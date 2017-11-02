Cenovus Energy: Cash Flow Explodes Again, Market Focuses On Debt

Already, the current portion of long term debt has been paid and about $2 billion more will be paid in the fourth quarter.

Mr. Market has been betting on a crash and burn that was never going to happen. Cenovus Energy (CVE) management laid out the plan early before and during the acquisition. Mr. Market assumed the plan was a non-starter (an absolute failure from the start). But Mr. Market never reckoned with a company that had sold divisions before. So this management has been steadily carrying out the original plan. In return for giving up a little cash flow, the company is raking in billions. Mr. Market still does not seem to care. But as debt declines that should change.

Even more important, while the market has focused on the debt and debt ratios, cash flow has been unexpectedly strong. The potential is hidden behind an expanding working capital. But working capital expansion due to an acquisition does not go on forever.

As seen here, at least a quarter of the original amount has already been retired. The current portion of the bridge loan has now been retired. Management already has a lot more breathing room. Sales have been announced that should generate a little less than C$2 billion when closed in the fourth quarter. So maybe a billion or so will be left for management to cover with asset sales. Free cash flow as shown below could easily deal with that remaining amount. Unexpectedly the banks may be receptive to that solution.

As shown above (click on MD&A), the market may be spooked by the EBITDA ratio shown. Before the company always had a comfortable ratio. Now that ratio is beyond standard operating guidelines. But the Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA should drop closer to 3 as both of the sales announced close in the fourth quarter.

But here is the big key though. Cash flow growth may give management more options despite the market focus on debt. Cash flow appears to be growing far faster than Mr. Market anticipated.

As you can see, management is having an unusual amount of success increasing the cash flow. Increasing commodity pricing has allowed the company margin to increase. But cash flow has increased above and beyond market anticipated amounts. Cost savings and increasing production have helped far more than anticipated.

The "Adjusted Funds Flow" shows the cash flow from operations before the change in certain account balances. A company like Cenovus that has just made a major acquisition will use a fair amount of cash to expand working capital. More production means more working capital activity. The first slide shows about $390 million in unfavorable account balance changes. That is a non-recurring event whose effect should be complete within a few months.

The "Adjusted Funds Flow" is the amount that the company will likely have available in the long run. Since the acquisition, this company has consistently managed to generate cash flow from operations before account balance changes of $1 billion. "Adjusted Funds Flow" is running more than double the year before. That is far more than Mr. Market ever anticipated. Dividing the debt into the "Adjusted Funds Flow" amount for the third quarter annualized gives a number of about 3.29. That is the kind of number that bankers are willing to work with.

The proceeds from the sales of announced properties make that number much more reasonable. The sales of discontinued operations will decrease cash flow somewhat. But expected production increases in the Deep Basin plus expansion of the main business should make up for any cash flow lost to sales of leases.

Management is in the position of using some cash flow to pay down debt. In fact free cash flow may well cover the remaining debt in a time period satisfactory to bankers. Banks do not usually like to have a ratio of debt to cash flow that is much larger than 3. This company is already meeting those guidelines. It is true that the company would not be as well positioned for a downturn. In the past the company had very conservative cash flow ratios just in case commodity prices took a dive. But there is plenty of time to use excess cash flow to pay debt or to grow production. Already, new production is coming online that will increase total production.

Source: Cenovus Energy June, 2017, Corporate Update

Another source of cash flow is the synergies goals listed above at the time of the acquisition. Management is unlikely to achieve all of this right away. But this is even more reason for management to slow down after the flurry of original sales. That remaining bridge loan can easily be converted if the cash flow is available to bring the ratios inline.

Currently, management can hedge (and in fact is increasing the hedging program) to protect profits. The remaining debt due can be handled by free cash flow if needed for a couple of years. The hedging program should provide the safety needed to ensure that happens.

So all this concern over the higher debt load and the worsening ratios appears overblown. Most likely management will continue to identify non-core assets to hasten the process of decreasing long term debt. Mr. Market could use a little more patience to allow this process to work. The constant selling pressure on the stock is probably an opportunity to get in on a good investment. So far Cenovus management has demonstrated some for tight fiscal controls on the operations. That is very likely to continue.

Long term, the "Adjust Funds Flow" will become the cash flow from operations. Working capital accounts do not change unfavorably forever. When the happens, Mr. Market will probably send the stock price higher suddenly. Cash flow is important, but so are the components of cash flow. In this case, the true potential of the company is still hidden. But as the effects of the acquisition wear off, more very pleasant earnings and cash flow comparisons are on the horizon. The stock is an easy double from current levels and it could increase more than that.

