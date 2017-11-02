Cole Real Estate Income Strategy Leads Perpetual Life REITs In 5-Year Average Returns

In 2Q17, perpetual life REITs, which are non-listed REITs that report daily or monthly net asset values, posted 1.6% quarterly returns and 6.0% trailing 12-month returns. Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (“Blackstone”), which was declared effective recently on 9/22/16, posted the highest quarterly and trailing 12-month returns among perpetual life REITs at 2Q17. Blackstone reported a 2.7% quarterly return and 7.1% annualized return for the trailing 12 months in 2Q17.

While the perpetual life REIT market remains small, perpetual life REITs have experienced significant growth over the past two years. Perpetual life REITs, which raised $1.2 billion equity in 2016, are on pace to raise more than $1.5 billion equity in 2017. Blackstone is the capital raise leader for 2Q17 YTD, with $616 million equity raised out of $759 million equity for all perpetual life REITs. With many new market entrants, perpetual life REITs should experience strong growth in equity raise again in 2018.

Of perpetual life REITs that have been effective for the past five years, Cole Real Estate Income Strategy (Daily NAV) (“Cole Real Estate”) (ZREITX) has posted the highest average annual returns. Over the last five years, the average annual return for all perpetual life REITs was 6.4%. Cole Real Estate has reported a 7.9% average annual return over five years. The next highest average annual returns are RREEF Property Trust (ZRPTIX) with 7.5% and Jones Lange LaSalle Property Trust (ZIPTMX) with 6.9%.

Cole Real Estate has a unique strategy among perpetual life REITs. Most perpetual life REITs have a diversified strategy among several commercial real estate sectors, while Cole Real Estate focuses on net lease properties. Cole Real Estate also focuses on retail properties at 82% of its portfolio, while other perpetual life REITs focus on either office or apartments as their highest commercial real estate sector allocation. Cole Real Estate’s net lease strategy provides long-term leases with contractual rent growth.

Among perpetual life REITs, Cole Real Estate’s net lease investment strategy serves as a beneficial complement to the diversified managed income strategies of all of its peer perpetual life REITs. In addition, Cole has comparable distribution coverage and similar financing risk as its peer perpetual life REITs. Based on its investment and financing strategy, Cole Real Estate also has lower return volatility than its peer perpetual life REITs. As a result, Cole Real Estate deserves investor consideration.

In evaluating perpetual life REITs as an investment, some important features should be considered. Perpetual life REITs are not listed on an exchange like listed REITs. Liquidity is limited to periodic redemptions by the perpetual life REIT, which typically occur quarterly, are commonly capped annually at 20% of outstanding equity and can be reduced or terminated by the perpetual life REIT. The limited liquidity, however, reduces the volatility of the share prices compared to fully liquid listed REITs.

Perpetual life REITs provide investment opportunities offering strong income and potential for capital appreciation with low volatility. Perpetual life REITs are structured to perform more like the underlying commercial real estate investments, which are illiquid by their nature. As a result, perpetual life REITs can be a good complimentary investment to listed REITs. Perpetual life REITs have moderate annual returns and low volatility, while listed REITs have higher annual returns but much higher volatility.

