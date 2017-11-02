2 Ways To Invest In Graphene

This article looks at two small companies that have the potential to move out of the laboratory and into commercial production, using patented methods for producing graphene at low cost.

The most promising applications involve the use of graphene powders as additives to modify the properties of plastics and industrial coatings

What is graphene and how can it be used?

In theory, graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice, as shown in the diagram below:

In practice, multi-layer graphite platelets of up to 100 atoms in thickness have been labelled as graphene. Graphene has been hailed as one the greatest inventions in modern science, and the two scientists who first produced it at the University of Manchester in 2004 were awarded a Nobel prize for their work.

Graphene has some amazing properties. It is the strongest material known to man. A million sheets of graphene would have the thickness of a sheet of paper and it has been claimed that a single sheet strung between two trees could provide a hammock for an elephant. It also highly conductive both to heat and electricity. In spite of all this early promise however, very few graphene applications have made it past the laboratory and into commercial use.

The primary reason is that the material is extremely difficult and expensive to produce, especially in the form of sheets or strands. The scientists who first produced the material did so by repeatedly separating thin layers from a graphite particle using Scotch tape. To make meaningful quantities by that method is not really practical. Unless you have an enormous roll of tape and a lot of patience, you’d never produce more than a gram or two.

It is has also proven very difficult, and very expensive, to make anything resembling a continuous sheet or strand of a practical size, so it is unlikely we will see components or electrical wires made from graphene any time soon. However, the properties of graphene are such that it can be added in powder form, in small quantities to other materials to change the properties of those materials.

Graphene added to paints and coatings will improve rust protection. A very small quantity of graphene added to a thermoplastic could strengthen the plastic, reducing weight, as well as making it electrically and thermally conductive.

Graphene added to concrete will significantly increase its strength and thermal conductivity, making it useful for applications such as electrical duct-banks, in-floor heating systems and ice melting systems for bridges and ramps. Graphene is also virtually impermeable, and could be used in food packaging products to extend the shelf life of foods, or in helium balloons that stay inflated indefinitely.

If the product can be produced at the right price, it could replace carbon black in car tires.

It is these secondary applications that will probably drive the adaptation of graphene based materials in the future.

Pricing today for graphene powder ranges between US$50-$200/kg, depending on quality and volume of purchased. So, until a low cost, environmentally friendly and scalable method of production has been developed, the use of graphene will likely be limited to very high value applications.

There a few opportunities at present for investors to enter the graphene business through public companies. Several graphite companies such as Focus (OTCQB:FCSMF), Mason (OTCQX:MGPHF), Elcora Advanced Materials (OTCQB:ECORF) and Zenyatta Ventures (OTCQX:ZENYF), are including a component of graphene production as part of their efforts to promote their graphite projects. For example Elcora claims to have developed a low-cost method of graphene production and has constructed a lab scale facility (100 kg/year capacity).

However, opportunities to invest primarily in graphene technology are rare because most of the companies in the business are not public corporations.

This article looks at two publicly traded companies that may have developed low-cost methods of making graphene in commercial quantities.

Group NanoXplore

Group NanoXplore (OTC:NNXPF) is a small company based in Montreal that has recently gone public in a reverse take-over and now trades on the TSX venture exchange under the symbol GRA.V. It is also possible to gain some exposure by investing in Mason Graphite which owns about 25% of NanoXplore.

Immediately after going public in September at a deemed value of $CDN 0.45/share, NanoXplore shares started trading at around 90 cents and have risen to $1.30 in less than two months.

NanoXplore owns patents for a method of producing graphene from graphite by milling, using two different solvents with properties that trap the thin graphite layers between the two solvents. The company currently produces about 25 tonnes of graphene per year, and is targeting a future production of 10,000 tonnes/year within 2 to 3 years, which it claims will reduce the cost of production below $10/kg.

NanoXplore sells its graphene products in three ways. It sells graphene powder, graphene impregnated plastic pellets for injection molding, and injected molded plastics containing graphene. All of these products can be customized to provide material properties that suit the customer’s application.

NanoXplore’s growth strategy includes the acquisition of plastic injection molding companies whose businesses can be enhanced by the development of products containing graphene. On June 1 st, 2016 NanoXplore acquired all of the shares of a privately held injection molding company, Gestion RJ and its subsidiary Rada Industries for $2.2 million. The purchase included the production equipment and the building in which the production takes place.

In the year following the acquisition, the company had revenue of $2.8 million and loss of $2 million, and ended the year (June 30, 2017) with cash of $0.4 million. The market cap at today’s share price is about $50 million. This is a very early start-up company, so previous financial statements are of little relevance compared to the future potential. The company’s cash position and its ability to continue as a going concern, and fund product development and growth is more important to the investor.



The company raised $9.7 million from private investors before the reverse take-over and expects to receive more funding from Sustainable Development Technology Canada (STDC), to support a project to develop lighter electric motors using graphene enhanced plastics.

Part of the funds raised will be used to acquire CEBO, a high precision plastic injection molding company based in Switzerland. CEBO employs 30 people at its factory in Switzerland and specializes in highly technical and complex parts for the automotive, medical, electromechanical, watchmaking and cosmetics sectors. Costs of the acquisition remain confidential.



NanoXplore is a high risk, high return, highly speculative investment. There is no guarantee that the management can move the company from a small scale technical development operation to a medium scale manufacturing company and become profitable. The shares are thinly traded, the bulk of the shares are held by a small group of private investors, so the recent rise in share price may well have been a result of lack of supply rather than excess demand. If one or more of the private investors decides to cash in, the share price could plummet, at least temporarily. NanoXplore is not for the faint of heart, it does not belong in your pension plan, but if you like to speculate on new technology it is worth a look.

Talga Resources

Talga Resources ( OTCPK:TLGRF) is a more traditional mining company, that has graphite properties in Sweden. The unique feature of Talga’s graphite is the high head grade of the graphite which allows the ore to be mined and shipped economically without further processing. The ore is cut, like quarrying stone, and is shipped in blocks.

The unique processing method which uses the blocks of ore as electrodes in an electrolytic cell, produces very fine graphite and graphene, directly from the ore without any milling, flotation or other purification steps.

Talga has built a pilot plant in Rudolstadt, Germany. Current capacity is 30 tonne per year of ore (approximately 8 tonnes per year of carbon products), and the plant is configured to produce up to 76% of the inputted carbon as graphene with the remainder as graphite. An expansion to the pilot plant is in progress, and is expected to quadruple the annual production. The intent is to build the final commercial scale plant in Sweden, closer to the mine site.



A scoping study produced in 2014 for a plant to produce 1,000 tpa of graphene and 46,000 tpa of graphite is no longer relevant, since the company is moving towards producing a much higher ratio of the higher value graphene product. A feasibility study, currently in progress is expected to be completed in 2018, and will include a higher graphene production (possibly 5,000 tpa with a 50/50 graphene/graphite split). All in sustaining costs of production may be as low as $US 1,000/ tonne, based on estimated costs from the previous study.

Talga has partnerships with other companies to develop applications for graphene. Two of the more promising are with Chemetall (a division of BASF) to develop graphite enhanced coatings and paints, and with Heidelberg Cement to develop graphene enhanced concrete.

Talga recently raised $AUS 12 million to fund development of its projects and now has $AUS 16 million in cash ($US 12.7 million). In addition, there are outstanding “in the money” options which, if exercised would bring in a further $US 15 million.

Talga’s cash burn for the next quarter is expected to be $AUS 2.8 million and the company has sufficient cash to see it through the next phase of development to the end of 2018, and to complete the expansion of the pilot plant. In addition, income is being generated because the test samples produced at the pilot plant are now being sold to potential users rather than given away for free.

Investing in companies like NanoXplore and Talga Resources is not for the risk-averse. Both companies appear to have sufficient cash to fund ongoing research and operations. Both companies have potential to be players in a new technological field, but there is no guarantee that either will be able to turn a pilot scale operation into a profitable company. However, the potential rewards are also very high, making these companies a very interesting speculative investment for those who like to play this type of stock.

I expect at least a two year time frame for Nanoxplore to be cash flow positive, and possibly longer for Talga since the construction of a commercial scale mine and processing plant will require financing and permitting, after completion of the feasibility study in 2018.



My own approach is to invest a small amount now, follow the progress of these companies, and add to the investment as the story unfolds.





Disclosure: I am/we are long NNXPF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.