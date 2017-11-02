Dassault Systemes To Acquire No Magic For Model-Based Engineering

Dassault is acquiring No Magic to bolster its 3DExperience platform for Internet of Things development by small businesses and professionals.

No Magic has created a suite of model-based engineering software for software developers.

Dassault Systemes has agreed to acquire No Magic for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Dassault Systemes (OTCPK:DASTY) has announced an agreement to acquire No Magic for an undisclosed amount.

No Magic has created a suite of products that assist businesses in using model-based systems engineering to improve their software development.

Dassault is acquiring No Magic to fully integrate it into its 3DExperience platform and increase its offerings to Internet of Things application modeling markets and small business and individual professional markets.

Target Company

Allen, Texas-based No Magic was founded in 1995 to develop UML- and Java-based applications for software development.

Management is headed by CEO Gary Duncanson, who has been with the firm since 2003 and has previously held positions at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and various defense and commercial engineering firms.

Below is an overview video of No Magic’s flagship MagicDraw system:

(Source: No Magic)

No Magic’s primary offerings include software modeling tools for the following application use cases:

Software Engineering

Model-Based Systems Engineering

Government and Defense

Enterprise Architecture

Business Architecture And Design

E2E Commerce

Also, the firm sells various plug-ins and add-ons for specific use cases.

Market & Competition

According to a 2015 report by market research firm Transparency Market Research, the global engineering software market is forecast to reach $50.34 billion in 2022. This represents a CAGR of over 12% between 2014 - 2022.

While No Magic’s systems modeling market is a subset of this larger market, it is nevertheless a valid data point for the expected growth of software systems modeling due to the ‘increasing demand for automation across different end-use sectors such as automotive, energy & utility, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, and geology & science...In addition, rising penetration of portable computing devices such as tablets and smartphones is bolstering the demand for engineering software, globally.’

Key competitive vendors that provide software systems modeling solutions include:

Altia

The DiSTI Corporation

DSpace

Elektrobit

ESCRYPT

IBM (IBM)

ETAS

MathWorks

National Instruments

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms and Dassault didn’t file a 6-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely a non-material amount for Dassault’s $27.6 billion market capitalization.

The two companies had been well-known to each prior to the acquisition announcement, as they had recently announced an integration partnership.

Dassault is acquiring No Magic to provide tools for smaller businesses and professionals within its 3DExperience platform.

Also, Dassault believes that No Magic’s tools will be helpful in the area of engineering Internet of Things applications, which Dassault refers to as “Internet of Experiences.”

As Dassault CEO Philippe Laufer stated in the deal announcement,

The acquisition of No Magic will position Dassault Systèmes as the undisputed leading provider of solutions for all systems embedding software and establish an environment where building, testing and releasing software can happen rapidly, frequently and more reliably.

“Systems embedding software” is a significant feature of Internet of Things applications, since a major software component is embedded into hardware at the end-user level, and the communication and interaction aspects between end product and server require a high degree of engineering.

Dassault’s acquisition is, therefore, positioning its flagship platform to be more relevant for IoT applications across a variety of industry standard models and languages.

