New Beginning For The Japanese Yen After 6 Years Of Decline

Business Insider had the opinion that the Bank of Japan (statement) is boring because it kept its monetary policy unchanged for the umpteen time. I would disagree because this is only true on the surface. In Japan, monetary policy is decided from the top. It requires the buy-in from the Prime Minister himself unlike the United States where central bank independence is respected.

Haruhiko Kuroda owes his current position to the political patronage of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his alignment with Abenomics’ awe and shock style of monetary easing. He pushed Japan into negative interest rates in 2015, which was a radical idea during that period. Japan remains the first and only country in Asia to adopt this policy even if its ability to hit the official 2% inflation target remains questionable. The ETF which tracks the Japanese Yen (FXY) had declined 35% from the peak of 130 in October 2011 to 84 today.

Abe’s Outstanding and Unexpected Victory

Negative interest rates are not a popular policy in a rapidly ageing population where it robs retirees of their pension funds in an environment of sub 1% inflation. Before the October 2017 general election, Yuriko Koike (Tokyo’s first female governor) is well poised to be the next Prime Minister as Shinzo Abe generated intense negative media attention for his scandals.

After being accused of dishing out favors to his friends who operates a kindergarten and private university, Abe saw his approval ratings drop to a record low of 26%. Political analysts see 30% as the critical threshold based on historical record with one exception in the 1990s. Abe was chased out of his first term in office when his approval ratings went below 30%.

If elected as Prime Minister, Koike indicated that she would remove Kuroda as BoJ Governor after his term ends next year and the fiscal reforms in the areas of tax and labor markets would have ended. The policy of loosening regulations to encourage foreign company formation also would go down the drain and overseas. 3E Accounting noted the complexity of overseas company incorporation and looser regulations are needed for much needed capital investments and knowledge transfer.

Given his precarious position before the polls, it was a miracle that Abe won a resounding victory where his ruling coalition secured a supermajority of more than two thirds of the lower house. As he controls 313 seats out of the 465 seats, he would even have the power to amend the constitution. Both pillars of monetary and fiscal reforms are secured which sets the stage for Japan’s recovery.

BoJ’s Surrender

On the surface, nothing changed in BoJ’s conduct of monetary policy. BoJ will charge 0.1% on policy rate balances held by Japanese financial institutions and continue to purchase 80 trillion yen of JGB so that their yield remains at 0% and continue to purchase 6 trillion yen of ETFs and 90 billion yen of J-REITS. The standard inflation target still remains at 2%. This is the standard and "boring" Monetary Policy Statement that's most widely referenced by journalists.

Source: Bank of Japan’s Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices (October 2017)

The exciting part comes in the less referenced BoJ Outlook which shows that its Board Member had lowered their inflation expectations for the full year of 2017 from 1.1% to 0.8% in just four months. This is a significant monetary policy milestone in Japan which signals the weakening of BoJ’s resolve to loosen monetary policy in the near term. It is likely that they will kick the can down the road and envision hitting their inflation target in 2019.

Furthermore, Japan is experiencing its longest economic expansion for a decade with five consecutive quarters of expansion. Public spending would benefit from the hosting of the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. Japanese manufacturing experienced significant improvement in September which is the fastest growth in four months over strong export demand. Top Japanese retailers also are expanding their business overseas to diversify their client base with notable success.

Boring or Beginning?

Let’s sum up the key developments for the Japanese Yen. The political uncertainty had been lifted as the global economy recovers and the BoJ will accept below target inflation. Japan is starting its expansion path which will all support the demand for the Japanese Yen. Some people think that this is boring but I see it as the beginning after six long years of decline.