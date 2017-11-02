Chesapeake Lodging Trust's (CHSP) CEO Jim Francis on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 2, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Doug Vicari - EVP and CFO

Jim Francis - President and CEO

Graham Wootten - CAO

Analysts

Austin Wurschmidt - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Patrick Scholes - SunTrust

Wes Golladay - RBC Capital Markets

Michael Bellisario - Baird

Operator

Good morning. My name is Luke and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Chesapeake Lodging Trust Q3 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to turn the call over to the Chesapeake management team.

Doug Vicari

Okay. Thank you, Luke. Good morning and welcome to the Chesapeake Lodging Trust third quarter 2017 earnings call. This is Doug Vicari, Executive Vice President and CFO of Chesapeake. Also on the call this morning are Jim Francis, our President and CEO and Graham Wootten, our Chief Accounting Officer.

As is our custom, I'll begin with a brief overview of our quarter, including a review of our consolidated results, our summary hotel operating performance, our financial position, and an update on our near-term outlook. After I conclude my commentary, Jim will provide greater detail on the performance of our hotel portfolio. He will also provide some general thoughts on macro industry trends and more specifics regarding our outlook for our hotel performance.

As a reminder, any statement we make this morning about future results and performance or plans and objectives are forward-looking. Actual results may vary as a result of factors, risks, and uncertainties over which we have no control. And with that housekeeping behind us, let me now begin with a brief review of our highlights and consolidated results for the quarter.

So for the third quarter, we reported total revenue of 158.3 million and net income available to common shareholders of 14.1 million or $0.24 per diluted share. Our adjusted corporate EBITDA was 48.9 million and our adjusted FFO was 37.7 million or $0.64 per diluted share. Let me now briefly highlight some of our key hotel operating statistics.

For the quarter, our total portfolio of 22 hotels produced RevPAR of $200.12 that represents a decrease of 3.4% versus the prior year. Our occupancy for the period was 88.5. That was a decrease of 30 basis points versus last year, while our average rate was $226.10. That was a decline of 3% versus the prior year. These top line trends resulted in an adjusted hotel EBITDA of 53.1 million and our adjusted hotel EBITDA margin was 33.6%. That's 100 basis point decline versus the prior year.

Also for the quarter, our base portfolio of 15 hotels, these are hotels under renovation in 2017 or in the San Francisco market, they produced a RevPAR of $195.29. That's a decrease of 3.4% versus the prior year. Our occupancy for the period again was 88.5%. That was an increase of 20 basis points versus last year. Our average daily rate was $220.66 for this portfolio. That represents a decline of 3.6% versus prior year. For this portfolio, the top line trends resulted in adjusted hotel EBITDA of 32.4 million and our adjusted hotel EBITDA margin was 35.8. That's a 90 basis point decline versus prior year levels.

Overall, our operating results for the quarter came in within our guidance range of negative 4.5 to negative 2.5. Those are the numbers we provided to the market in August. While pleased with our results, they continue to be mixed with quarterly performance impacted by pricing pressure from corporate travel. As we've discussed previously, these trends are best reflected in the performance of our base 15 hotel portfolio, where we increased occupancy marginally but saw a continued pressure on average daily rate.

Favorable corporate sentiment and the continuation of solid corporate profit growth have helped to stabilize and improve equity valuations as investors have recently focused on forward outlook and sentiment for our space. But as we stated throughout the year, we've not yet seen these factors correlate into increased hotel demand as we move through the second half of 2017. Jim will provide much more detailed information on our recent hotel operating performance and our outlook in his commentary, but generally speaking, the overall theme remains consistent with what we've experienced over the past several quarters with generally stable hotel operating fundamentals, but no meaningful increase in corporate demand.

Let me move on to capital markets and our balance sheet. As previously disclosed, during the quarter, we redeemed our 125 million, 7.75% Series A preferred shares and we used our revolving credit facility to fund that redemption. We ended the quarter with 43.6 million of cash and cash equivalents, 34.2 million of restricted cash and 877.4 million of long term debt. Our leverage ratio at quarter end was 40.5% with a fixed coverage charge ratio of 2.93 times and net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.9 times. Our weighted average cost of debt now stands at 3.77% and our weighted average length to maturity is five years.

We do want to make note that we have used our investment capacity in order to redeem the preferred with our adjusted leverage now at our stated target of approximately 40%. Given the investment environment, we do believe this decision will serve us well in the near and intermediate term. Subsequent to quarter end, we did announce the signing of a definitive agreement to sell our 222 room Autograph Hotel in Minneapolis for 46 million or roughly $207,000 per key. We expect this transaction to close in the very near term and we'll utilize the proceeds to pay down some of our outstanding balance on our revolver.

We're pleased with our ability to exit this market at this point in the cycle and to reallocate our capital base more efficiently. And as we reinforce to our investors throughout the year, we remain committed to maintaining our dividend, particularly in a year with significant disruption to our operating cash flow due to our stated renovations and the Moscone Center closure. Our dividend coverages remain tight throughout the year, but we do expect to see improvements moving forward as we enter 2018 and finally, we'll continue to be efficient and effective with regards to capital allocation as we end 2017 and focus on re-ramping and stabilizing those cash flows as we move beyond this year.

Let me now spend a couple of moments updating you on our 2017 outlook. Today, we are adjusting our previously provided full year 2017 outlook for the entire portfolio as well as providing our outlook for the fourth quarter. We're adjusting our full year outlook slightly downward to adjust for the impact of Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Nate to our hotels located in New Orleans. We've got updated displacement in San Francisco as well as the W. City Center in Chicago and again we've got some softness in a couple of markets versus our prior outlook, due primarily to some specific supply and market pressures.

Jim will provide more color on those issues in a few moments. We're adjusting our numbers to also reflect for the sale of the Autograph in Minneapolis, which we assume for outlook purposes to close in the very near term. So for the full year 2017, our RevPAR range now for 21 hotels will be minus 2.8% to minus 2.3% versus prior year trends. Our revised base hotel portfolio now consisting of 14 hotels will generate RevPAR ranging from minus 1% to minus 0.5%.

We expect these revenue trends to generate adjusted corporate EBITDA ranging between 169.4 million and 171.5 million and our AFFO range will now be $2.16 to $2.20 per diluted share for the year. For the fourth quarter, our RevPAR range for the 21-hotel portfolio will be minus 1% to plus 1%. Our revised base 14 hotel portfolio will generate RevPAR ranging from 0% to plus 2%. The revenue trends will generate adjusted corporate EBITDA ranging between 37.1 and 39.3 and our AFFO for the quarter will now range from $0.47 to $0.51 per diluted share.

Let me now turn the call over to Jim to provide more color and detail on our outlook for '17 as well as a review of our Q3 hotel performance. Jim?

Jim Francis

Thanks, Doug. For the quarter, despite negative impacts in New Orleans and Miami from both hurricane Harvey and Irma, we performed in line with our expectations in terms of RevPAR at minus 3.4% and EBITDA margins at 33.6%, resulting in hotel EBITDA of 53.1 million and AFFO per share of $0.64. All of these metrics are in the mid - are at the midpoint of the guidance range we provided going into the quarter. The total impact from the hurricanes in Q3 was approximately 50 basis points on RevPAR and approximately $500,000 of EBITDA.

The total displacement for the quarter, including the JW Marriott San Francisco renovation and the hurricanes is approximately 200 basis points on RevPAR and $2.3 million of EBITDA. As a reminder, when reviewing Chesapeake's performance throughout '17, it's important to delineate the short term headwinds we are facing from four of our largest hotels under renovation and the hotels impacted by the Moscone Center renovation in San Francisco from the underlying fundamentals of our remaining 15 hotels.

In total, as a reminder, these four renovations and our three San Francisco properties or other three San Francisco properties are expected to displace approximately $11 million to $12 million of EBITDA and generate a RevPAR decline of approximately 5% for the full year 2017. While these are strong headwinds, they're short term in nature. For the remaining 15 hotels in our portfolio, we're expecting very modest decline in revenue growth for the year.

For the entire portfolio of 22 hotels, July results were better than expected with RevPAR declining 1.3%. August results were roundly in line with expectations with a decline of 2.8% in RevPAR and September was modestly worse than forecasted with a RevPAR decline of 6%, primarily due to the hurricane impact at the Royal Palm, which resulted in a 21 point decline in occupancy year-over-year and more than anticipated disruption in the month at the JW in San Francisco. For our 15 hotel portfolio, which exclude San Francisco and our renovation properties, results were as follows.

July RevPAR declined 2.7%, predominately driven by softness in Chicago and Minneapolis. Aug declined 1.8% and September with the negative impacts of both the holiday shifts and the hurricane declined 5.5%, resulting in the quarter being down 3.4%. We continue to manage operating expenses very tightly with total operating expenses again on year-over-year for the quarter, resulting in only a 20 basis points decline in GOP margins year-over-year for our hotel portfolio that's not under renovation.

We also announced this morning the sale of our Minneapolis property. Given that Minneapolis is not a strategic market for us, market conditions are soft. The hotel needs renovation capital and more new supply is coming to the market. We think this is an attractive transaction for Chesapeake. We expect the deal to close within the next 30 days.

In regards to Q4, our midpoint for EBITDA guidance has declined approximately $2 million as compared to the implied midpoint for the quarter from our Q2 earnings call, yet, it should be noted that business conditions have not materially changed. Approximately 800,000 of this variance is due to excluding the hotel Minneapolis, given the pending sale and $600,000 to $700,000 of the decline is associated with the hurricane Nate impact on group cancellations at our two New Orleans properties and the displacement of Business at the W. Chicago City Center as we've decided to renovate the lobby, the bar and restaurant increase and create two third party leased retail spaces.

The remaining $500,000 decline is due to operating and sales issues at our Mission Bay property, which we are focused on correcting as well as modest softness in Chicago and at the Ace hotel in LA, given the short term impact of new supply opening. In total for Q4, we expect renovation displacement and hurricane impacts of approximately 200 basis points on RevPAR and $2.2 million of EBITDA. In our 14 hotel portfolio not under renovation or located in San Francisco, we expect both positive RevPAR growth and with tight expense controls in place, positive margin growth in the quarter.

As we continue to manage through 2017 and begin to set our sights on 2018, we still remain hopeful that a pro-growth political agenda, including fiscal stimulus, deregulation and corporate and personal tax cuts will ultimately lead to stronger macroeconomic growth and continued corporate profit growth. These factors are primary drivers of lodging demand. While the outcomes of this agenda remain uncertain, GDP grew 3% last quarter, unemployment is at a 16-year low and tax cuts appear to have a solid probability of passing Congress.

Now, let me provide a little more color by market. San Francisco continues to be a market with the strongest long term supply demand fundamentals and it is our largest market in terms of our EBITDA concentration. We will have almost 25% of our EBITDA in San Francisco as the market rebounds in 2018 and '19. However, given the well understood Moscone Center renovation and expansion, 2017 is a difficult year. Our JW Marriott has been further impacted by its renovation in 2017, resulting in an expected RevPAR decline of over 20% for the second half of the year, which is an increase in displacement from what we originally forecast, due to the permitting issues that are now resolved.

After we address the city's life safety issues and we're able to obtain our permits, the renovation has been moving forward smoothly and on our revised schedule, which has our guest rooms completed by Christmas. We have 77% or 264 rooms completed and the remaining four floors or 80 rooms are out of service and under construction. Therefore, as of today, we're only selling our newly renovated product and the early feedback from our guests is outstanding. Following the renovation and full reopening of the expanded and renovated Moscone Center, the JW will be positioned to expand its rate premium and effectively compete in the luxury price points.

Our portfolio, following the JW's renovation, will be positioned to take advantage of the long-term positive dynamics of the market. In Q3, despite the Moscone closure, our San Francisco portfolio, excluding the JW was up 0.8% in RevPAR year-over-year, which is better than expected and we believe the fourth quarter will deliver approximately 2% RevPAR growth from these three hotels. In Boston, our guest room renovation at the Boston Marriott Newton property began in December of '16 and was completed in early July. Now, we expect to position the hotel back at the top of the comp set, which should deliver well above market revenue and profit growth as we move into 2018.

Excluding the renovation impact, we expect full year 2017 RevPAR to be up roundly 1.5% for our two hotels and Q3 RevPAR at Ohio was approximately 1% and we expect Q4 to be up in the 1.5% to 2% range, while Newton is expected to grow in the 5% to 7% range in Q4. In Chicago, due to the new supply of hotels over the last few years in the upper upscale and luxury segment and the addition of the Viceroy and the Marriott Marquis, we are expecting RevPAR to be down in the low single digits at our two hotels for 2017. In Q3, which is the slowest quarter of the year in Chicago, RevPAR declined for our two hotels roundly 7%, which was in line with our expectations. Q4 is expected to be relatively soft and a bit slower than anticipated earlier in the year as well with mid-single digit declines.

Additionally at the W. City Center, we are renovating the first four public spaces, including the lobby, bar and restaurant. Through this work, we will relocate and expand the high profit beverage operation, relocate and appropriately size the hotel's three mill restaurant and create two new leased retail outlets. Additionally, we will refresh all remaining areas of the lobby to create a spectacular arrival of experience. This work will be completed in early Q1 of 2018, but is negatively impacting Q4 performance. While Chicago has been soft this year, as the market absorbs the new supply, 2018 is expected to show better performance with a very strong convention calendar.

In Miami, at our Royal Palm Hotel, our hotel is in great shape and suffered essentially no damage during the hurricane. Of course, the hurricane impacted our operating performance for several weeks, resulting in a 20 point decline year-over-year in occupancy in September, despite being among the very first hotels to reopen. Beyond the hurricane impact, there still appears to be a modest lingering impact of Zika and the market continues its absorption of the new beach supply that has entered the market over the last 24 months.

The good news is, it appears that Zika impact has meaningfully declined and supply after a couple of years of outside growth has decelerated and we now know of only a couple of small repositioning and reopenings coming to the market. We are seeing some initial evidence of the market firming, particularly with pre-hurricane demand and realize occupancy growth, which in our view is the first step in the recovery process, which then leads to ADR growth. Longer term, the Miami Beach market should show improvements when the convention center reopens after its renovation and expansion is completed in mid to late 2018.

For Q3, we were performing reasonably well and still finished for the quarter and the number one position of our comp set and ran over 130% RevPAR index, yet our RevPAR was down approximately 7% which was all in occupancy and solely due to the hurricane. We expect Q4 to generate modest RevPAR growth as the market continues its absorption process. We think there can be some benefit to Miami Beach due modestly from the disruptions in the Florida Keys, but more pronounced by the prolonged impact of the hurricane in the Caribbean islands.

In New Orleans, both of our hotels' operating performances were impacted by Hurricane Harvey in Q3 and Hurricane Nate in Q4. At the W French Quarter we generated approximately 3% RevPAR growth in Q3 and we expect strong mid-single digit RevPAR growth in Q4. At our second hotel, the Le Meridian, in Q3 we generated over 6% RevPAR growth which was modestly below expectations largely due to the impacts on leisure demand created by Hurricane Harvey for approximately seven to ten days. We expect to generate strong double-digit RevPAR growth in Q4 despite October being impacted by Hurricane Nate with group cancellation impacts over a ten-day period.

In Denver, we began our guest room renovation in December of '16 and finished in mid-Q2. In Q3, we expected a modest decline in RevPAR, but we outperformed our expectations with almost 3% growth. And Q4 should be a stronger quarter with mid to high single digit RevPAR growth given our strong group demand. As we have previously announced, our hotel will convert to a Hilton on December 1. We're excited by this change given that we will be the only full-service Hilton branded product in Downtown Denver and we expect very strong demand from the Hilton Group customer. Furthermore, we entered a new management contract on current market terms that significantly lowers our management fees, provides meaningful territorial protection, provides key money from Hilton and allows for a future franchise conversion at our option.

Our LA area properties include the Hilton Checkers and our Ace Hotel and Theater as well as the Hyatt Santa Barbara. Downtown LA continues to be a dynamic and growing market and with its revitalization after years of little to no growth comes new hotel supply, which exceeded demand in Q3, with the opening of 890 room Intercon property. In Q3, our RevPAR declined in the 7% which was slightly worse than expected, but not a major surprise given the new hotel openings combined with the soft convention calendar for the quarter. We expect Q4 to rebound with positive single-digit growth given the convention calendar.

In Santa Barbara, we had a modest 1.3% decline in RevPAR in Q3, but we expected mid-single digit growth in Q4. In San Diego at our Indigo, we continue to have a very solid year in '17. There's limited new supply growth in Downtown and the convention calendar is robust in terms of the quality, size and placement of citywide throughout 2017. RevPAR was up 6% in Q3, while this growth will slow in Q4. We continue to have a very strong year in Downtown San Diego.

The Hyatt Mission Bay was impacted from its phase 1 renovation earlier this year. Accordingly we expect RevPAR to decline approximately 2% for the year. Q3 RevPAR was up modestly, but Q4 is expected to be soft with a mid-single digit decline in RevPAR. In Chesapeake smaller markets, our Seattle's RevPAR was up over 2% and we expect solid mid-single digit growth in Q4. In DC, our RevPAR growth was below expectations in Q3, with a decline of almost 7% and we are making personnel changes at our property to correct the shortcomings. We expect Q4 to be close to break even in DC.

In New York, with a new management company in place, with stronger revenue management strategies, we were slightly negative in RevPAR at Herald Square and we were slightly positive at the Hyatt Place in Q3. And we expect to see positive RevPAR growth in both hotels in Q4. On a combined basis, we expect our two New York hotels to be up slightly in RevPAR for the full year.

The industry operating environment continues to be challenging. That said, we expect that our well located portfolio will outperform its competitors once we get beyond our 2017 short-term headwinds. We remain sharply focused on cost controls and on our repositioning projects. Over the long term we believe our footprint and EBITDA concentration are one of the strongest in our industry and our value is relatively attractive. We expect several of the strongest headwinds to our portfolio's growth in 2017 to dissipate over time, including the Moscone Center renovation and expansion, and the renovation disruption at four of our larger properties.

With that I will open it up for your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Austin Wurschmidt from KeyBanc Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Austin Wurschmidt

I know that visibility in 2018 is a little bit limited at this point and you're not providing guidance for '18. But can you give us any sense of what you're seeing in terms of bookings in San Francisco in particular as you look out to next year.

Jim Francis

Sure. I mean, a couple things I'd say. Directionally, some of the notes that have come out on San Francisco I think are on - certainly on target. And we're very bullish on the market as we get into late '18 going into '19. The first half of '18, again will be better than '17, but I can't say dramatically better and it does pick up some momentum later in the year. But really, you know, and I can't give you a RevPAR growth for our portfolio right now for '18. I don't have that yet. But the real tremendous growth is still a '19 event.

And I would say that we are, if you've looked at our quarters and go back and look at our numbers and compare to our peers in San Francisco, we've fairly significantly outperformed our peer set in '17. And that's because we took a very aggressive revenue management strategy with some higher rated international crew business and some other things and we moved some business amongst our hotels. We still believe that that kind of business makes sense for us in '18 or at least most of '18, probably all of '18. So bookings are solid. Certainly group pace is up. But I don't want to get too carried away about '18 RevPAR growth. Though the long-term trajectory '19 and on is tremendous.

Austin Wurschmidt

So it's fair to say that… Go ahead.

Jim Francis

No, I was going to say, I think there was a no doubt that suggested maybe there could be double digit RevPAR growth and I can't remember if that was for the second half of the year or the whole year. But to me that's on the aggressive side for us in 2018 in San Francisco. It's certainly a positive momentum market. In '19, in it's going to take off, but I don't think '18 certainly not in the double-digit range.

Austin Wurschmidt

And then as you think longer term in that market, you mentioned it will represent 25% of hotel EBITDA. I mean how comfortable are you with that exposure in a single market longer term.

Jim Francis

If it was another market, I probably wouldn't feel as good about it, but given the strength of this market and I say the strength not just in the terms of the next 12 to 24 months, but the robustness we expect out of that market over an extended period of time, we're very comfortable with that exposure. I think that, you know, look as we all know supply is limited, it's very hard to develop in San Francisco, demand continues to grow and expand, it's certainly a heavy tech market, but its broaden the demand beyond that. And so if there was one market I would like to be heavily exposed to, it would certainly be San Francisco.

Austin Wurschmidt

And then I guess a little bit along those same lines. From a capital allocation perspective, you mentioned near term, you plan to use the proceeds from the Minneapolis sale to pay down some debt. But how would you kind of rank your capital allocation priorities today as you think about the balance sheet and where there may be opportunities.

Jim Francis

Well, I don't, I think we look at the balance sheet and we think we're appropriately levered. We're probably at the higher end of the range relative to our peers, but we think we're in a very good spot. We think we have appropriately used lower cost debt to the right point. We have tremendous coverage. Our assets generate tremendous cash flows. So our coverages are high even though, you know, depending on how you want to calculate leverage, you can get to a number that's as high as 40%.

But we feel good about the balance sheet. Most of - not all of our capital spending - owner fund and capital spending is behind us, but a lot of it is. We will have some smaller projects over the next couple of years. But I think we're focused on continue to improving the operations in the numbers of our existing portfolio. And until we get to a place where we're comfortable raising additional capital, I don't think you'll see us allocating capital towards acquisitions.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Patrick Scholes from SunTrust. Your line is open.

Patrick Scholes

A couple questions for you. On the ongoing sale in Minneapolis, I don't think you're going to be able to tell me what the multiple is, but I'm going to ask you if the EBITDA multiple that you're selling it for, is it materially different from where your stock is currently trading. Can you give any color on that?

Jim Francis

Let me just go to cap rates, certainly from a cap rate perspective, it is cap rate that we believe is very attractive and it's below where we're trading. And for a market that, we think has some issues with supply, it's not a huge market, it wasn't that big of a focus for us. By the way, if you add another $5 million to your capital base given the size of the renovation that was being required by Marriott next year that cap rate of course goes another 50 to 60 basis points lower. So it's a very attractive cap rate.

Patrick Scholes

And then my next question, in your earnings release you noted your hotel portfolio well positioned, outperformed relative to the US lodging industry in 2018. How do you think about sort of the quantification of that outperformance? Let's say the average Smith Travel urban hotel does plus one, I mean, would you expect to be 200, 300, 400 basis points above that. Is that - how do you think about that?

Jim Francis

Well, I wouldn't go to the high end of that range. And again it depends on how you want to count for EBITDA - for a displacement from the renovations. I would say that we should be, again I don't have budgets in front of me and I might be slightly off because I don't have the renovation numbers quite quantified in my head as far as year-over-year changes in RevPAR and how you want to account for those. But yes, certainly we would expect to be a couple hundred basis points above that given where the portfolio is located and given the tailwinds that we have. Certainly I'll be able to provide a lot more guidance to you early next year, but we're just starting off or in the midst of our detail budging at the property level right now.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Wes Golladay from RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Wes Golladay

Looking into next year, regarding potential projects, do you have any on the horizon or anything that you might take down next year for any disruptive renovation?

Jim Francis

We'll have some minor disruption, but it won't certainly be anything of the magnitude this year. We have some soft good renovations that we're just finalizing calendars on and the timeframes et cetera. But later next year we'll have some soft goods at the Indigo in San Diego, which we don't anticipate having much at all disruption. We can do that around business. We're doing this soft goods in Seattle, we're doing soft goods at the Checkers in LA. And so at Checkers, and at the Homewood Suite later in the year, next year, there'll be some minor impacts. And again we haven't quantified those yet, we're just finalizing schedules. But that's the vast majority of it.

Graham Wootten

The scale and scope are dramatically different from what we've done this year.

Wes Golladay

Looking at New Orleans next year, how do you feel about that from a citywide perspective?

Jim Francis

New Orleans is an interesting market; you have to look at the tenant as the way they look at their citywides and the bookings. Right now, it looks to be down slightly. On the other hand you have to think handicap what the percentage - what you believe the percentage of tenant is that are on the books and how they'll come in. So we're down. Right now, you would suggest we're down in the 10% range year-over-year in citywide. But if you pick up a decent percentage of the tenants that are out there and the way they calculate the data there, you get back to close to flat. So I guess what I'm saying is, I think it's relatively flat citywide year-over-year, it could be down modest single digits.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Michael Bellisario with Baird. Your line is open.

Michael Bellisario

You mentioned a few personnel changes; sounds like those were hotels that underperformed your expectations in the quarter or at least kind of recently. One, why is that happening and then two kind of what's being missed to avoid this from happening because what happened in New Orleans for maybe a different reason and a few other hotels, but what's kind of going on at the personnel level that is causing you to make changes?

Jim Francis

Well, first of all, I'd say it's the nature of our business. I mean, I think maybe we report it or talk about it at a more granular level than some of our peers. I mean there's always operating focuses on certain hotels that, you know, a new GM came in and is not - doesn't seem to hit the ground running or a lot of it is around either the GM or the Director of Sales. I don't think it's anything new quite frankly. One of the benefits of having half of our portfolio run by smaller independent companies is that of course we have a great control over the operations and the personnel, I would say a modest downside from it is, sometimes there's less bench strength in those companies than you would have in a Marriott managed hotel or Hilton et cetera.

So it's more just some transitional kinds of things. I don't think we're missing anything. It's just sometimes somebody doesn't perform the way you expect them to. New Orleans is up and running well. I think New Orleans was a little different in the sense of it went through a major renovation. And I think there's some question on the strength of that brand name in that market, which is part of it. But there was certainly were some sales issues that we highlighted to you and we've fixed and we're now running an index much closer to 100%. In DC, specific to DC, we mentioned, it was effectively a GM that just didn't work out and it takes us a couple months or a quarter to recover from that. I don't think it's anything different though to be - to answer your question.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I'd turn the call back to the presenters.

Jim Francis

Thank you, Luke. I appreciate everybody's time today and we're here in Arlington to answer any questions if anybody has any follow up. Thanks again.

Doug Vicari

Thank everyone.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.