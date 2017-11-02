TiVo's (TIVO) CEO Thomas Carson on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TiVo Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVO)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 2, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Derrick Nueman - Vice President of Investor Relations

Thomas Carson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Peter Halt - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Sterling Auty - JPMorgan

Yung Kim - Piper Jaffray

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Erika, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the TiVo Corporation 2017 Third Quarter Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the call over to Derrick Nueman, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Derrick Nueman

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our call. I’m Derrick Nueman, Head of TiVo’s Investor Relations. With me today are Tom Carson and Peter Halt, as well as Samir Armaly for Q&A.

We just distributed a press release and filed an 8-K detailing our third quarter 2017 financial results. In addition, we posted a downloadable model on our IR website showing our historical financial results and non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations. After this call, you will be able to access a recording of this call on our website at tivo.com.

Our prepared remarks will last about 15 to 20 minutes, followed by a question-and-answer session. For the purposes of this call, when we refer to TiVo Inc., we’re referring to legacy TiVo Inc entity and its business that was renamed TiVo Solutions after the acquisition by Rovi. Otherwise, references to TiVo mean the combined company operations of TiVo Corporation.

Our discussions include forward-looking statements about TiVo’s future business, licensing, product and growth strategies. We caution you not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as they involve risk and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary materially from these forward-looking statements as described on our Risk Factors in our reports filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made on this call reflect our analysis as of today and we have no plans or duty to update them except as required by law.

With that, I will now turn over the call to our CEO, Tom Carson. Tom?

Thomas Carson

Thank you, Derrick, and good afternoon. TiVo continued its strong execution in the third quarter, delivering the solid financial results and making progress in all areas of our business. We drove strong operating cash flows and declared a Q4 dividend of $0.18 per share, bringing our total expected dividend payments for 2017 to $0.72 a share, or roughly $87 million.

Before getting into the specifics of the quarter, I wanted to take a couple of minutes to remind investors of what TiVo is today. TiVo has moved well beyond a hardware company and is now an innovative entertainment technology company. To that point, 95% of our revenues this quarter came from software, services, advertising and licensing.

Today, our business falls into three categories. First, platform solutions, where we offer end-to-end user experience software solutions for Pay TV operators in both developed and emerging markets. These products focus on bringing OTT offerings into the Pay TV experience and helping operators provide great multi-device experiences.

The second area is software and services, where we offer components of the entertainment experience ranging from metadata to advanced search and recommendations, including voice search, advertising and data solutions. In this area, our customers include Pay TV operators; CE manufacturers; ad tech companies; content providers and even streaming music providers; and finally, IP licensing, aimed at those who wish to build their own solutions.

They can license our world-class intellectual property in order to provide a robust entertainment discovery solution. Our customers include nine of the top 10 U.S. Pay TV providers, some of the leading virtual Pay TV operators, the largest international Pay TV operator, mobile device manufacturers, OTT players and other CE providers. All of these businesses have been built on innovative and compelling entertainment technology.

Over the last decade, TiVo, including both Rovi and TiVo Incorporated has spent almost $2 billion in R&D making the consumption of entertainment better and we’re continuing to put significant resources towards this goal.

Now getting into the specifics of our third quarter. Starting with our product efforts, we recently launched conversation in our next-generation retail product, which is important as voice is becoming a critical element of the entertainment experience. TiVo strives to set us up apart from other voice solutions in three key ways: focusing solely on the entertainment domain, facilitating natural language interactions by leveraging our knowledge graph and providing an increasingly personalized experience.

Also began deploying our new visually rich user experience, both in our retail channel and with operators and officially launched our next-generation operator platform with Millicom in Colombia. This is a positive milestone, as Millicom is one of the largest Pay TV and mobile operators in Latin America. And we believe success there can help us drive footprint expansion in Latin America and other international markets.

Finally, we’ve made a significant amount of progress with several of our product growth initiatives. And while not yet visible, we expect these efforts to start showing results next year and beyond.

One example of this is IPTV, where there is a significant opportunity to accelerate upgrades from current customers and to meaningfully grow our footprint. Our IPTV product will enable Pay TV operators to deliver a great user experience with multi-screen and OTT functionality, but with much lower operational and deployment costs. We anticipate this product being available in the first-half of 2018.

Looking forward, we expect IPTV upgrades to classic guides and international expansion to be important drivers of our platform solutions business. Another area we’re very excited about is data and advertising. Data is an important enabler for TiVo to bring many new capabilities, including advanced advertising and media personalization.

Today, TiVo processes TV viwership data for over 25 million U.S. households. We have obtained rights to millions of TV households for anonymous, de-identified third-party use and we’re seeing strong demand for our TV data platform offering. We expect this offering to continue to grow as we onboard more households.

We’ll also be rolling out an innovative new interactive advertising service. This solution will be available to customers that use the TiVo user experience or our search and recommendation product to allow more targeted and personalized promotions. Our continued advancements in data, advertising and search and recommendations are key areas of innovation, which we believe will drive future growth for our software and services business.

Shifting to our IP business. We had a very good quarter. We signed a three-year extension with AT&T, extending the license through 2025. This extension with the largest Pay TV operator in the U.S. highlights the long-term value and relevance of our intellectual property to U.S. Pay TV providers. Together with previously announced long-term agreements with other leading U.S. Pay TV operators, this provides a strong foundation and corresponding annuity like revenue stream well into the middle of the next decade.

We also renewed and extended our IP licensing relationship with Liberty Global, the largest Pay TV operator outside the U.S., bringing their entire footprint under license. And we announced a multi-year renewal with Sony, that licenses all of their relevant entertainment products, including OTT and virtual Pay TV.

Looking forward, bringing Comcast under license remains one of our top priorities. While we’re pleased with the success we have had bringing the rest of the U.S. Pay TV market under license, as we have cautioned before, litigation can be a long process. However, we’re committed to taking the necessary steps and actions through the courts and other venues to ensure that our valuable intellectual property is properly respected by Comcast.

With respect to the pending ITC action, we expect the final determination will be issued on November 9. We remain hopeful that the ITC will affirm the key aspects from the initial determination, including the exclusion order barring Comcast from importing infringing products.

Beyond the upside from a potential licensing agreement with Comcast, we believe there are multiple significant opportunities for our IP licensing business, where we can grow recurring revenue. This includes making further progress with international Pay TV operators, especially in Canada, signing additional deals in the mobile and OTT spaces, and opening some new adjacent verticals. We will discuss these opportunities in more detail in future quarters, as we continue to make progress in signing new licensees.

With that, I will turn it over to Peter to cover our Q3 financial results, before returning for some brief closing remarks. Peter?

Peter Halt

Thank you, Tom. To reiterate what Tom said, we delivered solid financial results in the third quarter. Revenues were $197.9 million, up 29% from the third quarter of 2016. This increase was largely driven by the acquisition of TiVo Inc. Third quarter revenue included $23.6 million of legacy TiVo Time Warp-related IP revenue, $9.9 million of hardware revenue and $600,000 of other revenue, almost entirely ACP. Excluding these items, our core business generated $163.8 million in revenue.

Product revenues were $103.6 million, up $33.6 million from Q3 2016. It is worth highlighting our advanced user experience products, including both higher-end and emerging market offerings continue to grow and are helping to offset headwinds from our legacy guide products.

IP licensing revenues were $94.3 million, up a $11.2 million from Q3 2016. There was approximately $7 million of catch-up IP revenue in the quarter, bringing the year-to-date total to $28 million. On a sequential basis, our revenues included $9 million less in catch-up IP revenues when compared to the second quarter.

Turning to cost. We exited the third quarter taking synergy actions that will result in annualized savings of almost $90 million, well in excess of our one-year target. Additionally, this puts us very close to our in-state target of $100 million in annualized synergy savings.

Getting into the details, GAAP total operating costs were $199.5 million in Q3. Q3 GAAP operating cost include $41.7 million relating to the amortization of intangibles, $13 million relating to stock-based compensation and $8.9 million of costs related to restructuring, transition and integration efforts and several smaller items.

On a non-GAAP basis, non-GAAP total COGS and operating expenses, including hardware and depreciation were $135.8 million, up $2.9 million from last quarter. The increase was primarily driven by the timing of litigation spend, which can be lumpy.

On a GAAP basis, we reduced our net loss before taxes to $12.6 million in the third quarter from a net loss before taxes of $29 million in the third quarter of 2016. On a non-GAAP basis, non-GAAP pre-tax income of $54.1 million was up from the $45.6 million in the third quarter of 2016.

Estimated cash taxes for the quarter were approximately $5 million. GAAP and non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the quarter were 121 million and 122 million shares, respectively. For those interested in calculating our non-GAAP EPS, take our non-GAAP pre-tax income, subtract our cash taxes and divide by non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding.

Finally, we generated strong operating cash flow in the quarter. That said, our cash position was basically flat sequentially due to our dividend payment, the timing of some IP licensing collections and the final licensing payment to a third-party.

Turning to our estimates for 2017. We provide estimates as to our revenues and pre-tax income. In addition, to allow investors who want to calculate certain non-GAAP metrics, such as non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, which we don’t provide in accordance with SEC’s guidance from last year, we provide estimates of non-GAAP pre-tax income, expected cash taxes and non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

We continue to expect full-year 2017 revenues of $810 million to $830 million. On the cost front, we are maintaining our 2017 non-GAAP pre-tax income expectations of $218 million to $232 million. In terms of adjusted EBITDA, we’re maintaining our expectation of $276 million to $290 million. Recall that we increased these ranges last quarter, as we are running ahead of our plan on cost reductions.

Additionally, for those looking to calculate our non-GAAP EPS expectations, we expect to have cash taxes of $20 million to $22 million and approximately $122 million non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding for 2017. Our expectations at the midpoint continue to include approximately $35 million of hardware revenues and approximately $45 million of non-GAAP hardware COGS.

Finally, we can either expect to exit 2017 with an annualized Q4 non-GAAP total COGS and OpEx cost of approximately $540 million. The one caveat on the run rate exiting the year remains the timing and extent of litigation spend.

To wrap up, we delivered another strong quarter. We remain intently focused on continuing our operational and financial execution as we end 2017 and look to next year.

With that, let me turn the call over to Tom for some closing remarks. Tom?

Thomas Carson

Thank you, Peter. Before opening the call for questions, I wanted to comment on our CEO search. As we disclosed several weeks ago, we’re making progress and expect to have the process wrapped up shortly.

In closing, we are strong first nine months of this year, where we’ve not only delivered solid financial results, but put ourselves in a great position to create both near and long-term shareholder value through continued strong execution. I’m proud to see several of our efforts poised to begin driving results, as we look to next year and beyond.

With that, let’s take questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And you have a question from the line of Sterling Auty from JPMorgan.

Sterling Auty

Yes, thanks. A couple of questions. Just to start make sure my math is correct based on the input that looks like non-GAAP EPS would be about $0.40, is that sounds right?

Peter Halt

That would be correct, Sterling.

Sterling Auty

All right. Great. Now moving on to the business, on the Sony agreement, just to make sure we’re clear, because the description of the services, the existing corporate, all the products including things like Sony Vue?

Peter Halt

Yes, it does, it include the Sony PlayStation Vue.

Sterling Auty

All right, great. And last question when you look at Latin America, you talked about the Millicom deal. I seem to recall a year ago, there was negotiations that are kind of three-way between set-top box service providers yourselves, which was kind of like the old days, I think, in North America and Canada. Has that changed your result to go direct, or what’s happening in terms of how the contract structures look in that region?

Thomas Carson

Probably need a little help on that one. Sterling, you’re breaking up a little bit. So I was having a hard time hearing the question.

Sterling Auty

I would say in Latin America, I think, a year ago, you were talking about three-way deals, including a set-top box manufacturer kind of like the old days in North America, has that changed, or what’s the structures looking like in these deals now?

Peter Halt

Well, that was the – the discussion was centered around the IP deals that were trying to negotiate. And in fact, they were taking longer to do because basically, we wanted to locate – we wanted to license directly with the service provider and not through the box manufacturer in order to cover all of their households, because not all the households are generally covered by one box manufacturer.

In the past, we’ve done some deals going direct to the box manufacturers, and that was a long in the deals. Millicom was – is really more of a product deal, we’ve been talking about in terms of getting our product deployed.

Thomas Carson

Yes. So, Sterling, this is Tom. The basic approach is still very much trying to go to the operator and license them on a recurring revenue basis on a person [ph] per month basis. So that that’s the game plan here in North America and also in Latin America.

Sterling Auty

All right. Got it. Thank you.

Operator

And your next question comes from my Michael Olson from Piper Jaffray.

Yung Kim

Hi, this is Yung Kim on for Mike. Just a really quick question in terms of the Millicom deal. How should we think about Latin America as a region in terms of the market opportunity for TiVo. And also, is it more of the product, or would it be guys, or what kind of products would be best for that region, and how are you thinking about it? Thank you.

Thomas Carson

Yes, it’s a great question. So we actually have a variety of products to go down there. I think, if you kind of go back to the legacy Rovi day as our Passport product, there has always been a pretty active product in Latin America and continues to be. We certainly think the full suite of the TiVo products also are a product down there. You’ll also see some of our Cubiware product depending on the particular country go into certain parts of Latin America.

So for us, it’s a bigger market. The ARPUs aren’t as high as what you get in North America. But certainly, a good market for us historically, and we think going forward to particularly with the combination of the Passport Guide, the TiVo Guide and Cubiware.

Peter Halt

And the territory that – in the past year, we’ve announced a couple of deals, so it is an area that we’re very close to.

Yung Kim

Great. Thanks very much.

Operator

And there are no further questions at this time. I will turn the call back over to Mr. Tom Carson, President and CEO for any closing remarks.

A - Thomas Carson

Okay, guys. Thank you very much. I appreciate you guys joining the call. I know it’s a busy day with lots of earnings announcements going on. And we certainly look forward to talking to some of you in the calls in the next 24 hours or so. So thanks very much for joining the call.

Operator

Thank you. And this does conclude today’s conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.