Sunesis' (SNSS) CEO Dan Swisher on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Maeve Conneighton

Thank you for joining us today. With me today are Dan Swisher, President and Chief Executive Officer; Judy Fox, Chief Scientific Officer; Debbie Thomas, Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs; and Par Hyare, Vice President, Global Oncology Operations.

Dan will review recent corporate events; Judy will expand upon the Company’s lead asset, BTK inhibitor, SNS-062; and Dan will close with the discussion of third quarter 2017 financial results. We will then open the call for questions for which Debbie and Par will also be available.

Before we begin, let me remind you that during today's conference call, we will be making forward-looking statements that represent the Company's intentions, expectations or beliefs concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are qualified by important factors set forth in today's press release and the Company's filings with the SEC, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements.

With that, let me turn the call over to Dan.

Dan Swisher

Thanks, Maeve. Good morning, everyone. Thanks everyone for joining us, or good afternoon, depending on where you are. I would like to actually start with congratulating the Houston Astros, shows that perseverance does pay off, and we work closely with folks down in Houston. So, we congratulate them on their well-deserved championship.

So, turning back to Sunesis. We finished third quarter of 2017 by continuing to advance our lead program, a proprietary reversible, non-covalent BTK inhibitor, SNS-062. In July, we dosed the first patient in the Phase 1b/2 study in patients with relapsed chronic lymphocytic leukemia and other B-cell malignancies, and study the is enrolling and proceeding as planned. The study is designed to provide initial proof of concept for what we hope will serve as a new treatment option for patients with relapsed CLL. We will efficiently work to identify recommended Phase 2 dose in the dose-escalation portion of this trial. The plan is to then to open up the trial into multiple disease cohorts to fully characterize SNS-062’s profile, including in relapsed CLL patients with BTK C481S mutations, the leading cause of ibrutinib acquired resistance.

We expect to provide a program update at an investor event during the ASH Annual Meeting in Atlanta on Saturday, December 9th. We’ll be following up soon with additional details on the presentation and webcast. We also anticipate presenting data from the study at a peer-reviewed medical conference around mid-2018.

Our pipeline extends beyond SNS-062 as we continue to make progress on our kinase inhibitor programs including our proprietary PDK1 inhibitor program. We announced this morning the nomination of our PDK1 inhibitor SNS-510 as the development candidate. This represents a potentially first-to-clinic selective PDK1 inhibitor. PDK1 also known as PI dependent kinase1 as the master kinase that activates kinases important to cell growth and survival including members of the AKT and PKC, RSK and SGK families. The nomination of SNS-510 is based on favorable results from the recently completed non-GLP toxicology studies in addition to compelling in vitro and in vivo pharmacology data. We’re pleased to have achieved this milestone and we look forward to providing updates on our development strategy in the coming quarters.

For the third program on our kinase inhibitor program which is our partner-funded and directed Takeda program. We look forward to future updates from Takeda on their ongoing clinical studies of the pan-RAF inhibitor TAK-580.

Underscoring the opportunity in our kinase inhibitor programs are the additional financial resources recently secured from leading life science investors. Last week, we announced that we raised $20 million in gross proceeds from an underwritten set of public offerings with new and existing investors including Oncology Impact Fund, managed by MPM Capital as well as Biotechnology Value Fund and Burrage Capital. The additional funding strengthens our balance sheet and should extend our operating runway into early 2019 and pass several key milestones including the presentation of interim data from our Phase 1b/2 clinical study of SNS-062.

So, with that, I’m going to now turn the call over to Judy, to further discuss the SNS-062 program.

Judy Fox

Thank you, Dan. We look forward to seeing the unique drug profile of SNS-062 translate from our preclinical studies and our Phase 1a study in healthy volunteers into compelling data in our ongoing Phase 1b trial I patients with relapsed CLL and other B-cell malignancies.

SNS-062 represents a potentially important new treatment option for these hematologic cancers as it has the potential to overcome acquired resistance to ibrutinib and other covalent BTK inhibitors. Resistance in CLL most frequently arises from a point mutation in the BTK active site, converting a cysteine-481 to a serine, making a covalent bond no longer possible.

The Phase 1b trial is an open-label, sequential group study being conducted at several leading sites in the United States. The target population comprises adult subjects who have advanced B-cell malignancies that have relapsed or progressed after prior therapy, which may include the covalently binding BTK inhibitors ibrutinib or acalabrutinib.

We are currently enrolling the Phase 1b portion of the study, which is a dose-escalation evaluating the safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and anti-tumor activity at a range of SNS-062 dose levels to determine the maximum tolerated and/or recommended dose. The safety portion is a cohort expansion phase that will further characterize the clinical activity and safety of SNS-062 monotherapy within specific disease cohorts, including relapsed CLL patients with BTK C481 mutations.

The data we have seen so far is encouraging and highlighting the potential of this drug candidate. This includes preclinical data that we presented this spring at AACR and results of the Phase 1a study in healthy subjects that we presented at last year’s ASH. The preclinical study confirmed that SNS-062 maintains its activity in a cell expressing BTK C481S, where ibrutinib was inactive. And the Phase 1a study demonstrated SNS-062’s favorable pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics profile.

As Dan mentioned, we’ll have an update on the SNS-062 program at a webcast event to be hosted at ASH next month. In addition, we have a robust program of translational collaborations to further elucidate SNS-062’s therapeutic potential in areas of differentiation from existing therapies.

With that, I’ll turn the call back over to Dan.

Dan Swisher

Thanks, Judy. So, as mentioned, the SNS-062 has the potential to treat B-cell malignancies broadly and near-term to establish proof of concept in the emerging and expanding patient segment of acquired ibrutinib and acalabrutinib resistant disease. It is estimated that the market for BTK therapy in CLL and other B-cell malignancies will exceed $5 billion by 2020, having already exceeded $2 billion last year.

With that, I’m going to turn to a brief recap of the financial highlights announced this morning, beginning with our cash position. We ended the quarter with $12.5 million in cash compared to $46.2 million at the end of 2016. The decrease of $30 million was primarily due to net cash used in the operating activities and $7.6 million repayment of our venture loan, representing half of the outstanding balance, this was offset by $8.3 million year-to-date sales of common stock, primarily through our ATM. So, an additional $24.6 million now in net proceeds are raised in October, from sales through our ATM facility and the previously announced October 27th public offering, resulting in pro forma September 30th, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $37.1 million. This capital is expected to fund the Company into 2019.

So, with that, we’re going to turn the call over to questions and look forward to our interactions.

Eric Schmidt

Great. Thanks for the update, and thanks for taking my questions. Maybe just on the Phase 1b study for Dan or Judy. Do you get the sense that the PIs are enriching for BTK experienced patients and do they -- or do you know the status of C481S mutations at enrollment?

Judy Fox

So, we are collecting that data as part of the Phase 1b/2 program. And we don’t know whether the investigators are enriching, but we do believe and are seeing that these types of patients will enroll to the study.

Dan Swisher

And Eric, as -- just an addition is for the criteria, they do have to fail on a prior BTK therapy.

Eric Schmidt

Okay. It has to be BTK?

Dan Swisher

Two or more prior therapies including BTK.

Eric Schmidt

Thank you. And Dan, are you disclosing what dose cohort you’re up to at this stage?

Dan Swisher

We’re not right now. What we’re doing is continuing to feel good about the progress of the study, and that we’ll be at a point of making a recommended Phase 2 dose selection that in next year and consider the dose-escalation portion of the data of which there is going to be a good handful of patients at relevant therapeutic test levels.

Eric Schmidt

And in terms of the ASH update next month, what type of things might you be disclosing with regard to this program then?

Dan Swisher

That’s why we want you to come. It’s going to be really big, very important. We do have a proprietary name that we’re going to share. But, no, it’s -- we’re going to pull it together. We’ve got a couple of our top KOLs coming. And there will be a program update around the program and status of the study. So, hope you can make it.

Eric Schmidt

Okay. I’ll see you in Atlanta. Thanks again.

Dan Swisher

All right. Thanks, Eric.

Nick Abbott

It’s Nick for Jim. Dan, just going back to follow up on Eric’s question, I think we recall your hoping to make a recommended Phase 2 decision by the end of the year. Is that you’re going to communicate, the data, mid-2018 from a decision made by the end of the year or do you think it might now be the middle of 2018 before you make the recommended Phase 2 decision?

Dan Swisher

Hey, Nick. No, I mean, we’ve been for quite some time now guiding toward a recommended Phase 2 dose in the dose-escalation portion for midyear, next year. So, if you remember, our first patient was dosed in July at the Dana-Farber. And it typically takes 8 to 10 weeks per cohort. We anticipate four to five cohorts are likely to be what’s going to be required to pick a recommended Phase 2 dose. The good news is we start to get to active dose levels pretty quickly in that dose escalation portion.

Nick Abbott

So, the second dose cohort might be active or the third?

Dan Swisher

We don’t want to be that specific. But of course, what we’ve got out there is we do start to see very good target engagement in the second cohort and the third cohort is really a good target engagement across the full dosing cycle.

Nick Abbott

Okay. And then, have you been able to generate acquired resistance 062 in preclinical models?

Dan Swisher

Sure. Maybe Judy could just talk broadly about some of our preclinical initiatives or approach to that.

Judy Fox

So we haven’t -- what we have done is leveraged in vitro models with the acquired resistance mutation. There are some models that have been developed that we’re exploring and we have collaborations with some investigators that have models of resistance to ibrutinib ongoing. And so we look forward to data from these collaborations sometime next year.

Nick Abbott

And then, on the 510 program, I think at one time you had two potential candidates 229 and 510. So, what was it about 510 that made you select that candidate and then what are the steps towards an IND filing which I think you’ve previously guided to is occurring in 2018?

Judy Fox

So, we chose 510 because of its favorable therapeutic index. And so, we believe it’s the most promising candidate to develop and take forward. So, we will be proceeding forward into IND-enabling studies and further characterizing the molecule there.

Nick Abbott

And do you know when in 2018 you might be able to file and IND?

Dan Swisher

We’re just seeing our sort of budget together and setting out our corporate objectives and milestones. So, it’s a pretty straight forward path, but still a number of activities that need to occur from GMP manufacturing through all the GLP toxicology and the report immigration. So, but it is an important new program that we’ve always had a lot of interest in. Just the first compound we had tested, the 229 did not have that therapeutic window. So, we went in with the a degree of uncertainty of about 510. So, really happy that now that we’ve seen all the data, we can say it’s got the therapeutic index and worth the investment to take it forward.

So, you’ll be hearing a lot more about this target and program including what more refined timeline is going to be for an IND.

Mara Goldstein

Just a question on 062 in the trial, just because you mentioned that patients will -- it’s a requirement that patients will have BTK experience before going on to 062. Do you get to look at that data in terms of those who were resistant versus those who were intolerant, when you collect all your data?

Dan Swisher

It’s great question, I’ll let Judy address that.

Judy Fox

So, we are not enrolling the intolerant patients into the study. So, they are excluded from the program at this stage. Once we have sufficient safety data, we’ll be looking into whether -- and how to explore those patients.

Dan Swisher

So, in some way, it’s a Phase 1 study where we are taking the sick -- the most relapsed patients. So, we have shown that they really have relapsed off of the BTK therapy.

Nathaniel Calloway

Hi. With the recent approval of Calquence, I was wondering if there was any reason to expect that -- I mean, I know the drug itself is covalent, is there any reason to expect that different sort of set of resistance mutation from that drug? And to follow up on that question, is there any sort of data out there or do you guys have any plans to gather data on what other mutations besides C481S, SNS-062 might have activity against?

Dan Swisher

Thanks for those questions. I mean, acalabrutinib has documented cases of resistance in CLL; it was in their very first paper with the New England Journal and talking with all the investigators, they continue to think all the covalent binders will have that liability. Really in part because their pharmaceutical properties and pharmacokinetics are so poor that they are no longer able to shut down the pathway, once they can’t make that irreversible bond. And we have patients who’ve come on to the study how have had prior BTK therapy failures including acalabrutinib.

In terms of your second question, just gathering data on the other mutations and…

Judy Fox

We are getting full molecular profiles in all the patients entered into the study.

Nathaniel Calloway

And is that data going to be released with the data in mid-2018 or is that going to be that we’re going to see at the end of the trial?

Dan Swisher

Yes. The good news is, it’s a very science -- very data-rich program and we’ll definitely be sharing the most updated data we can both on patients profiles as well as PK, safety, pharmacodynamics and response.

Nathaniel Calloway

All right. Great. I have one final question which is on -- there was some data on vosaroxin at ASH that’s going to be presented from an investigator-sponsored trial. I was wondering if you have any color on that data.

Dan Swisher

Yes. It’s our forgotten child, vosaroxin. Clearly an active drug and has an opportunity to move forward. We’ve got investigators who are working with that program and they’re presenting some of that data. And I’m going to let Par, who leads our medical affairs effort, talk to that.

Par Hyare

Yes. No, that data you’re referring to is an IST. That’s a multisite IST led by Vanderbilt, Dr. Strickland and Dr. Savona are leading that effort, and they’re excited about the potential of vosaroxin in the front line setting, as is a number of global KOLs that have interest in the front line setting as well. So, we’re looking forward to having that data out there, and that data was just on the first part of the trial, which is the first 17 patients. But they’re standing into the second cohort and we look forward to getting that data as soon as we have it as well.

Nathaniel Calloway

All right. Great. Thanks, guys. That’s it for me.

Dan Swisher

All right. Thanks for the questions.

Dan Swisher

All right, good. I hope none of you are LA Dodgers fans, and I haven’t offended any of you. That was a good fight, and game 7 was great. But, I thank everyone for participating. I hope many of you will be in Atlanta, and we look forward to -- we’ve got the full team there, we’ll have a couple of our lead investigators, so it’d be great to interact in person. And if any of you have questions or comments or want to follow-up, we’re always happy to do that as well. So, thanks for your interest in the Company and the pipeline.

