

We've exited nine locations already in this fiscal year and we are in on track on and on time. We see that those new associates is going to be settling in and dual ops is going to disappear and the next year in fiscal year in 2019 and 2020 we did actually provide investors with an idea about the margin expansion which we I think characterized to be around 100 basis points at the enterprise level.

And now at our presentations and there's nothing changed in our view that that what we would be doing and now at this point in time. So that would the dual ops would be dissipating and then I think also elsewhere in the presentation we alluded to the fact that we see then the benefit of the workflow efficiency, wage advantages and so forth that our strategic locations offer and contributing incremental to the productivity improvements and cost efficiencies. So I think what we're presenting is kind of the current plan.

Carlos A. Rodriguez - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

I think I also want to point out again. I want to say one more time that clearly some of the pressure we're experiencing is from investments that we have been investing in our sales force for example.

But it's just important to note that some of what's happening in terms of these numbers is still these mathematical grows over in comparisons because last year, in the first half of the fiscal year, so the last two quarters of the calendar year, we had almost 20% operating income growth, and then in the last two quarters of the fiscal year, first two quarters of the calendar year because of the ACA growth in the comparisons of having lapped the revenues. The revenue comparison, we ended up having the numbers going opposite direction.

The two quarters that we're in right now, the quarter that we're just reporting plus the next quarter are really mirror images of the first two quarters of the calendar year. And then, as we've said multiple times in our guidance, our second half of this fiscal year gets back from a margin standpoint, from a growth standpoint, from a bookings standpoint to a more reasonable normalized place, if you will.

So unfortunately, the way you guys notice better than anyone else like whenever whether it's an acquisition or ACA or some other factor, you have to really look beyond that to understand what's really happening beneath the covers. And so we had 12 months of easy comparisons, and then we had 12 months of hard comparisons. We have, I guess right now, couple of more months before we get to those difficult comparisons.

James Schneider - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

That's helpful context. Thank you. And then maybe a follow-up on the product side, maybe for Carlos. As you think about your enterprise products suite and how you plan to refresh and augment it over time. You talked reference to low code application development platform. Can maybe give us a sense about your conversations with clients in the early stages. What are the elements of this platform that are resonating with them? And do you get a sense of any of the enterprises that maybe shopping around or sweat or potentially have changed their mind about switching off of an ADP platform or staying on an ADP platform because of this?

Carlos A. Rodriguez - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Well, we hope, we do, for example, invite clients on a regular basis to visit our innovation center in New York City and Chelsea to kind of get first hand knowledge of some of the things that we're working on. And it's not just about the platform. We have other things we're working on as well as that we share with our clients.

So obviously, part of that is an effort to make sure understand our roadmap and so today they stick with us as we get through product development and then eventually a transition to our New York platform. So either between each of our business segments but it is obviously very important in upmarket enterprise space where the client leg cycles are very, very long. We have very high retention rates in our up market business, client stays, 15 to 20 years on an average.

And obviously if they are staying with ADP for that long, that means they've already been through multiple changes in technology with ADP over the year. So this is just another evolution if you will, which makes the product better for them, easier to use, easier to service, easier to upgrade.

So these are all, I think, part of leveraging technology, which is one of the central themes that we've had here in the last five or six years. So we're really trying to do what ADP's been doing for many years with a slight change in emphasis with greater emphasis on product and technology and maybe historically, we had 5 or 10 or 15 years ago.

James Schneider - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of David Grossman with Stifel. Please proceed.

David Michael Grossman - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Thank you. It's been a while since we've been in a stable gowth rate environment. So could you just help – or just review for us how higher rates flow through to ADP and how much of that perhaps you share with a client and gets reflected in pricing over time?

Jan Siegmund - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

So the second part is a tricky question, because the way it gets shared, if you will, is it makes our company stronger and allows us to for example, theoretically, to be more careful with price increases. None of which – so I guess the answer is, we haven't changed anything like it hasn't. If rates were as you know because of the way our portfolio is laddered, even though we felt multiple years of pressure on a downside, we are getting a little bit of help here on the upside. But there's really, it isn't like an overnight, and I don't mean overnight in the sense of rates. But because of the laddering, there's not that kind of dramatic of a change that we are all of sudden that it's raining money out of the helicopters and we have to figure out, what to do with it.

But we definitely appreciated it is better than it was when it was going in the other direction. So it's all positive. So I think historically, I think probably make us stronger, more competitive but we really don't – there's no pricing mechanism. We didn't raise prices, when interest floating went down and rates went down. And we don't plan on lowering prices when it goes up. I guess it could be completely direct.

Carlos A. Rodriguez - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

And I give more couple more technical updates, David, theirs is no if you ask revenue share of float income with any of our clients, we don't have that business on the model. And just negotiated fee price and then some of our products actually declined released, we negotiate with them in the value of the float and it reflects in the next contract will relationship we have with your clients. But this is not an explicit revenue share of float income.

Jan Siegmund - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

And just to add, just to be even more clearly, we lost $300 million in float income and that's assuming that the balance is stayed flat, but balance actually grew from about $15 billion to over $20 billion during that period of time. I am thinking back to like 2007 and 2008 when we peaked in terms of our float income. So there's a long way to go to get back that $300 million and that would not be even adjusting for inflation and for growth.

And as Jan just said, we don't have those kinds of arrangements. We didn't increase our prices when that was going on. So we managed to improve our margins and grow our business in the phase of that kind of headwind. And so I think it's – it feels fair to us to now enjoy the fruits of better environment on a go forward basis would be the way we look at it.

David Michael Grossman - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay Understood. Thank you for that. And then I just have a follow-up to the last question that was asked about a little bit about the product road map for the up market. Can you give us a better sense of timing of when you or how you expect to roll out some the new future functionality of which are working on. At least in your mind, what are the major changes, if you will that you're making to the new version of the up market product?

Carlos A. Rodriguez - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

We never said there's a new version to an up market product. And so you shouldn't say it either. So what we build was -- we build a platform in which we can build apps that could serve a number of different clients. It could be used globally. It could be used in the upmarket and frankly someday, can be used in the middle markets. So we're not ready. We shared a lot of information with industry analysts and we're trying to share as much information with all of you without sharing so much information that it creates a competitive problem for us. And so we're not ready to say exactly what we're doing or where we're going.

But I can tell you that the benefits are obviously usability, speed the changes and speed the development, cost of maintenance, not to mention cost of development. So there are a number of benefits that we will get from our product development efforts. And that's really only talking about the local development platform. We also have two very large investments in back-office systems. So this is our gross to net payroll engine in our tax engine as well.

There we expect and the plan is to have that be completely transparent. These engines are back-office engines that are really not visible to the clients. They just -- they create outcomes. The front ends are workforce now, vantage, some of our other front and products. And so there's really no expected impact assuming that we execute well and the kind of transition if you will to a new gross-to-net payroll and then also tax engine.

The expectation for improvement still are fairly significant in the sense that we'll have a lot more flexibility around the things we can do around payments. So we may choose too, we may not necessarily do it, but we'll have the ability to do same-day payments, real-time payments. We'll have a lot more flexibility around the speed to make changes whether that's statutory or competitive changes in our system.

And then in the cost of maintenance and the cost of support will go down significantly based on our business cases that we have for these back-office engines. So these are really modernization efforts because those platforms service incredibly well today at high scale, high reliability and high security. But we believe based on our business cases that obviously, whether it's two, five, seven years down the road, that new technology can help us leverage those services that we provide in a much more efficient manner.

David Michael Grossman - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Very helpful. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Jeff Silber with BMO. Please proceed.

Henry Sou Chien - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Hey good morning, its Henry Chen calling for Jeff. Just a question on the changing guidance for the EPS or adjusted EPS, could you break out how much of that is the impact to the acquisition and how much is FX if you could?

Carlos A. Rodriguez - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

The impact for the acquisition would be zero because zero. It's a great business. Good-sized revenue business unfortunately it's around break even in the way that we would describe it. So it's not a huge drag on our earnings. And it's not a huge help. It has a small drag on margins obviously because of break even, and with some reasonable revenues, it doesn't help our margins. But I would say no impact in terms of EPS guidance from acquisitions. And the other – I'm sorry the second part of your question was?

Jan Siegmund - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

I can give you a little bit on the tax side. Actually, that's a big chunk of it. It's a little less than 2% of that increase comes from tax and that's just the good performance that we had as well as the $0.05 that will have been flowed through.

Henry Sou Chien - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Got it, Okay. And FX?

Unknown Speaker

I don't have anything here. We're looking it at up, I don't think it's that meaningful really.

Henry Sou Chien - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Okay. Okay, got it. And just the second question on bookings growth and how it's tracking for the year. Just curious if you have a sense of whether some of the drivers for the rest of the year whether it's product or by market for new bookings growth? Thanks.

Jan Siegmund - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

I think for bookings growth, we try to look at is the noise in the system has been pretty significant over the last 24 months because first, we had ACA and then we didn't have ACA. So I have to purpose my comments by saying, it hasn't been exactly business as usual. But in typical business as usual for ADP, would have a head count increase, a company buy a productivity increase of our sales force, which would lead to our sales results. So the mechanisms that we would -- the buttons that we would push to try to increase or improve our new business bookings would generally be around increasing our head count or capacity if you will of sales because we could also spend money on digital marketing and other tools to make our sales force more efficient. And then what can we do around products to drive the productivity. Some other productivity is just like in any business we expect our sales force to do a little bit better each year. We also try to give them better products and more things to sell so that they can also grow their productivity that way.

So one of the things we did last year is in the phase of the challenges we were having, we decided to actually invest in head count. We've had two years or three years where we were able because of the tailwind of the ACA, to put lessen to head count because we're getting more from productivity and we opted last year really to -- in order to make sure that we had a good couple of years of new business bookings. We invested in our head count. And we're now thinking about 7% head count growth year-over-year. That's pretty healthy for us when you look at the last five years or six years. It doesn't have an immediate impact because those people have to become productively, they had to get ramped up, they had to get into the field. But as those people mature, that's an investment that should pay off for us for several years to come as those new sales reps become more mature and become more productive over time.

So I guess to answer your question is, we -- the reason we feel good about our forecast, which, again, is subject to interference by as we just saw the government had a fairly large change in direction nine months ago. So we can't ever say we're 100% sure, but we look at certain metrics that give us confidence in terms of what we have in terms of guidance and it's mainly around head count and modest productivity improvement.

Carlos A. Rodriguez - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

And throughout the year, basically, what we'll see is that accelerated head count growth naturally becomes more productive as that sales force is maturing. And then secondly, it's an easier grow-over so for your type of modeling I think those are two major growth drivers that will make the comparison -- the second half of the year look -- that will accelerate the growth in the second half of the year.

Henry Sou Chien - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Okay. All right. Thanks so much.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we have time for one final question. Our final question will come from Gary Bisbee with RBC Capital Markets. Please proceed.

Jay Hanna - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Hey, guys. This is Jay Hanna on for Gary. Thanks for sneaking me at the end. Just regard to the three-year framework you laid out recently. Should we expect any change of that based on the fiscal 2018 guidance increase given this quarter?

Carlos A. Rodriguez - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

I don't think so because I think as Jan said I mean, I think its, first of all, it's early where we see the first quarter and I think you could tell that we feel good about our results. We feel good about the future. But I think it's premature. We did get help from tax. We did get a little bit of help from -- on the growth rate from the floating comps. I think it's just too early. But directionally, we feel good. But I think it's way too early to think about how the first quarter impacts 2020 for us.

Jay Hanna - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. And then with the next gen tools and migration you spoke to earlier, is any of that associated with the 500 basis points in margin accretion that you spoke to recently as well?

Carlos A. Rodriguez - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

No, the scale and operational improvement that we illustrated in our margin long-term outlook is not counting on these next generation products making them meaningful impact at -- for the planning horizon, which ends at 2020.

Jan Siegmund - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

And I think the part of the reason for that is we've obviously we invested a lot already. But now were in the process of "hardening" and also getting clients. We do have clients, by the way, the three next generation platforms. These are real platforms that we invested hundreds of millions of dollars in over multiple years. So we feel good about it. They're real and they're going to drive long-term efficiency, lower cost, stronger sales, better client experience. It's going to -- but from a timing standpoint, I think it's clearly way too early I think for us to be factoring those types of improvements into our forecast. But for there is no question that whether it's in 2020 or the last half of 2020 or 2021 or 2022, these investments are expected to have meaningful impact on ADP's competitiveness and it's profitability as well.

Jay Hanna - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Thank you. This concludes our question-and-answer portion for today. I'm pleased to hand the program over to Carlos Rodriguez for closing remarks.

Carlos Rodriguez, President & Chief Executive Officer, Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Thank you. As you could see, we're off to a really good start, and we're happy that the initiatives that we have around enhancing our service, the innovation of our products and expanding our distribution model are working. And we have obviously a lot of confidence that I think the investments will continue to deliver the results we expected from those investments, especially in the latter half of fiscal 2018 and beyond.

Over the last several months, obviously, we've been involved in this proxy contest and I just want to acknowledge for a minute our associates because obviously, some of them may feel like they're efforts of been put into question during this process. And as I mentioned, I think the distraction has been largely to a small group, but inevitably, our associates also hear some of the noise out in the market. And I just want to thank our associates for the resolve that they've had in delivering to our clients what the clients expect from ADP. And I also want to thank them for their encouragement they've given to us to continue to move beyond the distraction and continue to deliver valuable services to our clients. The dedication, I think, and the attentiveness and the integrity more importantly, of our associates is what makes this company great and it's what our founder, I think, insisted on. And I'm confident that with their help and their support, we're going to continue to make ADP successful.

I also want by extension to thank our shareholders and the confidence they put in our management and our board as we've gone around visiting and talking to investors, the encouragement that we've gotten from them, I think, just strengthen our resolve to continue to do the right thing for them, and also on their behalf.

And so with that, I want to thank you, again for joining us, and thank you for your interest in ADP.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation on today's conference. This does conclude the program, and you may all disconnect. Everybody, have a wonderful day.

