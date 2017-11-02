Execution Risk Back On The Table At Wright Medical

Orthopedic extremity specialist Wright Medical (WMGI) continues to be a frustrating "two steps forward, almost two steps backward" story, as fiscal third quarter results came in below expectations, and management lowered guidance on ongoing execution issues in the lower extremity business. Although the strength of the shoulder business is a meaningful positive, and the lower extremity business is hardly beyond repair, the company's inability to drive consistent execution relative to its own targets remains frustrating and an impediment to the stock.

I've previously said that Wright Medical is a stock to consider buying in the mid-$20s and selling in the mid-$30s, and I believe that remains the case. While the latest reset to expectations is disappointing, Wright Medical still has the potential to grow revenue at a high single-digit long-term rate and drive FCF margins into the 20%s. "Potential" is one of the dangerous words in investing, though, so investors have to at least consider the risk that Wright Medical's ongoing execution issues remain in place, and/or that rivals like Stryker (SYK) steal the company's thunder in the still-fast-growing extremities market.

Weak Results Go Beyond Weather

Most orthopedic device companies are reporting softer than expected sales in the third quarter due to the impact of hurricanes hitting Texas and Florida. While those storms did account for most of the miss in Wright's third quarter revenue, they didn't account for all of it, and the company's performance in lower extremities and biologics was weaker than expected.

Overall, revenue grew more than 8% in the quarter, below the 10%-plus expectation on the Street. Upper extremity products continue to drive the business, as the 19% growth rate seen in the quarter was better than expected. Lower extremity sales were almost 10% below expectations, falling 1% from last year's level. Biologics were also almost 10% shy of expectations (and up 3% from last year), as Augment sales growth continues to be offset by weakness across the rest of Wright's portfolio.

Although Wright Medical disappointed on the top line, the company's operating leverage was better than expected. Gross margin was flat with the year-ago period, but adjusted operating income more than doubled from the year-ago level and beat sell-side expectations by almost 16%. Lower SG&A spending drove this outcome.

Self-Inflicted Missed Opportunities

The extremity market remains healthy overall, but the rising tide is not lifting all boats equally. Integra LifeSciences (IART) and Stryker are doing quite well in extremities, with the former reporting 30% growth in the quarter and the latter reporting 7% growth (against difficult comps, and with 11% U.S. growth). In the case of Stryker, that is not an apples-to-apples comparison, though Stryker management called out a "terrific" quarter in the foot and ankle business and a "very strong" quarter for its shoulder business. On the flip side, Zimmer (ZBH) didn't post much growth in the unit that includes its extremities business, and Wright is having its challenges in the lower extremity market.

According to management, sales force execution is the key issue in the lower extremity business. The reps that the company hired this year aren't working out as well as hoped; existing reps and recently-promoted reps are performing fine, but the new hires and reps moved to new territories are not. Sales force execution was a significant issue when the current CEO was brought on board (and it was one of his primary initial foci), and I'm not sure what to make of this new challenge. It's true that reps need time to get up to speed, but the issues with the new reps make me wonder about the company's onboarding process and/or whether the company is able to attract high-caliber candidates.

The good news is that the company's addressable opportunity is attractive and growing. While both Integra and Stryker are doing well in shoulders, so is Wright, and the company is pressing its advantage with the Simpliciti (a minimally invasive, short-stem implant), and the company's new reverse shoulder should continue to drive momentum in 2018 and beyond.

The lower extremity market, too, remains attractive. It's tempting to look at the reported results and conclude that new(er) products like the Infinity total ankle and Salvation salvage portfolio aren't catching on. I don't believe that's the case; management noted 16% growth for these newer products (roughly double the market growth rate). What I think is happening is that the company's older, less differentiated side of the portfolio (screws and the like) isn't performing well, and this is where the sales execution issue comes more into play - it would be an exaggeration to say that Infinity and Salvation "sell themselves", but it definitely takes a stronger sales effort to move those less-differentiated products.

As far as the biologics business goes, Wright Medical's issues aren't all that different than those at Stryker - a lackluster portfolio of largely undifferentiated products. The one product that does stand out, Augment, continues to perform relatively well - trailing 12-month sales were up more than 50% for the month of September, with around 5% to 6% growth between September and June. Wright is still waiting for word on its regulatory submission for an injectable form of Augment; introducing this version made a difference to sales trends in Canada and Australia, so it should be a meaningful boost to Wright's U.S. Augment business if/when the FDA grants approval.

The Opportunity

While I do still believe that Wright Medical has a compelling, very competitive advanced product line-up in both upper and lower extremities (and that there is still meaningful growth potential with Augment), the company has to do better than this. When you compete against the likes of Stryker, there's just no room for screw-ups or execution issues. Past history leads me to believe that Wright will get these issues ironed out, but that same history suggests that an investor would do well to be cautious.

I continue to believe that Wright can outgrow the extremity market over the long term and generate high single-digit long-term revenue growth. I likewise believe that operating margins can, eventually, reach the mid-to-high 20%s, supporting an FCF margin in the low-to-mid 20%s. Between the discounted cash flows and the near-term revenue outlook, I believe a fair value in the mid-to-high $20s is still valid, while an acquisition could support a significantly higher price.

The Bottom Line

My attitude toward the stock is likewise more or less unchanged; I believe buying in the low-to-mid $20s is a good idea, as well as considering selling in the low-to-mid $30s. Execution issues will probably cool the buyout chatter for a little while, and hopefully, management has reset expectations to level it can meet or beat. As is, this remains a challenging stock to recommend given the performance challenges (and the fact that it is not yet profitable), but I believe the company's strong portfolio of next-gen extremity products and the growing awareness and acceptance of more sophisticated shoulder and ankle replacement procedures make this a name to consider on this pullback.

