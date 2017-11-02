Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Wins Another Round

Alnylam shares are no longer a clear bargain to me, but there are multiple events on the calendar that could unlock more value.

Ionis is not out of the game, and the company will likely focus its marketing message on its easier, more tolerable administration and may try to undercut ALNY on price.

Both drugs deliver meaningful clinical improvements, but patisiran can actually reverse some of the symptoms of ATTR-mediated amyloidosis with polyneuropathy and may help cardiac symptoms as well.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) scored another big win Thursday morning, with the company's detailed presentation of clinical data on patisiran showing strong efficacy and safety relative to future competitor Ionis's (IONS) data on inotersen in patients with hereditary ATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy (also called familial amyloid polyneuropathy, or FAP).

Alnylam's data were quite good, but not a knock-out blow against Ionis's inotersen, as you can expect Ionis to build its marketing message around an easier and more tolerable administration and perhaps compete on price. Still, for Alnylam, this head-to-head competition went about as well as could be expected and should raise the hopes of getting an advantageous label from the FDA.

Pulling Back The Curtain

Before getting into the comparisons, I'll offer the same warning I always do when comparing across studies - neither Alnylam nor Ionis designed their studies as head-to-head studies against the other drug; the studies had different patient characteristics, different endpoints, and so on. Consequently, there are limits on the conclusions that can be drawn from the data. That said, I believe the balance of data favor Alnylam's drug patisiran.

In the key functional endpoint of modified Neuropathy Impairment Score (or mNIS+7), patisiran showed a 34-point benefit relative to placebo at 18 months (and 16 points at nine months) versus a 20-point benefit from inotersen at 15 months and a 9-point benefit at eight months. Most significant, in my opinion, was that patisiran showed a 6-point improvement versus the baseline at 18 months (patients got better), whereas Ionis showed a small worsening (5 points) at 15 months (meaning patients declined at a meaningfully slower rate, but didn't improve). For patisiran, there was statistically-significant benefit across all subgroups, including FAP stage and cardiac involvement. The two companies used different scales, which again hampers the comparison, though patisiran showed strong benefits in key areas like motor weakness (an 18-point benefit in NIS-w) and sensory perception (a 13-point benefit in QST).

In terms of quality of life, both companies used the same approach. Alnylam's patisiran showed a 21-point benefit relative to placebo at 18 months (15 points at nine months), while Ionis's inotersen showed a 12-point benefit at 15 months and a 6-point benefit at eight months.

In my opinion, patisiran also scored well on safety and patient tolerability. The patisiran group showed fewer UTIs, less muscle weakness, less anemia, and less syncope than the placebo group - all pointing to treatment benefit. Patisiran also had lower adverse events in the cardiac population and lower cardiac arrhythmias overall. Mortality was similar between patisiran and inotersen (4.7% and 4.5%), but there were no drug-related deaths in the patisiran group and one in the inotersen group. The mortality experiences relative to placebo were curious - patisiran's placebo group showed a nearly 8% mortality rate versus 0% in the inotersen placebo group, suggesting (perhaps) a sicker patient group for the patisiran study. Inotersen did have five serious drug-related adverse events, including three cases of thrombocytopenia (one death) and two cases of renal toxicity.

Tolerability has been a key talking point in the patisiran vs. inotersen debate, but the study results suggest that the steroid requirements with patisiran (and the resulting side-effects) may not be as troubling as Ionis bulls want you to believe. Looking at discontinuations, 15% of patients getting inotersen quit (versus about 8% in the placebo group), while only 7% of patisiran patients quit (versus a whopping 38% in the placebo group). What that suggests to me is that people getting patisiran are willing to put up with the side-effects of the steroids if/when they see the benefits, and without those benefits (in the placebo group), they discontinue.

Cardiac Data Could Support A Wider Label

Arguably, one of the bigger positive surprises in the patisiran data was the evidence of cardiac benefit. Four of six cardiac measurements showed a statistically-significant benefit (NT-proBNP, LV wall thickness, longitudinal strain, and 10m walk), and the other two (troponin-1 and LV mass) showed positive trends. The NT-proBNP benefit in particular could be significant. There is emerging evidence that NT-proBNP is predictive of survival for those ATTR amyloidosis patients with cardiac involvement, and the patisiran group showed a 370-pt benefit relative to placebo and a 50-point benefit relative to baseline (with a tiny p-value). Ionis reported highly variable data on this metric (no stat-sig benefit). Inotersen did show stat-sig benefits in LV mass, septum thickness, and posterior wall thickness, so there may be some cardiac benefits to this drug as well.

Why does this matter? While TTR-mediated amyloidosis is typically separated into two groups - polyneuropathy and cardiomyopathy - there is some "leakage" between them. A broader label for patisiran that includes cardiac involvement would presumably allow for a larger addressable patient population and some competitive market differentiation.

And In The Real World?

While Alnylam management was clearly quite proud of its data, Ionis is hardly slinking away. Ionis has hammered away at the dosing/administration profile of patisiran, and that's not going to go away. Patisiran requires a time-consuming infusion process (including pre-treatment with steroids and monitoring) every three weeks, while inotersen is a weekly injection. If you live in a smaller town, it may be more difficult to set up an infusion locally, which would mean basically an all-day commitment to patisiran and perhaps longer if you experience meaningful infusion- or steroid-related reactions. Additionally, while I argue that the steroid side-effects are worth the benefits seen with patisiran, there are those who disagree, and there are almost certainly going to be patients who can't or won't tolerate the steroid pre-administration required with patisiran.

Price, too, may emerge as an important factor. Neither company has made any commitments regarding pricing, but Alnylam has been hinting that they are thinking big. The comments of Ionis's CEO Stanley Crooke to Endpoints News, though, suggest that Ionis may have more modest pricing expectations.

I would also note that Alnylam has a follow-up compound in the works (TTRsc02) that is given as an injection and that would require less frequent dosing (once every three months) and no steroids. Should TTRsc02 prove to have similar efficacy to patisiran, I believe any marketing advantages to inotersen related to delivery (infusion and pre-treatment) would only last a few years.

The Bottom Line

After seeing both companies lay out their data, I'm more confident that Alnylam's patisiran will win most of the head-to-head battles with Ionis's inotersen. Both will be used, and Ionis could use pricing to its advantage, but I believe patisiran's efficacy advantage is compelling, as is the sum total risk/benefit of the drug. Alnylam shares are no longer meaningfully undervalued (even as I raise my fair value on patisiran to close to $90), but there are still potential value-creating milestones ahead for programs like fitusiran, givosiran, inclisiran that investors can look forward to in the next year. I'm not in a rush to sell out of my position today, though trimming back on this very strong post-data run is something to at least consider.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALNY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.