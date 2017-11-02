Parker Drilling's (PKD) CEO Gary Rich on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 02, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Jason Geach - Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Gary Rich - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Mike Sumruld - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Walt Chancellor - Macquarie

Jason Geach

Thank you, Operator. Good morning and thank you for participating in today’s conference call. Joining me today are Gary Rich, Chairman, President and CEO of Parker Drilling; and Mike Sumruld, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

As a reminder, during this conference call, management may make statements regarding future expectations about the company's business, management's plans for future operations or similar matters. These statements are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. securities laws and speak only as of the date of the call. The company's actual results could differ materially due to several important factors, including those described in the company's filings with the SEC. During this call, management will refer to non-GAAP financial measures, and in accordance with Regulation G, the company has provided a reconciliation of these measures in its earnings release.

I will now turn the call over to Gary Rich.

Gary Rich

Thank you, Jason. Before I begin, let me take a moment and introduce you to our recently appointed CFO, Mike Sumruld. Mike’s far reaching background in finance and the international oilfield services industry will be a tremendous asset to Parker and our future. Mike’s experiences will be beneficial in leading the execution of our strategy as we navigate through the current environment. We’re excited and pleased to have him as part of our executive leadership team.

Mike came onboard October 1st, taking over CFO duties from Jon-Al Duplantier who acted as Interim CFO during the transition between CFOs, in addition to his customary duties of Chief Administrative officer and General Counsel. I would like to publically thank Jon-Al Duplantier for his excellent leadership and guy who was serving this interim period.

Now let me turn to our third quarter results. Overall, it was another strong quarter for Parker, which reflected a continuation of momentum we’ve experienced the last few quarters. Our U.S. rentals business, once again, delivered a strong performance as revenues grew three times more than the increase in the U.S. rig count with incremental margins of 98%.

Offshore well volumes, in particular, provided a strong tailwind during the quarter, continuing their momentum of the prior quarter.

Our U.S. Tubular Goods Utilization Index increased to 76.6 in the third quarter compared to 69.7 in the second quarter, the fifth consecutive quarter with utilization improvement. The index is up over 163% compared to the low set in May of 2016. The exceptional margin gains were the result of increased offshore activity, increased U.S. land drilling activity and select price increases.

Our International Rental Tools segment posted sequential gains of both revenues and gross margin, benefiting from increased well-construction activity in the Middle East and increased surface of tubular activity in both the Middle East and Europe.

Turning to our Drilling Services business. Our U.S. barge operations faced headwinds in the quarter following a mid-year dip in crude prices. As a result the business posted a moderate reduction in both revenues and utilization. However, the business reported improved gross margin as a result of continuing efforts to reduce operating expenses, a favorable adjustment to workers compensation reserves and a huge standby day in the quarter.

Internationally, we saw improvement in both revenues and gross margin from the second to the third quarter. Regulation increased as rigs in both Indonesia and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, mobilized late in the third quarter. Taking the Kurdistan Region, there was an independent referendum, an action that was not lowered fee by the Federal Government of Iraq. In mid-October, the Iraqi military forcibly moved on -- in the surrounding oil fields. While this action does not immediately impact any of partners’ major operations, on October 27, operations on our rig in Kurdistan were suspended.

Till the duration of the suspension is not wholly understood this time, our rig remains under contract and continues to earn revenues. At the same time we have another client activity figuring for a rig in the region with the current plan to initiate drilling activities early next year. We are monitoring the situation closely while continue to make decisions that protect our employees and our equipment

In Sakhalin, our crew did such a great job at the Parker Drilling rig that was active for most of the quarter, finished all of its wells significantly ahead of time. The rig is stacking now as we speak and will transition from a demobilization rig to a standby very soon. We anticipate the rig will resume drilling activity again next year, which is consistent with the nature of work for our rig in Sakhalin.

I believe the third quarter results a test to our discipline in managing our business. If the oilfield services market regain this splitting, we expect to improve on these results. However, in the near term the remaining challenges that must be managed and we expect some level of volatility in our financial results as we work our way through this. We positioned ourselves to and the employee participated in the eventual upturn.

Mike will now provide financial information about quarter. And then I’ll return with some additional thoughts from the outlook of the business. Mike?

Mike Sumruld

Thanks, Gary. For the 2017 third quarter, we reported revenues of $118.3 million, a net loss available to common shareholders of $21.2 million or a loss of $0.15 per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA of $23.2 million or 20% of revenue.

Now, I’ll review our 2017’ third quarter segment results compared sequentially to the 2017’s second quarter.

In our International & Alaska Drilling segment third quarter rig utilization was 38%, up from 32% in the second quarter. Revenue is increased by 3% from $60.7 million to $62.7 million. Excluding reimbursables which typically have minimal impact on margins, segment revenues increased more than 5% from the second quarter.

Gross margin for the segment increased 33% to $12.4 million from $9.3 million in the prior quarter.

Revenue gross margin gains were driven predominantly by rate adjustments on some of our O&M contracts, increased activity in our Kuwait O&M operations, mobilization revenue for rig in Kurdistan and increased revenue from our joint venture in Kazakhstan.

In our U.S. Lower 48 Drilling segment revenues were down the gross margin was up in the third quarter. The decrease in revenues was driven by fewer revenue days and slightly lower day raise; and utilization dropped from 19% in the second quarter to 17% in the third.

Revenues were $4.6 million down from $5 million in the second quarter. The gross margin improved to $467,000 loss from a $1 million loss in the previous quarter. The sequential improvement in gross margin was primarily driven by favorable adjustments to workers compensation reserves, lower operating expenses and an increase in standby days.

Our Drilling Services contract backlog was $257 million at the end of the third quarter, down from $289 million in the prior quarter. Of that amount 17% relates activity over the remainder of 2017 and 37% is projected in 2018. In our US Rental Tools segment revenues increased 20% to $35.7 million for the quarter from $29.7 million in the previous quarter. The growth in revenues was driven by higher US land volumes due to improved activity within certain markets and by increased deep water revenue in the Gulf of Mexico, which produced a higher mix of completion activities of our customers.

U.S. rental tools business generated strong incremental margins of 98% and gross margin as a percentage of revenue improved to 55% from 46% in the second quarter. This margin improvement was a result of an increase in higher margin deep water completions activity, modest price improvements on certain product lines and continued cost management.

In our international rental tools segment revenues were up nearly 8% to $15.3 million compared with $14.2 million in the second quarter. Gross margin was a loss of $1.3 million which improved from a $2 million loss in the prior quarter. The growth in revenues was attributable to increased tubular running services in the Middle East as well as activity increases in Europe. This was partially offset by reduced rental activity in Latin America.

The improvement in gross margins resulted from activity increases but was slightly offset by some restructuring costs as we continue to find ways to improve operational efficiency. Turning to other financial items third quarter G&A expense was $7 million up from $6.5 million in the second quarter. This increase was primarily due to incentive compensation adjustment that occurred in the prior quarter.

We expect G&A expense in the fourth quarter to range between $7 million and $8 million. Our third quarter pre-tax loss was $18.4 million and we reported a tax expense of $1.9 million. The reported tax expense reflects a mix of results, in the jurisdictions in which we operate and our inability to recognize benefits associated with certain losses as a result of our existing valuation allowances. Our effective tax rate for the third quarter was a negative 10%, for the remainder of 2017 we expect our effective tax rate to range between negative 10% and negative 15%. Capital spending in the third quarter was $18.2 million resulting in a total spend of $44.8 million through the first nine months of the year. For the fourth quarter we expect this to range between $10 million and $15 million bringing our total 2017 CapEx to approximately $60 million.

We are committed to maintain capital discipline and are investing only in opportunities where we can achieve pricing levels that generate attractive returns. Total long term debt outstanding at the end of the third quarter was $578 million which includes a principal amount of $585 million less $7 million of unamortized debt issuance cost. Our net debt position was $464 million or 59% of net capitalization. On a related note although our first tranche of debt is not due until August 2020 we have and we'll continue to look at options to minimize the risk of refinancing our long term debt.

We entered the third quarter with $121 million in cash down from $146 million end of the second quarter. The majority of the decrease was due to the semi-annual interest payment of $21 million on our long term debt. We also ended the third quarter with $216 million in total liquidity comprised of a $121 million in cash and $95 million available on our revolver. The revolver remains undrawn apart from $5 million supporting letters of credit and a negligible amount limited by our senior secured leverage covenant. We do not expect the limitation of the senior secured leverage covenant after the fourth quarter. Also the interest coverage ratio covenant will be reinstated in the fourth quarter, and we fully expect to be in compliance. That ends the financial review, and I’ll turn it back to Gary for comments on the outlook. Gary?

Gary Rich

Thanks, Mike. Given the growing body of evidence, the supply and demand in the energy’s face is coming into balance and fundamentals for becoming more favorable, we believe market conditions will improve going forward. However, in the short term, due to a confluence of factors, including seasonality, project timing issues and particular driver behind certain markets, fourth quarter results will be challenged to meet the performance we saw in the third quarter.

For our U.S. Lower 48 Drilling segment, we expect utilization in the fourth quarter will be down relative to the third quarter due primarily to seasonality. As a result, we are projecting a gross margin loss of approximately $2 million. Given the current stability in oil price, we do, however, anticipated activity will be favorably impacted over the medium term.

In the International & Alaska Drilling segment, fourth quarter revenues will also likely track below the third quarter with the Sakhalin based Parker owned rig going on a standby rate. However, gross margin for the segment is expected to be flat quarter-on-quarter as we reduce operating expenses in line with the reduced activity.

I recognize there is extra attention paid to Alaska these days with the initial term of our rig contracts coming due at the end of this year and early next year. We have been in discussions with our clients for quite some time and while we do not have official word, we anticipate the rig that has been on standby since last summer, will not have this contract renewed, it will stop earning revenue in December. As this rig has gone on standby, the region already in a condition where we’ll not incur any additional stack intervene mobilization expenses.

Regarding our Sakhalin and currently active rigs, we anticipate the rig will continue operate until sometime in the spring, with some period of IOL activity during the summer months before going back to work late in the year. Selectively the reduced activity of both rigs could impact 2018 gross margins by $10 million to $20 million. We are actively pursuing additional opportunities that may offset some of this potential reduction.

In the U.S. Rental Tools segments, although U.S. land activity should remain steady, we anticipate our deepwater activity will be down in the fourth quarter due to timing of projects. We expect continued growth in revenues and gross margin from land offset by deepwater declines. Net-to-net we expect U.S. Rental Tools revenues and gross margins to be down slightly in Q4 versus Q.

For the International Rental Tools segment, we expect revenues to continue to improve sequentially due to increased activity in the Middle East and Latin America. Gross margin should be in a range between breakeven and $1 million loss. From an overall macro perspective, we believe market conditions are becoming more and more favorable to support stronger demand for oilfield services.

Allow me to share with you five points why I feel good about the future. One, global oil inventories have decreased. The levels considered their normal. Two the economies across the globe are growing and as a result oil demand is also increasing, three US production while growing appears to be at a pace that will not disrupt the global supply of the band balance for the prolonged underinvestment in many international markets is increasingly evidenced in lower production in those markets and five we believe attrition in obsolescence of the international rig supply will soon become very apparent.

Based on these five points we believe 2018 will be an year filled with tenders to support the future as international markets recover. We are already seeing some of this activity today. We look forward to this increased activity and the opportunity to get more of our assets to work, especially as we get better clarity on when these projects will commence. With our leaner cost structure, financial discipline and operation efficiency we're well prepared to handle the adversities that are bound to crop up. I'm confident we also have the necessary resources and personnel to serve our customers, employee participate in the eventual upturn. That concludes my comments. Operator we are ready to take questions from the audience.

Walt Chancellor

Hi, good morning. Just wanted to ask about Alaska, I appreciate the color on what you guys are seeing with the current customer but to the question about filling in gaps, finding work for the rig that you anticipate being idle. Just like to hear how you all are seeing that market certainly there've been some discoveries this year and oil territories when you made an acquisition out there. You know are there incremental opportunities where you can get these rigs to work, is any of this recent action going to create near term opportunities in your view.

Gary Rich

Walt, it's Gary. Appreciate the question. Without a doubt there's been a lot of positive indications of the longer term future for Alaska over the last year and a half, with the discoveries and some of the acquisitions that are made that you referenced. I think that we still feel very bullish or optimistic about what the prospects are longer term for our rigs out there. Shorter term it's a little less clear, we do have active discussions with some other prospects whether those materialize in the activity else cover some of this in a interim period I don't know but longer term I still feel very good about Alaska and our position there. Our performance out there has continued to be just absolutely wonderful and the client is very happy with that performance and our relationship with the client remains in very good shape.

Walt Chancellor

I guess just trying to bridge that near term versus the long term, is 2019 a realistic target where some of these other opportunities could manifest themselves, just trying to get a sense about just how much softness you know how those market reusable translate over the next few years?

Gary Rich

Definitely 2019 is a much more favorable environment. And I think we – I mentioned in my comments a second ago, we anticipate the one rig, it’ll go there sometime in the spring and it’ll come back in the fall, so that would be in 2018. And the rig, it quite fast leading to go back to work for the same customer or there are some other customers that were having some very positive disruptions about notwithstanding the additional opportunities will come our pipeline. I think that I already see that, we’re in good shape for opportunities in 2018.

Walt Chancellor

All right. I appreciate that color. And then just on rentals, in the guidance I missed that some of the components that went into your U.S. figures for the fourth quarter. But I guess just focusing on U.S. onshore, you all get pretty real time use on the rig count as your pipes going out. As you think about Q4 U.S. land mix, what do you see in terms of pricing versus activity driving your underlying revenue there?

Gary Rich

We still feel our U.S. land revenue is growing although at a much lower pace has done over the last few quarters. Our team has performed really, really well, I think, for a long time. This is particularly for the last few quarters where we spent more than doubled what the rig count change has been in terms of our revenue growth sequentially from one quarter to next. So we do think it will still have a little bit of growth there. The offset though is that we’ve got some deepwater activity that came to – and Andrew it’s coming to an end, which will slightly more than offset what growth and anticipate to our current land.

As far as price is concerned, we’re getting selective opportunities to improve price has remained a very tough market out there. Supply is more than probably what the absolute level of activity today currently need. And where we get the opportunity for price that comes in the form of technology and we service in reputation that has been build up over many, many years of operation with clients. And we some of that is still a tough market.

Walt Chancellor

I’ll turn it back. I appreciate the answers.

Jason Geach

Thank you, operator. That ends of our third quarter earnings call. I’d like to thank everyone for their time today and interest in Parker Drilling Company. Please contact us by telephone or e-mail if you have any questions regarding material covered in our earnings press release or during this conference call. Goodbye, and have a great day. Thanks.

