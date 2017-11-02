Restaurant Industry Headwinds Loom

Last month we published an article detailing why we sold Darden Restaurants (DRI) and why we believe other restaurant operators are currently risky plays. Since then DRI has returned roughly double the market. However, in this article we want to detail two very simple concerns we have about the food service industry. Put simply, there are too many restaurants out there and as the economy begins to approach full employment wage pressure will continue to impact profit margins.

Too Many Restaurants

From the first quarter of 2001 to the first quarter of 2017 the number of restaurants grew from 464,470 to 620,208.

This is a 33.5% increase in dining establishments in a 16 year time period. But, without any context the number is meaningless. If restaurant sales and total population is growing in-line or faster than there is no problem and the country can easily support more food service establishments. On one hand there is good news, food services sales rose 115% from $26.18B to $56.31B during the same time period. On the other hand, food price inflation account for 45 percentage points of the sales growth meaning the real growth figure is actually around 70%. Also, over the same time period the total US population grew 14.5% from 284.97M to an estimated 326.19M. This means that the number of restaurants grew twice as fast as the population.

However, at the current period in time the country has one restaurant for every 526 people. This seems extreme and reminds of us similar overbuilding issues in other industries such as the glut of movie theaters in the 2000s and current glut of mall retail space.

Wage Inflation Will Impact Margins

The other big problem facing restaurants is wage inflation. Starting around 2016 and continuing through this year the rate of wage increases has accelerated markedly.

We can see post-recession wage increases were steady around 1% or so per year before increasing to around 2% in 2015. Then in 2016 and through 2017 we've seen wage growth pick up to about 4%.

Right now, the restaurant sector has above market average operating margins. The question is what will happen to those margins as wages rise. Labor makes up a large portion of costs for the restaurant industry. For example, labor is 35% of Darden's operating costs. For other brands the average seems to be around 28% (a 2016 Baker Tilly survey) to 31% (2016 BDO survey)

It's doubtful that restaurants will be able to pass on higher labor costs to consumers. The average wages for all workers are growing at an annual pace of around 2 to 2.5%.

Sure, it's possible to pass on some price increases given that all wages are rising but passing on the full brunt of wage increases will likely start pricing some consumers out of the market.

For example here's what Darden said about wages in its latest conference call. "Restaurant labor was unfavorable by 40 basis points compared to last year due to brand mix and wage inflation that was at the high end of our expected range of 3% to 4%. " So, it's clear from those comments that not all wage inflation is being passed on. It's also telling that management guided for 3-4% wage increases to be the new future with the CEO saying "You know, we've been seeing this wage inflation roughly around the 3% to 4% range for a while, and we don't see anything on the horizon that says that is going to come down."

In fact, prime age employment is still below the two previous post recession highs.

It's possible that as the labor market continues to tighten wage increases will increase even faster than the 3-4% Darden and other restaurants are seeing.

Summary

In summary, we just don't see how Darden and other restaurants are going to be able to maintain their same level of profitably. Increasing competition will chip away at top line growth while wage pressure will eat away at existing profit margins. We think investors should stay away from all US based restaurant stocks such as Brinker International (EAT), Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD), Bloomin' Brands (BLMN), Denny's (DENN) DinEquity (DIN), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), and even industry stalwart McDonalds (MCD).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.