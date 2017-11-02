Advanced Disposal Services' (ADSW) CEO Richard Burke on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 2, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Matthew Nelson - Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

Richard Burke - Chief Executive Officer

Steve Carn - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Corey Greendale - First Analysis

Kyle White - Deutsche Bank

Hamzah Mazari - Macquarie Capital

Michael Feniger - Bank of America

Michael Hoffman - Stifel

Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer

Andrew Buscaglia - Credit Suisse

Operator

At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Advanced Disposal Third Quarter 2017 Earnings call. All likes have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks there will be a question and answer session. Thank you. And I would like to turn the conference over to Matthew Nelson, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations.

Matthew Nelson

Good morning, everyone. We would like to welcome you to the Advanced Disposal Q3 2017 earnings call. With me today is Richard Burke, our CEO; Steve Carn, our CFO and other members of senior management. We issued our press release yesterday with our results and trust that you have had the chance to review it. If you need a copy of the release, you may find it on our website or at sec.gov.

In today’s earnings release and during the conference call, we are providing adjusted financial information including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted free cash flow and adjusted net income, all of which are defined in our press release and exclude certain items that management believes are not indicative of our results of operations. This information is provided to enable you to make meaningful comparisons of the company’s operating performance between years and to view the company’s business from the same perspective as management. The earnings release contains exhibits that reconcile the differences between the non-GAAP measures and the comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Before we begin, I need to make certain cautionary remarks about forward-looking information. The matters discussed in the teleconference may contain certain forward-looking information intended to qualify for the Safe Harbors from liability established within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including projections, estimates and descriptions of certain future events. Any such statements are based upon current expectations and current economic conditions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from results anticipated in those forward-looking statements. In this regard, we direct listeners to the cautionary statements contained in our financial filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This call is being recorded and will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call for 30 days. Time-sensitive information provided during today’s call may no longer be accurate at the time of the replay. Any redistribution, retransmission or rebroadcast of this call in any form without the expressed written consent of Advanced Disposal is prohibited.

I would now like to turn the call over to our CEO, Richard Burke.

Richard Burke

Thanks, Matt. Good morning and we want to thank everyone for joining us today. Q3 represented another solid quarter for the company with strong financial results. I’ll take you through the highlights and then Steve will walk you through some of the more detailed financial results.

Starting with revenue, top-line grew nearly 9% and represented the best quarterly growth rate in our company’s history. As we discussed on last quarter’s call, we expected volume growth to improve in the second half of the year and that is exactly what we saw with organic volume of 3.4% on a year-over-year basis despite one fewer work day.

This was driven by a combination of strong disposal volume, improving growth trends in our commercial and roll-off business and largely cycling the impacts from our initiatives in 2015 and 2016 to rationalize some municipal contracts that didn’t generate the proper long-term free cash flow returns for us.

I’d also note that municipal wins continued to outpace losses year-to-date 2017. Growth from acquisitions net of divestitures was another key driver and added 4.2% to top-line growth. Year-to-date, we’ve completed one large vertically integrated acquisition through our first quarter purchase of CGS in Indiana and 12 additional tuck-in acquisitions.

These transactions have strengthened our existing markets and in one instance allowed us to swap out of a market where we were in a disadvantaged disposal position while improving our position and in an existing disposal neutral market. Our acquisition pipeline remains healthy and we will continue to pursue acquisition opportunities that fit our market selection criteria and can be purchased at reasonable multiples.

Average yield contributed 20 basis points to revenue growth and was muted compared to prior quarters due impart to revenue mix impacts from special waste, volume and the cycling of an environmental fee increase that was put in place in July of 2016.

Over the last eight quarters however, our pricing has averaged approximately 2% or 40 basis points better than CPR over that time period as we remain committed to disciplined pricing over the long-term. It’s part of our DNA, and an important piece of our strategy for offsetting inflationary pressures that we see in our business while at the same time generating value for our shareholders.

Finally, revenue from commodity sales did increase on a year-over-year basis and it contributed 90 basis points to growth in the quarter. We did however see a sharp decline in commodity prices in late Q3 related to regulatory changes in China including restrictions on import licenses. While most of our collected recyclables are processed domestically, the ripple effect of Chinese regulatory changes have impacted the global supply and demand picture and put significant pressure on the U.S. market.

We expect falling commodity prices or result in a $3 million reduction to EBITDA or an approximately $0.02 impact to EPS in the fourth quarter from our previous guidance given during our Q2 earnings call.

Turning to bottom-line results, adjusted EBITDA improved $3.2 million to our best ever quarterly results of $112.3 million despite $3.7 million of headwinds from storm start-up cost and other items that we would consider to be more one-time in nature. Without these cost pressures, adjusted EBITDA would have been an even stronger $116 million.

Gains and profitable organic growth, strategic tuck-in acquisitions that strengthen our footprint in our existing markets and managing controllable costs are all key drivers in our improvement in the EBITDA during the quarter. As we stated earlier this year, we are continuing to see some cost pressures related to third-party disposal cost, disposal facility cost and health insurance claims that Steve will discuss in more detail.

Additionally, we’ve had two major hurricanes impact us during the quarter including Hurricane Irma that was a direct hit to our South region which makes up nearly 40% of the company’s revenue and left heavy storm debris cleanup in many of our disposal neutral markets. We estimate that the net impact from these storms was a $1 million reduction in EBITDA in the quarter and will be a $2 million EBITDA impact for the full year 2017.

Looking at cash flows. We are extremely pleased to report that both our year-to-date September 2017 cash from operations of $247.4 million and adjusted free cash flow of $111.6 million exceeded our full year 2016 totals of $237 million cash from operations and $94 million of adjusted free cash flow. While there are always ebbs and flows in these metrics related to the timing of working capital receipts and payments along with CapEx requirements that can impact us in any particular quarter generating improving cash flow over the long-term is our most important financial responsibility to shareholders.

So we are pleased that we’ve delivered on this metric. Overall, our team continues to deliver on the commitments we have made to shareholders. We have expanded our operational footprint, continued to strengthen markets with tuck-in acquisitions, achieve some important new municipal wins, continued our disciplined pricing over the long-term, strengthened our balance sheet and reduced our leverage.

We have also continued to make important changes to our Board of Directors as we mature as a public company with the addition of Michael J. Hoffman, a forty year veteran and long-time CEO of the Toro Company as an independent member of our Boards. Our Board is now comprised of a majority of independent board members and all committees are made up of fully independent members.

Looking at our full year guidance, we are raising revenue to a range of $1.49 billion to $1.505 billion from our Q2 forecast of 1.475 billion to $1.49 billion led by expected year-over-year improvement in organic growth. We also are narrowing our adjusted free cash flow guidance to $121 million to $131 million.

With regards to adjusted EBITDA guidance, we are revising our range to $416 million to $419 million. This is due impart to a fall off in commodity prices that we think will impact us by $3 million, compared to our previous guidance for commodity prices at the time of our Q2 earnings call. Additionally, we are impacted by continued storm-related cleanup in Florida where we operate largely in disposal neutral markets and some other near-term cost pressures such as healthcare that we are structurally addressing in 2018, but are currently headwinds.

That being said, while we don’t plan on giving direct 2018 guidance at this time, our core business remains strong and growing.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Steve for a more detailed discussion of our financial performance.

Steve Carn

Thanks, Richard, and good morning. Revenue for the third quarter of 2017 increased to $32.1 million or 8.9% to $392.7 million from $360.6 million for the third quarter of 2016. Adjusted net income increased $3.2 million to $13.9 million from $10.7 million in the prior year and adjusted EPS was $0.16 in Q3 2017. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter increased $3.2 million or 2.9% to $112.3 million from $109.1 million in the prior year.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures can be found on our earnings release. We achieved strong top-line revenue growth for the quarter of 8.9% driven by acquisitions net of divestitures accounting for 4.2% and strong organic volume growth of 3.4% with total average price yield of 1.3%.

Looking at revenue growth in more detail, we achieved total price yield of 1.3% for the quarter with 20 basis point average price yield 90 basis points price growth from commodity sales and 20 basis points from fuel fee revenue. Average price yield for the quarter was expected to be down sequentially from Q2 and down over the prior year quarter impacted by tough prior year environmental fee comps.

In addition, we experienced a significant increase in lower priced SO8 dirt jobs which resulted in 50 basis point headwind to overall organic price yield in the quarter. However, over the past eight quarters we have achieved average price yields of 1.9% which is 40 basis points over CPI of 1.5% over the same period delivering on our longer term target of 2% price yield.

Digging into price yield for the line of business, we continue to see increased yields in our residential business, benefiting from higher CPI contract resets with the residential business contributing 1.4% price growth for the quarter. Roll off of price growth was 1.7% for the quarter with continued pricing growth in the Midwest and South moderated by lower pricing in the east which was impacted by lower priced project-based work in the current quarter compared to the prior year.

Commercial price growth of 40 basis points for the quarter was moderated by our strategy to defend the business. We have reduced year-to-date churn to 6% compared to 12% at year end although we continue to see some undisciplined competitors in certain primary markets.

Overall, landfill price yields was negative 2.5% for the line of business during the quarter impacted by mix of business. With volume increases weighted to special waste dirt jobs with tough prior year comps, as we fully anniversary the environmental fee increases in the prior year. We saw a 29% increase in special waste tons over the prior year quarter with special waste dirt jobs generally priced lower than other disposal volumes.

MSW and C&D pricing were slightly negative 60 basis points. On a year-over-year basis for the quarter due to tough prior year comps. Solid waste fundamentals remain strong with overall organic volume growth of 3.4% for the quarter or 4% adjusted for one last fourth day. Disposal revenue was up 3.6% for the quarter driven by 18% increase in landfill tons on a year-over-year basis broken down by 10% increase in MSW tons 21% increase in C&D tons and 29% increase in special waste tons.

Commercial and roll-off revenue increased 1.2% for the quarter driven by 2% increase in commercial cubic yards and an increase of 3% in roll-off costs. The company reduced churn and continues to see service increases outpace service decreases. These volume gains were offset by non-regrettable loss resi contract volume of 80 basis points which will continue to moderate as we anniversary these losses.

Turning to our bottom-line results, adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2017 increased $3.2 million or 2.9% to $112.3 million from $109.1 million for the third quarter of 2016. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 28.6% compared to 30.3% in the prior year reflecting a 170 basis point decrease in margin year-over-year. We experienced $3.7 million or 90 basis points of margin headwind due to increased operating cost from hurricanes.

Spikes in fuel cost related to storm supply disruption, new muni contract start-up costs, acquisition integration costs, increased disposal of leachate and sulfate treatment cost and an increase in healthcare cost driven by a number and some early claims and consider these costs somewhat outside of the normal course of business.

Excluding the costs, adjusted EBITDA from the quarter would have been a $116 million with margins of 29.5%. We have taken several actions to help moderate the impact in future periods some of these cost headwinds by accelerating some landfill infrastructure CapEx to reduce leachate and sulfate treatment costs and provide an additional employee health plan option to 2018 to help moderate health insurance cost while still providing high quality benefits to our employees.

In addition, as we cycle to new residential start-up cost and acquisition integration cost, we expect to start to realize a higher EBITDA contribution from the acquired revenue. In addition, we continue to experience the following headwinds in the third quarter similar to what we saw in the front half of the year. We continued to see cost pressure on disposal expense into higher container waste and acquisition volume resulting in 50 basis point negative impact to the margin for the third quarter.

However, this margin headwinds improved 50 basis points sequentially from Q2 as we continue to experience service increases outpacing decreases but have not yet fully offset the increased waste. Second, 80 basis points margin headwind from bonus accrual timing compared to the prior year, increased consulting related to SOX implementation and testing, additional sales and call center headcount driving net new business and lower churn and increased bad debt expense impacted by wire businesses not yet on our payment standard and collection efforts disrupted by hurricanes in the south.

These headwinds were offset by 50 basis point contribution from price growth and productivity gains in the quarter. With reviewing the results of operations we achieved in term of $29.7 million for the quarter compared to $39.6 million in the prior year quarter. We have provided detailed schedules of our cost of operations, SG&A expenses in our 8-K filing.

Our cost of operations excluding accretion in Greentree expenses as a percentage of revenue was 61.6% compared to 60.2% in the prior year quarter. The 140 basis point increase in operating expenses as a percentage of revenue is primarily due to storm-related costs, higher disposal cost impacted by increased waste, increased landfill gap and sulfate treatment cost and increase in fuel cost. SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue was 10.6% compared to 9.9% in the prior year quarter. Salary expense increased 60 basis points as a percentage of revenue due to stock compensation and bonus expense accrual timing compared to the prior year and increased sale to call center headcount.

In addition, SG&A was impacted by storm-related increase in bad debt expense and additional professional fees related to SOX implementation and testing.

Depreciation, depletion and amortization were 17.6% of revenue compared to 17.8% in the prior year. As a reminder, our D&A is approximately 6% higher due to the impact of GAAP purchase accounting on the legacy business. However, it has no impact on free cash flow generation.

We generated solid cash flows from operations for the quarter of $74.6 million or 19% of revenue compared to the prior year quarter of $87.3 million or 24.2% of revenue with adjusted free cash flow of $28.6 million compared to the prior year quarter $37.8 million. Cash flows from operations and adjusted free cash flow for the third quarter were impacted by the timing of approximately $12 million of landfill tax payments that occurred in the second quarter in the prior year.

Year-to-date adjusted free cash flow increased $21 million or 23% to $111.6 million or 9.9% of revenue compared to $90.6 million or 8.6% in the prior year. We continue to deliver strong free cash flow improvement with year-to-date adjusted free cash flow or the percentage of EBITDA of 36%, compared to 30% in the prior year.

The company expended $51.9 million for the quarter for CapEx or 13.2% as a percentage of revenue due to the timing of spend between quarters with year-to-date adjusted CapEx of 11.5% of revenue. For the quarter, replacement maintenance CapEx was $38.7 million or 9.8% of revenue. Growth CapEx was $4.2 million or 1.1% of revenue, and CapEx spend related to acquisitions subsequent to quoting was $1.5 million or 40 basis points of revenue. Infrastructure CapEx was $7.5 million or 1.9% of revenue, primarily related to landfill gas and leachate treatment infrastructure.

Total funded debt at September 30, 2017 was approximately $2 billion with approximately $227 million of revolver availability. During the quarter, interest expense was $24.1 million with cash paid interest of $16.2 million. Covenants leverage defined as total funded debt to pro forma adjusted EBITDA in September 30, 2017 was 4.6x compared to 4.8x at year end. LTM September 30, 2017 EBITDA of $429.5 million includes $12.5 million of pro forma credits for full year impact of acquisitions and new municipal contracts net of divestitures.

We will now open the lines for questions.

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Corey Greendale with First Analysis.

Corey Greendale

Hi, good morning.

Richard Burke

Hi, good morning, Corey.

Steve Carn

Good morning.

Corey Greendale

So, couple questions, first of all, on the yields, so I know again it’s a mix impact, but as you walk through the line of business, it sounded like, commercial is relatively modest and you talked about defending business. So can you – philosophically, that sounds like it is sort of shifting towards volume over price, but can you just comment on that and how temporary you think that was and just what your philosophy is on volume versus pricing in that line of business?

Richard Burke

Yes, so, Corey, thanks for the question. But let me start, there is no strategy change at all here. Price terms volume that hasn’t changed. I mean, from quarter-to-quarter, there will be different lines of business that will be affected differently. When we talk about commercial, I mean we’ve been working around a strategy of easier to do business with and more of a relationship selling. So, we have bumped up some of our sales force in different – especially in the primary markets where we are probably getting the hit the hardest on the commercial side. So more touches, more face-to-face with these commercial customers. Longer-term contracts, getting them signed up in order to maintain density on the route. So, by doing that, in the quarter, we sacrificed a bit of price on the commercial side. But if you look at year-to-date on commercial it’s more in the 1.4% to 1.5% not the 40 basis points that we are seeing in commercial. So, just want to make sure from a strategy standpoint, nobody thinks or you don’t think, we are not placing price above – we are not placing volume above price. We will defend our core business especially in primary markets where we feel like that’s the best strategy. But overall, big picture, we are still aspirationally pushing for 2% price, 2% volume, 1% to 2% deals, so grow the company 4% to 6% over the long-term.

Corey Greendale

And Richard, do you think, given market conditions, so, the aspiration you communicated clearly, do you think in the market condition, you can get back to that – and I have understand you got the anniverasarying the environmental fee is a headwind but do you think you can get back to that 2% price level in kind of a reasonable timeframe?

Richard Burke

I do, I, do, I think it’s going to ebb and flow and some quarters are going to be different than others, but I think if we look at it, I mean if you look at it over an eight quarter period we are one on now. So we are very close to the sue on price. The mix issue was the big issue around price for us this quarter especially when you look at the special waste, the dirt jobs.

Steve Carn

So, Corey, we get a little bit of tailwind from the 26% of our revenue that’s index based. For the quarter, Q3, its contribution to the line of business was 1.4%. If we look at Q3, 2016 that was 40 basis points. So, that will help as we go into the back half of the year and into next year. Remember, a large portion of our contracts reset in Q4. So we’ll start to get that price benefit Q4 and into 2018.

Corey Greendale

And, Steve, as I know you are probably not – I know you said you are not going to give 2018 guidance, but a lot of moving pieces on the margin, but kind of given your thoughts on price and you start to hopefully with the same hurricane impact next year, do you think that at a baseline assumption that and maybe let me back out the impact of commodity prices that you can get EBITDA margin expansion in 2018?

Steve Carn

There is a number of things, certainly like you say back enough commodity is kind of the wildcard. We continue to pull the levers. Certain amount, there is about 90 basis points that we are considering kind of out of the course and we’ve done some things, some health insurance cost, we’ve added a plan. We expect to moderate in those costs going into 2018. We’ve put in – we spent some CapEx of about $4.2 million, but that will spend for fiscal year 2017 around leachate and sulfate infrastructure which will help reduce those cost as we go into 2018. We are working on looking at in disposal pricing. So, trying to get increases, service level increases, so we’ll start to moderate some of that. So, there was a number of initiatives or actions that we’ve taken today that we would expect to help moderate some of that margin pressure that we’ve seen in the back half of this year in Q3.

Corey Greendale

So, I think what I am hearing is, and correct me if I am wrong, it will be dependent on price – if you can get price in excess of CPI then excluding those kind of non-recurring things you should see EBITDA margin expansion in 2018?

Steve Carn

Yes, and just thinking it a little bit about, the pressure on price in the quarter, I mean a large part of it was the mix, the big slog of special waste, dirt that came in, in the quarter. I mean, 190 basis points negative on a year-over-year basis and it’s actually 50 basis points to overall average yield. If you exclude that special waste that dirt that came in from the price yield we would have been at 70 basis points approx. And so you get another lift in Q4 from CPI resets on your 26% of your revenue, you continue to push service level increases, we would expect 2017 to be in that 1% to 1.2% price. So we are – you can’t look at just the quarter and say that there is a pricing issue. I mean, this is more than one quarter business and we’ll continue to push strategies to improve on pricing.

Corey Greendale

Yes, I appreciate that. Great. Thanks for the answers and I will turn it over.

Richard Burke

Thanks, Corey.

And your next question comes from Kyle White with Deutsche Bank.

Kyle White

Good morning guys. Thanks for taking my question.

Richard Burke

Yes, good morning.

Kyle White

Just wanted to parse off the drivers of the downward revision to EBITDA guidance, I make sure I heard it correct, it sounded like was a $3 million impact from the storms along with another $3 million related to commodity and also some headwinds on health insurance and disposal. Any color you can provide there?

Steve Carn

Yes, so, the 37 was on disposal leachate, sulfate start-up cost and storm with $1 million in the quarter. We expect to see another $1 million in the fourth quarter for the storm. So just looking at Q3 itself, $3.7 million of unforeseen kind of cost headwinds. Again, we talked about we are adding a health insurance plan, we expect to be able to moderate that and still provide good health plans to our employees. We’ve spent some CapEx in 2017 related to decreasing cost related to leachate, sulfate disposal. So startup cost will go away. We’ll get a higher contribution in 2018 as we start to achieve some of the synergies on the $100 million that we’ve spent on the acquisition this year and we certainly don’t expect a fifty year, or 100 year storm again, but you never know that’s going to – that will be $2 million that will turnaround into 2018 if we are in the normal kind of profitable season.

Kyle White

Gotcha and then on the CapEx, so you guys providing guidance, it sounds like a little bit of acceleration there. I know you also had spend related to – I believe it was Polk County contract that you won, just curious what your expectation is for 2017 there?

Steve Carn

I think, again, our targets in that $10 million to $12 million in the near-term. We keep saying we will be in that $11 million to $12 million just because of the timing of some of the self-construction development and you can see infrastructure we are putting into landfills because of our landfills, you are putting that strong end in those landfills. So we will continue that in that range.

Kyle White

The final question is just on organic volume growth is pretty strong in the quarter better than our expectations. As we look sequentially into Q4, should we expect even better growth as you let more non-regrettable contracts, just trying to think about the volume there how sticky it is versus kind of one-time?

Steve Carn

So, let me just give you the breakdown between collection and disposal. So, on the disposal side, 29% increase quarter-over-quarter and I mean, that was just a couple very large special waste jobs up, that were also – you got to understand special waste dirt jobs generally in times come in at a much lower price. We’ll stockpile that dirt and when we use in the future for daily cover. So there is some operational savings even though you are taking at a lower cost, but what it does is, is it significantly impacts kind of the yield in the quarter comes in. You got 21% pop in C&D. Some of that’s seasonality that we won’t see that big of a pop we expect in Q4. And MSW tons were up 10% and then if you look on the collection side, where we are starting to be more aggressive keeping some good density business on our trucks that are good margin business, we were up 2% on cubic yards, 3% on roll-off. And we’ll start to cycle through on the residential side. So we will see good volume in Q4 but not as we did in Q3 because of the significant couple jobs that we had come in the quarter. And generally, we see a downturn seasonality-wise with special waste jobs in Q4 as weather sits in.

Kyle White

Thanks for that. Very helpful. I’ll turn it over.

Richard Burke

Thanks, Kyle.

And your next question comes from Hamzah Mazari with Macquarie.

Hamzah Mazari

Hey, good morning. The first question is, just if you could give us a sense of – you talked about the cost associated with the hurricane, maybe just give us a sense of – as you look at rebuild activity, do you plan to benefit or do you view that as a net neutral or do you view that as a negative, because margins are the low end C&D and its disposal neutral territory. Maybe just give us a sense of how investors should think about rebuild activity and the impact?

Richard Burke

Okay. Good morning, Hamzah. Thanks for the question. So, on the hurricane, first one, just to be clear, when we said two hurricanes, so you got math. We don’t have operations in Texas. So how we were affected there was the refinery downturn and the pressure it put on field cost across our platform. So, mostly clear about that. Hurricane Irma, much more of a less of a flood and more of a storm debris storm. Not as many blue tarps on roofs in Florida, more of it’s about vegetative waste. So we are not seeing a big uptick in rebuild, like rebuilding a building or that. It wasn’t that kind of storm. It was basically a wind storm, by the time, we got to Florida, lot of vegetative waste on the ground. The Palm Beach County alone is estimating $3.5 million cubic yards on the ground over and above normal just in one county and what’s happening to us there, while that’s adding calls without a lot of new revenue is, we have these large municipal contacts, seven, ten year contracts are good contracts, when storm shows up. But we are in those contracts, we have to pick up let’s say a yard to three yards of storm debris a week as we go through. And because of lot of the storm debris collectors, that are nationwide, we are originally dispatched to Houston, they’ve been slow getting to Florida. So Florida still has a lot of vegetation even six weeks later storm on the ground. So because our contracts require us to pick up a yard to three yards, we are doing it every week. So we are picking up increased volumes with very nominal increased revenue. I mean, where you make money in a hurricane that’s a wind type hurricane is owning the disposal spikes and unfortunately that’s not our model and not our platform in Florida. We are disposal neutral here except for one C&D landfill and one - small one in Ocala and one in Jacksonville. So that’s why the storm hasn’t had the same offsetting revenue that some of our peers have had with us.

Hamzah Mazari

Very helpful. And then just, as you can come out acquisitions, over the next year or couple of years, at what point can you sort of just maintain leverage and still do deals? You talked about a $100 million acquisition spend. Is that the right number to look at longer term? Or does that pick up, as you get into 2018 and 2019 keeping your balance sheet in mind?

Richard Burke

No, this has been an exceptional year for deals. I mean, we’ve done 13 – we’ve done 12 acquisitions and one market swap. So total of 13 deals. So it’s been a very solid year and these deals have been done in markets where we are building density or increasing volume or in disposal neutral where we’ve got stronger system and excellent deal here. But I think it’s been an exceptional year, Hamzah. I still believe our comfort is more in that $30 million to $50 million range a year. So I would say this year is nearly twice the norm. I mean, we did start the year off with CGS which for us, was a $25 million to $30 million deal. So that was a large deal to come right out of the sheet with. But you have to be opportunistic and get them, but if I was running out 2018, 2019 and forward, I would look more towards $30 million to $50 million, not a $100 million. I think this has been an exceptional year. We’ll be opportunistic just like we were this year if the chunkier deals come along, but I think that’s a normalized runrate is closer to $30 million to $50 million.

Hamzah Mazari

Got it. Just a follow-up, I’ll turn it over, maybe for Steve. You mentioned higher cost of the system, healthcare, higher third-party disposal, leachate, new contract start-ups, just maybe give us a sense of how much of this is temporary? How much is structural? Did you score down after two quarters? Or do they stay with us for the entire year in 2018? I know, each one is different. So maybe just you don’t have to quantify it, just high level, does healthcare go down second half 2018, how the third-party disposal cost evolve in the system? Thank you.

Steve Carn

Yes, good question, Hamzah. So, on healthcare, so if we look at that, we have added a couple plans and made some enhancements to our health – employee health insurance plans. Those will go into effect January 1 for as the employees concerned, but there is a 90 day lag typically in health insurance plans. So, that line will continue into the first quarter of 2018 and then we’ll start to see it moderating, start to get the benefit of the plans that we put in place. So that gives you some perspective there. On the startup cost, we will start to cycle through those really into Q1 and first part of Q2, because that’s where the heavy part of the acquisitions were done. So, we will cycle those. On the storm-related cost, I mean, those will cycle right away and then on the leachate sulfate , those should start to really cycle through in that Q2, Q3 timeframe. And as we put that infrastructure into health reduced cost related to the leachate sulfate we’ve done some pricing to some particular customers that are – that has an impact on their waste rates to bring to us. So, that’s kind of how we are thinking about that bucket of cost and the actions we have taken today and how it will moderate into 2018.

Hamzah Mazari

Great, thank you.

Richard Burke

Thanks, Hamzah.

Your next question comes from Michael Feniger with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Michael Feniger

Thanks guys. First question, just, can you go into this high container waste issue a little further? I know, last quarter, has your thoughts on this dynamic changed at all?

Steve Carn

Yes, we are still seeing increased container waste across the board and now we’ve been able to offset a little bit through some pricing and service increases, service level. We are looking at that and we’ll continue to drive that, that’s going to be a kind of a longer kind of turn of cycle. And it really has to do with more of our customers’ decision that containers over flown and they have to have an extra pick up or they have to increase the size of the container. So, as you get a growing kind of economy, and we see our customers business growth, we are a little bit of a lag on the commercial side. On the like side on the downside economy, we get a like, we get kind of a plus, because you are picking up more area, you are more productive. So we are just in that period as the economy picks up and grows, until we see those service level increases really takeoff we are going to have some of these kind of cost pressures.

Richard Burke

And Michael, you know in the short-term as Steve said, I mean this is a headwind, right. But in the long-term, I mean, it speaks well for the economy. It speaks well that restaurant containers are full and in other places, slate manufacturing are full. That will translate into service interval increases and we are seeing that. I mean, if you see the difference between second quarter and third quarter, we’ve cut that in half. From a 100 basis points to 50 basis points way on that. So we are being proactive and going after our customers trying with our enhanced outside sales presence to drive up service increases or interval increases and we are seeing that. But it is a slower ground, but long-term as Steve said, taking a customer from two times a week to three times or four times a week to six times, those become nice incremental yard inch for us to pickup that that can be the most profitable component of the commercial route.

Michael Feniger

Thank you and I was hoping you could also just expand a little bit more on your customer care center initiatives, how that’s progressing? The pricing pressure in some of these primary markets, I know you guys had a tear stretch where you really rationalize lot of your contracts, left markets that were not attractive, but the pricing pressure in some of these primary markets, how do you better leverage that over time? Do you need to do acquisitions to build density there? So trying to get the feel for that.

Richard Burke

I think, it’s about – I don’t know that there is any one magic bullet to your question, but what we are focused on is, more of a relationship sale or relationship with that customer where our outside sales people are touching them and if there is a certain size that we’ve got inside sales people reaching out, that we are doing everything to make it easier for them to transact business from us, whether that’s through e-commerce, paying online, whether that’s getting the records online. Things that we can do to make the service delivery seamless, easy and very easy to transact business which we can relate that into long-term contracts. So that puts less pressure around churn. So that’s our focus right now is especially in these primary markets, where we have more competition than we would in the secondary. We’ve put a big push in those markets to extend and lengthen contracts, especially on routes where we have great density. So we can get pretty granular here, down to the routes, say all right, they are doing 125 lifts on this route, how do we protect those 125 routes? What percentage of those customers can we get a long-term three to five year contract? Short-term, as we churn, you may give back a little price on that, but to get a longer three – new three, new five year contract, and then take them off of your competitor’s hit list, we believe as we do this market-by-market it makes sense, especially in the primary markets, not so much in the secondary, where we have less competition and just to remind you, 65% of our revenue is in the secondary market. We’ll have about 20% of our revenue in primarily, but that’s where this initiative is focused in the big cities.

Michael Feniger

Thank you. And just lastly, on the revenue mix issue, with the special waste, has that improved so far in the fourth quarter? Have you seen any changes so far in October?

Richard Burke

For special waste?

Michael Feniger

Yes, with the revenue mix, I know you guys were talking about how you get these large special waste jobs.

Richard Burke

The biggest project we had, the large salo project in the Midwest, as concluded, it’s over. So, it end at the end of September. So, and just by seasonality, you will see our special waste volumes trade back-off, come back down to normal. That will take some of the pressure of price. Look, I am good I missed the dirt. Especially the site we were able to take this dirt to is a site that operationally, it’s challenging. We cover the waste everyday with six inches of soil. So if we don’t have dirt coming in, revenue-producing dirt coming in, then we have to send an operator and two operators and a dump truck driver to go dig organic dirt. So that’s an operational cost, right. When we get these big soil jobs, we can take that soil. We can stockpile it on top of the site and then we pull off that pile and if we can get six months or so, there is a longer term operational savings at the site. So, that’s why we like dirt. But you’ll see dirt really fall off November, December and probably won’t pick up again until May.

Michael Feniger

Great. Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Michael Hoffman with Stifel.

Michael Hoffman

Hi, it’s Michael Hoffman, not your Board member. Thanks for taking my questions.

Richard Burke

Good morning, Michael.

Michael Hoffman

Richard and Steve. Can you help – I realize somebody asked something like this question previously, but I couldn’t get all the numbers to add up. You had a $10 million - $10.5 million delta between midpoint-to-midpoint on your EBITDA. Can you reconcile that $10.5 million?

Steve Carn

On EBITDA?

Michael Hoffman

And then, I am assuming you are decremental on your few cash flows at 50%, so that’s why it’s $0.50 in every dollar of EBITDA equals free cash flow headwind. That’s why it’s 10 on EBITDA, 5 on free cash. But can you help me what caused the $10 million, storms, leachate, healthcare, other?

Steve Carn

It’s really those buckets, Michael. So, if you go back and just look at the quarters specific to Q3, it’s health insurance and remember, if you go back to Q2, we said health insurance was an issue there, it’s moderated a little bit different and it’s based on claims, but we think that’s going to be a $5 million headwind for the year, but it was a $0.5 million in the quarter and if you look back at Q2 six months, a fair amount out there. Disposals, so leachate and sulfate treatment cost, now expense the dollars to try to manage those costs, but we’ve put some infrastructure in. So we’ve put in some pre-treatment facilities. So we can discharge it at a much cheaper rate. We have start up cost in the quarter of 800K and we have storm of $1 million, but we said it’s going to be $2 million for the full year. So taking all that into a can, plus the few of the other headwinds that we talked around disposal cost and then the recycling headwind that we will see in Q4 is really the factors to think, factors reducing kind of from the midpoint of 428, down to 418.

Michael Hoffman

Okay, so, two for storm, a million for leachate, five for healthcare, that leads me to sort of the recycling and other is the way to think about it.

Richard Burke

Yes, sir.

Michael Hoffman

Okay. And you are basically, you are decremental on your free cash to your EBITDA of about $0.50 on a dollar is what you talk about?

Steve Carn

I can walk you through similar, Michael. So, you got $10 million decrease in EBITDA. We are going to be at $5 million probably more in the range on CapEx then if you look at the midpoint on our guidance in Q2. We are going to benefit a little bit some closure – post-closure spend of about $7 million and that has to do with some modification efficiencies that we’ve gotten out of our closure activities, we thought we were going to do for the year and we are going to be a little more efficient from a tax standpoint, because we did some further tax simplification. So we’ll gain about $3 million there. So, 131, negative, 10, negative 5 on CapEx, plus seven on CPC and three on tax, gets you kind of the midpoint using the midpoint kind of is, so the detail gets you to 126.

Your next question comes from Noah Kaye with Oppenheimer.

Richard Burke

Hey, Noah.

Noah Kaye

Hey, good morning. Thanks so much for taking the questions. So, look, I mean to go from – if I got my numbers right, 12% churn down to 6%, not overstated, is a huge improvement and I think you gave us some color on why you chose to defend the business in certain primary markets to help build out kind of a longer-term basic density, but I guess, kind of normalized, what is the right level of churn do you think to be able to get headline price at 50 BPS over CPI?

Richard Burke

No, I think it’s somewhere in the 8% to 10% range.

Noah Kaye

Okay, so, going forward, if we see that churn rates start to bump up a little bit, that’s perhaps an indicator that price driven growth strategy kind of gets back to where you had previously indicated would be? Is that the right way to think about it?

Richard Burke

It is. Look, let’s not lose sight of the fact that, looking at price at one quarter is a pretty narrow lens. You got to look at price over, I like to look at it over eight quarters, look as I think over, over, over a two year stretch, it will really tell you, if you are committed if you are disciplined to price or not. One quarter don’t tell the story. So, the fact that we are 1.9% to 2%, during the same period when CPI was 1.4%, 1.3% that means we are running 60, 70 basis points north of CPI over the last two years. But back to your churn, again, defending our commercial business in primary market we think matters and we think it’s important especially when we are internalizing that waste into our landfills. So, the initiative in the primary market says, then sign them up the long-term contracts, get our CPIs, get our price increases in the years going forward. But it’s a good time to stabilize those – that base in those primary markets.

Noah Kaye

Okay, that’s helpful. Thanks. And then, on the M&A front, you talked about kind of a normalized spend rate, but maybe if we could an update on the pipeline, how is the deal opportunity set now, if it continues robust, you certainly don’t want to inflate expectations, but is there any constraining factor preventing you from doing more than $30 million to $50 million?

Richard Burke

No, the only constrain, so, the deal pipeline is good, it’s good, it’s strong. It looks a lot like, it’s really heavily weighted towards tuck-ins versus new platforms and we like those because startup cost is less, integration is quicker and by and large they are in our vertically integrated markets where they are in disposal neutral that we like. So, the deal pipeline is good. I just think on a runrate again over two or three years, we are going to average closer to that $30 million to $50 million run, and that’s not, because the deal wasn’t there, it’s because the deal doesn’t hit our hurdles, right. It doesn’t either fit in the market. It doesn’t – we don’t make it on valuation. Or some of the deals we look at are poorly capitalized and when you take a purchase price plus the capital, you got to put out, it doesn’t make sense. So, it’s more about – it’s not the number of deals, it’s more about having the right deals that fit our criteria.

Noah Kaye

Okay, great. I’ll jump back in queue. Thanks very much.

Richard Burke

Thanks, Noah.

Your next question is from Andrew Buscaglia with Credit Suisse.

Andrew Buscaglia

Hey guys. Thanks for taking my question.

Richard Burke

Hey, good morning, Andrew.

Andrew Buscaglia

Can you just talk about, you touched on, the impact of – indirect impact of Harvey having impact on fuel and that’s how you’ll see that. Can you comment on that fuel fee revenue line going forward, if there, if you expect some sort of impact near and long-term?

Steve Carn

Yes, Andrew, good question. So in Q3, what we saw is about a 14% spike on a year-over-year basis for the quarter, but particularly what happened is tampered the visit on supply disruption, particularly in the Southeast, because the ports were closed not only just for Harvey and Irma for both. So we got both hit by supply disruption from Texas impact and Florida impact. But there is a lag to that. So, it’s hard to capture some of that, because it’s set in a price. So, we build in advance if you miss that spike in that published rate, you will never get that. So a little bit of this fuel impact that we’ve associated with the storm will never get back, because it just wasn’t the right timing, you bill your residential customers on your subscription base as the quarter in advance. So, that’s kind of the headwind that we saw around fuel related to Q3 and the storm impact to that.

Andrew Buscaglia

Okay, okay. So, I guess, going forward, it’s not - that you are not going to see any potential even benefit from higher fuel if that …

Steve Carn

It came back down as – this is a temporary spike.

Andrew Buscaglia

Okay.

Steve Carn

Or this will elevate still but not what it was right before, right after the storm.

Andrew Buscaglia

Okay. Okay and then, I know the other comment you made 26% of your revenue is changed to – I believe you said the higher indexed. What was that? How fast is that growing and what was that last year?

Steve Carn

On that metric, as far as, we got price yield in Q3 of 2017 at 1.4% to the line of business on the resi, that last quarter, Q3, 2016 it was 40 basis points.

Andrew Buscaglia

Okay.

Steve Carn

So we are, 140 basis – up a 100 basis on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

Andrew Buscaglia

Okay. Got it. And then, just on recycling, I was surprised, I mean, you guys have much smaller exposure, I think versus your peers, you are seeing a similar impact. How do you justify that going into Q4?

Steve Carn

Well, I mean, I think it’s two things on a year-over-year comp, it’s going to be less pronounced, because the pricing is a little bit less in Q4 of 2016, compared to where we think it will end in Q4 of 2017, but from when we did our – built our guidance number, it was a much bigger spread and so that’s one we were talking about the much larger number that $3 million.

Andrew Buscaglia

Okay. All right. Thanks for taking my question.

Richard Burke

Thanks, Andrew.

And your next question is from Kyle White with Deutsche Bank.

Kyle White

Hey, just had a quick follow-up question regarding the recycling particularly on fiber and OCC. I understand that there is a huge drop-off in prices in early October. I am just curious what you guys are seeing today, has that stabilized or you are still expecting, it sounds like you are expecting little bit of a decline in Q4?

Richard Burke

No, we dropped about 40% on OCC prices from September to October. That price resets at the beginning of every month. So we haven’t seen anything since that initial drop. But the additional regulations the John is putting in place, that there is supposed to impact the recycling market won’t take a hold until December. So, we are only speculating on what that’s going to do and talking to some of the people in the industry to the price of OCC. But right now, we know we dropped 40% September to October, but w are holding there. We’ll see what November and December brings.

Kyle White

Okay. So, to be clear, your guidance assumes current pricing at October levels then?

Richard Burke

Yes sir.

Kyle White

Thank you.

And we have no further questions in queue at this time. And I would like to turn the call back over to Richard Burke for any closing remarks.

Richard Burke

Thank you. We are making great progress as an organization and we are optimistic about what the future holds. As we work to deliver on the promises we’ve made to our shareholders by focusing on market selection, profitable organic growth, accretive acquisitions, pricing discipline, managing controllable costs and being disciplined with our capital investments, we expect that to continue to drive ever improving free cash flow.

We would also like to say to take this opportunity to say a special thank you to our team, to the Advanced Disposal team for pulling together during Hurricane Irma and helping each other to safely service our customers in the aftermath of the storm. The sacrifice and dedication this team showed is just an excellent example of our culture and our mission of every day driven to deliver Service First Safety Always. Thank you everybody for the time and hope you have a safe weekend. Take care.

Thank you for your participation. This does conclude today’s conference call and you may now disconnect.

