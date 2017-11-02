Teva's Q3 And Crash: A Bear Reviews And Updates The Story

A continued bear market in generic pricing may have further major adverse effects on the company and thus on its share price.

The company has taken chances for some time and may be about to run losses while trying to liquidate earning assets.

Viewing them through a longer time frame may help some readers think about the company a little differently.

Introduction

An explanation of why I write bearish articles on a number of companies is in order. I am a long-only investor. That may change if I sniff out a recession, but other than recessions, the US stock market is historically a one-way trade. With inflation the general order of the times, incurring the actual and opportunity costs of actually going short, one way or another, does not make sense to me as a strategy. I leave shorting, put buying, etc. to the pros or individuals who know how to make it work for them.

I now write about Teva (TEVA) in an ongoing fashion in large part because it is an example of companies I have been inveighing against for over 4 years on Seeking Alpha. These are companies with lots of debt and various excuses for why current GAAP results are not so hot, but the future is almost magically going to be bright again. A common thread is that these companies prefer investors to believe that normal accounting practices, such as amortization of intangibles, does not apply to them. In TEVA's case, numerous other "one-time" charges have routinely been singled out.

Now, on to a discussion of TEVA following, yet another poorly-received quarterly report. I have personally been following this company's progress since the 1980s, then the dawn of a growing generic industry in the US, and begin this article with some big picture observations on TEVA and its troubles, moving on to more recent issues at the company. The history of course is broad brush and very far from comprehensive.

I think it may be helpful for people interested in TEVA to think of what is happening now as the end (for now) of a process, rather than something sudden and "out of the blue."

TEVA - comments on its rise and decline

In a chart wherein the price should be adjusted further upwards for years of dividends paid, we see how the recent downward movement of TEVA is relatively small when viewed on a multi-decade time frame:

TEVA data by YCharts

Overall, this is not bad at all for a once-small company. The YCharts format does not give the price in the '80s; Yahoo Finance shows a split-adjusted stock price around 70 cents early in 1990. If one had bought TEVA at $0.70 in the early 1980s or up to 1990, held until now, received dividends, one has done OK even with the stock now down from a high above $70.

Where the company went right may have contributed to its ongoing troubles. TEVA grew as the secular trend toward generics strengthened. It also enjoyed many years of success with an Israeli discovery, Copaxone. As it grew, organically and via numerous acquisitions, it both paid dividends and took on long-term debt. As a larger player, it began gambling on patent challenges on blockbuster branded drugs and, especially last decade, did some "at risk" launches.

I began noticing the disparity between TEVA's GAAP and non-GAAP earnings back in 2010. I had scaled into the stock market in 2009 with a focus on consumer-facing discounters ranging from McDonald's (MCD) and TJX (TJX), and bought TEVA in the high $40s on the same philosophy. In several months, TEVA was in the high $50s, and I took a closer look at it. To my surprise, the P/E that Value Line was showing, and that TEVA was promoting, was completely wrong. Year after year, TEVA was losing final judgments that showed it had infringed a valid patent and was paying large amounts of cash to the brand companies it had wronged. That led me to sell TEVA right away.

By 2014, with the stock in the low $50s, there was evidence that it was morphing more into a brand company. I ascribed that in large part to the chairmanship of Dr. Phillip Frost, an American pharma entrepreneur, pushing the company to build on its advanced scientific capabilities to develop more specialty branded pharmaceuticals, often using off-patent molecules in novel ways. I went long TEVA and wrote a cautiously optimistic article about the stock, though with reservations.

I sold TEVA the next year, 2015, in the $60s, for company-specific and general market reasons.

By 2016, I had inferred that trouble existed in many generic companies. All the ones I had looked at had leveraged up. These included TEVA, Mylan (MYL), Endo (ENDP), and Perrigo (PRGO). I had this polite comment to say in a May 11, 2016, article about the group, focusing on TEVA and also MYL, in one bullet point:

Once again, evidence to support my preference for R&D-based biotechs is found rather than gambling on the difficult generic stocks at this time.

TEVA-specific comments from the body of the article included the following:

As at least one analyst questioned during the conference call, why isn't TEVA continuing to diversify/expand into higher-margined products as it had led us to believe not long ago? Anyway, TEVA has stopped, for now, taking large losses on risky patent suits, but in the modern fashion, it's been busy emphasizing other aspects of non-GAAP accounting... All the usual dodges were taken. The bottom line is that TEVA trades at 29X TTM EPS, and that's with the benefit of a very low Israeli tax rate. For these reasons, I'd just pass on TEVA. For a lower P/E, there are lots of superior companies, and TEVA's profits workhorse Copaxone is under growing threat.

This was about 1 1/2 years ago, and as we look back, trends in force then have simply intensified, and TEVA has prepared poorly if at all for them, it would appear to me.

When that article was written, the deal for Allergan's (AGN) large Actavis generic division had been struck. The cost was nearly $34 in cash plus $6 B (market value) in TEVA stock. I was critical of TEVA's decision and praised AGN's sagacity in generating a huge capital gain.

The goal of the Actavis deal is relevant. This was the company's thinking per TEVA's press release at the time the deal was completed on August 2, 2016:

This strategic acquisition brings together two leading generics businesses with complementary strengths, R&D capabilities, product pipelines and portfolios, geographical footprints, operational networks and cultures. The result is a stronger, more competitive Teva... "The acquisition of Actavis Generics comes at a time when Teva is stronger than ever-in both our generics and specialty businesses," said Erez Vigodman, President and CEO, Teva...

The TEVA team was drinking the Kool-Aid so much that the press release even contained this phrase:

Furthermore, as a result of our strengthened financial profile following this transaction...

Taking on over $33 B in debt somehow strengthened TEVA financially? No wonder TEVA is having financial problems today.

Yet, caught up in merger mania and a general belief in ongoing drug price inflation, the institutions were satisfied with TEVA's deal. The Actavis acquisition appears to have gone bad from the start.

TEVA's bad gamble on Actavis

By the time of that July 2016 article, I was documenting that pricing in generics, which had been enjoying a long and strong bull market, had begun deteriorating. This was seen in the results of Actavis. For the part of Q3 2016 following the Aug. 2 deal close, or precisely two-thirds of a quarter, TEVA reported sales of Actavis generics of $887 MM. This equates to $1.33 B on a full quarter basis.

Yet just in the next quarter, sales from Actavis were $1.140 B. I expect this reflected the deteriorating environment. TEVA was in the low to mid $30s by early February of this year.

Yet TEVA, even as late as the Q2 earnings report, now quoted the new, interim CEO as saying:

"We are pleased that the transaction synergies and additional cost reductions are on track, and we now expect to realize cumulative net synergies and cost reduction of approximately $1.5 billion by the end of 2017, an increase of $200 million compared to our previous guidance.

TEVA had slipped another 7-10% to the $31-32 range by then (May 11, 2017). The full year report was reaffirmed.

Now, we know these projections were based on hope, not reality as it unfolded to TEVA's surprise and dismay. The actual results in generics have been as I have been reporting and fearing (from TEVA's standpoint; lower prices are good for society); see my August 7 article that was negative on TEVA and other generics, with TEVA around $20.

The news got worse, as MYL (of all companies) came in with a surprise FDA approval on high dose generic Copaxone, a TEVA brand with close to 100% gross margins.

With TEVA's fall accelerating and with the stock around $16, on October 5, I reported that the facts on the ground supported this title and the heading of the first section of the article:

Teva Might Be Getting Sicker As The Stock Drops Teva's problem - Bad can get worse.

This article spends some of its time explaining how Copaxone's importance to TEVA's profit stream is so great, much greater than its importance to TEVA's revenue stream.

So as you see, this problem has been a long time coming. TEVA began taking big risks last decade and has continued that mindset. It now has a CEO who has spent a career with R&D-oriented brand companies. The chairman, Dr. Barer, was the key player in the biotech Celgene (CELG). Both the CEO, Mr. Schultz, and Dr. Barer, are new to TEVA, a sprawling company at this point.

Are they attuned to the hand-to-hand combat of generics?

And now...

How dire are things? Is the equity worth very much now?

TEVA is so complex, I like to focus on a few key points in my articles to keep them concise enough. Some main themes follow, based primarily on the Q3 press release as well as the conference call.

The balance sheet

In a down market for generics, it may be a mess.

Equity is $30.3 B.

Intangibles and goodwill total $60 B.

Tangible equity totals -$30 B.

So, from an asset standpoint, if TEVA overpaid by double for its acquisitions, few of which had much if any net tangible assets of their own relative to the purchase price, then TEVA has no asset value as the accountants see it. And this is assuming that certain assets, such as the $0.5 B in deferred tax assets, are as good as stated.

Translation: if TEVA liquidated, shareholders might get little or nothing. I just do not know how to value all the non-tangible assets. I also pointed out in my most recent article that TEVA booked a lot of goodwill in the Actavis deal, and I questioned and continue to question where that goodwill comes from. For all I know, TEVA's liquidating value could be positive for shareholders or even negative, meaning that bondholders might also be in an implicit loss position in that scenario (which is not happening for now, and I hope never happens).

Profits could turn to losses soon

The P&L was very weak in Q3, and that was before high dose generic Copaxone hit the US market. Operating income was $119 MM, down drastically from $615 MM yoy. These numbers include "financial expenses," such as interest and other costs. EPS was flattered by a tax benefit of $494 MM. R&D was about 10% of Q3 revenues.

US generic revenues were down 9% yoy despite including three full months of Actavis products this year versus two months last year. Generic pricing has begun to crumble. In the conference call, a disappointing forecast was reported by TEVA in the prepared remarks:

In addition, we have lower than expected contribution from new generic launches in the U.S. We now project approximately $400 million of revenues from new product launches this year, compared to a previous projection of $500 million. In addition, we have increased price erosion and volume declines in our U.S. Generic business, including increased competition to our largest product, the Concerta authorized generic.

Volume declines are now adding to price declines: yikes! This indicates to me that TEVA has lost market share despite adding the giant Actavis line. This also makes me wonder how bad things have gotten at TEVA managerially and competitively during its period of upper management turmoil.

A comment on TEVA's mention about competition for its generic of Concerta, an ADHD drug. This is difficult to manufacture in a bioequivalent, non-infringing manner. Net pre-tax profit margins on those sorts of generics can be superior to even Revlimid, which probably has around 99% gross margins, because sales costs and other support costs for the generic drug are small. Thus, when increased generic competition enters, profits from generic Concerta tend to drop faster than revenues, as TEVA would tend to be forced to lower its price as well as losing some market share (often the lead generic keeps most of its share in this situation).

The same situation threatens with Copaxone. The company projects that the initial launch of generic Copaxone will have "an expected impact on EPS of approximately $0.30." Remember that operating pre-tax income was $119 MM before the tax benefit. There are a little over 1 B diluted shares outstanding. Thus, the company earned between 11 and 12 cents per share assuming a zero tax rate, which may not be realistic; but I'll go with it.

Now, subtract 30 cents from that and you get pre-tax losses. But generics are worse this quarter than in Q3.

How bad will Q4 operations be?

Credit issues

From the conference call:

Timothy Chiang - BTIG LLC I just had a one quick follow-up, if I may. Do you guys - are you guys still reiterating your debt pay-down target of $5 billion? I didn't see that in the press release? Michael McClellan - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. No, Tim. Due to the lower cash flow in Q4, particularly the Actavis working capital dispute that's moved out, and due to the potential timing of the receipt of the divestments, we're looking more at a range of $3.5 billion to $4 billion.

That's a huge discrepancy, from $5 B to about $3.75 B in a short time. Without picking at the many details, it appears to me as though management has moved far too slowly in preparing for a sort of perfect storm. High debt loads should make a board and CEO/CFO team cautious, thinking of worst-case scenarios. This appears not to have happened at TEVA.

Concluding thoughts - who would want to buy this stock now?

On an asset basis, TEVA may have debt more or less equal to the current market value of its tangible and intangible assets. There is no way anyone knows the answer to this calculation, which is fluid as business conditions change unpredictably. On an operating basis, the trends suggest to me that matters are materially worse in Q4 than they were even in Q3, which was weak. Thus, TEVA may have a loss quarter from operations worse than 20 cents per share suggested above. How quickly can it sell assets? If so, how much will that hurt earnings?

Can TEVA monetize its new product flow quickly if needed?

If Copaxone, which still annualized close to $4 B in sales in Q3, collapses over the next couple of years (or sooner) to $1 B globally, the substantial majority of the missing $3 B in sales will come straight off the pre-tax bottom line. If that happens, even slashing R&D expenses to zero might, according to my math, leave the company losing money under unchanged generic market conditions.

If MYL's at-risk launch of high dose generic Copaxone is not quelled by the courts, then my guess is that TEVA longs have to hope for a reversal of the bear market in generic pricing and other nifty work on asset sales and other matters.

In summary, TEVA has been gambling for years, accumulating debt while paying dividends as if it were a much safer company, such as Pfizer (PFE). But the combination of buying Actavis at or near a top in generic prices, volume losses in the US along with price pressures, and significant pressure on Copaxone could all be lining up to create one of these vortexes downward we see in stocks now and then. We saw things like this in Q3 2008 in the Great Recession, which was not yet so great, with bank stocks falling toward zero due to a negative feedback cycle. The value of their assets mostly recovered, but the banks that were diluted out such as Citi (C) were permanently damaged; others were bought for the proverbial pennies on the dollar by the giant banks.

Could this be happening in front of our eyes with TEVA?

Thus, I have no change in my view of TEVA around Thursday's closing price above $11 that I had at $16, before that $20, and so on. I see no "buy" price point, and I suspect that many who have seen generic pricing cycles before feel the same way.

TEVA has lots of good assets, I believe, but I just do not know whether the equity has much value anymore, given the current business conditions and its financial structure.

Thanks for reading, best of luck to TEVA and TEVA shareholders, and thanks in advance for any comments on TEVA or the generic industry you wish to contribute.

