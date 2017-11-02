General Communication's (GNCMA) CEO Ron Duncan on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

General Communication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCMA)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 02, 2017 02:00 PM ET

Executives

Peter Pounds - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Ron Duncan - Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Mike Kerrane - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Barry Sine - Drexel Hamilton

Peter Pounds

Thank you, Mike and thank you for joining us today. I am Pete Pounds, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer. Ron Duncan, our CEO, is on the call today as well as other members of the management team. We will all be available to participate in the question-and-answer session, which will follow my initial comments.

First the GCI Liberty transaction. As previously announced we've entered into an agreement with Liberty Interactive Corporation to combine GCI with certain assets of the Liberty Ventures Group. We expect to close the transaction in the first quarter of 2018. Some updates, billing system update, we continue to make progress on our billing system conversion, during the third quarter we completed our rate plan simplification project. We now have substantially streamlined our product offering which will benefit our customers going forward, however as I mentioned last quarter this process did result in an uptick in customer churn which continued in the third quarter. System shutdown we're now materially complete with the shutdown of two legacy wireless networks which we expect to be completely shut down by yearend. Our customers have already been migrated to our LTE network, the largest in the state.

The two networks that are being shutdown first the urban 2G GSM network and secondly one of our two legacy CDMA networks. These network simplifications will help both reduce our cost and further improve network reliability. With rate plan simplification behind us and the shutdown of two important legacy networks the company is well positioned to deliver a consistent high quality service to our customers while operating with a more efficient cost structure.

Now for a financial overview, we had revenue of 231 million for the quarter an increase of 7 million sequentially and a decline of 5 million on a year over year basis. The third quarter of 2016 included a one-time revenue bump of about 5 million related to wireless handsets while the second quarter of 2017 was hurt by a one-time reduction of 5 million meaning that we've been relatively flat on both the year over year and sequential basis.

Our third quarter pro forma EBITDA was 81 million up 6 million sequentially and 3 million year over year. Our EBITDA margin was 34.9% up from 33.4% in the second quarter and 33.0% from a year ago. As I mentioned previously the Alaska recession causing challenges growing revenue. We're increasingly focused on the cost side of the equation. Consumer, consumer had revenues of $110 million for the quarter representing growth of $4 million sequentially and a decline of 5 million year over year. The sequential growth is due to growth in both wireless and data revenues. The year over year decline is due to the one-time wireless equipment revenue increase in the third quarter of 2016.

The third quarter was a challenging one on the subscriber side as we are in the midst of a recession in Alaska and as I noted earlier we completed our rate plan simplification efforts during the quarter. During the quarter we had declines of 1900 cable modem subscribers, 2300 video subscribers and 300 wireless subscribers.

Business. GCI business revenues of 121 million for the quarter were down $1 million year over year and up 3 million sequentially. The sequential increase is due to the lack of a one-time revenue adjustment related to rural healthcare in the second quarter. Other matters of interest -- capital expenditures. Our capital expenditures for the year to date totaled approximately $120 million. Liquidity. We ended the quarter with 19 million in cash on the balance sheet and 124 million in availability on our line of credit. With total current maturities of $14 million I'm satisfied with our liquidity. Leverage remains just above our targets with net leverage of 4.6 times after adding back the roaming adjustment and fees related to the GCI Liberty transaction.

Guidance and economic prospects, pro forma EBITDA is expected to be between 300 million and 315 million, excluding costs related to the Liberty transaction. Capital expenditures approximately 165 million.

That concludes my prepared remarks. We’ll now be happy to take any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. At this time, we’ll go to our question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question we have will come from Mike Kerrane of SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Mike Kerrane

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. First, I just want to ask about GCI and Liberty transaction about the timing, specifically, is that I think, that’s been pushed back a little bit, if I recall. Just want to get more color on, if that’s right, the timing has changed and why?

Peter Pounds

Yes, we’ve talked about Q4 and we talked about Q1. Our latest expectation at the second quarter call was that it would close during the fourth quarter and we were expecting late in the fourth quarter and now we’re looking at Q1 ‘18. There’s a lot of balls in the air on this one Michael, so nothing other than getting all of those accomplished, so just a lot of work ahead.

Mike Kerrane

Okay. And then just one other question I want to ask about decline in wireless equipment revenue on the wireless side, it’s a $5 million impact. How long should we be modeling in those impacts for wireless equipment revenue declines. And if you could just kind of remind us why those are happening?

Peter Pounds

Yes. So Mike there is really a couple things going on. First of all, I would expect normal seasonal variations in wireless equipment revenues, and those are based on and when the popular phones are released. And so after a release, I would expect wireless revenues to go up. And then a couple quarters after the releases, I will expect them to come down. The release -- the reduction really that’s mentioned here is a release that happened in the third quarter of 2016 when we did an adjustment for the liability that we put on the books for customers upgrading their phones within a year of purchasing or a year after purchasing those phones. And so we did an adjustment that increased revenue by, I think, was $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2016. It was accompanied by an expense of about $2.5 million at the same time. So the net on EBITDA was pretty small. But I would call that an accounting change that happened in the third quarter of 2016 that caused an unusual revenue bump different from the standard cycle of wireless handset revenues.

Mike Kerrane

Got it, that’s all I had. Thanks.

Peter Pounds

Okay. Thanks Mike

Operator

Next we have Barry Sine of Drexel Hamilton.

Barry Sine

Hey, good afternoon. First question, you talked about the economy now you see that an ongoing drag on the business. I almost hate to ask this, but is there any light at the end of the tunnel? Are you seeing any signs of improvement in the U.S. state economy?

Peter Pounds

It’s a deceleration in the rate of decrease is assigned as an improvement maybe. We’re not going down quite as fast as it was a year ago, but there’s little on the horizon to share one up about the future prospects. The principle issue is uncertainty with respect to the state budget structure and until that uncertainty is resolved investments in both the oil patch and in other industries in Alaska is going to continue to be held back. The state this year appropriated the entirety of its operating budget out of what little is left of its short term savings account, there's not enough money in the savings account to do the same thing again next year, the legislature seems to be incapable of coming to grips with a long term plan.

We're sitting on $60 billion in savings which is more than enough to solve the plan but until they have a plan and those of us in the business community can see what's going to happen two or three years in the future. The uncertainty is too high and people are reducing investment and it's the secondary and tertiary effects of that investment reduction and job losses and then people leaving the state that's leading to the continued contraction of the economy.

The legislature also this year decided to raise the yellow caution flag and threaten the oil industry with tax increases which I believe further reduced the potential investment in that space. I think there's a lot of pent up demand for investment across the economy but it's not going to happen until the plan.

Barry Sine

Okay, that's helpful. And then zeroing in on business wireline, there's different moving pieces there, you have your urban fiber network and then you have the rural terra network. That's only recently completed, is there still any work being done on that, is that part of the business still growing and I'm assuming you're seeing you're seeing some at least market share losses in Anchorage, Fairbanks did you know.

Peter Pounds

Thought to address first the question about terra, we're in the -- as we noted we are completing the efforts of winning the terra network this year, that doesn't mean that we'll stop investing in terra but it does, it is a big inflection point in terms of availability and performance. There will be future investment in terra and there maybe additional sites coming online as well which would have a positive impact on revenue but that's not something that we have a detailed plan worked out right now. In terms of I think your other question was related to urban.

Ron Duncan

Actually our urban wireline I think we are seeing a situation where we are holding our own in the market and we have also seen some significant additions to our customer base there as well, so it's not a situation where we are experiencing material loss in market share.

Barry Sine

And also in wireline I believe Quintillion is going to be going live over the next quarter or so. It's probably a little too early you're seeing any marketing impact from them or any activity in the market impacting your customers.

Peter Pounds

Well Dave, Quintillion's been in the market in the sense of talking to potential customers for several years right now so they've been a factor in that regard for a long time. They just put out a press release indicating that they expect to have the submarine segment of their network operational by the end of the year, and again we see them in the market, I would tell you that we see a material loss of business event. I work through the people working because they style themselves as -- care. I think that’s something that we’re going to be dealing with like we develop with every other situation when we have a new competitive front. We’ve been definitely established well before.

Barry Sine

And then on the wireless business, I dumped in here the study given an update on the number -- the out of state number portability in that project and when that goes wide what impact they may have?

Peter Pounds

We call it the non-907 number portability. That has lost and it lies this fall. And we are -- at the point right now where we are not only moving forward on non-907, but also on choosing unlimited products in the market. And we are seeing people respond to $1.82 port, their non-907 number is a key to GCI. But we start to this on a -- if you will on a relatively low fee bases because we want to get a number of customers on this dilution to make sure that we had a robust solution. And what we’re seeing is we do have a robust solution for non-907 customers. So I expect that we’re going to amplify our efforts on the non-907 cycle. We have a -- to a certain extent we have a lot to tell the market right now because we’ve launched Simply Unbeatable unlimited. And unlimited 1 GIG red service at the end of September.

Ron Duncan

I would note one other thing to which is that you shouldn’t necessarily correlate a reduction in the number of subscribers with a loss of market share. We’re in a substantially declining market right now, in fact, I think, there’s some evidence to suggest that we’re incrementally gaining share on our competitors in the wireless face of the year. But because they don’t report to Alaska sub, you can’t see what’s happening in the whole market, but remember we’ve lost more than 10,000 jobs, lot of people have moved out of state. So the market has materially shrunk in the last 18 months. So be careful when you look at sub counts and try to translate those into market share.

Barry Sine

Okay. That’s helpful. And then you gave an update on the billing system upgrades and the finish line is very near there. And I know that’s been an incremental project, it’s not all at once. Can you discuss what impact that has had on your ability to service customers, especiallyin your retail stores, I know, in years passed that was a little bit of a distraction in the stores. But presumably that’s improving the experience in the retail stores?

Peter Pounds

Well there some has been improvements from the overall -- we call it players program, from the overall players program. But really those efforts are all part of the main event. The main event is shifting the underline billing platform. We have two billing platforms right now in the retail consumer space, K1 and K2. Those have unified in the new Polaris Phase 1 platform. And at that point there will be lot of differences. Instead of getting two bills from us each month, if you’re a Quadplay customer, you’ll be getting a single bill. You’ll see there clearly what the discounts and other positive affects we provide you as a result of bundling.

We will have a much faster ability and maybe our ability to move customers more quickly through the stores and into call centers will dramatically improve, we will have a opportunity where we will be able to launch new products more quickly. There's a lot of positives here for both our retail employees and the company as a whole and most important for our customers. For example we will also be changing out our e-bill system which will be a much better system. So there's a bunch of those things because those things come after we've launched our player phase one in the first quarter of next year.

Barry Sine

Okay, and maybe this question is for Pete. Obviously even with declining revenue we've seen great progress on margins. You've talked about some of the cost levers that you have and I guess shutting down some redundant wireless networks is going to be a big driver. What are some of the other drivers you know as you look with a still weak economy and how much more headroom might you have in terms of margin improvement.

Peter Pounds

Yeah, you know we've talked about going from the low 30% margin to the mid upper 30% margin so I think that gives you an idea of the size of the pie that we're going after. You know I would note that we still have a project that has a couple of years to go as far as building out our network and having the last mile particularly on the larger Ethernet circuits that we have so we’ve got some circuit cogs reductions coming there. We still have some significant opportunities on the procurement front, we've got about a $0.5 billion that we spent outside vendors every year that goes through.

A procurement group that group really got stood up and fully staffed here in the third quarter of the year we had our CPO come on board at the end of June here this year, so we're seeing some good progress there and I think that's a great opportunity. When Greg talked about the new billing system you know one of the things that we have there is we're going from two bills to one bill and also the opportunity to do autopay no-print invoices offers up to several million bump there and so there is no shortage of runway here for the next you know 18 to 24 months that's for sure, on the cost front there Barry.

Ron Duncan

I would add to Pete's comments that the Polaris, the billing projects and other -- some of the projects that Pete has mentioned is also part of an overall effort within the company to reduce technical debt and so we're taking old systems, some of which are very manually intensive, retiring and putting in more efficient solutions that's a significant part of our capital program. And that's not, by no means, down at this point.

Barry Sine

I know Polaris and a number of portability have been long-long programs so it's great to see you're at the end for portability and near the end for Polaris. My last question is in terms of growth opportunities I know the economy's a bit weak there, as the transaction with Liberty closes you guys are going to have access to a much larger balance sheet and you know you've always spent capital pretty wisely and generated a great return for investors. There's an article for example about perhaps bringing fiber to Dutch Harbor, would you look little further afield outside of Alaska what opportunities do you see for growing this company especially as we look out over the next year.

Ron Duncan

I don’t think we’re in a position to comment on the post transaction landscape until our transactions completed then the new Board of Directors is in place.

Barry Sine

Okay. Those are my questions. Thank you very much.

Operator

And this will be follow up from Mike Kerrane of SunTrust.

Mike Kerrane

Hey, thanks. -- talk time for a follow-up. I want to ask about the billing conversion also. The churn that you guys talked about -- is that limited to wireless or is that affect wire line as well? And then also I just want to understand if there is still impact in the fourth quarter and 2018 from the billing conversion or rate plan simplification?

Ron Duncan

So, Mike, I would say that the churn was on all products that related to rate plan simplification. We let the number of plans in our billing system to get a little bit out of the control. And that’s just a – it’s a historical thing where you got a lot of grandfathered plans out there and that was all cleaned up really over the last 12 months. And so I would expect that since the rate plan simplification is done that churn would be finished. It is possible as we go through the conversion that is another chance where things change for the customer. And so we could experience another uptick at that point in return. But at this point, the rate plan simplification project is done. And so I would expect now just a normal give and take of running a competitive business and having a recession out there that you’re going to have some increases and some decreases depending on the product out there.

Mike Kerrane

Okay, that’s helpful. Thanks. And then I also want to ask about -- if you had commented on any competitive changes in the market where that’s related to maybe the AT&T merger or what’s Verizon going wireless. Are there any competitive changes that maybe impacting the business?

Ron Duncan

I think that – certainly the wireless space is extremely competitive with the changes every day. There is adjustment by everybody even by the market leader T-Mobile. So we are dealing with that. But if you talk adjustment to the fundamental unique change to the Alaska market, I don’t think things we’re experiencing that right now. We’re certainly keeping a close eye on trends such as the -- network going into operation at the end of this year and things like that. But I think that the more important factors driving the market right now, one, general economic prospects for the state and the general economic conditions of the state. And there have been some issues on the regulatory side, for example, the RH, the Rural Healthcare delivery changes when you can hit the cap. Those had a more material impact, I think, on our numbers than any sort of unique change they will ask you competitive environment.

Mike Kerrane

Okay. That’s helpful. Thanks. And then one just one last one for me then any updated thoughts on capital structure particularly thinking about like the higher coupon bonds? And what your thoughts on -- what your thoughts are on some of those -- some of that…

Ron Duncan

Yes, Mike, we’ll just have to wait and see when we get to closing here. We’ll be definitely working with liberty on that. I did see your speculation of what would happen to the 21s and I'm not in a position to comment on that.

Mike Kerrane

Okay. Thanks

Operator

Well, at this time, we have no further questions. We’ll go ahead and conclude our question-and-answer. I will now like to turn the conference call over to Mr. Peter Pounds for any closing remarks, sir.

Peter Pounds

All right, thank you Mike and thank you all for dialing-in and asking your questions. We'll see you later, thank you.

Operator

And we thank you sir, and to the rest of the management team for your time also today. The conference call is now concluded. At this time, you may disconnect your lines, thank you, take care and have a great day everyone.

