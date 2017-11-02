Semiconductors Rise To Technology Leadership

By Brad Slingerlend and Denny Fish

Key Takeaways:

In our view, the Internet of Things will lead to a proliferation of smart products, driving connectivity and better data collection.

We believe that this represents a secular trend that will reshape how technology is utilized across all industries.

This should lead to continued demand, benefitting semiconductor companies.

As the transition to the cloud and the deployment of the Internet of Things (IoT) continues to accelerate, the strength of these themes is likely to be further enhanced by the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI). Together, we believe these forces will likely be key drivers of advancements in the technology sector - and others - for years to come.

Semiconductors will likely be instrumental in this process. Not only will IoT lead to a proliferation of "smart products," we believe it will also connect myriad other devices through sensors and radios that will gather data to be analyzed by cloud computing platforms. Rather than viewing the recent performance of IoT-exposed companies as a cyclical pop, we believe it is the advent of a secular trend that will reshape how technology is utilized across all industries.

With the connectivity provided by semiconductors at the nexus of this megatrend, we have reasonable expectation that chipmakers may in fact take the reins of technology leadership alongside the Internet and software. Important beneficiaries of growth in connected devices include semiconductor makers and the equipment companies that supply them, along with sensor and connector manufacturers. And it is not just a digital story. Investors also are starting to recognize the contribution analog semiconductors will play in the widespread adoption of IoT.

As companies and households first embraced computers and then the Internet in 1990s and early 2000s, semiconductor revenue growth exceeded that of gross domestic product (GDP) by two to three times. In recent years, the rate has downshifted, often only matching the pace of GDP. We expect IoT to act as a catalyst for semiconductors again achieving or exceeding those historical growth rates.

The industry has also helped itself. A wave of mergers has led to rationalization of supply and, in our view, markedly more well-run businesses. Fewer companies should lead to more industry discipline and improved pricing power. And semiconductor companies are well positioned to benefit from increased demand. The cyclicality that management teams have historically had to navigate should be less onerous as the widening of their customer base should lessen the amplitude of the semiconductor investment cycle.

Technology industries can be significantly affected by obsolescence of existing technology, short product cycles, falling prices and profits, competition from new market entrants, and general economic conditions. A concentrated investment in a single industry could be more volatile than the performance of less concentrated investments and the market as a whole.

Disclaimer: Please consider the charges, risks, expenses and investment objectives carefully before investing. Please see a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this and other information. Read it carefully before you invest or send money.

The views presented are as of the date published. They are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation for any security or market sector. No forecasts can be guaranteed. The opinions and examples are meant as an illustration of broader themes, are not an indication of trading intent, and are subject to change at any time due to changes in market or economic conditions. There is no guarantee that the information supplied is accurate, complete, or timely, nor are there any warranties with regards to the results obtained from its use. It is not intended to indicate or imply in any manner that any illustration/example mentioned is now or was ever held in any Janus Henderson portfolio, or that current or past results are indicative of future profitability or expectations. As with all investments, there are inherent risks to be considered.

Terms of Use

Janus Henderson Investors © 2001-2017. All rights reserved.