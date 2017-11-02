Las Vegas Sands: Macau And A Special Dividend

With its last special dividend in 2012, might LVS be a candidate under a new tax repatriation holiday?

The strength in Macau has been forecasted by LVS's earnings and it plans new robust capital expenditures slated for the area.

Last week, Las Vegas Sands (LVS) reported decent earnings and has been flat for about a week since.

LVS grew EPS by 11% to $0.72, with net revenue coming in at $3.2bn for the most recent September quarter. It also announced an increase to the quarterly dividend, and comes amid strong numbers from October in Macau. What can we learn from the report about the direction of the stock going forward?

Macau

News on November 1, 2017, from Macau helped spur some casino stocks, including LVS, Wynn (WYNN) and others higher. Gaming revenue, up 22.15 in October, came in way ahead of the 14.5% consensus gain. Notably, the VIP sector - which has often been a wildcard catalyst for the Macau casinos since the crackdown and regulation a few years ago - showed unexpected strength during the month.

Las Vegas Sands has capitalized on the Macau opportunity – and still views it as fertile ground:

Our Macao operations produced its best quarter since quarter four 2014 with adjusted EBITDA reaching $652 million…The structural advantage from our scale, critical mass and product diversity remains evident in our strong financial results. The resurgence of growth in the Macao market has continued during the quarter. And we have grown faster than the market in both VIP and mass volume. We will continue to make significant investments in Macao because we have a long-term and unwavering commitment to Macao. The substantial capital that we will deploy to redevelop Sands Cotai Central into The Londoner Macao will add a third iconic must-see destination to our Cotai Strip development.

The contribution from Macau has been dominant in LVS’s earnings, and will continue to be so for the foreseeable future as long as the company remains competitive. With more capital expenditures set for the Chinese gaming destination, LVS is doubling down and sees further opportunity to increase earnings.

Stock Price and Bullish Crossover

A metric we turn to often in regards to the direction of a stock is the moving averages chart. By tracking the 50-day and 100-day moving averages against each other, we can follow sentiment and momentum behind a stock. Recently, the 50-day broke out above the 100-day in a ‘bullish crossover’ and is a strong indication of bullish sentiment:

We see the very beginning of the crossover occurring now, and remain vigilant for further follow-through for validation. With a strong earnings report in tow, and impressive Macau numbers, the momentum appears to be robust going into the end of the year.

Japan

News from Japan election results also bode well for LVS. It has strongly positioned itself to be among the top beneficiaries of legalized gambling in Japan. Certainly a long-term goal, new properties in Japan could receive license awards by the end of 2018. On the call, CEO Adelson rambled a bit in response to a question on the results of the Japan election and the prospect of a casino in Japan:

... people were speculating and saying that he could pass the Gambling Act and then the Integrated Resorts Act still within this year…nobody knows for sure…We’re hoping, we’ve been optimistic for many years…now it looks better than ever that we’ll get the implementation ill...

The prospect of expanding to Japan is a fine one, but not one a reasonable investor can expect to impact the company’s earnings for many years to come.

Special Dividend

LVS participated in a special dividend capital return in 2012 ahead of the tax compromise bill agreed to by President Obama and the Republican controlled Congress. The company issued $2.75/share, or about $2.26bn, in a special dividend just before 2012 ended. What are the chances it does so again?

Currently, Las Vegas Sands has unrestricted cash balances as of September 30, 2017 of $2bn. Net revenue for the third quarter was up almost 8% to $3.2bn in the quarter, up from $2.97bn YoY. It also raised its dividend for the sixth consecutive year to $0.75/share.

Although in a relatively strong cash position, LVS announced that it will:

... invest over $1.1bn in new capital projects over the next three years in Macao, at Sands Cotai Central and the Four Seasons Hotel Macao. The bulk of that investment will accomplish the expansion, renovation, and rebranding of Sand Cotai Central into a new destination... The Londoner Macao.

With the impending capital expenditures, the likelihood of a large special dividend is small. LVS, with almost 800mn shares outstanding, pays a $3.00/share dividend that will cost the company well over $2 billion as well. These two sources of financial stress on the numbers will likely prevent a large special dividend. That being said, with a tax reform bill in the works, lowering corporate tax rates (LVS paid an effective rate of less than 10% however) and a potential tax repatriation bill, combined with an unpredictable CEO Sheldon Adelson’s shareholder position, nothing is truly over until it’s over.

Outlook & Conclusion

Expanding capital expenditures will pressure the LVS for the foreseeable future. This may put pressure on the performance of earnings reports and surpassing analyst expectations. The company has demonstrated, however, the revenue potential of expanding operations in Macau:

Las Vegas Sands generated over $1.4bn in revenue from its operations in Macau. With the capital expenditures slated for the region throughout 2020, however, the company's investments will pressure the balance sheet. There is also strong competition beginning to battle in Macau, and LVS will need to stay competitive in order to maintain strong cash flow and pay its hefty dividend.

The continued monetization of the Parisian Macau and the new Macau properties add strength to the long-term outlook for the company. Additionally, the possibility of expanding to Japan can similar bolster the company's stock price trajectory. Now, with a bullish crossover move after a strong earnings report, we believe LVS is poised to go higher on a long-term horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We urge you to consult your own investment advisor before making any investment decision - this article is for entertainment purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice.