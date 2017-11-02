Synergy's Potential Is Undervalued

Synergy has sufficient funds until 2019, allowing investors to focus soley on Synergy's ability to sell its product.

Despite initial doubts of Synergy's ability to market and develop Trulance alone, Trulance is beginning to impact the market.

Bull Thesis

So far this year, Synergy Pharmaceuticals stock SGYP has been riddled with concerned investors, cutting its price nearly 60% from a high of $7.07/share in late January. However, doubts are beginning to give way to actual results, as Synergy's decision to venture the market on their lonesome seems to have been the right call. Given the (1) clinical superiority of Trulance, (2) large and growing target market, (3) developing and marketing savvy of Synergy, and (4) sufficient funds to last a year, an investment in Synergy, especially at current prices, is a low risk/high reward play, despite it being relatively speculative.

Background/Recent Timeline

Synergy Pharmaceuticals states they live GI. Considering the size of the market and the superiority of their product, it's a good way to make a living.

Synergy has two drugs their pipeline: dolcanatide and plecanatide (Trulance). The latter has the pretty, marketable name because it nailed its phase 3 clinical trial, announced in December 2016. Investors loved the news. Synergy's share price soared from $4.74/share to $6.68/share within a couple of weeks. Subsequently, Synergy, the next month, announced the FDA had approved Trulance for the treatment of adults with chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). After reaching $7.07/share, investors began to concern themselves with how Synergy would be able to market and sell the drug by their lonesome with so little cash and resources available.

Synergy had three options: go at it alone, be bought-out, or partner-up. Synergy chose the first option. Not long after FDA approval, they announced a public offering to fund marketing efforts. Investors, weary of unknown waters, jumped off ship one-by-one. Synergy's share price deflated to its current state of sub-$3.

In March, Synergy began marketing and selling Trulance for CIC and submitted a sNDA for the right to claim another indication: irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C).

In April, Synergy secured the patent for Trulance, lasting until 2032.

In September, Synergy announced they closed on a $300 million debt financing to raise capital to finance their efforts through 2019, when they expect to be producing enough revenue to break even.

For a little while, Synergy's share price seemed to be recovering late September, but faded, again, in October along with the biotech sector, in general.



Trulance's Superiority and Marketing



Anything that treats constipation runs the risk of causing diarrhea. Clinical trials overwhelmingly demonstrated Trulance is better tolerated compared to Linzess, the current leader in the market, in many ways:

Linzess 72mcg Linzess 145mcg Linzess 290mcg Trulance Severe diarrhea <1% 2% 2% 0.60% Most common adverse reaction (Diarrhea) 19% 22% 20% 5% Adverse Reactions Leading to Discontinuation 3% 5-8% 9% 4% Adverse Reactions Leading to Dose Reduction Unknown Unknown 27% 0% Abdominal pain 7% 7% <2% Flatulence 6% 4% <2% Abdominal distention 3% 2% <2% Viral Gastroenteritis 3% Upper respiratory tract infection 5% <2% Sinusitis 3% <2%

Trulance's rise to gain market share will be a slow and steady one, especially given Synergy's smaller resources. Synergy plans to broaden Trulance's market reach in late January, 2018 when they anticipate FDA approval for IBS-C - an indication Linzess already adorns.

Synergy is, undoubtedly, bothering the hell out of gastroenterologists and other health care providers, waving their new toy in front of the faces of those who actually write the prescriptions. They made a pretty website that has earned hundreds of thousands of clicks. Then there is the Emoji pooper whatever thingy - it served its purpose.

Synergy is also working to make the drug both affordable and readily available to tens of millions of patients, securing contracts with CVS Caremark and Express Scripts. Also, Medicare Part D and Medicaid discussions are "ongoing". They estimate > 67% of patients with commercial insurance already have unrestricted access. All of this is highlighted in their latest Form 10-Q.

All these efforts are without waste (no pun intended). The market is huge and booming with new opportunity:

Source: Synergy Pharmaceuticals Business Update Call

Even if Synergy can grab just 10% in a (let's say will be a) $2B market in 2019, that would represent $200M in annual sales, nearly 1/3 of the current market cap. This is a very conservative estimate given early results, Trulance's marketability, and the target market.

Trulance's sales are trending well early on:

Source: Synergy Pharmaceuticals Business Update Call



Furthermore, Trulance has already grabbed 13.3% "new-to-brand" prescription market share, making a noticeable dent on the Amitiza brand, which is significant given the market's year-to-year growth:

Source: Synergy Pharmaceuticals Business Update Call

Assuming Synergy can grasp just 20% of new-to-brand prescriptions and the market grows by $500M within two years, that represents sales of $100M come 2019. This is another conservative estimate.

Fundamentals



As previously stated, Synergy estimates they have enough cash to burn until 2019. And by then, Synergy anticipates Trulance's sales should have them breaking even, at the least. Investors need not worry about dilution for a long while.



Risks

Synergy still may have well over a year before becoming profitable. In that respect, it remains a rather speculative play.

Trulance is entering a crowded market, dominated by two better-known drugs.

It may take awhile for Trulance to catch on, inviting Synergy's share price to stagnate for an extended period of time.

Dolcanatide may take a back seat for even longer. When continued, it may fail.



Medium-Term Catalysts/Conclusion

Upcoming catalysts include IBS-C indication approval for Trulance in January, 2018; growing prescription numbers; growing availability of Trulance to the market; further development of dolcanatide (which uses a very similar science that Trulance was brought up with) for opioid-induced constipation and ulcerative colitis.

SGYP data by YCharts

With concerns over Synergy's ability to market Trulance on their own fading to results, the market cap should represent Trulance's potential. Beyond speculation of potential, Synergy is actually making money now and expects to break even come 2019.

The current market cap evaluation of $600M is quite low considering the quality and potential of the drug they're pumping into the market. It's quite reasonable and modest to think within a couple of years they will, at the very least, bring in half of that a year in Trulance sales.

Given the five year trend of the market cap (trending steadily up, although bumpy) and the apparent ability of Synergy to sell its diamond and reap all the benefits, I expect Synergy's market cap to, once again, hover around 1B before 2018's end. This translates to a share price trading between $4.50 and $5.00 - representing 50%+ returns from today's prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGYP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.